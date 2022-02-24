(FOX) You've goat to be kidding me…
A Virginia sheriff's office is thanking a goat for assisting deputies during a foot pursuit with a fleeing suspect this month.
The goat, named Gracie, helped two deputies flush out a suspect they were chasing on Feb. 13, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
"Sometimes help comes in all shapes and sizes!!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Capt. Scott Barker said Deputy David Parnell came across the suspect while investigating a domestic assault case in the Fieldale area of Henry County, the Martinsville Bulletin reported.
After telling the suspect he was under arrest, the suspect fled on foot, leading Parnell to chase him through a fence line and across a field, Barker said.
During the chase, Barker said a goat from the property joined the deputy.
When Parnell and the goat reached the next line of the fence in the field, the goat continued through the fence in front of the deputy and chased the man into the woods.
As Parnell surveyed the situation, the goat and a deputy on the other side flushed the man out of the woods, and he was taken into custody, Barker said, according to the Martinsville Bulletin.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Doctors at a New York hospital said a man who came in complaining of difficulty breathing through his right nostril was found to have a tooth growing in his nasal cavity.
Drs. Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner, surgeons with the Mount Sinai Health System in New York, said in a case study published in the New England Journal of Medicine that the 38-year-old man told doctors he had been having trouble breathing through his right nostril for several years.
Doctors discovered he had a deviated septum -- a condition in which the partition between nasal passages is pushed to one side -- and a rhinoscopy conducted with a small camera discovered the cause -- a tooth growing on "the floor of the right nostril."
The ectopic tooth, a term for a tooth growing in an abnormal place, was measured at about .6 inch long.
The surgeons said they removed the tooth without complications, and the man reported during a follow-up visit three months after the procedure that he was able to breath normally through both nostrils.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia family was reunited with a dog who vanished from their yard two years ago when the canine turned up unexpectedly on a stranger's porch.
A resident identified as Renee D said her family's puggle, Teddy, and another dog, Mimi, vanished from their Philadelphia back yard in November 2019.
The family posted about their missing pets on social media and searched the area, but they came to believe the dogs had been stolen.
"I believe someone stole them from my yard," Renee told KYW-TV.
Renee said she was left "depressed" about the missing pets until she received a phone call last week from the Philadelphia Animal Hospital.
Hospital officials said Teddy had been brought in by a stranger who found the canine shivering on their front porch. The dog was identified by his implanted microchip.
Veterinarians said Teddy was in good health.
"I think he was in pretty good condition. Just had some mild skin issues," veterinarian Morgan Agnew said.
Renee said Teddy is settling back in at home.
"He's the boss in the house," she said. "We really missed him."
She said Teddy's return has reignited her hope that Mimi also will be found.
"Keep hope alive," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she turned misfortune into monetary fortune when she used the license plate number from her wrecked car to win a $25,000 lottery prize.
The Columbia woman told Maryland Lottery officials she decided to try the new Pick 5 game on Valentine's Day and she bought a 50-cent ticket using the numbers from the license plate of her car, which recently had to be towed from the scene of a minor crash.
The player said she was shocked to check the results the following day and see that she had won $25,000.
"I called my friend and said, 'Can you believe this?'" the winner recalled.
The woman said she is using her prize money to put down the deposit on a new convertible.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Georgia homeowner's doorbell camera was recording when a herd of cows that escaped from a dairy farm away made a late night visit to her neighborhood.
The Warner Robins resident, identified only as Alisha, said she awoke about 3 a.m. when her phone alerted her that her Ring doorbell camera had detected activity in front of her home.
Alisha said she was shocked to see the camera was recording a herd of cows rummaging through her lawn and mooing loudly.
"The cows completely destroyed my new landscaping and ate my bushes. There are deep holes from the cows walking in the grass, along with some lovely cow pies, but overall fixable damage," Alisha told Newsweek.
She said one of the cows was particularly fascinated by the camera.
"There was one cow in particular that I caught on camera trying to eat the Ring Video Doorbell, but it held strong through the whole ordeal," she said. "The cow ended up giving up and enjoyed a plant, instead."
