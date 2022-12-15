PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition.
Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata -- with a little assist from some melodic teammates -- have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of their Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas.”
Yes, the album title is an ode to Old Saint Nick, in this case former QB Nick Foles and the trick play that helped the Eagles win their only Super Bowl in the 2017 season.
The trio of Eagles offensive lineman can sing about as well as they can pass protect -- Johnson might not even let Santa Claus down the chimney as he holds the record for most consecutive games without allowing a sack -- and an All-Star cast of musicians was assembled to record the album.
Leading the charge was Charlie Hall, drummer for the Grammy-winning band War on Drugs.
“If we’re going to do this, let’s make it meaningful. Let’s make it awesome,” Hall said. “It’s not a goof.”
While the tone is light, this is no novelty record.
“Oh, football players making a record, it’s like ‘Super Bowl Shuffle,’” Hall said with a laugh. “But no, this was born out of sincerity and a deep love and appreciation of music.”The cover art features Johnson, Kelce and Mailata sketched in an homage to the Peanuts characters on the “A Charlie Brown Christmas” album and the songs are standards found on Christmas playlists.
“I did not think it was going to get to this level of quality,” Kelce said.
The guys in green sing “White Christmas,” “ Blue Christmas,” “Silent Night” and Eagles radio announcer Merrill Reese narrates “The Night Before Christmas.”
On the field, the Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys Dec. 24.
There’s a philanthropical slant to the album as well, with proceeds going to the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center in Philadelphia. More than $100,000 has already been raised.
Good luck buying the album, though.
Well, at least a vinyl copy, as previous pressings have quickly sold out. The last batch sold out in 120 seconds -- some albums are going for $4,000 on eBay -- and there’s one final order available on Friday. “A Philly Special Christmas” is of course available on streaming services and one song a week has been dropped each Friday leading to the full record’s release on Dec. 23.
The idea for an album was kicked around last year by Kelce and friends around last Christmas and former Eagle Connor Barwin used his music connections - War on Drugs have headlined the former defensive end’s charity show - to get the ball rolling. The album was recorded over several days at various Philadelphia-area studios this past summer.
“It’s 98 degrees and we’re recording a Christmas album,” Kelce said, wearing a Christmas sweater, Eagles Santa hat and holding a beer, in a making-of video.
Barwin served as an executive producer. The seven-song LP from Vera Y Records also features musicians from The Hooters, Dr. Dog and 98-year-old saxophone player Marshall Allen of Sun Ra Arkestra.
The recording team brought in a vocal coach to assist the Eagles as they made the transition from the huddle to the studio.
“That was the lesson in all this, just being game for something,” Hall said. “They’re like, ‘yeah, show me what to do. Show me how to be better and I’ll do it.’ Just totally coachable.”
Kelce, who dressed as a Mummer during the Super Bowl parade and s ang the national anthem at a 76ers game last season, channeled his inner Bruce Springsteen for the classic “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
Kelce bursts into laughter when the 25-year-old Mailata hits all the high notes of falsetto on the the “ I-I-I am dreaming of a white Christmas ” doo-wop part popularized by The Drifters.
“What Jordan did, you could call singing,” Kelce said. “What Lane did, you could call singing. I don’t know if you could call what I did singing. I’m very much just a yeller in certain tones.”
Mailata has the best pipes of the bunch and even competed on the Fox reality show “ The Masked Singer. ”
“Jordan could straight up quit football and be a singer if he wanted to,” Hall said. “But they’re all great. Their voices are like a reflection of their personalities. Lane has this incredibly soulful voice. If they were to get out of this line of business, Jordan would have no trouble finding a gig singing.”
Hall already felt the holiday spirit with the War on Drugs set to play three-sold out “ Drugcember To Remember” charity shows next week at the Philly rock venue Johnny Brenda’s. The money raised goes toward The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, a nonprofit that raises and coordinates investments into the Philadelphia public schools.
War on Drugs had just won a Grammy and were on tour in Australia in February 2018 when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
“It was like 10 in the morning and we all crammed into a hotel room and were screaming and throwing chairs out of excitement,” Hall said.
Now they’re building Christmas traditions together.
“It’s sort of a beautiful reminder that we’re all just connected through life and music and friendship,” Hall said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGLAND (WABC) -- A fugitive on the loose sounds like an 'udder' disaster. But a few police officers in England got a helping hoof from a herd of cows, so there was no need for a steak out.
A police helicopter in Devon, England captured the moment a group of cows followed a suspect through a field.
The night-vision cameras followed the man as he was herded into the arms of waiting officers.
The 7-year-old Brooklyn native will help the Green Giant mascot unload a truck full of canned corn-- and other vegetables-- at City Harvest. Kemberly Richardson has the story.
It is not clear what crime the suspect allegedly committed.
Afterwards, the officers were told to thank the cows.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Roswell, known for its association with extraterrestrial matters, will have two big UFO-themed events next year.
The Roswell Daily Record reported Tuesday that the city has negotiated to host the second annual UFOXPO in the spring.
