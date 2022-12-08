LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rules are rules. Animal control officials in Southern California have granted permission for a little girl to keep a unicorn at home, provided she follows strict guidelines.
Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control this week shared a letter it received from a child named Madeline.
The girl wrote: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.”
Director Marcia Mayeda replied with a letter along with a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shape license tag and a plush toy unicorn — until Madeline finds a real one. Photos of the license and Madeline’s letter were posted to the agency’s social media.
The licensing letter included five conditions:
“1. The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles county Code Title 10.
2. The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows.
3. The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats — watermelon — at least once each week.
4. The unicorn’s horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth.
5. Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn’s good health.”
Mayeda commended Madeline for her “sense of responsible pet ownership.”
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers of the proper protocol for traveling with pets after a dog accidentally went through a security X-ray at a Wisconsin airport.
TSA Great Lakes revealed in a Twitter post that a small dog was "accidentally sent through the X-ray" when it was left inside a traveler's carry-on bag at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.
"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," the tweet said.
The tweet included the X-ray photo of the dog inside the traveler's backpack.
TSA representative Jessica Mayle said the dog, a dachshund-chihuahua mix, had been cleared to fly by the airline, but the passenger had been unaware of the correct protocol when taking her pet through the security checkpoint.
"After the dog was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was traveling with the pet to the airline," Mayle said in an email to USA Today. "After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate."
Mayle said the dog was unharmed but "a little skittish" after going through the X-ray tunnel.
The TSA previously detailed the case of a stowaway cat that had gone through an X-ray scanner at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in November. The passenger had been unaware that the cat, which belonged to a relative, was hiding in his bag.
The passenger in that incident delayed his flight for a day so he could take the cat home.
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A school in Queensland, Australia, said a book recently returned to its library was found to be nearly 120 years overdue.
Toowoomba Grammar School said in an Instagram post that the book, a copy of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, was recently returned to the school's library by a man named John Lamb.
Lamb's grandfather, Arthur Lamb, had been a student at the facility during the 1902-03 school year, and had checked the book out of the library in 1903.
"The book was discovered recently by family members in a box of various possessions and is in excellent condition," the post said. "Lamb kindly returned it to the school for display -- 120 years overdue!!! A huge thank you to the Lamb family."
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
The 48-year-old Manistee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a The Perfect Gift scratch-off ticket from the Wesco gas station on Cypress Street in Manistee and uncovered a $10 prize.
"I've played The Perfect Gift quite a bit since it came out and have won a little here and there," the player said. "I won $10 on one ticket, so I used my winnings to purchase another one. When I scratched the ticket off and saw I'd won $500,000, all I could think was: 'Is this real?' I had my girlfriend check the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right."
The player said he plans to use his winnings to take a vacation to Florida.
"Winning is a great feeling and couldn't have happened at a better time," he said.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A puppy that escaped from his owner in New York was seen entering the Hudson River and was later rescued when he was discovered hiding under a New Jersey pier.
Ellen Wolpin said Bear the puppy, who is in training to be a seizure service dog for her son, pulled free from his collar while she was walking him Saturday on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.
Bear ran about 30 blocks, to where witnesses saw the puppy entering the Hudson River. Days passed without any further sightings and Bear's owners feared the worst.
"We didn't think that he made it across," Wolpin told the New York Post.
It wasn't until just after midnight Tuesday that the Edgewater Fire Company in New Jersey responded to a report of barking underneath an Independence Harbor pier and ended up plucking a puppy out of the water.
The puppy was soon identified as the missing Bear thanks to a microchip. Bear was returned to his family.
"We were so happy," Wolpin said. "This dog has had tons of treats and tons of hugs and we're just doing everything possible."
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a kitten that stuck its head into a pipe and got stuck on a closing flange.
Riverside County Animal Services said off-duty officer Christopher Peck was at his home on standby duty when a call came in about a kitten stuck in a pipe.
Peck grabbed a pipe-cutting tool from his home and responded to the scene in Woodcrest, where he found the kitten had stuck its head into the pipe and got stuck in a closing flange.
The officer used his tool to shorten the pipe and brought the kitten to a nearby shelter, where veterinarians were able to remove it from the remainder of the pipe.
The kitten, named Piper by shelter staff, is now available for adoption from Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A woman participating in a clean-up operation at a Florida beach found a message in a bottle from 2000 -- and was shocked to learn her son knows one of the authors.
Kathy Grace said she was participating in a Fort Myers Beach cleanup in the wake of Hurricane Ian on Nov. 30 when she found a bottle signed by a trio of Ukrainian American siblings: Roman, Lesia and Zenon Mural.
The note said the bottle had been buried on the beach with the help of the siblings' father March 3, 2000.
Grace sent a photo of the letter to her children and was shocked to read the response from her son, Michael.
"Michael's like, 'You're not going to effing believe this, but Roman and I went to college, and we both worked at DHL,'" Grace told WINK-TV. "'And here's a picture of us out in California with DHL last year on the beach.'"
Grace said the revelation gave her "goosebumps."
"We're like, how could it be? All of the millions of people that have been on board this beach since this was buried, and I find it and within minutes we know who it was," she said.
Grace was recently able to contact the Mural siblings and tell them about her discovery and their surprising connection.
"It just proves that the world isn't that big," Lesia Mural said. "And we're all in connection, have one or two connections away from a lot of people."
Lesia Mural wrote on Facebook that the incident evoked the song "It's a Small World."
The siblings said the discovery brought back memories.
"Fort Myers is always a place that we used to go down for many years and still do today," Roman Mural said. "Just to be able to have that bottle come back to us and then recreate some of those Fort Myers memories, that truly was a bright spot in my day and kind of cutting into the holiday season. Kind of want to go back now home and watch that home video again."