Alicia said she only moved to the neighborhood about three weeks before the bovine invasion, but neighbors told her the incident was the first of its type.
The cows were found to have escaped from a dairy farm about 2 miles from the neighborhood and were returned to their owner. It was unclear how they had escaped.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A rare Pokemon card from 1998 set a new price record when it was auctioned for $900,000.
Goldin, an auction site specializing in collectables, said the 1998 Pikachu "Illustrator" Holo promo card sold for $900,000 after 34 bids.
The card, which was graded a 7 out of 10 in quality by experts with Professional Sports Authenticator, set a record for a "public sale for any Pokemon card," Goldin said on its official Twitter account.
The auction listing said only 23 Pikachu "Illustrator" Holo cards have been graded by PSA, and only one other example was given a 7 rating.
"This strong example of the 'Illustrator' Pikachu occupies a rare echelon in the hobby and would instantly elevate any collection to a world-class level," the listing said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) Police at Brigham Young University in Utah had to give an unconventional warning to students this weekend: "Keep your experiments in the lab." The warning came after a student living in one of the college's dorms attempted to make homemade rocket fuel, and instead created a fireball that engulfed the walls.
The failed do-it-yourself project occurred Sunday afternoon, BYU Police said. They said the unnamed resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on their stove "when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball."
"The flames from the explosion had engulfed the walls and ceiling around the stove and the intense heat tripped the fire sprinkler system," police said. "Firefighters quickly secured the scene and were able to put out the remnants from the fire."
Photos released by campus police show explosion marks on the stove hood, cabinets and the ceiling. The tripped sprinkler system also caused significant flooding, with the living room — which features an open-lidded toilet next to the couch — appearing to be covered in inches of water.
Police said nobody was injured, but 22 dorm residents had to be displaced because of "extensive damage to the building."
"Please keep your experiments in the lab and supervised by trained professionals," police said, referring to the incident as "Rocket Man." "...It is clear that this situation could have been much worse and we are grateful that no one was injured."
According to CBS affiliate KUTV, the person responsible for the incident is a 22-year-old man. Police told the station that it's unclear why he was making the fuel.
"We don't have the answer today, until our investigation is done, of what he was actually going to do with this," BYU Police spokesperson Jeff Long said. He does not believe there was any harmful intent with the fuel, but said that criminal charges are possible.
"We're not going to rule that out," Long told KUTV. "I mean, this was definitely reckless."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A plant-based pet food company in Britain is offering to pay a dog owner more than $6,000 to switch their canine's diet for two months and keep track of the pet's poop smells.
OMNI, a company that specializes in plant-based dog food, said it is seeking "a dedicated dog owner to sniff their dog's poop, to test the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog's digestion, stool odor and general health."
The winning applicant will be paid $6,685.82 to use OMNI's dog food for two months and report on the effects the food has on the animal's frequency of bowel movements, poop odor, energy levels, behavior, sleep patterns, weight and fur condition.
The dog will be examined by a veterinarian at the start and end of the two-month period, OMNI said.
OMNI co-founder Shiv Sivakumar said customers have reported improved digestion, energy levels and general health after switching to the plant-based food.
"Not only that, we are getting feedback that their dogs' stools have improved in terms of colour, consistency and smell. So, what better way to demonstrate this than by being willing to pay a dog owner to sniff their dog's poop once they've switched to our brand of dog food?" Sivakumar said on the company's website.
Sivakumar said the company is seeking to confirm the reports by collecting data from the successful applicant.
"We know that this is quite a peculiar vacancy, but we also know that this is the way for us to put our money where our mouth is and show dog owners that plant-based dog food could improve their dog's stool, general health and digestive health," he said.
Applications are being accepted on the company's website through March 31.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SPRINGLAKE, Mich. - A high school principal in western Michigan has resigned after a grade-changing investigation.
Mike Gilchrist was involved in 51 grade changes without teacher consent over an eight-year period at Spring Lake High School, according to a summary of a Feb. 10 school board meeting.
Gilchrist apologized, and his resignation was accepted by the board, the Grand Haven Tribune reported. He had led the school since 2001.
