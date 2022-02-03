ATLANTA (AP) — Imagine a town clock that displays not the minutes and seconds that govern our lives, but time that moves faster or slower based on how fast rivers are running.
The Chattahoochee River and its tributaries flow through metropolitan Atlanta, but they hardly register for most people in the city — a disconnect that dismays Jonathon Keats. The San Francisco-based conceptual artist is on an extended stay in Georgia, where he’s been devising ways of encouraging people to interact more with their natural environment.
His latest concept, “Atlanta River Time,” would enlist volunteers to go down to riverbanks and take measurements. Their collective effort, supported by conservation groups and U.S. Geological Survey data, would tell time in an entirely different way, displayed on a large municipal clock in downtown Atlanta that reflects the natural ebbs and flows of Georgia’s waterways.
“Ideally, people will get into the water ... to observe and to consider the effects of the flow of water on the world as well as the causes of that flow,” Keats told The Associated Press. “As a way in which not only to reckon time, but to reckon how we live in the world.”
Keats has led workshops since the fall of 2021 to teach people how to use hand-made materials to chronicle flow rates. Now he’s hoping to bring the river clock from thought experiment into reality.
“I’m envisioning a clock that is run by a mechanical system, run on a pendulum where there is an annual pilgrimage to the headwaters of the Chattahoochee and where a measurement is made by hand,” Keats said. “The flow rate is brought back to Atlanta, potentially (to) a clock that’s situated in a standalone clock tower in Midtown, and the pendulum is physically adjusted on the basis of what is measured at the headwaters.”
Why use waterways, when we have clocks, smart phones, computers and watches constantly telling us the time already?
Keats says he doesn’t use a mobile phone, but he’s thought a lot about such questions while tromping along Georgia’s red-clay riverbanks in boots and a corduroy jacket, wearing wispy blond hair down to his shoulders and spectacles that might have come from the 18th century.
“All of this is a story that we can tell, and a story, like a stream, is a conduit, and is a conduit that allows us to that carry itself through a set of circumstances, and allows us to reflect on ourselves as a result of that of that path that we take,” Keats said.
The artist’s previous conceptual challenges included selling tracts of real estate in the theoretical extra dimensions of space-time, opening a photosynthetic restaurant that serves gourmet sunlight to plants, and mounting a “millennium camera” in a steeple at Amherst College that he said would chronicle climate change through a 1,000-year exposure of a mountain range. Keats positioned similar cameras at Lake Tahoe and Arizona State University.
Keats was invited to be the Artist in Residence at Serenbe, an exclusive development in Chattahoochee Hills just outside Atlanta, where between workshops, he’s able to ponder the possibilities of water-based time from the deck of a rough-hewn cabin. His participants recently made bowls of clay and sewed log books of construction paper with colored yarn. Then they all trekked to South Fork Peachtree Creek and watched leaves float downstream while water ran through holes in their bowls.
It’s a rudimentary way to measure flow rates, but Keats hopes it will encourage different perspectives on how humans interact with nature.
“I believe that the rivers and streams and creeks in and around Atlanta are a natural resource that helps us to see ourselves in relation to the natural world more broadly,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Workers doing renovations on a Scottish golf course made a surprising discovery -- a 95-year-old message in a bottle buried in a bunker.
The Golf House Club in Elie, which was established in May 1875, said workers were making improvements to the fairway bunkers on the ninth hole recently when they found a bottle buried in one of the hazards.
The workers looked inside the bottle and found a message written on the back of a Craven cigarette package. The message was dated Nov. 18, 1926.
"We are here today, but where we will be when this is found we do not know. Good luck," the message reads.
Gavin Cook, the golf club's secretary, said officials looked into records and determined the three men who signed the note -- T. Donaldson, D. King and W. Eason -- were employees at the facility in the 1920s.
Cook said the workers pla to bury their own message in a bottle in the same spot once the work is completed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A couple living in a small Washington town said they were renovating the future home of their new business when they found 60-foot murals underneath the plaster covering the walls.
