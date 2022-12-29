SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The statue of a 19th-century Northern California rancher and meat-packing magnate was decapitated earlier this week, leaving investigators in the state’s capital city scratching their heads to find a motive behind the vandalism.
Tipsters could receive a $1,000 reward for information about what befell the nearly century-old granite statue of Charles Swanston in Sacramento’s William Land Park on Monday. The severed head was found on the ground nearby.
Swanston traveled west from Ohio as part of the California Gold Rush and quickly realized he’d make more money as a butcher, according to Sacramento City Historian Marcia Eymann.
Police are investigating whether the vandal — or vandals — had a beef with the Swanstons or if it was a random act.
“I have no idea why anyone, unless they’re vegetarians and didn’t like meat-packers” would do this to the statue, Eymann said Wednesday. “I find this very bizarre.”
The statue is the work of the late sculptor Ralph Stackpole, a famous San Francisco artist during the Great Depression era.
An early Sacramento pioneer and settler, Swanston then became a rancher and started a meat-packing business that made him rich. His son in the 1920s commissioned the statue, which is part of a fountain, and donated it to the city after Swanston’s death in 1911 at 101 years old, The Sacramento Bee reported.
The family’s ranch was located on what’s now William Land Park. Eymann said if not for his son’s donation, the city would likely have never put up a piece for Swanston.
“Not that anybody knows who he is, but that’s something very special that Sacramento had and now it’s destroyed,” she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A California woman is trying to get to the bottom of an unusual mystery after being inundated with about 100 packages, each containing a portable heater.
Connie Mathews said she has received about 100 space heaters in the mail at her Sacramento home and the mysterious packages started arriving earlier this month.
"They started coming Friday, two weeks before Christmas, and every day I would get sometimes two boxes, sometimes more," she told KXTV. "Yesterday, there were seven boxes waiting on the porch for us."
Mathews said the packages come from multiple locations across the country, including Iowa and North Carolina.
"The same thing over and over again. I have never ordered a portable heater. I don't need one," she said.
Mathews suspects her address may be erroneously listed as a return address for an Amazon space heater seller.
"What happens if somebody comes back on me, saying well we sent them to your house, what did you do with it?" she said.
Mike and Kelly Gallivan of Acton, Mass., faced a similar problem in 2018, when their house received a flood of Amazon packages containing small, inexpensive items they had never ordered.
The couple said their research revealed they were likely receiving the packages as part of a scheme to get fraudulent reviews marked as "verified" on Amazon.
"We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies," Amazon said in a statement at the time. "We remove sellers in violation of our policies, withhold payments, and work with law enforcement to take appropriate action."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who noticed only two Diamond 7s scratch-off lottery tickets were left at his local store decided to buy both of them and won the $4 million top prize.
The 42-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials he went to the Meijer store in Bad Axe to cash in some small prizes from previous scratch-off tickets.
"I like playing the $20 and $30 instant tickets and I had a few of them to cash while I was at the store one day," the player said. "When I got up to the counter, I saw there were only two Diamond 7s tickets left, so I purchased them both. I scratched the barcodes and had the clerk scan them right away. When one of them gave a message to file a claim, I started scratching it off at the counter with the clerk."
The man said he was stunned to reveal the $4 million top prize.
"As soon as I scratched the winning symbol and saw '4MIL' underneath, I grabbed the ticket and ran out of the store. I was in complete shock," he said.
The player said some of his winnings will go toward buying a home.
"Winning is such a blessing, I still can't believe it's real," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters and state conservation officials in Missouri came to the rescue of a young deer that wandered out onto the frozen Lake of the Ozarks and found itself unable to walk.
The Gravois Fire Protection District said crews responded alongside the Missouri Department of Conservation when the young buck found itself unable to stand up on the slippery ice.
The rescuers ventured out onto the Gravois Arm of the lake and were able to tow the deer to shore.
