AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A man in Norway discovered a Maine Department of Transportation hard hat more than 3,300 miles (5,310 kilometers) away from its home.
Sigbjørn Eide said he was collecting trash earlier this month along Norway’s coast when he came across the white hard hat buried in seaweed. Eide spotted an American flag and a MaineDOT logo on the hard hat, The Boston Globe reported Tuesday.
When he got home later that day, Eide said he found out the hat belonged to the Maine Department of Transportation and reached out to the department through social media.
Edie told MaineDOT on Feb. 8 that he “was astonished and impressed about the long voyage the small helmet had taken,” the newspaper reported.
On Tuesday, MaineDOT posted on Facebook that Eide had found the hat miles away from Maine.
“Sigbjørn was on a walk and found a MaineDOT hard hat in a fjord, about 3,300 miles from MaineDOT headquarters,” the department said. “We’re not quite sure how this happened, but we’re glad we have a new pen pal!”
A MaineDOT spokesperson said the department won’t ask Eide to return the hat and is planning to send him some items from the state.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Utility workers in Colombia came to the rescue of a wayward sloth that climbed an electricity pole and was spotted dangling from live wires.
Empresas Publicas de Medellin said utility workers Victor Hugo Lopez and Alex Misas were summoned to the power pole in Taraza when members of the public reported a sloth was hanging from the live wires and was in danger of electrocution.
The utility company shared a video on Instagram showing the workers carefully removing the sloth from the lines. The rescue took about 20 minutes, the company said.
The sloth was released back into wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GENEVA (AP) — Would you willingly live like a prisoner for a day or two — or four? Hundreds of people have jumped at just such a chance in the Swiss city of Zurich, volunteering to take part in an open house of sorts for a new jail before the facility accepts its first inmates.
Details of the March 24-27 test run are still being worked out. But Zurich corrections authorities said Thursday they received 832 applications for an as-yet undecided number of spots.
The selected volunteers, who must live locally and be at least 18 years old, are in store for an experience that borders on a reality TV plot when they enter "Gefaegnis Zurich West" — Zurich West Prison — to test the pre-trial detention and jail services.
The facility, located west of the city's main train station, is expected to house up to 124 people who are under provisional arrest and to have 117 places for individuals held in pre-trial detention.
Their temporary stand-ins won't have to pay or get paid to participate in the jail's dress rehearsal, and they will be treated like inmates in some regards: testing food, undergoing intake procedures, walking the yard, etc.
The volunteers can't bring cellphones or other electronic devices inside. Every participant will require security clearance, and need to undergo checks similar to airport screenings. Strip-searches upon entry, however, will be optional.
The stunt doubles also will receive a "safe word" they can give the staff to bail out immediately if they get cold feet or start to crack under the conditions.
Next month's trial run will enable corrections officials to test the jail's capacity, services and operations, as well as to review their cooperation and communication with other authorities, such as police and prosecutors.
They also hope the drill will help clear up what they consider misconceptions about how guards, wardens and other employees operate in such facilities.
"There are so many penny dreadfuls about life in prison and about the demanding work the prison staff does every day that we wanted to use this opportunity to show how we really work — and how much professionalism and experience is needed to work with inmates," Marc Eiermann, head of prison management at Zurich West Prison, said in an email.
He was referring to a mostly 19th-century genre of sensationalist crime literature known as "penny dreadfuls" that helped caricature prison life.
Elena Tankovski, a spokeswoman for the Zurich region's corrections and rehabilitation services department, said, by phone: "A lot of our wardens, they have a lot of social skills. They know how treat people right. It's more like they want to be on the same eye level with them (the inmates) .... They are actually more a carer than a guard."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- An Indian boy was awarded a Guinness World Record after becoming the globe's youngest certified yoga instructor at age 9 years, 220 days.
Reyansh Surani, who is from India and lives with his family in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said he started practicing yoga with his parents when he was 4 years old.
