OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) — A man who wanted to join the protests in Canada’s capital over mask mandates called in a bomb threat so police would waste their time chasing it, authorities said, but he called the wrong Ottawa — a village in Ohio.
The man, a 20-year-old from Akron, Ohio, called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office twice Monday, said sheriff’s Capt. Brad Brubaker.
The first time he made a bomb threat, and then in a second call he said he had been shot, Brubaker said. That’s when the man found out he was talking with someone in Ohio.
“He wasn’t paying attention and just called the first number he found,” Brubaker told The Lima News. “He said he was mad about mask mandates.”
The sheriff’s office said it would ask the county prosecutor to consider charges against the man.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian gallery says one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country's top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture's deliberately featureless faces. It said the damage can be repaired.
The Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg said the vandalism of the painting "Three Figures" by Anna Leporskaya occurred Dec. 7. It said the suspected culprit worked for a private company providing security at the gallery.
The painting, dating from the 1930s, shows three torsos and heads with hair but no facial features; the vandal drew eyes on two of them with a ballpoint pen. The Yeltsin Center said the painting has been sent for restoration to the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, which owns it.
The Russian news site RBK said a criminal case has been opened on charges that carry a sentence of up to three months in prison. The picture had been reportedly insured for 74.9 million rubles (roughly $1 million).
Leporskaya, who lived from 1900-1982, was a student of Kazimir Malevich, a seminal Russian abstract artist best known for his 1915 work "Black Square."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery store company's field in Pennsylvania, the company said.
The bees were said to be stolen in Carlisle between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, Pennlive.com reported Wednesday.
In a statement, the Giant Company's community impact manager, Jessica Groves, said that the bees were an essential part of the local food chain that is suffering a declining bee population.
"We are extremely disappointed that this happened and are continuing to cooperate with Middlesex Township Police Department," Groves said.
In 2021, beekeepers in the state reported a loss of 41% of their populations, which was less than the national average loss of 45.5% of bees between April 2020 and 2021.
The nationwide loss of bee populations is causing serious concerns with the agricultural industry and environmentalists because about one-third of the United States' food supply relies on bees to pollinate plants, the newspaper said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Portland Pickles have found themselves in a dilemma after their beloved mascot Dillon was stolen by a porch pirate.
The theft occurred right after the mascot costume got lost on a Delta Airlines flight from the Dominican Republic.
The baseball team tweeted on Monday that they were "concerned" about their missing mascot, and again on Wednesday with what they called a "disappointing twist."
The airlines found the bag with the costume and then delivered it to the Pickles' office after hours.
Camera footage caught a porch pirate swiping the package around 5 a.m.
A video posted on Twitter shows the man with a backpack and over-ear headphones grabbing the bag and leaving with it.
"We just want him back, he's irreplaceable," General Manager Ross Campbell told KOIN. "Dillon is as weird as Portland is, so it just fits in really well."
The mascot has been on tour with the team to Spain, Britain, Monaco, and the Dominican Republic.
The Pickles often make jokes on its Twitter account, resulting in some questioning if the stolen costume has been a publicity stunt. But a real police report was filed with the Portland Police Bureau.
A very disappointing twist. Dillon was found by @Delta and delivered to our office after hours, with no notification. At 4:58AM, this person stole him off the front porch. This is turned from a mistake by @Delta to a crime. https://t.co/6QtEikCcfP pic.twitter.com/D3mBhSdUxS— Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) February 9, 2022
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A southeastern Michigan man who prosecutors said claimed to be a sovereign citizen of the United States has been charged after sending three $1 million checks to the state to pay his taxes, authorities announced Thursday.
The 54-year-old man faces three counts of no-account check in Ingham County District Court, Michigan's Attorney General's office said. The charges are felonies and punishable by two years in prison or $500 fines.
Court records did not list a defense attorney for him or indicate if the man had been arrested, and The Associated Press was unable Thursday to find a telephone number for him.
Members of the sovereign citizen movement believe the government has no authority over them, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The checks were sent in January 2021 to Michigan's Treasury office. Each bore TCF Bank routing numbers, but bounced because the Macomb County man had no account with the bank.
The man asserted that he is a sovereign citizen and exempt from certain Michigan law, including paying taxes, the attorney general's office said.
"As residents of Michigan, we share the legal obligation to pay income tax," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a release. "These taxes pay for our schools, our roads, our government services. Cheating on taxes hurts everyone and is fundamentally unfair to everyone else who abides by the law."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man said he was left perplexed when a pair of letters arrived at his home that had been mailed to his address 75 years earlier.
Gary Katen said the first letter that arrived at his Hackensack home was postmarked May 4, 1946, and bore two 1-cent stamps and a 6-cent stamp.
"Wow, 75 years ago," Katen recalled to WNYW-TV.
Katen said the mystery deepened a few weeks later when a second letter arrived. He said both letters appear to be correspondence between a man and his New Jersey in-laws. The letter's author described a trip to California with his wife.
Katen said he was unable to find any answers at his local post office, and a search of local property records to find the owners of his home in the 1940s hit a dead end when it turned out some public records were destroyed by a fire several years ago.
Katen said he is still hoping to find family members of the letter's author.