The buck, dubbed Randy by rescuers, was examined for injuries and released at the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) A medical practice in England intended to text its patients wishes for a "very merry Christmas." Instead, the mass text told patients they had "aggressive lung cancer" that had spread and asked them to fill out a form for terminal patients.
The mass text from Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster was sent out on December 23, according to the BBC. In it, the practice says that the doctor has asked the recipient to fill out a form DS1500 – which according another U.K. hospital system is meant for people who have a terminal illness to apply for benefits. The text also tells recipients they have been diagnosed with "aggressive lung cancer with metastases."
In a second text, patients were asked to accept the center's "sincere apologies."
"This has been sent in error," it states. "Our message to you should have read We wish you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."
The center, which has roughly 8,000 patients according to the BBC, has not publicly commented on the mishap. The practice's last news release, issued in September, recognized the "excellent feedback from patients regarding telephone consultations."
Carl Chegwin told the BBC that his mother was one of the patients who received the text.
"The first thing I thought was, 'is this some kind of sick joke?" Chegwin said. "It completely took me by surprise. ... They've just told people a few days before Christmas they've got terminal lung cancer. They can't do that."
Another woman who asked not to be named told the outlet that the text made her "very worried," as some of her family members had recently undergone tests for chest issues. She also saw several other people panicking about the message.
"I rang the doctors but on hold as usual. So I walked round as I live around the corner and there were, I'd say, six people all there panicking as they had got the same text," she said.
The National Health Service of the U.K., which oversees publicly funded health care, has also not commented on the situation. The same day the texts went out, the service unrelatedly tweeted, "Be kind to yourself if you are grieving," alongside information about how to cope with grief during the holiday season.
"What if the message was meant for someone, and then they are told it's a Christmas message, then again told, 'oh no, that was actually meant for you,'" Chegwin said. "If it's one of their admins that's sent out a mass text, I wouldn't be trusting them to empty the bins."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ABC.net.au) A Hobart woman and her children have taken refuge on top of their dining table as a little Tasmanian devil made its way around their suburban house, chased by the woman's husband.
About 10pm on Wednesday Kirsten Lynch heard her four-month-old golden retriever puppy give "a very strange bark".
She ran downstairs and went to pick up the puppy's Tasmanian devil-shaped stuffed toy, when the plush "toy" started running.
"I went to reach for it and the devil shot underneath the couch," she said.
"I got a fright of my life. I woke the whole family up.
"This little Tasmanian devil was hiding underneath my couch."
Ms Lynch lives next to bushland in Sandy Bay and sometimes leaves the door open for her puppy that's being toilet trained — she believes that was when the little opportunist decided to sneak in.
"At one stage we had the whole family standing on the dining room table while my husband was trying to chase the poor thing out with a broom," she said.
"It was very cute but it was very unusual."
After a few minutes of hide and seek, the devil took off for the bush outside.
Because it did not appear to be hurt, the family decided not to call Bonorong wildlife sanctuary.
Bonorong director Greg Irons said this was the time of the year when juvenile animals wandered into suburban areas.
"There's a lot of young ones that are leaving their mothers and they're heading out to try and find their way. That's obviously a pretty tough gig," he said.
"When you're young, you don't know where food is, you don't know where water is."
Animals seeking water investigate pet food and water bowls, he said.
The well-meaning family that found little Buddy wanted to save him – they took him home and cared for him as best they could. Unfortunately, that sealed his fate.
On Thursday morning alone, Bonorong received two call-outs from members of the public about Tasmanian devil spottings, with team members responding to a juvenile Tasmanian devil hiding underneath a dog kennel in Huonville in Tasmania's south and a young devil hit by a car in the north.
A week ago, a Tasmanian devil was seen roaming the streets of West Hobart before it was taken to taken to Bonorong, reportedly "riddled" with facial tumour disease.