His journey to becoming an instructor began when he found out his parents were enrolling in the Anand Shekhar Yoga School's 200-hour yoga teacher's training course in Rishikesh, India.
"I decided to join them and surprisingly found out I enjoy teaching, as well," Surani told Guinness World Records.
Surani completed the course and became a certified yoga instructor, making him the world's youngest certified yoga teacher, Guinness said.
"Earlier, I used to think yoga is only about physical posture and breathing, but it's much more than that," the young teacher said. "I learned alignment, anatomic philosophy and the nutritional facts of Ayurveda. It's an intense course."
Surani now teaches yoga classes for school classmates, as well as private instruction outside of school.
"I'm happy I can pass on my experience and knowledge to individuals around the world for their well-being," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who won a $532,234 lottery jackpot said she lost the ticket while moving, and her months-long search ended just before the ticket was set to expire.
Ana Maya, 32, of Graham, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she bought a Quick Pick ticket for the Sept. 6 Cash 5 drawing from Huff's Interstate in Burlington and learned she had won the jackpot while in the process of moving to a new home.
Maya said she started to panic when she was unpacking at her new residence and couldn't find the winning ticket.
"These last couple of months have been very stressful trying to find it," Maya said. "I totally forgot where I put it."
Maya said she finally found the ticket pressed between the pages of an old school notebook.
"I was very, very relieved when I finally found it," Maya said. "That was the last place I would have looked."
The winner found the ticket in time to collect her $532,234 jackpot before it would have expired March 6.
Maya said her plans for the winnings include taking a vacation, paying bills, making investments and putting money aside for her two young children.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Students eating at a Louisiana State University dining hall had their meals interrupted when a raccoon dropped from above and ran loose through the building.
Witnesses said the raccoon crashed through the ceiling of the 459 Dining Hall during dinner time Wednesday evening, and videos posted to social media show the raccoon running loose through the dining area as students climbed onto chairs and tables to avoid the animal.
One video shared on Twitter by LSU's student-run media station, Tiger TV, shows two men attempting unsuccessfully to capture the raccoon by using a trash can and a broom.
Animal control officers were summoned to the dining hall and successfully escorted the raccoon back outside the building.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BANGKOK (AP) — No, English speakers and others using the Roman alphabet aren't going to have to start calling the Thai capital by its local name, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, and drop the more familiar "Bangkok."
That's the message from Thailand's Royal Society, which is responsible for academic and linguistic standards, after a seemingly innocuous change in punctuation in official guidance sparked a flurry of speculation that the city's name was being changed.
It started when the Cabinet on Tuesday approved a Royal Society proposal changing the way the capital would be referred to internationally from "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon; Bangkok" to "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon (Bangkok)."
As people sought to divine the meaning behind changing the semicolon to parentheses, many put great weight to the accompanying explanation that it would "revise" the name of the capital city and keep the "former" name in brackets.
The capital is already officially known in the Thai language as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, which literally means "great city of angels," and most Thais shorten it to just Krung Thep in conversation.
As speculation grew, the Royal Society on Wednesday clarified in a Facebook post that their new guidance was simply a stylistic change.
"Writing the capital city's official name with the Roman alphabet can be done both as Krung Thep Maha Nakon and Bangkok," the government agency said, allaying the fears of any non-Thai speakers about adopting the more complicated name.
Even if the Royal Society had meant to change the name to the one used by Thais, however, there is another option that would have been an even greater challenge for foreign tongues.
The Thai name for Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, is actually a short form of the capital's full name, which is rooted in Pali and Sanskrit and is more of a phrase to describe the city than a name: Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit.
That is the world's longest place name, according to the Guinness World Records.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A California bike race billed as "stupidly hard" became even more difficult than organizers predicted when three riders were attacked by a rampaging bull.
The Bianchi Rock Cobbler, an 80-mile off-road bike race through Bakersfield that's billed as a "stupidly hard ride" on its website, was interrupted when a bull ran into the path of oncoming cyclists and attacked three of the riders.
