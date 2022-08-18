BERLIN (AP) — An iconic lighthouse at the northern German port of Bremen has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely, officials said Thursday.
Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, as saying that nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.
“Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days,” he said.
Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is located at the end of a stone jetty that has long required repair.
But port operator Bremenports said it planned to allow commercial ships entry again soon. If the lighthouse doesn’t topple by itself, the company said it would tear it down over the weekend with the aim of replacing it with an identical structure.
(FOX) A restaurant in the U.K. has decided to stop catering to vegans because its owners were apparently fed up with their "holier-than-thou" attitude.
The Kitchen at London House on the Isle Wight said it posted its new vegan-less menu for the owners' new restaurant and received swift backlash.
"Some nasty people have felt it's their place and right to criticize this fact," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post. "You have to ask yourself, do you think that bullying someone is going to endear them to you? Is it going to make them rethink their decision…maybe I should? NO it does not!"
The restaurant said it had catered to vegans in the past, offering everything from vegan cream teas to special vegan bacon.
"We stopped. Why? Because we got fed up with the arrogant, 'holier-than-thou attitude,'" the restaurant wrote.
The owners chided vegans for expecting a restaurant to adapt its menu to suit their preferences, noting that if they had gone to a vegan restaurant, they wouldn't expect to be served a steak.
"You have chosen your lifestyle, it's not a medical condition that you've been forced to endure through no fault of your own," the restaurant said. "Your choice does not fit with our style of cooking. We respect your choice, and expect that you respect ours."
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment a that black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog.
The Castle Rock resident said her Wyze security camera captured video of the bear about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The footage shows the bear fleeing past the camera owner's home.
Moments later, the cause of the bear's distress is revealed: a Pomeranian puppy chasing after the bruin.
The homeowner said the dog belongs to her neighbor.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned residents that bears in the state are becoming more active as they prepare for hybernation.
(CNN) Kanye West -- who changed his name to Ye in 2021 -- has come under fire for what's being described as a visual merchandising strategy at the Gap. Instead of displaying the latest Yeezy x Gap collection on traditional hangers and t-shirt plinths, the clothes appear in giant trash bags dotted around the shop floor.
In a viral post now liked by more than 57,000 people, a New York-based Twitter user said Gap employees "won't help you find your size too, you just have to just dig through everything." The photo spread across the internet, with many declaring the unconventional display technique "a social experiment."
Representatives for Gap and Ye did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"I love Kanye," another Twitter user posted, "but couldn't imagine paying $200 for basic clothes out of a bag on the floor."
This isn't the first time West's brand Yeezy has been at the center of controversy. In 2020, Yeezy received backlash after unveiling two new sneaker products titled "Israfil" and "Asriel" -- the names of Islamic angels in the Muslim faith. Many denounced the move as blasphemous and disrespectful, and a petition to boycott the shoes with over 2,000 signatures circulated online.
Up against the convenience of online shopping, more and more brands are devising off-the-wall physical retail experiences in the hopes of triggering a viral moment and enticing consumers to visit brick-and-mortar locations. In May, cult-favorite French label Jacquemus opened "Le Bleu" at Selfridges London -- a pop-up space designed like a giant, icy-blue tiled bathroom. Just last week, Danish brand Ganni promoted a new collaboration by turning a store into a greengrocer, allowing shoppers to not only pick up pieces from the new collection, but local produce too.
The unusual Yeezy Gap store display could be a marketing stunt, aimed at drawing attention back toward his ongoing partnership with the retailer. But while other labels are striving to go bigger, West as always appears to be going against the grain -- seemingly making a louder impact with a minimalistic approach.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture said a massive moth spotted on a resident's garage was identified as the first atlas moth ever documented in the United States.
The department said a University of Washington professor snapped photos when he spotted the gargantuan moth perched on the exterior wall of his Bellevue garage July 7, and state officials examined the photos and confirmed the insect was an atlas moth, one of the world's largest species of moth.
