WASHINGTON (AP) — Now you see them, now you don’t.
Some frogs found in South and Central America have the rare ability to turn on and off their nearly transparent appearance, researchers report Thursday in the journal Science.
During the day, these nocturnal frogs sleep by hanging underneath tree leaves. Their delicate, greenish transparent forms don’t cast shadows, rendering them almost invisible to birds and other predators passing overhead or underneath.
But when northern glass frogs wake up and hop around in search of insects and mates, they take on an opaque reddish-brown color.
“When they’re transparent, it’s for their safety,” said Junjie Yao, a Duke University biomedical engineer and study co-author. When they’re awake, they can actively evade predators, but when they’re sleeping and most vulnerable, “they have adapted to remain hidden.”
Using light and ultrasound imaging technology, the researchers discovered the secret: While asleep, the frogs concentrate, or “hide,” nearly 90% of their red blood cells in their liver.
Because they have transparent skin and other tissues, it’s the blood circulating through their bodies that would otherwise give them away. The frogs also shrink and pack together most of their internal organs, Yao said.
The research “beautifully explains” how “glass frogs conceal blood in the liver to maintain transparency,” said Juan Manuel Guayasamin, a frog biologist at University San Francisco of Quito, Ecuador, who was not involved in the study.
Exactly how they do this, and why it doesn’t kill them, remains a mystery. For most animals, having very little blood circulating oxygen for several hours would be deadly. And concentrating blood so tightly would result in fatal clotting. But somehow, the frogs survive.
Further research on the species could provide useful clues for the development of anti-blood clotting medications, said Carlos Taboada, a Duke University biologist and study co-author.
Only a few animals, mostly ocean dwellers, are naturally transparent, said Oxford University biologist Richard White, who was not involved in the study. “Transparency is super rare in nature, and in land animals, it’s essentially unheard of outside of the glass frog,” White said.
Those that are transparent include some fish, shrimp, jellyfish, worms and insects — none of which move large quantities of red blood through their bodies. The trick of hiding blood while sleeping appears to be unique to the frogs.
“It’s just this really amazing, dynamic form of camouflage,” said White.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A "Cousin Eddie" display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs."
Officers arrived at the Shepherdsville home to find a mannequin in the yard that looked like Cousin Eddie from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It was decorated with a robe, a hat, a cigar and a beer and was holding what appeared to be an orange hose, WDRB-TV reported.
Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun.
"Everybody has a 'Cousin Eddie,' in their family, everybody," Keeney said. "I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh," Keeney said.
Responding officers did get a laugh and took some photos of the display, WDRB reported.
"Never a dull moment," Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy responding to a report of an injured hawk on a sidewalk arrived to find the bird of prey engaged in a battle with a long black snake.
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Nick Aldous recently responded to a report of an injured hawk on a sidewalk near Gainesville, and the deputy arrived to find the hawk had a black snake wrapped around its body.
Body camera footage posted to Facebook by the sheriff's office shows Aldous using gloves and towels to unwrap the snake from the hawk's body.
Aldous said both the hawk and the snake were OK after being disentangled from one another.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won $175,050 from scratch-off lottery tickets she received as part of a gift exchange at a company holiday party.
Lori Janes. of Louisville. told Kentucky Lottery officials she and her co-workers from the Harmon Dental Center were having a white elephant gift exchange when she lost her first pick, a $25 TJ Maxx gift card, and ended up with $25 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets.
"Once it got to me, it was done and mine to keep. That's when everyone was telling me to scratch them off," Janes said.
Janes' first ticket put her off to a good start with a $50 prize, and the second, a $10 Hit The Jackpot ticket, revealed a $175,000 top prize.
"Everyone was going insane. People were getting their calculators out and double-checking. A couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery's app, just to make sure," Janes said.
"I couldn't believe it. It was a $25 gift exchange, and I won $175,000!"
Janes called her family, but they were initially skeptical.
