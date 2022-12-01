ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon.
The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum said Thursday that it will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or small humans.
The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it, cracking the foundation from top to bottom. (The actual foundation of the building remains intact.)
“We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” Chris Connelly, the museum’s manager, said in a statement. “We’re thankful to have offered a unique form of entertainment and education at the Jersey Shore, and we hope we have helped create wonderful memories for those who have come to visit.”
Connelly said the museum is closing because its local franchisee is reaching the end of its agreement with Ripley’s.
“They’re going to reimagine the space and come up with something new and fresh for the future,” he said.
The future of the famous facade is uncertain, although it is possible it may be incorporated into a future use, Connelly said.
The museum opened on the Boardwalk at New York Avenue on June 22, 1996 between the Bally’s and Resorts casinos.
It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.
It has 14 themed galleries and over 400 exhibits. They include a spider made out of scissors and knives, a roulette table made of 14,000 jelly beans, and what it describes as the world’s smallest production car.
Ripley’s also debunked several carnival-show oddities, including what purported to be the skeleton of a mermaid, but which was actually a monkey skull sewn to a fish tail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (AP) — Hate rats? Are you a "somewhat bloodthirsty" New Yorker with excellent communication skills and "a general aura of badassery"? Then you might have what it takes to be the city's new rat czar.
Mayor Eric Adams' administration posted a job listing this week seeking someone to lead the city's long-running battle against rats. The official job title is "director of rodent mitigation," although it was promptly dubbed the rat czar. Salary range is $120,000 to $170,000.
"The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management, and wholesale slaughter," reads that ad.
The posting is whimsical, but the job is daunting.
New York City leaders have been trying to control the rodent population for generations, with mixed results. Sightings of rats in parks, sidewalks and other places in the city have recently increased.
City rats have survived a multimillion-dollar effort under former Mayor Bill de Blasio that focused on more trash pickups and better housing inspections in targeted neighborhoods. The city also launched a program to use dry ice to suffocate rats in their hiding spots.
Adams, when he was borough president of Brooklyn, once demonstrated a trap that used a bucket filled with a toxic soup to drown rats lured by the scent of food.
Now, the Adams' administration is looking for a top rat bureaucrat to become the public face of the city's eradication and education efforts.
"Cunning, voracious, and prolific, New York City's rats are legendary for their survival skills, but they don't run this city – we do," claimed the posting.
Applicants are expected to have a crafty sense of humor and "to lead from the front, using hands-on techniques to exterminate rodents with authority and efficiency."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator - twice - because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.
The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.
Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman's ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.
The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said.
The suspect was brought before a judge on Wednesday and taken to jail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored two jackpots in one day when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize just hours after giving birth to her daughter.
Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, of Concord, told North Carolina Education Officials she bought a Powerball ticket from the QuikTrip store on Warren C Coleman Boulevard in Concord, and she ended up going into labor on Nov. 9, the day of the drawing.
Hernandez delivered a healthy baby girl and just hours later discovered she had won a $100,000 prize in the drawing.
"I feel like she brought me my luck," Hernandez said. "I'm so thankful."
Hernandez said her other two children are also partially responsible for the win.
"I have two sons and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers," Hernandez said.
She said it was a lot of luck for a single day.
"When I found out I cried," she said. "I'm just so excited and happy."
Hernandez said her winnings will allow her to pay off her home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — An argument between two men over a golf game led one golfer to bite the nose off the other in the parking lot of a casino, police said.
Mark Wells, 51, of Biloxi initially fled the scene in a Tesla before turning himself in, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release.
The nose was not found as the victim was taken to a hospital, WXXV-TV reported.
Officers responding to a complaint of an assault at the Hollywood Casino Monday night arrived to find a victim with a disfiguring facial injury, the statement said. "The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim," Schwartz said.
Officers were told that Wells and the victim had been arguing throughout the day over a golf game they played at the resort's course.
Wells was charged with felony mayhem and booked on into the Hancock County jail, where he paid the required 10% of a $50,000 bond himself and walked out within the hour, WXXV reported.
According to the Biloxi Sun Herald, Wells faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the felony, which state law defines as a premeditated "crime committed with the intent to kill in which the suspect mutilates, disfigures, disables, or destroys someone's tongue, eye, lip, nose, limb or another body part."
An official at the jail wouldn't say whether Wells has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Workers removing the base of a toppled statue in front of the Manitoba legislature discovered a 101-year-old message in a bottle decrying prohibition.
Manitoba Legislative Assembly officials said the workers have been removing the base of a Queen Victoria statue that was topped by protests in 2021, and they recently found a broken bottle concealed in the base that contained a note.
The note inside the bottle was dated July 30, 1921, when alcoholic beverages were outlawed.
"It says, 'On account of the Prohibition, we are unable to adhere to the custom of depositing a bottle of brandy under the stone, for which we are extremely sorry,' I believe is what it says," Reg Helwer, minister responsible for government services, told media outlets.
The note is signed by a stone cutter, other workers and Manitoba's then-deputy minister of public works, Helwer said.
"Apparently there are things of that nature around the legislature. As we move stones, we do discover things like this," Helwer said. "To me, it's a very neat story, especially with the age of the building, just recently celebrating a hundred years not long ago."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Students and faculty members at a Texas high school were confronted with an unusual situation when a raccoon ran into the school's cafeteria.
Grand Prairie Independent School District spokesman Sam Buchmeyer confirmed the raccoon was spotted in the cafeteria at Grand Prairie High School just after noon Monday.
A witness captured video of the raccoon running loose around the cafeteria.
Buchmeyer said district staff members were summoned to the school to help wrangle the animal.
"They came in and worked with campus staff to corral the little guy, and then they took him off campus and released him," Buchmeyer told The Dallas Morning News.
No one was injured during the raccoon's visit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where counterfeit cash was used at a Dunkin in Monroe County multiple times.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 7 around 1:40 p.m. troopers responded to a Dunkin in Monroe County for a report of a man using counterfeit $50 bills, on three separate occasions.
The total cost of counterfeit cash used was $450.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan helped a farmer round up six emus that escaped and went running loose near a busy road.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said the emus escaped from an Oshtemo Township farm, just outside Kalamazoo, and were seen running near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street.
"Please use caution when traveling in the area," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Never a dull day."
The sheriff's office later announced the emus had been safely captured and body camera footage of the chase was released.