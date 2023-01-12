Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Oregon woman whose suitcase was lost during a United Airlines flight home from Chicago said she was reunited with the bag four years later -- and it took a detour to Central America.
April Gavin posted a series of videos to TikTok explaining how her luggage was lost by the airline when she flew home from a business trip to Chicago in August 2018.
Gavin said after several months of searching, the airline informed her that the bag's disappearance was a mystery. She was compensated for some of her lost items, but not all of them, Gavin said.
Gavin said she was shocked to receive a phone call this week informing her that her suitcase had turned up at an airport in Houston. She said she was further surprised to be told it had arrived on a flight from Honduras.
"It was in Honduras. And who knows where else it went," Gavin said in the video. "But it came from Honduras. Went to Houston, Texas. They called me."
Gavin said the bag was slightly damaged and worn, but its contents were intact. She said United Airlines told her part of the difficulty in tracking the bag was that it hadn't been properly scanned when she checked it before flying to Chicago.
------------------------------------
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A South African reptile rescuer working to relocate a monitor lizard from a resident's yard captured video of the moment he was dive-bombed by a bird.
Nick Evans said in a Facebook post that he was summoned to a "suburban garden" in KwaZulu-Natal on a report of a monitor lizard that had wandered onto the property.
Evans said he was concerned about the lizard's safety due to the presence of dogs nearby. He said it was an unusual place to find the monitor, as there were no bodies of water nearby the home.
Evans was filming the rescue and was holding the monitor in his hands when he was unexpectedly dive-bombed by a bird.
"Never before have I been dive bombed by a bird while holding one of these lizards, but just look at the Indian Mynah in the video," Evans wrote.
He said the bird was apparently protecting its nearby nest.
-------------------------------------
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Australia said a 4-month-old puppy was rescued from a deep drainpipe in a resident's back yard with the help of a plumber.
RSPCA South Australia said in a news release that a rescue officer named Heidi and a volunteer named Monica responded to a Hilton home where a resident reported a 4-month-old puppy had fallen down a drainpipe in their back yard after the cover was removed by contractors performing maintenance work.
"The owner directed us to the back of the property where the drain was, and we could hear the puppy crying out for help with everything she had," Heidi said in the news release.
The rescuers determined the puppy was trapped about 3 feet down the pipe.
"It was at this point that we decided we were going to need extra assistance," Heidi said.
An off-duty SA Water plumber named Gary responded to the scene to assist with the rescue.
The plumber used a light and camera to determine the exact location of the puppy in the pipe.
"We could see through the camera that the pup was partially submerged in water, which made the rescue operation all the more critical," Heidi said. "As soon as we had the location of the pup, it was all hands on deck as we began digging."
The team made a hole deep enough for Gary to carefully cut through the pipe and pull the puppy to safety.
The puppy was warmed up and allowed to nurse with her mother before being taken to a veterinarian to be examined. The news release said the canine is now expected to recover fully from the ordeal.
--------------------------
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle tossed into the ocean off the coast of Nova Scotia turned up on an Ireland beach 18 months later.
Elaine Cullen said she was walking her dog in December on Rostonstown Beach, on the southeast coast of Ireland, when she spotted a bottle in the sand.
"As soon as I got on the beach, I noticed it. I had sent a message in a bottle years ago when I was a teenager with my friends and straight away, I thought this is a message in a bottle," Cullen told SaltWire. "When I picked up it there was a plastic bag inside so I knew it must be containing the letter so I took with me, brought it home and opened it up."
The note inside the Grey Goose vodka bottle revealed it had been thrown into the water from a snow crab fishing vessel off the coast of Louisbourg, Nova Scotia, in July 2021. The note was signed by Eddie Strang, Claire, Brody Cottreau and Hime Muse.
Cullen found Cottreau on Facebook and sent him a message.
"He came back straight away when I messaged him on Facebook," she said.
The fisherman said he was stunned to hear the bottle had reached Ireland.
"It blew my mind, it made my day," he said. "I was so excited. It blew my mind that that glass bottle traveled roughly 4,500 kilometers about 2,800 miles."
Cottreau said he has dropped multiple messages in bottles into the ocean, but Cullen was the first person to reach out saying one had been found. He said he was further amused to discover Cullen's dog shares his name: Brody.