"We figured she didn't look at it right, but then we heard people in the background celebrating, it became real," the winner's husband told lottery officials.
Janes said the prize will allow her to pay off her daughter's student loans and her family's cars.
"This is so crazy. I'm truly blessed," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle dropped into the ocean by a North Carolina high school graduate in 2020 has been found on a beach in Portugal more than two years later.
Charles Temple, an English teacher at the Ocracoke School in Hyde County, said he has made it a tradition for the past five years to take the school's tiny graduating class for a summer boat trip and have them toss messages in bottles into the Gulf Stream.
The messages consist of handwritten notes on the seniors' graduation programs.
Temple said he never received word of any of the bottles ever being found, until Elena Bretan tagged the school on Facebook in a post saying she had found a message in a bottle Saturday on a beach in Setubal, Portugal -- more than 3,600 miles away.
Bretan included a photo of the graduation program, which featured pictures of the eight students in the 2020 graduating class and a note saying it had entered the ocean on July 26, 2020.
"How cool is this?!!" Ocracoke School wrote in sharing the post on Facebook.
Temple said the discovered bottle belonged to graduate Alan Doshier, whose father, Ernest Doshier, captains the charter boat he uses for his yearly trips with seniors. The teacher said Alan Doshier most likely does not yet know his bottle was found, as he is currently working on a fishing boat in the Bahamas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Missouri county confirmed a kangaroo was recently spotted roaming loose around a road.
Jefferson County Services Director Eric Larson confirmed a kangaroo was spotted near a High Ridge road recently, although animal control was not contacted in the incident.
At least one local resident captured the animal on camera during its time on the loose.
Larson said the kangaroo is believed to have escaped from S and S Farms Exotic Petting Zoo in High Ridge.
Officials with the petting zoo confirmed the kangaroo seen on the loose is named Rueben and was safely returned to the facility after only a short time on the loose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON -- Brits have been urged to "drink responsibly" and avoid "risky activities" during pre-Christmas celebrations to avoid trips to the emergency room as thousands of ambulance workers take strike action over pay disputes.
"There is no doubt that the NHS is facing extreme pressure and industrial action will add to the already record demand we are seeing on urgent and emergency care," said NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis. He added that the public can help in several ways including "drinking responsibly" to ease strain on emergency services.
Speaking on BBC radio, Powis said, "Don't get so drunk that you end up with an unnecessary visit to A&E."
Over 10,000 emergency workers and NHS staff across England and Wales are expected to partake in two days of industrial action over an ongoing pay dispute. The strikes are part of Britain's most significant wave of industrial action in a generation, with mail workers, rail workers, barristers and other public service workers all holding walkouts this winter demanding pay rises in line with inflation.
"On health grounds alone, it is clear we have entered dangerous territory," says Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation. "There is now deep worry among NHS leaders about the level of harm and risk that could occur to patients tomorrow and beyond."
Nurses in Scotland also said on Wednesday that they will announce dates for strike action in 2023 after 82% of members of the Royal College of Nursing "overwhelmingly" rejected the Scottish government's pay offer.
"Critical incidents" have been declared by ambulance and hospital trusts across the country, allowing the services to prioritize those who are most in need.
"Our service is under unprecedented pressure," said Stephen Segasby, Chief operating officer of the North East Ambulance Service -- one of the eight NHS trusts declaring critical incidents. "Declaring a critical incident means we can focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under."
Seagsby added that the trust has been operating at its "highest level of operational alert" since the start of the month.
Speaking at Liaison Committee on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended NHS's pay offer, saying "I've always been very clear in expressing my gratitude and admiration for our NHS workers and indeed our public sector workers across the board"
"I've acknowledged it is difficult for everybody because inflation is where it is. And the best way to help them and help everyone else in the country is for us to get a grip and reduce inflation as quickly as possible."
Brits have also been urged to exercise caution partaking in "risky activities" including cycling and contact sports: "If there is activity people are undertaking tomorrow, whether it's for example contact sport or other things they may want to review that," said Health Minister Will Quince speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live.
