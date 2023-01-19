Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A man broke a Guinness World Record when his homemade drone reached a speed of 224 mph during a flight in Arizona.
Guinness World Records confirmed Ryan Lademann broke the record for the fastest ground speed by a battery-powered remote-controlled quadcopter when he made his official attempt in Scottsdale.
Lademann said his drone, dubbed the XLR V3, was the result of multiple prototypes made using 3D printers and his hand construction skills.
Guinness World Records rules required the XLR V3 to make two runs in opposite directions during level flight. The top speeds of both runs were then averaged together to set the record at 224 mph. Lademann said the top speed during his fastest run was 235.68 mph.
-----------------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said an 11-year-old Siberian husky mix was rescued from an oily mechanic's well on a resident's property.
San Diego County said in an Instagram post that the country's Department of Animal Services responded to a property in Ramona on Tuesday when a dog named Mia was found trapped in a 10-foot-deep mechanic's well.
The county said the rescue was complicated by about 2 feet of oil at the bottom of the well.
"Mia had been down there for more than a day," the post said. "She was weighed down by the oil and was exhausted."
Personnel were able to use catch poles to hoist Mia out of the well. She was taken to the Bonita Animal Shelter for a thorough bath and a veterinary examination.
The canine was scanned for a microchip and identified as Mia, a local dog missing since Saturday. Mia's owners said she had escaped from their home by pushing down on a door handle.
Mia was not seriously injured, but is recovering at home from pneumonia incurred as a result of ingesting oil.
----------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who went out on a morning errand to buy biscuits brought home something even more valuable -- a lottery ticket worth $2 million.
Amelia Estes, 51, of Thomasville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she went out to Biscuitville on Saturday morning to buy biscuits, and after completing her errand she stopped at Sam's Mini Mart on West Green Drive in High Point to buy a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.
"Something was just telling me to go get that ticket," Estes recalled.
Estes scratched off a $2 million top prize.
"I looked and looked and my hands just started shaking," she said. "It was surreal."
Estes rushed home to tell her mother.
"I came into the house real quiet and I told my mom, 'I think we're millionaires,'" she said. "She was already sitting down, thank goodness."
The winner said the prize money will allow her to provide for her family.
"We are going to plan for a comfortable retirement now," Estes said.
----------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy on a charter fishing boat in Florida reeled in an unexpected catch of the day -- a 450-pound great white shark.
Campbell Keenan, a Boston boy visiting Fort Lauderdale with his family, was fishing aboard Capt. Paul Paolucci's charter boat off the coast of the state when he hooked something big.
"We had to hold onto him. We had to make sure he wasn't going to go off the boat," mother Colleen Keenan told WSVN-TV.
The boat's crew soon realized the 12-year-old had a great white shark on the end of his line.
"We realized it was a shark when it was like 20 feet away, probably, and we had to get it in. We put this, like, buoy on it to make it not go under," Campbell Keenan told ABC News.
The boat's crew helped the boy struggle with the monster fish.
"It took awhile. It took 45 minutes or an hour to catch it," Paolucci said. "We knew we had something pretty substantial from the initial bite it took about 300 yards out."
The captain removed the hook and tagged the shark so it could be tracked by researchers.
Paolucci said the shark was 130 inches long, about 450 pounds "and an absolutely beautiful female."
Campbell, an avid angler, said it was his largest-ever catch.
-----------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A young woman in India broke a Guinness World Record by using one hand to set up a chess board in 29.85 seconds.
The record-keeping organization posted a video to Instagram showing S. Odelia Jasmine using a single hand to place all of the pieces in the correct spots on a chess board in 29.85 seconds during her official attempt in Puducherry, India.
Her time was fast enough to take the title from serial record-breaker David Rush, who previously set the record at 30.31 seconds.
Jasmine told Guinness World Records she practiced for over a year to achieve the record.
"My biggest dream is to achieve a Guinness World Records title," she told GWR.
-----------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A snake that escaped from its terrarium at a Kentucky school has been found just a few feet away from her former home three months later.
Max Haupt, a science teacher at Walden School in Louisville, said the corn snake, dubbed Gummy Worm by his sixth-graders, escaped from her terrarium in the classroom shortly after she was first brought to the school in September.
"I think I just didn't put the lid on secure enough," Haupt told WDRB-TV.
Months went by, and despite the discovery of a snake skin in the classroom, there were no Gummy Worm sightings until early January.
The school said Aspen Winner, 12, found Gummy Worm wrapped around a heater under a sink in Haupt's classroom after students returned from the holiday break.
"Thirsty yet unharmed, Gummy Worm has been safely returned to her terrarium," the school said in a Facebook post.
Haupt said Gummy Worm's terrarium has now been reinforced with a more heavy-duty lid.
-------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio dog named Spike has been certified as the oldest dog living by Guinness World Records after reaching 23 years, 43 days old.
The record-keeping organization said Spike the 9-inch-tall chihuahua was certified as the oldest dog living on Dec. 7.
Rita Kimball, Spike's owner, said she and her family found the canine in the parking lot of a Camden grocery store 13 years ago.
"He had been shaved up his back, had blood stains around his neck from a chain or rope, and looked pretty rough," Kimball told Guinness World Records. "The clerk in the grocery told us he had been there for three days and they were feeding him scraps."
Kimball decided to bring the dog home to her small farm, where he immediately fit in. She dubbed him Spike.
"Spike was a name for a large dog. My guy was small, but he had the attitude of a big dog," she said.
Kimball took Spike to a veterinarian, who determined the canine's likely birthday as Nov. 10, 1999.
Kimball said she was watching The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon one night when she learned about the former oldest dog living, Pebbles, and realized Spike was older.
"Most of our family knew that Spike was old, but didn't know he had a shot at being the oldest in the world," Kimball said. "Now that he is a record holder, they see him as a celebrity."
----------------------------------------