Nick and Lisa Timm said the bought the building in Okanogan at the end of last year, and this week they were doing renovations at the 115-year-old former theater when they decided to peek behind the plaster on the walls.
"We were about 20 minutes from covering up the walls," Nick Timm told CNN. "I then was like 'Well, let's just look at what's behind all this plaster.'"
The Timms and their crew peeled back the plaster and discovered a 60-foot-long, 20-foot-tall landscape mural.
A crew member suggested there could be a matching mural on the opposite wall, and the theory was confirmed then the plaster was removed.
The Okanogan County Historical Society was able to dig up a 1915 newspaper clip with details about the original plans for the murals at what was then known as the Hub Theatre.
"The new improvements at the Hub include 120 feet of panoramic landscape scenery in light tans," the newspaper said.
The Timms said they want to have the murals restored, and have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for that.
The couple said they are hoping to have their renovations finished by March so they can open the place as a bar and local meeting space called the Red Light Bar, in honor of the town's single traffic light.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The owners of a New Mexico home were doubly surprised over the weekend to find a burglar in their house with an AR-15, and then to have him apologize, give them money and leave embarrassed.
The man had slept, bathed, dined and had some beer at the home on the outskirts of Santa Fe before the owners returned and discovered him, according to a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office police report cited by the Albuquerque Journal.
He had an AR-15 scoped rifle but didn't threaten them, or take any of their jewelry or other belongings.
Instead, he gave the homeowners $200 as "reimbursement for the window he broke," the report said.
The suspect — about 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and in his late 20s — also shared a bit of his story, telling the owners he was running from someone and that his family had been killed in east Texas, according to the report. He said his car had broken down outside Santa Fe.
The homeowners told authorities the man was "extremely embarrassed and apologetic about the situation," the report states.
The suspect left the home with his duffel bag and gun, walking down a ditch. His alleged larcenies totaled $15, the report said.
Sheriff's deputies came to the home and searched the ditch but didn't find anyone.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said it was "amazing" that a gecko survived a 4,800-mile, three-month journey from China to England in a box of musical instruments.
The RSPCA said rescuer Clive Hopwood was summoned to a musical instrument importing company in Madstone Kent when the staff discovered a small lizard inside a box that was shipped from China.
"The staff was unpacking a box when the little gecko scuttled out," Hopwood said in an RSPCA news release. "The box had been part of a shipment that had traveled over from China in a sealed ocean shipping container in October, but the box wasn't unpacked until three months later."
The animal, an Asian house gecko, was dubbed Thin Lizard by the RSPCA.
"It's amazing that this little gecko survived such a long journey and such a long time shut inside the sealed packaging but they were able to confine him and then called us for help," Hopwood said.
"I took Thin Lizard to our experts at Brighton Reptile Rescue who have identified him as an Asian house gecko and will find him a specialist home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her owner's Maine home seven years ago will be reunited soon with her family after turning up more than 1,400 miles away in Florida.
Denise Cilley, of Chesterville, said her family's pet, Ashes, was strictly an indoor cat when the feline escaped from the house in August 2015.
Cilley said her family searched for the then-1-year-old cat, but there was no sign of Ashes. She said the family eventually came to believe she had been taken by a fox or other predator.
Cilley said she was initially confused when she recently received a phone call from a veterinarian in Longwood, Fla.
"I live in Maine. We don't have a cat in Florida," Cilley recalled telling the vet, according to an interview with Patch.
The veterinarian told Cilley the feline had a microchip from the Franklin County Animal Shelter that contained her contact information, and after receiving a description of the animal, she realized the cat must be the long-lost Ashes.
A mutual friend helped Cilley connect with Janet Williams, a former Maine resident who moved to Florida and founded the Pixel Fund and Adore Pet Rescue groups.
"They called me because I do have connections in the rescue community," Williams said. "And there's a fairly well-organized rescue network up and down the East Coast I could tap into."
The veterinarian determined Ashes had health issues including an upper respiratory infection, dental disease, some missing teeth and a scabby coat.
