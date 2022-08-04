TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.
The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, which is the heart of Florida’s Space Coast. The truck driver “advised she observed the driver of the golf cart passing out while driving,” the report said.
The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.
Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the golf cart as the woman tried to drive away. Once troopers arrived at the scene, the woman started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey, authorities said.
Interstate 95, which stretches up and down the East Coast, is Florida’s busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California responded to a home to remove a bear that had broken into the house and damaged a pipe in the laundry room to take a drink.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said on Twitter that firefighters were summoned to a Cuyama Valley home on Wednesday on a report of an intruding bear.
Safechuck said firefighters arrived to find the bear "relaxing" in the laundry room.
He said the bear had broken a water pipe in the room and was enjoying a drink.
Firefighters escorted the bear outside the house and the animal "immediately climbed a tree," Safechuck tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A United States postal worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing Costco rewards checks from the Long Island mail facility where he worked, authorities say.
Gerome Fowler is charged with stealing $7,000 in loyalty program checks but investigators say they've traced him to $70,000. According to Suffolk County officials, Fowler took the Costco rewards checks from the Bay Shore facility that employed him and went around spending them at Costcos in Holbrook, Nesconset, Commack, Melville and Riverhead.
Ultimately, it was an alert Costco worker who reported him to authorities. Police say the worker noticed that Fowler was using many rewards checks and always was dressed in a postal service uniform.
Cops say anyone in the affected communities who thinks they may be missing Costco rewards should call the wholesaler.
Special agent Steven Vargas with USPS' Office of the Inspector General harshly condemned the allegations at a news conference earlier Tuesday, calling mail theft a "serious crime" that carries "serious consequences" and won't be tolerated.
"The hard work of the hundreds of thousands of postal employees should not be overshadowed by those who decide to compromise their integrity for personal gain," Vargas said.
Information on an attorney for Fowler wasn't immediately available.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation "Stray" doesn't just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well.
Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing "Stray" while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters and other cat-related charities. Annapurna Interactive, the game's publisher, also promoted "Stray" by offering two cat rescue and adoption agencies copies of the game to raffle off and renting out a New York cat cafe.
Livestreaming game play for charity isn't new, but the resonance "Stray" quickly found from cat lovers is unusual. It was the fourth most watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch, the streaming platform said.
Viewers watch as players navigate the adventurous feline through an aging industrial landscape doing normal cat stuff — balancing on railings, walking on keyboards and knocking things off shelves — to solve puzzles and evade enemies.
About 80% of the game's development team are "cat owners and cat lovers" and a real-life orange stray as well as their own cats helped inspire the game, one creator said.
"I certainly hope that maybe some people will be inspired to help actual strays in real life — knowing that having an animal and a companion is a responsibility," said producer Swann Martin-Raget, of the BlueTwelve gaming studio in Montpellier, in southern France.
When Annapurna Interactive reached out to the Nebraska Humane Society to partner before the game's launch on July 19, they jumped at the chance, marketing specialist Brendan Gepson said.
"The whole game and the whole culture around the game, it's all about a love of cats," Gepson said. "It meshed really well with the shelter and our mission."
The shelter got four copies of the game to give away and solicited donations for $5 to be entered into a raffle to win one. In a week, they raised $7,000, Gepson said, with the vast majority of the 550 donors being new to them, including people donating from Germany and Malta. The company also donated $1,035 to the shelter.
"It was really mutually beneficial," Gepson said. "They got some really good PR out of it and we got a whole new donor base out of it."
Annapurna also bought out Meow Parlour, the New York cat cafe and adoption agency, for a weekend, as well as donating $1,000. Visitors who made reservations could buy "Stray" themed merchandise and play the game for 20 minutes while surrounded by cats. (The game also captivates cats, videos on social media show.)
Jeff Legaspi, Annapurna Interactive's marketing director, said it made sense for the game's launch to do something "positively impactful and hopefully bring more awareness to adopting and not shopping for a new pet."
Annapurna declined to disclose sales or download figures for the game, which is available on PlayStation and the Steam platform. However, according to Steam monitor SteamDB, "Stray" has been the No. 1 purchased game for the past two weeks.
North Shore Animal League America, which rescues tens of thousands of animals each year, said it hadn't seen any increase in traffic from the game but they did receive more than $800 thanks to a gamer.
In a happy coincidence, the shelter had just set up a profile on the platform Tiltify, which allows nonprofits to receive donations from video streams, the week the game launched. The player channeled donations to the shelter, smashing her initial goal of $200.
"We are seeing Tiltify and livestreaming as this whole new way for us to engage a whole different audience," said Carol Marchesano, the rescue's senior digital marketing director. Usually, though, organizations need to reach out to online personalities to coordinate livestreams, which can take a lot of work, she said.
About nine campaigns on Tiltify mention the game "Stray," the company's CEO Michael Wasserman said. JustGiving, which also facilitates charity livestreams, said it identified two campaigns with the game.
For his part, Gepson from Nebraska reached out to an Omaha resident who goes by the name TreyDay1014 online to run a charity livestream. Trey, who asked that his last name not be used, has two cats, one of which he adopted from the shelter.
Last week, he narrated to viewers watching live on the platform Twitch as his cat character batted another cat's tail and danced along railings.
