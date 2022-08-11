NEW YORK (AP) — Trillions of insects migrate across the globe each year, yet little is known about their journeys. So to look for clues, scientists in Germany took to the skies, placing tiny trackers on the backs of giant moths and following them by plane.
To the researchers' surprise, the moths seemed to have a strong sense of where they were going. Even when the winds changed, the insects stayed on a straight course, the scientists reported in a study published Thursday in the journal Science.
Their flight paths suggest these death's-head hawk moths have some complex navigation skills, the authors said, challenging earlier ideas that insects are just wanderers.
"For many, many years, it was thought that insect migration was mostly just dictated by winds, and they were blowing around," said lead author Myles Menz, now a zoologist at James Cook University in Australia.
It's been tough for scientists to get a close look at how insects travel, in part because of their small size, Menz said. The kinds of radio tags used to follow birds can be too heavy for smaller fliers.
(FOX) A teenager in the United Kingdom wanted in connection with a stolen car was caught hiding from police in a giant stuffed teddy bear, police revealed Wednesday.
Joshua Dobson, 18, was arrested last month near Manchester on charges of motor vehicle theft, driving while disqualified, and leaving a gas station without paying, police said.
Police searched for Dobson at a home in Rochdale where they found him hiding in a "bear-y" peculiar place.
"When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson inside," police said.
Dobson was officially sentenced last week on the charges and will spend nine months in prison, Rochdale authorities said.
The department quipped: "Hopefully he has a bearable time inside."
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Texas said they were summoned to a home on an unusual call -- a huge python spotted under a parked vehicle.
Cibolo Animal Services said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a home early Wednesday morning in Cibolo when a large snake was reported hiding under a vehicle.
The department shared photos of the officers holding the snake, which was about 10 feet long.
Animal services said in a follow-up post that the snake was cared for by a Texas game warden and Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo until the owner was identified and the snake was reunited with its family.
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — The popular Cape Cod resort of Provincetown declared a sewer emergency Thursday, ordering restaurants and other food establishments to close immediately along a section of its bustling waterfront.
Provincetown officials said in a Facebook post that residential property on the affected sewer system must also reduce water use, including flushing toilets only "when absolutely necessary."
Officials said that all public restrooms will also be shuttered Thursday and Friday and that portable toilets will be provided.
They said the sewer shutdown, coming during the peak summer season, was necessary to prevent a further public health emergency.
Thunderstorms this week brought "larger than normal wastewater volume" into the sewer system, causing overflows and damage.
"We need to drastically reduce flow to allow the critical repair work in order to get the town back to full capacity," town officials said in their statement. "We are estimating that we need up to 48 hours to make the repairs and get the system back to normal."
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said a young brown bear was rescued after being found disoriented and intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey.
The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said the bear was found disoriented in Duzce Province on Thursday and was captured by wildlife officials.
The bear was examined by veterinarians and found to be intoxicated after ingesting a large amount of honey made from the nectar of an indigenous species of rhododendron.
The honey, known as "mad honey," contains grayanotoxin, a neurotoxin that produces hallucinogenic effects when consumed by mammals.
The ministry said the bear is in good health and will eventually be returned to the wild. It asked social media users to help come up with a name for the intoxicated bear.
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A pair of long-lost siblings who reunited thanks to a DNA test said they had spent years passing one another in the halls of a Texas hospital.
Raymond Turner said he and his family moved to Fort Worth from Houston in 2015, and he took a job as a producer at Sparklefly Recording Studio, a recording studio at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth where patients can record their own music.
Turner started his job the same year that Christina Sadberry started bringing her then-4-year-old son, Bryson, to the hospital for treatments.
Turner's wife, Maria, bought him a 23andMe DNA kit for Christmas in 2021 so he could learn more about his lineage, and they were surprised to find he matched with a sibling: Sadberry.
Turner messaged Sadberry on the app, but her account showed she had been inactive for some time. A few days later, Maria Turner was able to get in touch with Sadberry on Facebook.
Sadberry said she looked at Turner's photos on the social networking site and soon realized she had seen Turner earlier that same day, playing the keyboard at Sparklefly Recording Studio. She said the encounter stuck out to her because it was the first time she had ever seen anyone inside the studio during Bryson's appointments.
The siblings said they are now enjoying getting to know one another.
"This right here is nothing I expected," Sadberry said in a post on the hospital's website. "It can only go up from here. It already feels like family."
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Connecticut said a hawk was rescued after a "very traumatic morning" that saw the bird of prey become stuck in the front grille of a truck.
Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control said in a Facebook post that an officer was dispatched to rescue a hawk that "had a very traumatic morning."
The hawk "was swooping after some tasty breakfast and crossed paths with a truck," the post said.
The post included photos of the hawk embedded in the front grille of the vehicle.
Animal control said the officer was able to extricate the bird of prey, which was then taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A Delaware man has won a second large lottery jackpot in Maryland, his second big win in that state in just five weeks.
Duane Ketterman of Millsboro, Del., won a $30,785 Racetrax grand prize this past weekend after purchasing the ticket in a Baltimore suburb.
Ketterman works as a powerline technician, and his work takes him across the state line to Maryland everyday. As a result, he often purchases lottery tickets on those trips.
"I couldn't believe I won the first time," Ketterman told Maryland lottery officials. "So, when I saw this one, I was just stunned."
Ketterman previously won an $18,000 grand prize in early July playing the same game for the Maryland lottery.
"I checked the ticket on my Lottery app and, after a moment to wrap my head around it, showed my wife," Ketterman said. "She was as surprised as I was. More, even."
Ketterman added that the couple does not have any immediate plans to use their winnings, but rather will wait for the right time. "Something will come up, good or bad, and we'll have this to help handle it," he said.
The lucky winner added that he had picked his winning lottery numbers at random and won the $30,785 jackpot after choosing to add a bonus multiplier -- which boosted his prize five times.
Despite Ketterman not being a Maryland resident, that state has seen a number of large lottery wins in recent days.
A 90-year-old Gwynn Oak resident bought a $50,000 scratch-off winner that he had purchased as an instant ticket for $5.
"We both got excited," the unidentified man said of him and his wife. "We have been married 65 years. When you are married for that long, you always get excited about everything together."
The man added that he would use the winnings to help his local neighborhood.
On Aug. 9, a retired Navy officer claimed a $100,000 grand prize in a Baltimore suburb, saying that he plays the lottery simply as a hobby.
"I hit different stores and buy different tickets," the man said. "I scanned my ticket, I did a double-take, scanned it again and left quietly," he added.
The man said he was planning to surprise his wife with the news of their big lottery win.
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A French freediver broke a world record for the seventh time when he descended to a depth of 393.7 feet.
Arnaud Jerald, 26, was wearing bifins when he broke the record for deepest dive at the annual Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas.
Organizers said Jerald finished his dive with a time of 3 minutes and 34 seconds.
The dive marked the seventh time Jerald had broken the deepest dive record.