"We'd love to be able to meet the people that it was addressed to because they all sound like such a great family and to say, 'we got your mail,'" Katen said.
United States Postal Service spokesman Xavier Hernandez offered one possible explanation for the late arrival of the letters.
"What we typically find is that old mail pieces, like these, are found by someone and then deposited into one of our collection boxes," he said.
"Old letters and postcards can also be purchased at flea markets, antique shops, and even be purchased online, then they are re-entered into the system. In most cases, these incidents do not involve mail that has been lost in the network and later found," Hernandez said.
Susan Nordin of Duluth, Minn., was faced with a similar mystery in late 2021 when a letter arrived at her home that had been mailed 68 years earlier. The letter, addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Ed Nelson, announced the birth of a baby named Jimmy.
Nordin was able to enlist the help of local historians on Facebook and was able to return the letter to Connie Anderholm, the Nelsons' granddaughter. She said her brother, Jim, was the baby announced in the letter.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A training session on water rescues turned real for firefighters in suburban St. Louis when the crews sprang into action to save two teenagers.
Maryland Heights Fire Protection District crews were wrapping up training Tuesday on Creve Coeur Lake when they spotted two people running across it, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. As they watched, the ice covering the lake broke and the pair fell through.
The training firefighters, along with Pattonville and Creve Coeur firefighters, quickly scrambled to pull the two teens to safety from the icy lake within minutes.
The Maryland Heights fire district posted video of the rescue on YouTube and details about the rescue on its Facebook page.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Idaho Potato Commission announced it is celebrating Valentine's Day and the state's signature crop with a limited-edition product: potato perfume.
The IPC said the fragrance, Frites by Idaho, is made from distilled Idaho potatoes and essential oils and is designed to smell like a fresh plate of French fries.
"Whether you're at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it's near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal. The smell is too good to resist," IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham said in a news release. "This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can't refuse a French fry."
The commission said the $1.89 bottles of the fragrance sold out quickly on the IPC website, but social media users can still enter an Instagram contest to win free bottles.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said 12,406 tickets earned top prizes when a Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 3-3-3 -- a total payout of $4.9 million.
Lottery officials said the Wednesday afternoon drawing resulted in the numbers 3-3-3 being drawn, earning top prizes for 12,406 tickets.
Players who purchased 50-cent tickets will receive $250 prizes, while $1 tickets earn their purchasers $500. The lottery said Wednesday afternoon's drawing resulted in a total $4.9 million being owed.
The lottery said triple digits -- known as "trips" -- are some of the most popular number combinations played in Pick 3 drawings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HUDSON, Ohio — The Mayor of Hudson is once again making national headlines, this time for suggesting that opening up the Hudson Springs Park to ice fishing could ultimately lead to prostitution.
During a city council meeting on Tuesday, the council opened a discussion on possibly lifting the ban on ice fishing on the lake at Hudson Springs Park.
Councilmembers thoughtfully mulled various risks and benefits to lifting the ban, which has been in place for several years. Members discussed making available educational materials on the risks of ice fishing, what signage might be needed to indicate the risks of ice fishing on the lake, and whether lifting the ban would run afoul of the city's insurance policies.
As councilmembers made their final points and appeared ready to move on to the next discussion item, Mayor Craig Shubert raised the point that the city's fire department should be trained and have the capability to conduct ice rescues and that the fire chief should weigh in before any final decision is made.
Then the discussion got a little fishy.
"Additionally, if you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface it sounds good, then what happens next year?" Shubert said. "Does someone come back and say, 'I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for X amount of time? And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem. Prostitution. Now you've got the police chief, police department involved."
Hudson Council President Chris Foster then stared at Shubert, an apparent look of shock on his face.
"Just data points to consider," Shubert said to break the five-second silence that followed.
"Okay," Foster said as he looked on at the assembly.
"I am not in favor of shanties," councilmember Chris Banweg said, drawing laughter from some councilmembers and the audience.
Councilmember Nicole Kowalski then re-railed the meeting by returning to the subject of posting ice fishing information on the city's website.
Where did the mayor get this notion? Here's one possibility: A 1988 article from United Press International acknowledges rumors of prostitution on Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota but found there were no actual reports of it occurring, and that it appeared to be an urban legend.
The tweet that drew attention to the mayor's ice shanty comment came from the account of Amanda Weinstein, whose Twitter bio says she is from Hudson and the wife of Rep. Casey Weinstein. The tweet was shared widely, and the story has been reported on by local and national outlets. Shubert has been roasted across social media for his unique ice fishing concerns. It is not the first time he has drawn national attention.
During a Hudson School Board meeting last September, Shubert offered his take on a writing prompt book being used at a college-level writing course at a Hudson high school that contained some prompts of a sexual nature.
"It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom," Shubert told the board during the meeting. "I've spoken to a judge this evening. She's already confirmed that. So I'm going to give you a simple choice—you either choose to resign from the Board of Education or you will be charged."
An investigation by the Summit County Prosecutor's Office found the comments made by Shubert went viral locally and nationally. Members of the Board of Education and school administrators received over 150 threatening and profane phone calls and emails.
The county prosecutor announced that the mayor would not be charged for his comments, saying that while there was a "significant lapse of judgment" by Shubert, there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove violations of the laws took place.