"When we do see one in a suburban area it's not necessarily because it's just exploring or we're pushing it out of its zone. That one was absolutely starving just looking for something to eat," Mr Irons said.
"There's a sure sign that something is very, very likely wrong if they're out during the daytime."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(GBnews.UK) A member of Home Office immigration staff has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of immigration offences.
The official was later detained again alongside three other members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to steal.
The four suspects were held on December 6 by the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit, which has the same powers of arrest as police constables.
The arrest in relation to immigration offences, first reported by The Sun, was confirmed by the Home Office on Thursday.
All four members of staff detained on December 6 have been released pending investigation and immediately suspended, according to the department.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "On December 6, the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit arrested four members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal.
They have been released pending further investigation and were immediately suspended.
"One officer arrested as part of the conspiracy had previously been arrested and bailed on immigration offences.
"We expect the highest standards of our staff. As soon as we are made aware of allegations of wrongdoing, they are rigorously investigated and we do not hesitate in taking decisive action."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) – Firefighters in Florida got quite an unusual call on Thursday.
Someone stopped by the fire station in Fort Myers asking for help after they found a snake in their truck engine.
The firefighters were able to remove the snake safely.
The snake turned out to be a ball python and is most likely someone's escaped pet.
Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Attempts are being made to find the ball python's owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WUSA) RIVA, Md. — Three kayakers are being called heroes after they jumped into action Monday morning after a small plane crashed into the Beards Creek area near Lee Airport.
Using shovels and screwdrivers, they were able to pull their kayaks along a layer of ice toward the crash site in an effort to rescue the pilot before a Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police boat could arrive.
"This could have ended really badly," said John Gelinne, who was talking with WUSA9 along the ice-covered Beards Creek, along with his son, John Gelinne Jr.
The duo saw the plane struggling in the air before the crash.
"It was heading - what felt like - right for our house," he said.
The plane then turned left over the creek, before crashing down into the waterway. Bella Wagner was at her neighbor's home, feeding the cat when the crash happened.
"It just stopped mid-air and plummeted down," she said.
The small plane cratered into the ice and was sticking out of the creek for a while. The pilot was able to exit the plane before it sank.
"He immediately got out of the plane and was attempting to get up and walk or swim on the ice. But the ice was too thin," said Wagner.
After seeing the crash, the father-son duo jumped into action. Gelinne Jr. is a marine and his father is a retired naval officer. The two pulled down kayaks and ran toward the ice.
"We threw the kayaks in," said Gelinne Jr. "And then we were like how to do we move the kayaks? So I ran out and was looking for anything. He was like 'get the shovel.'"
The two dragged themselves on the ice with the shovel, making their way to the pilot.
Meanwhile, a couple of homes down, neighbors were gathering by the dock. When an Anne Arundel County Police officer arrived, neighbors dragged down a kayak for her to use.
Rob Wagner said that the police officer was using a screwdriver-like a pick axe to pull herself along the ice.
"They literally got her screwdrivers to pull herself," he said. "Because you can't use the oars. Because the ice is so solid."
Eventually, the Gelinne duo reached the pilot and started to pull him out of the ice-cold water.
"I just told him to grab the edge of the kayak, and hold on tight," said Gelinne. "And I'm going to pull you out of this water."
Eventually, the pilot was pulled onto the kayak, where he could escape the frigid temperatures. Gelinne said that a Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police boat arrived five to ten minutes later to pick up the pilot.
Lt. Jennifer Macallair from Anne Arundel County Fire and EMS said that these kayakers likely saved the pilot's life, because minutes count when it comes to avoiding hypothermia in freezing cold water.
"With the temperatures like I said in the 30 degrees hypothermia can set in within minutes. And so their quick actions - I think definitely made a positive outcome today."
Both Gelinne and his son agreed that the question wasn't whether they would act, but how they would make their way to the struggling pilot.
"The only thing I'm happy about is that this guy is going to see another Christmas," he said. "This ended well."