"If I found out my cat was outside doing this, I'd be upset," Trey said, as his character jumped across a perilous distance. Moments later, a rusty pipe broke, sending the tabby down a gut-wrenching plunge into the darkness.
"That is a poor baby," Trey said somberly, "but we are okay."
A $25 donation followed the fall, pushing the amount raised by Trey for the Nebraska shelter to over $100 in about 30 minutes. By the end of four and a half hours of play, donations totaled $1,500. His goal had been to raise $200.
"This has opened my eyes to being able to use this platform for a lot more good than just playing video games," Trey said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) It's no tall tail.
Cat food brand Fancy Feast wasn't kitten around this week when it announced it would open a temporary, cat food-inspired restaurant for humans in New York City.
"Gatto Bianco by Fancy Feast," a two-day pop-up, will be an "Italian-style trattoria and culinary experience" with recipes inspired by the brand's food, according to a press release.
The brand also teased an appearance by the fluffy white Fancy Feast cat at the restaurant.
The menu was made paw-sible by the brand's chef, Amanda Hassner, and Michelin Star-winning Italian chef Cesare Casella, a chef who has been seen on "Iron Chef America" and "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations."
The restaurant, located near New York City's West Village and Meatpacking District, is expected to be open Aug. 11 and 12 with up to eight diners allowed each day. Reservations are available through OpenTable beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Aug. 4.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois are attempting to round up a quartet of escaped pigs believed to have been wandering in a town for about a week.
The Wayne Police Department said in a Facebook post that the pigs have been in a neighborhood in the Army Trail Road area for several days.
"We ended up finding out they had kind of been out and about for probably close to a week now," Wayne Police Chief Tim Roberts told The Daily Herald, "although we just started getting calls in the last probably 48 hours and became involved in trying to corral them."
Roberts said the owners of the pigs, as well as other local animal experts, are attempting to recapture them. He said the pigs are proving unexpectedly difficult to corral.
"They are actually pretty fast," he said. "They have fled the officers a few times now. Those big ones are very big, and it's obviously a dangerous task to try and catch them when there's no really great way to do that.
"So we're trying to use these pig wrangler experts who have experience with it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There are some things in life that require a double take. For Kendra Walden, it was seeing what appeared to be a Chucky doll come to life walking down the street in an Alabama neighborhood.
The 31-year-old in Albertville, Alabama was in a car with two other women when she first spotted a life-sized version of the murderous doll from the 1988 horror film, "Child's Play."
"I was remodeling a house in the area and me and some of my employees were headed home from that house," Walden told TODAY Parents.
Walden said she thought she was hallucinating.
"When we got closer to him we saw that it was real," she said. "It scared the heck out of us."
Walden told TODAY that everyone in the car was "screaming like little kids."
"My brother Zack, who is a Marine, was working on this house the day before," Walden said. "His biggest fear in the entire world is Chucky so he would have died on the spot."
Walden said her employee driving the car, Alexis Atchley, turned around so everyone could get a closer look.
"When we circled back around (the boy) had his mask off, but quickly popped it back on and crossed the street after we passed," Walden told TODAY. "We turned around again and that's when we got the photos."
Walden uploaded three photos to her Facebook page of the encounter.
"Dear Parents of the little boy in the chucky costume in Pinson," Walden captioned the photos. "GET YOUR KID....I almost had a heart attack."
Walden said her social post, which has garnered more than 51,000 likes and 105,000 shares, was "just for fun" and she did not expect it to go viral.
"At first it was private and then a friend asked to make it public and after that it's been crazy," she said. "I can rarely check my notifications because so many are on the Chucky post. I've had so many people reach out about people sharing it and such."
At time of publication, the post had racked up more than 16,000 comments.
"THIS is what happens when there's not a Chucky movie at least every few years," one commenter wrote. "He takes to the streets."
Another added "I literally would die."
One person who saw the now-viral post? The mother of 5-year-old "Chucky."
"The mother of the child eventually commented on our post and after looking at her photos we knew it was her son," Walden said.
While most people are getting a laugh from Chucky's Alabama adventure, Walden said not everyone has been so kind.
"So many people have laughed alongside of us with my post, but some others have posted really rude things regarding him crossing the street alone and so forth," Walden said. "He did cross the street alone, but he looked both ways and made sure we were stopped before crossing."
She added, "It's sad to see so many people come at his mother for allowing her child to have some fun — with his grandmother close by watching it all. I wish everyone would be more positive."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said no one was injured, but several dinners were ruined, when a truck carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on the highway.
The Seminole County Fire Department said the driver of the tractor-trailer pulled over to the side of Interstate 4 in the Sanford area when the trailer caught fire about 4:40 a.m. Thursday.
The department said the truck had been carrying a load of 10,000 frozen turkeys. A photo tweeted by the department shows some of the scorched birds in the back of the truck.
Firefighters said the flames were extinguished, but had to be put out a second time when the fire sparked back up. The cause of the fire was unknown.
No injuries were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Police in Spain responded to an unusual situation when a loose goat ran through the center of a city and broke into a jewelry store.
Witnesses in Cartagena, in the Murica region, captured video Wednesday when the goat ran through the busy city center with National Police in pursuit.
Police said the goat smashed its way into a jewelry store near Bar Columbus and caused damage to the interior of the business before officers were able to lock it in a bathroom.
A pair of shepherds were summoned to the store and tied the goat's legs for safe transport.
It was unclear how the goat came to be wandering loose in the city.