Atlas moths are native to the tropics and have never been documented in the United States.
"This is a 'gee-whiz' type of insect because it is so large," Sven Spichiger, the agriculture department's managing entomologist, said in a news release. "Even if you aren't on the lookout for insects, this is the type that people get their phones out and take a picture of -- they are that striking."
Researchers said they are now trying to determine if the moth is part of a population in Washington. They are asking anyone who spots a similar insect to report it to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov.
"We hope residents will help us learn if this was a one-off escapee or whether there might indeed be a population in the area," the department said.
(sf.eater.com) MezliMezli isn't the first automated restaurant to roll out in San Francisco, but, at least according to its three co-founders, it's the first to remove humans entirely from the on-site operation equation. The fully robot-run restaurant begins taking orders and sliding out Mediterranean grain bowls by the end of this week with plans to celebrate a grand opening on August 28 at Spark Social.
It's a startup tale as old as time, so perfect the Netflix mini-series almost writes itself. A trio of Stanford graduate students are going around just living their lives when a problem lands in their laps: a complete lack of convenient and good-for-you dining options that don't break the bank — especially when you're living in one of the country's most expensive metro areas on a graduate student stipend. There's no time to prep a healthy meal for yourself, and no money to pay someone else to do it for you.
But unlike what many other people might do (as in, you know, whine and complain and then fork over $15 for a Sweetgreen salad) these entrepreneurial minds decide to do something about it. Combining their conveniently aligned skill sets as a software and artificial intelligence expert, a robotics wunderkind, and an aerospace engineer, they come up with a solution that not only alleviates their personal dilemma but also stands to open up new possibilities for an established industry.
About two years and a few million dollars later, Mezli co-founders Alex Kolchinski, Alex Gruebele, and Max Perham are days away from firing up the touch screens at what they believe to be the world's first fully robotic restaurant.
A touch screen for ordering at Mezli.
A trio of Mezli grain bowls.
To be clear, Mezli isn't a restaurant in the traditional sense. As in, you won't be able to pull up a seat and have a friendly server — human, robot, or otherwise — take your order and deliver your food. Instead, Mezli works more like if a vending machine and a restaurant had a robot baby, Kolchinski describes. It's a way to get fresh food to a lot of people, really fast (the box can pump out about 75 meals an hour), and, importantly, at a lower price; the cheapest Mezli bowl starts at $6.99.
On its face, the concept actually sounds pretty simple. The co-founders built what's essentially a big, refrigerated shipping container and stuffed it with machines capable of portioning out ingredients, putting those ingredients into bowls, heating the food up, and then moving it to a place where diners can get to it. But in a technical sense, the co-founders say it was quite difficult to work out. Most automated restaurants still require humans in some capacity; maybe people take orders while robots make the food or, vice versa, with automated ordering and humans prepping food behind the scenes. But Mezli can run on its own, serving hundreds of meals without any human staff.
The food does get prepped and pre-cooked off-site by good old-fashioned carbon-based beings. Mezli founding chef Eric Minnich, who previously worked at Traci Des Jardins's the Commissary and at Michelin-starred Madera at Rosewood Sand Hill hotel, says he and a lean team of just two other people can handle all the chopping, mixing, cooking, and portioning at a commissary kitchen. Then, once a day, they load all the menu components into the big blue-and-white Mezli box. Inside the box, there's an oven that either brings the ingredients up to temp or finishes up the last of the cooking. Cutting down on labor marks a key cost-saving measure in the Mezli business model; with just a fraction of the staff, as in less than a half dozen workers, Mezli can serve hundreds of meals.