"The staff were completely blindsided by this and were unaware of any of this going on," Spring Lake Superintendent Dennis Furton said.
Some grade changes were for hardship reasons, though not a majority. Changes sometimes were made months after the end of a term; in one example, nearly two years.
"Students who were by all accounts not in distress or experiencing any particular difficulty seemed to get a hand when a hand was not needed," according to school board meeting minutes.
School board member Curt Theune said Gilchrist was a strong principal.
"Yes, mistakes were made and I can't argue that," Theune said. "But we need to remember the positives of his 21 years as principal. To be able to give these kids graduation, prom, homecoming during the pandemic, he worked out those details to make that happen."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) The weather on this piping hot exoplanet is truly out of this world.
A massive gas giant orbiting a star about 855 light-years from Earth, WASP-121b may have metal clouds and rain made of liquid gems, according to new research.
A study showing how water atmospherically cycles between the planet's two sides published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.
The planet, first discovered in 2015, is considered to be an ultrahot Jupiter-like planet because it's hotter and has a greater mass and diameter than the largest planet in our solar system.
Since then, researchers have made discoveries that show WASP-121b only gets stranger the more they learn.
The exoplanet has a glowing water vapor atmosphere and is being deformed into the shape of a football due to the intense gravitational pull of the star it orbits.
Every 30 hours, WASP-121b completes one orbit and is tidally locked, much like the moon is to Earth. That means one side of the planet, the dayside, always faces the star. The other side experiences a permanent night that faces space.
"Hot Jupiters are famous for having very bright day sides, but the night side is a different beast. WASP-121b's night side is about 10 times fainter than its day side," said study coauthor Tansu Daylan, postdoctoral research fellow in astrophysics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in a statement.
Now, astronomers have studied both sides of the planet to better understand its atmosphere and alien weather using the Hubble Space Telescope.
Extreme water cycle
On Earth, water evaporates and its vapor condenses into clouds, which then release rain. On WASP-121b, water goes through a more vicious cycle.
The water atoms are ripped apart by the blazing hot temperatures experienced by the planet on the dayside. These atoms are carried over to the nightside by winds that reach more than 11,000 miles per hour (17,703 kilometers per hour). There, the molecules come together once more to form water before being shoved over to the dayside again.
"These winds are much faster than our jet stream, and can probably move clouds across the entire planet in about 20 hours," Daylan said. He previously studied the planet using data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite mission.
The temperature differences between the two sides of the planet also mean that the nightside is cool enough for metal clouds made of iron and corundum to form. Corundum is a mineral found in rubies and sapphires.
Much like water vapor that gets cycled around on WASP-121b, these metal clouds may get shoved over to the dayside where the metals vaporize into gases. But before the clouds leave the nightside, they could release rain made of liquid gems.
"With this observation, we're really getting a global view of an exoplanet's meteorology," said lead study author Thomas Mikal-Evans, research group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany.
"Despite the discovery of thousands of exoplanets, we've only been able to study the atmospheres of a small fraction due to the challenging nature of the observations," he said. "We're now moving beyond taking isolated snapshots of specific regions of exoplanet atmospheres, to study them as the 3D systems they truly are."
Mikal-Evans led the study while he was a postdoctoral student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.
The findings also reveal the dramatic differences in temperature between day and night on the planet, which the team determined by tracking the water cycle on WASP-121b.
On the dayside, temperatures begin at 4,040 degrees Fahrenheit (2,227 degrees Celsius) at the deepest layer of the atmosphere and reach 5,840 degrees Fahrenheit (3,227 degrees Celsius) at the top layer. On the nightside, things are cooler and reversed, with the warmest temperature being 2,780 degrees Fahrenheit (1,527 degrees Celsius) and dropping to 2,240 degrees Fahrenheit (1,227 degrees Celsius) in the upper atmosphere.
The astronomers will observe WASP-121b later this year using the James Webb Space Telescope.
"It's exciting to study planets like WASP-121 b that are very different to those in our Solar System, because they allow us to see how atmospheres behave under extreme conditions," said study coauthor Joanna Barstow, research fellow at The Open University in the United Kingdom, in a statement.