A GoFundMe page was started to raise funds for Ashes' veterinary care and travel costs.
Williams, who is fostering Ashes until the feline can return home, and Cilley have arranged for a Southwest Airlines employee to fly the cat home once she is cleared by the veterinarian.
Cilley said she has no clues as to how Ashes ended up so far from home.
"We have no idea," Cilley said. "Maybe somebody found her in Maine, thought she was a stray, took her in and moved to Florida, and she got out and couldn't find her way home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Florida arts foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for the safe return of a 60-pound, fiberglass turtle sculpture stolen from a local trail.
The Palm Coast Arts Foundation said Quilty, the sixth 5-foot long turtle sculpture in the group's Turtle Trail, located at the Grand Haven Condo Association's Creekside Park in Palm Coast, was taken sometime between the afternoon of Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.
"Quilty was dedicated in October 2019 and was so liked by thieves that she's now missing," the foundation said in a Facebook post.
Pat Verhagen, a quilter, owner of the 1.1-acre park and sponsor of the missing sculpture, reported Quilty's theft to police.
Nancy Crouch, executive director of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, said police are reviewing security camera footage from the nearby Paradise Landscaping business in the hopes of identifying the thief or thieves.
The foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for the sculpture's safe return.
Quilty was painted by artist Bettie Eubanks, who took inspiration from a 1700s quilt for the sculpture's pattern.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $430,194 lottery jackpot said he had thought he didn't win anything from the drawing because he had forgotten buying extra tickets online.
The 56-year-old Ingham County man told Michigan Lottery officials he regularly plays the Fantasy 5 drawing using tickets bought both at stores and online.
"I usually buy a few Fantasy 5 tickets at the store and a few online," the player said. "I checked my in-store tickets Sunday night and thought I didn't win anything this drawing, forgetting about my online tickets."
The man said it wasn't until the next day that he checked his email while eating breakfast.
"I was scrolling through my emails Monday morning while I was eating breakfast and saw a prize notification email from the Michigan Lottery. After reading the email, I knew it had to be a big prize. I logged in to my lottery account to verify the prize and was stunned when I saw the amount pending. I woke my wife up right away to tell her what we'd won," the man said.
The online ticket watched all five numbers from the Jan. 23 drawing: 05-10-18-20-23. The player won a $430,194 prize.
"Winning is such a blessing! Whenever I log in to my account and see the amount pending, it doesn't seem real. I don't think it will hit me until I see the money in my bank account," he said.
The winner said his prize money will allow him to complete some home renovations, share with family and donate to charity.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A New York man who earned a Guinness World Record by getting 864 tattoos of insects on his body revealed an unexpected fact about himself: "I hate bugs."
Michael Amoia was confirmed by Guinness World Records as earning the record for most insects tattooed on the body when his tattoos were officially tallied at 864.
Amoia took the record from British man Baxter Milsom, who has 402 insects tattooed on his body.
Amoia, whose tattoos began with a red ant queen inked on his forearm when he was 21 years old, said people often wrongly assume that he loves insects.
"A lot of people think I like bugs - actually it's the complete opposite. I'm afraid of bugs, I hate bugs. But is has multiple meanings, that's why I put them all over my body," Amoia told Guinness. "It's some dark meaning, but more of a positive message."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who has been using the same set of numbers to play lottery games since 2006 found her persistence paid off with a $264,419 Cash 5 jackpot.
Lola Allen, of Fayetteville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the numbers she chose for her Cash 5 ticket at the Food Lion store in Fayetteville were the same numbers she has been using since the lottery came to the state some 16 years ago.
"From the very beginning, I've been using the same numbers," Allen said. "They are my favorite numbers, so I stuck with them."
Allen said she was shocked when her numbers came up in Thursday night's drawing.
"When they all fell into place, I was in shock," Allen said. "I was numb."
Allen was one of three players to match all five numbers, earning her a $264,419 share of the $793,257 jackpot.
Lottery officials said one of the other winners, a Spring Lake man, collected his prize Wednesday. The third winner has not come forward, officials said.