Minnich developed the menu of Mediterranean-inspired bowls alongside the technology, which was key to ensuring everything meshed, he explains. Diners can choose from a set list of bowls — options include a lemon za'atar chicken bowl on a bed of turmeric rice, a roasted cauliflower and sweet potato bowl on a bed of red rice, a shredded lamb and tzatziki bowl garnished with roasted mushrooms and tomatoes, or a falafel bowl paired with Israeli salad. There's also the choice to build your own bowl combining any ingredients into a meal resulting in some 64,800 possible options. Sides include a tahini chocolate chunk cookie, pita chips, and a selection of drinks.
The fully customizable nature of the Mezli menu also marks a departure from other automated restaurants, the co-founders say. Because of the company's proprietary machinery and software, they're able to allow diners to mix and match any ingredients they want — and a full menu change, for example to Thai or Indian food, requires (at least, hypothetically) nothing more than a software update.
Kolchinski recognizes Mezli might not be the future of dining; there are limitations to a model that's devoid of human interaction, part of what draws many people to gather over food and drink at traditional restaurants. But he and the co-founders say their technology meets the requirements of being fast, convenient, affordable, and healthy in a way that traditional restaurants simply can't. Mezli boxes, which run on electricity and don't require gas hook-ups or a hood or even a water line, can be placed just about anywhere. Plus they can be built far cheaper than traditional restaurant build-outs cost, Kolchinski says, though he declined to share an exact cost for the production of the first box.
"You have to be careful as an engineer, to not be a hammer looking for a nail," Kolchinski says. Now it's up to hungry San Franciscans to judge if the company hit the nail on the head or missed the mark.
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The girls' bathroom at a Florida elementary school became a "wildlife zone" when a wandering opossum took up residence in the restroom.
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz was informed shortly after the morning bell rang at Indialantic Elementary School that there was "an intruder was on campus."
Swartz soon discovered the interloper, an opossum, was closed inside the girls' bathroom.
The deputy blocked the door and set up a perimeter with crime scene tape and a sign designating the bathroom a "wildlife zone" while awaiting animal rescuers.
The opossum was removed from the building by personnel from Wild Florida Rescue.
(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Chipotle has found an unusual way to celebrate national lemonade day on August 20th.
For a limited time, starting Thursday, fans of the mexican fast casual chain can buy a lemon-scented candle in a chipotle water cup.
Chipotle seems to know that customers who ask for a complimentary water cup often fill it with lemonade at the beverage station.
The promotional candles are available only on chipotle's website and cost 28 dollars.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Authorities are investigating more than a dozen packages of illegal drugs that washed up on beaches in Biloxi, Mississippi last weekend.
The packages were confirmed to be cocaine.
"Keesler has a lot of volunteers that come out and maintain that area of the beach and while they were doing so they noticed a package in the water, and from that point they noticed several more," said Captain Thomas Goldsworthy of Biloxi Police.
Bricks of narcotics washed ashore, the number now totaling at least 15.
"There was likely to be a larger amount of drugs that either fell off a vessel or they were intentionally dropped off to be picked up by someone else or another group of individuals later on at some point," said Steven Maxwell, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director.
The bricks have a "Dior" label on them which helps officials identify from where it came.
"We identify the packaging, the markings on the kilo packaging, and we try to put them into a federal database which identifies and classifies them to other seizures in the database," said Lt. Rob Drace from Harrison County Sheriffs Department.
But this isn't anything new. Goldsworthy says packages are found in the Gulf Coast every couple of years.
"I recall myself, working on patrol just about eight years ago," he siad. "We dealt with where a few packages that came up. And it's one of those of those things where living on the coast, the transportation of legal substances sometimes they end up dumping the load and that's how we end up in these situations."
Drace says South Mississippi is prone to drug tracking because of its location.
"There's a major corodore here obviously, we have I-10 which connects California to Florida," he said. "We see a lot of trafficking from the Mexican border. Mexican-U.S border all the way to through Mississippi that accesses Atlanta, which is a major hub for the United States."
So far, one man is facing a felony charge in connection to the drugs. Police say the 37-year-old man found a brick and kept it for himself instead of calling the police.