The NHS has also urged the public to use services "wisely" at this time to ensure patients who need care the most get access to healthcare.
"There is no doubt that the NHS is facing extreme pressure and industrial action will add to the already record demand we are seeing on urgent and emergency care," Powis said.
He added, "NHS staff have worked hard to minimise disruption but it is inevitable as with any industrial action that we will see an impact on services but it is vital if you need lifesaving care, to continue to come forward."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A couple who recently moved from the United Kingdom to Nashville, Tennessee, says their beloved dog is still traumatized after an airline mistake led to the pet being flown to Saudi Arabia instead.
James Miller booked a flight for Dec. 1 from London's Heathrow Airport to Nashville, NPR reported. His wife, Madison Miller, had flown to Nashville the previous day so she could prepare their new home for Bluebell, the Millers' rescue Labrador mix who is about 5 years old.
James was traveling with British Airways, which requires pets to fly in a temperature-controlled cargo hold. But instead of being loaded onto the Nashville-bound flight, Bluebell's crate was put on an airplane headed to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Because there are no direct flights between Riyadh and Nashville, Bluebell had to fly back to London on the next available flight, then take a third international flight to Tennessee. Including time spent waiting for flights, the journey took more than 60 hours.
By the time Bluebell got to Nashville, she was "petrified, crying constantly," Madison Miller told HuffPost in an email. "We opened her crate and she bolted ... towards the parking lot. She wanted to get as far away as possible from the crate."
British Airways referred HuffPost to IAG Cargo, the company that handles BA's pet transportation.
"We are very sorry for the recent error that occurred during Bluebell's trip to Nashville," an IAG Cargo spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company is "investigating how the redirection happened."
The Millers and IAG have differing characterizations of the conditions the dog faced on her journey.
IAG's statement said Bluebell "received refreshments frequently and had time outside to stretch her legs ― including regular walks and eight hours with the team at the Heathrow Animal Reception centre who cared for her."
But Madison Miller said that based on her communication with British Airways at the time, her understanding is that Bluebell only received a 20-minute walk during her 27 hours in Riyadh. Madison also said that while Bluebell had regular access to water, she could only be fed twice during the multi-day journey, since animals are not allowed to have food in their crates while in transit.
IAG did not immediately respond to follow-up questions about how much Bluebell was fed and walked.
Whatever she experienced during her journey, Bluebell has been a wreck since she got home, Madison said.
"Bluebell is battling separation anxiety and is very fearful of strangers at the moment, understandably," she told HuffPost. "We can't leave her on her own for now as she becomes distressed and destructive."
The Millers are asking British Airways for about $10,000 to cover expenses including behavioral therapy for Bluebell, anxiety medication, and costs related to objects the dog has destroyed in their new home, according to NPR. So far, Madison said they have only been offered frequent flier miles.
A similar airline mix-up made headlines in 2018, when United Airlines mistakenly flew a Great Dane named Irgo to Japan, rather than Kansas City, Missouri. In that case, United paid for a private charter flight to take Irgo to his intended destination.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
To one dominatrix, some South Florida lawmakers have been misbehaving lately.
A dominatrix trio headed by their latex leader, only known as "Miss Cave," showed up to a city commission meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tuesday, and demanded the creation of a dungeon so local "Doms" and "Subs" can let loose their kinky selves.
The odd request happened as the city's commissioners were reviewing a nearly $1 million contract for a waste processing plant with Waste Management.
"I find it interesting that you would spend almost $1 million dollars to hide your secrets down the drain," Miss Cave in front of the local lawmakers while wearing a full latex suit with only her mouth visible.
"I propose that you use a quarter of that million to support doms and subs in Broward County. Build a dungeon created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens," she demanded.
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, in BDSM culture, a "dom" means dominant, and "sub" is submissive.
Miss Cave then concluded her speech and welcomed all the commissioners to the dungeon for some "spanking."