"I am extremely sore," Tony Inderbitzin, a cyclist who was thrown into the air by the bull, told KMPH-TV. "I've never been this sore. Initially, right after the attack, my neck was killing me. That was the focal point of the soreness, now it's the lower back."
Inderbitzin did not finish the race, but two other cyclists attacked by the bull were later able to cross the finish line, organizers said.
Sam Ames, Rock Cobbler's "chief excitement officer," said all three cyclists evaded serious injuries.
"Everybody had a good laugh and thank god it wasn't worse," he said in an Instagram post.
Ames said organizers are looking into measures for next year's race to prevent future encounters with angry bovines.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A New York-based auction house is offering an unusual piece of sports memorabilia -- a cigar that Michael Jordan smoked.
Lelands, which specializes in sports memorabilia, said the cigar was obtained by the consignor when she met the former NBA star at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in fall 2021 and asked him for a photo.
"Before taking the photo, he put out his cigar in the ashtray, snapped a quick picture and went about his day. After noticing Michael had left his cigar in the ashtray, our consignor decided to take the cigar along with her," the item description reads.
The half-smoked cigar is an Oliva V Melanio, manufactured in Nicaragua and made with Cuban seeds.
The auction opened Thursday with a starting bid of $500.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In today's world, it never hurts to be cautious. Even when the thing you have to be cautious about … turns out to be a Taco Bell order.
On Monday morning, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama's Hazardous Device Unit was called out to check into two suspicious packages located on the front steps of the Federal Courthouse, and once on the scene they sprung into action.
According to a Facebook post from the Tuscaloosa Police Department with an image of the possibly-dangerous materials, "Several officers responded, including motor officers who set up a perimeter around the building, blocking adjacent streets to vehicle and foot traffic."
Ultimately, the post indicated, the packages were discovered to contain "an assortment of regular and Doritos Locos tacos, along with four beefy five-layer burritos."
By 8:20 a.m., less than a half-hour later, the roads were re-opened and "the tacos and burritos (had) been safely disposed of in the Dumpster behind TPD headquarters."
Naturally, we have questions.
First of all, applause for the speedy response time and resolution of the issue. But second of all: Who is getting Taco Bell at work on Valentine's Day at 8:00 in the morning?
This person needs to be found and questioned. (No judgment — only respect.)
Second, according to the report, the food was then disposed of in the dumpster. We can hear our parents crying out about the wasted food. But hey! This might have been a Valentine's Day treat for some hungry, hungry lovebirds.
Needless to say, there was some virtual chortling in the Facebook comments about the whole thing: "The employees of the Tuscaloosa Federal Court House are thankful to the Tuscaloosa police department for setting up a perimeter around the court house and disposing customized explosive Burritos in the dumpster and not in the Courthouse bathroom. Thank you," someone commented.
"IN THE DUMPSTER?! ARREST YOURSELVES!" wrote someone else.
Noted another person, "They Laid The Food Out Like It Was A Drug Bust Though Lol."
Added another commenter, "I think we need to have an internal investigation to find out if they really disposed of the food in the dumpster. I would have eaten it myself."
We sense that's not an unusual sentiment.
That said, not everybody was chuckling: Random bags left behind can contain serious contents.
Another person gave a little history lesson that puts things in context. "On 4/19/1995 The Federal Building in Oklahoma City was bombed. Thank goodness for the precautions taken today that ended so horrible for Oklahoma City that day. This may seem funny, but if the circumstances had been different today, yall wouldnt be laughing. It is the most horrific thing next to 9/11 that I have ever seen in my lifetime. I have a sister in law who works at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse and I am thankful this wasn't anything serious..."
But someone else in the comment section seems to have been able to see both sides: "Although this is funny as all hell, you can never be too careful now a days. Great work TPD!"
On that, we can all agree!