Gregory D'Alessio of Alexandria, Va., was fishing near Maryland's Solomons Island one day before Grace's discovery when he found a message in a bottle bobbing in the water.
The bottle turned out to contain an obituary and several small, rolled-up notes. The obituary was for Maryland woman Emma Jean Ennis, who died at the age of 82 in January 2021.
(NPR) It's mindlessly binge-watching television without worrying about the time. It's eating snacks in bed without a care about leftover crumbs. And it's wearing the same pair of pajamas all week while working from home. Welcome to "goblin mode."
The slang term is defined as a "type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."
This year, Oxford Languages, the creator of the Oxford English Dictionary, titled "goblin mode" as the 2022 Word of the Year, meaning it best reflected the ethos and mood of the past 12 months.
The term first appeared on Twitter in 2009 but didn't go viral until 2022, according to Oxford Languages.
"It captured the prevailing mood of individuals who rejected the idea of returning to 'normal life', or rebelled against the increasingly unattainable aesthetic standards and unsustainable lifestyles exhibited on social media," the group wrote in a press release.
The slang particularly struck a chord with people who felt disillusioned by the third year of the pandemic and the ongoing political upheavals around the world. In response, they are rejecting societal expectations and making their own rules of how to live. The trend is marked by a departure from respectability and aesthetic. Instead, it encourages people to lean into their uncurated, self-indulgent and sometimes mischievous ways.
"People are embracing their inner goblin," said Casper Grathwohl, the president of Oxford Languages.
The Word of the Year is typically based on analyzing language data on emerging words and their popularity.
But this year, Oxford Languages incorporated a public vote into the process and asked people to cast their ballot between the top three expressions of the year: "goblin mode," "metaverse" and "#IStandWith."
More than 300,000 people voted with an overwhelming majority — about 93% — favoring "goblin mode."
Second place went to "metaverse," which refers to a "virtual reality environment in which users interact with one another's avatars and their surroundings in an immersive way, sometimes posited as a potential extension of or replacement for the internet." The word partly gained traction after Facebook's corporate parent changed its name to Meta in 2021.
The third place winner, "#IStandWith," is identified as "a way for people to communicate their opinions and align their stances on specific events." The hashtag and its variants particularly became popular in March 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
When customers enter the Dawson Creek Cannabis Company store to buy marijuana, some are stopped dead in their tracks by what looks like a full-sized, glowing coffin in the middle of the store.
Illuminated from within, it looks like a stained-glass casket.
But it's actually a work of art crafted from cow placentas, created by local rancher and artist Emilie Mattson.
"It raises eyebrows," said Mattson in an interview with CBC News about creating art from afterbirth. "It makes a bit of a spark. Some people are totally disgusted and walk away, horrified. Some are amazed."
Mattson said she was first inspired to use the unusual artistic medium during calving season at her ranch near Rolla, B.C., more than 20 years ago.
Helping to deliver a calf in her barn in bitterly cold weather, she slung the placenta over a light at the edge of the stall.
"We're helping this cow because she's having trouble, and I look over and with the light behind it, the placenta looks like stained glass," she recalled.
At the time, Mattson was running 300 head of cattle and raising a family on the farm, but was already an artist working in paint and sculpture.
She soon began to experiment with adding preserved placenta to her repertoire. Preserved in a special brine, she says placenta dries like parchment or leather, preserving dramatic colours.
Calving season gave her a plentiful supply. While she said her neighbours in ranch country were dismissive at first, they eventually started saving the placentas of their own animals and "brought them over in buckets" to top up her supplies.
Even the local veterinarian contributed, she said.
Mattson has since used placentas in many of her multimedia pieces.
For the coffin-shaped work she calls The Treasure Box, which took her two years to make, she stretched placenta across a metal frame that's held up by a well worn chassis.
Now it's been given pride of place in a cannabis dispensary a 20-minute drive from her ranch.
Dawson Creek Cannabis Company owner Matthew Rivard, who promotes local artists in his store, says Mattson's artwork is "captivating, breathtaking, and with brilliant colours."
Customers are curious about the 'captivating' art piece made from cow placenta, said cannabis store owner Matthew Rivard, who uses his Dawson Creek business to showcase work by local artists. (Matthew Rivard/Contributed )
He says the piece is eye-opening for locals who come in to buy a pre-rolled joint or THC gummies.
"You definitely see customers come in, people that are just getting off of work. Maybe they're working down at the tire shop and they come in and they stop and they look at the piece and say, 'Oh my God.' Everybody has a reaction.
"They think it's stained glass, and then they take a closer look. They see a little fleck of straw in the placenta. Some are like, 'Oh yeah, I can see life and death.'"
Mattson's art, including more conventional painting, has been exhibited in juried exhibitions for years.
Her art has been reviewed in publications as wide ranging as Beef in B.C. — a B.C. Cattlemen's Association magazine — and the culture periodical Espace Sculpture.
"These brilliantly coloured afterbirths are both a symbol and a chore," wrote art critic Paula Gustafson in Espace Sculpture in 2001, reviewing one of Mattson's placenta pieces at the Artropolis 2001 show held at the CBC Vancouver studios.
"They represent ... the miracle and mystery of birth and the sacred and violent act of labour."
For Mattson, the placenta, which nourishes the baby in the womb, is "the beginning of everything."
"It's life sustaining. ... If it wasn't for the placenta, we wouldn't exist," she said.
Betsy Trumpener has won numerous journalism awards, including a national network award for radio documentary and the Adrienne Clarkson Diversity Award. Based in Prince George, B.C., Betsy has reported on everything from hip hop in Tanzania to B.C.'s energy industry and the Paralympics.