The three-day event was previously held in Florida. The extraterrestrial extravaganza includes a film festival, cosplay, panels on UFOs and live music.
It will be held March 10-12.
This is on top of the city's UFO Festival every summer.
Roswell officials hope the UFOXPO can be another flagship event that draws visitors during spring break season. Ideally, the festivals will complement each other.
Roswell's annual UFO Festival is a significant revenue source. In October, an analysis by the city found this year's event had a $2 million direct economic impact.
More than 40,000 people came.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A cow that escaped from a farm in New York's Long Island region was safely recaptured four months later on a nearby golf course.
The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said it worked together with Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey and K-9 Search and Rescue to track the bovine's movements in the four months since it escaped from Jerry's Farm in Manorville.
Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League said the rescuers had been monitoring cameras set up on a nearby Manorville golf course, where cow droppings had been found.
Floridia and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary finally found the cow Wednesday and were able to load her into a trailer.
The owners of Jerry's Farm said the cow, now dubbed Vienna, had been a pet on the farm and was considered for breeding, but not for slaughter. They agreed to allow the cow to be taken to Skylands Sanctuary for a new life.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old boy from Colorado has unofficially become the youngest person to ski on all seven continents -- and he may soon be a Guinness World Record holder.
Maddock Lipp, from Golden, has accompanied his family on skiing trips all across the globe, and Dec. 1 he went skiing with his family on the lower portions of Mount Hoegh in Antarctica.
Lipp's older sister, Keira Lipp, completed her own seven-continent skiing goal in February of this year.
The current Guinness World Record for youngest person to ski on all seven continents is Victoria Rae White, who was 10 days and 79 days old when she completed her journey in 2008.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man shared video of the moment his dinner was ruined by a hungry black bear that stole the Chick-fil-A delivery order from his front door.
Paul Newman's home security camera captured footage Wednesday when the bear approached the front door of his Seminole County home and made off with a Chick-fil-A bag.
Newman can be heard saying in the video that the bag contained 30 nuggets and a large order of fries.
The bear left a second bag untouched.
"He didn't want the salad, though," Newman says in the video. "Nothing to do with the salad. Weird."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed more than two dozen chicken nuggets and double cheeseburgers from a Bronx McDonald's after threatening the cashier with a knife.
Police say the man threatened the cashier around 4:30 p.m. last Monday at the location at 101 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden before hopping over the counter in front of shocked customers.
He then stuffed his pockets with more than two dozen chicken nuggets and two double cheeseburgers, the NYPD says.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of professional snake wranglers were summoned to a Florida home where a 9-foot albino boa constrictor was found in the back yard.
Rhett and Taylor Stanberry said they were called to a Naples home on a report of a huge white and yellow snake in the back yard and they arrived to find the trespassing reptile was a huge boa constrictor.
"That is one of the fattest -- that's a pet snake," Rhett Stanberry says in a video posted to the couple's YouTube channel, Tobie's Troop. "That is the fattest boa constrictor I have ever seen."
The wranglers said the snake measured 9 feet, 5 inches long and weighed in at 52 pounds.
The duo said the snake may have been a pet that escaped a few months earlier during Hurricane Ian.
The Stanberrys said the snake will have a new home in a special enclosure at their facility.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) If you passed on getting the COVID vaccine, you might be a lot more likely to get into a car crash.
Or at least those are the findings of a new study published this month in The American Journal of Medicine. During the summer of 2021, Canadian researchers examined the encrypted government-held records of more than 11 million adults, 16% of whom hadn't received the COVID vaccine.
They found that the unvaccinated people were 72% more likely to be involved in a severe traffic crash—in which at least one person was transported to the hospital—than those who were vaccinated. That's similar to the increased risk of car crashes for people with sleep apnea, though only about half that of people who abuse alcohol, researchers found.
The excess risk of car crash posed by unvaccinated drivers "exceeds the safety gains from modern automobile engineering advances and also imposes risks on other road users," the authors wrote.
Of course, skipping a COVID vaccine does not mean that someone will get into a car crash. Instead, the authors theorize that people who resist public health recommendations might also "neglect basic road safety guidelines."
Why would they ignore the rules of the road? Distrust of the government, a belief in freedom, misconceptions of daily risks, "faith in natural protection," "antipathy toward regulation," poverty, misinformation, a lack of resources, and personal beliefs are potential reasons proposed by the authors.
The findings are significant enough that primary care doctors should consider counseling unvaccinated patients on traffic safety—and insurance companies might base changes to insurance policies on vaccination data, the authors suggest.
First responders may also consider taking precautions to protect themselves from COVID when responding to traffic crashes, the authors added, as it's more likely that a driver is unvaccinated than vaccinated.
"The findings suggest that unvaccinated adults need to be careful indoors with other people and outside with surrounding traffic," the authors concluded.
This isn't the first time that researchers have examined the link between behavior and vaccination status. Among young adults, a 2021 study published in the Journal of Bioeconomics found a correlation between self-reported risky driving and having skipped their flu vaccine. It examined the survey responses of more than 100,000 Canadians.
This story was originally featured on Fortune.com