"What are the odds?" he said.
-------------------------------------
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An 82-year-old British Columbia man who has been doing gymnastics since he was 15 years old earned a Guinness World Record as the oldest man to perform a headstand.
Bruce Ives of Daajing Giids said he started a tradition of doing a headstand every year to celebrate his birthday about 20 years ago.
"In my 60s, when my grandchildren were around in my lawn in the summertime, I just gave it a shot to get them involved in gymnastics as well," Ives told CBC News. "It just grew from there -- it became a custom on my birthdays, June 25, to have a grand group of grandchildren in the front yard trying to do headstands."
Ives attempted a bonus headstand on Aug. 7 to attempt to earn the Guinness World Record for oldest person to perform a headstand (male). Ives' attempt was successful, and he has now been awarded the record at the age of 82 years and 43 days.
-------------------------------------
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Members of a British family are asking neighbors in Rushden, Northamptonshire, to keep an eye out for their unusual escaped pet -- a 5-foot-tall rhea bird.
Sophie Wills said her family's rhea, Basil, escaped from his enclosure at the family's Rushden home on Wednesday when he was spooked by some nearby dogs.
The flightless bird, a distant relative of the ostrich and the emu, is native to South America.
Wills said numerous Basil sightings have been reported in the area, but no one has gotten close enough to attempt a capture.
"He's around 5 feet and very placid but please do not approach him," Wills told the Northamptonshire Telegraph. "He's got to know us, so I'd like to think he'd come up to us. Even if he came to someone, you aren't going to be able to catch him. His legs are very strong and if you got caught by a kick it would probably hurt. We would rather people left it to us."
-----------------------------------
In a stroke of kismet – or some might say luck – the winning ticket for a $15.1 state lottery was sold in the appropriately named town of Luck, Wisconsin.
The winning Megabucks lottery ticket for the Jan. 4 drawing was sold at Wayne's Food Plus, and is the largest winning lottery ticket ever sold by the store, as People.com reported.
Luck is a tiny town of approximately 1,100 residents.
"Thursday morning, when I come in and run my morning reports and 'get your lottery' report — it shows, 'Congrats to Wayne's foods in Luck, Wi, for selling a 15-million-dollar megabucks ticket,'" store manager Paul Wondra told CBS Minnesota.
Megabucks is a Wisconsin-only lottery game, according to the Wisconsin Lottery's website.
A man named Mark Cunningham claimed the $15.1 million prize on Monday, Jan. 9, according to a Jan. 11 press release from the Wisconsin Lottery.
"Dreams really do come true," said Cunningham in the release.
He was described as a "regular player" of the state's lottery.
Cunningham actually purchased two winning tickets for the Jan. 4 drawing notes the release.
In addition to the $15.1 million jackpot, he also won $2 on another ticket.
More than 14,162 people won at least $2 in the January 4 Megabucks drawing, said the press release.
The jackpot of $15.1 million is the largest Megabucks jackpot since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015, said the Wisconsin Lottery.
For selling the winning ticket, Wayne's Foods Plus received $100,000 as part of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive," the Wisconsin Lottery also noted.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908, said the Wisconsin Lottery.
The odds of winning $2, however, are only 1 in 29.
The Wisconsin Lottery has paid out over $9.7 billion in prizes since 1988, said the website.
This is not the only recent fortunate coincidence related to the lottery.
In November, a woman in North Carolina won a lottery the same day she gave birth to a baby girl, Fox News Digital previously reported.
Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, of Concord, North Carolina, won $100,000 from a Powerball ticket she played through the North Carolina Education Lottery, according to a press release issued on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Hernandez gave birth on Nov. 9 — and later in the evening she won $50,000 from the Powerball drawing.
Her prize doubled to $100,000 when a "2X Power Play multiplier hit" after she "matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball," according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
"When I found out I cried," Hernandez told the North Carolina Education Lottery. "I'm just so excited and happy."
Hernandez, a mother of three, picked her winning numbers based on the birthdays of her two sons, she said.
Her winning lottery ticket was a $3 Quick Pick ticket, which was purchased from the QuikTrip location on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in Concord.
Hernandez told the North Carolina Education Lottery that she thinks her newborn daughter brought her luck.