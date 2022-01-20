NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The endangered Sumatran orangutan infant at New Orleans’ zoo is being bottle-fed because his mother wasn’t producing enough milk.
The still unnamed baby was being tube-fed as well, but the tube was removed Jan. 13, Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Wednesday.
The great apes named for their long red hair are considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Threats to the Sumatran species include hunting and the destruction of the forests and peat swamps where they spend nearly all their time in trees.
Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the baby on Christmas Eve; a twin brother was stillborn. Days later, the baby was showing signs of weakness and lack of nursing.
Veterinarians examined Menari, a first-time mother, and discovered the lactation problem.
Since then the infant has had round-the-clock care from zoo staffers wearing furry vests that the baby can cling to. Until the feeding tube was removed, their duties included making sure he didn’t pick or pull at the thin tube inserted through his nose.
He’s been eating well and now weighs 1.98 kilograms (4.35 pounds), Audubon Nature Institute Vice President and general curator Bob Lessnau said in a statement sent by Matherne.
Since Jan. 8, six to seven hours a day has been spent in front of the other orangutans so they can get to know him, Lessnau said.
“Care staff have noticed that the group is most intrigued when there is a diaper change or a bottle feed happening!” a Jan. 13 update said.
Bulan, at age 2 the oldest of father Jambi’s three New Orleans offspring, “is especially interested in the new little guy,” the statement said. Madu, the second, was born in February 2021.
Experts from Children’s Hospital of New Orleans have helped out, including a speech pathologist brought in to suggest ways to stimulate the baby’s suckling, Lessnau said.
Menari is getting a drug that can help maintain lactation, said Bob MacLean, the zoo’s senior veterinarian.
“We don’t know if she will maintain or restart lactation if we have a successful reintroduction of the infant to her,” he said Wednesday.
But there’s hope in Menari’s history: She also was hand-raised.
“Her mother, Feliz, did start lactating for Menari when she was finally successfully reintroduced to her and started suckling at around 8 months of age,” MacLean said in a statement.
A recent video shows Dr. Daniel Cutler, the zoo’s associate veterinarian, gently pulling the baby’s hands from hospital keeper Amy Jones’ fur vest, saying, “He’s ... probably not going to like it — he wants to be nice and close and cuddle."
The baby clung to Cutler’s index fingers as it was raised into the air. Looking around, he pulled himself up until the top of his head was almost even with the fingers he gripped.
“He’s starting to say, ‘I don’t like where I’m at ... put me back down.’ Which is exactly what we want him to do,” the veterinarian said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Minnesota said a stretch of highway was closed Thursday when a truck lost its load of potatoes and the spuds froze in place on the road.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said a truck crashed Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Albertville, near Wright County Road 19.
MnDOT said special equipment needed to be brought to the scene because the spilled potatoes were freezing to the road.
The highway was closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles during the clean-up, which was completed about 9:45 a.m. Officials said no injuries were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The completion of a road construction project in Oregon resulted in the return of the world's smallest park -- now located about 6 inches from its former location.
Mill End Park, a tiny patch of green in the median of Portland's Naito Parkway that received its first plants and its name from Oregon Journal reporter Dick Fagan in 1946, became a globally famous landmark as the world's smallest park when it received recognition from Guinness World Records in 1971.
The tiny park was demolished as part of the Portland Bureau of Transportation's Better Naito Forever project, but Portland Parks & Recreation announced Mill End Park has now been reconstructed about 6 inches away from its former location.
The park, which measures about 2 feet wide with a total surface area of 452 square inches, bears a new sign and a new cloverleaf park border.
Portland Parks & Recreation said officials are hoping to hold a "rededication ceremony" for the park in the near future.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said they are trying to find the owner of a loose goat that led officers on a chase after being seen running loose on a road.
The Garda Siochana, Ireland's national police service, said officers stationed in Milford were dispatched Thursday after a report of a goat running loose in a road in the Woodquarter area of Cranford.
"Goats are known to be agile and they have the ability to climb and balance in precarious places and this one is no different," the Garda Siochana Donegal said in a Facebook post. "He certainly gave Gardai a run for their money."
The goat was eventually captured safely and taken to the ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Center.
"Not a baaaad outcome at all," the Facebook post quipped.
Police said they are trying to identify the goat's owner so the animal can be sent home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old British-Belgian pilot's globe-circling adventure broke two Guinness World Records, including becoming the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo.
Zara Rutherford, 19, landed Thursday at Belgium's Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport, completing her more-than-32,300-mile journey and earning the Guinness World Records for youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe solo and the first woman to circumnavigate in a microlight aircraft.
Rutherford took the first record from U.S. pilot Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 when she circled the globe unaccompanied in 2017.
The pilot said she had initially expected her record attempt to take about three months when she set off in her customized Shark ultralight aircraft on Aug. 18, but she ended up facing numerous delays along the way due to visa issues, dangerous weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I would say the hardest part was definitely flying over Siberia -- it was extremely cold. It was minus 35 degrees Celsius on the ground," CNN quoted Rutherford as telling reporters after landing in Belgium.
"If the engine were to stall, I'd be hours away from rescue, and I don't know how long I could have survived."
Rutherford, who is planning to study computer engineering when she starts college in September, said she wanted to increase visibility for women in aviation.
Her journey also raised money for charities Girls Who Code, which aims to help women enter the computer science field, and Dreams Soar, which was founded by Waiz and promotes women in STEM fields.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said a trapper is working to remove an alligator found swimming in wastewater from a former phosphate mining facility.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program was contacted to help remove an alligator spotted swimming in the water at the former Piney Point phosphate mining facility.
The commission said a trapper is working with staff at the facility to remove the alligator from the wastewater.
The alligator is estimated to be 8 to 9 feet long.
State lawmakers allocated $100 million in 2021 to permanently close and clean up the Piney Point site.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DENVER — It looks like someone may have forgotten to call before they started digging and others were unable to do so due to an outage of the Colorado 811 hotline caused by a busted fiber line.
A message on the Colorado 811 website said there was an outage in the communication system on April 21. The message went on to say that an underground fiber line was damaged and it caused" significant" outages in the Denver area.
Construction activity caused underground damage, according to the website. Crews had the damage repaired by the next morning and everything is now working again.
Colorado 811 is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1986 as the "Utility Notification Center of Colorado". Utility owners and operators are required by law to be a member of Colorado 811 and register their underground utilities.
They don't perform location services but serve as a communication link between utility/facility owners and excavators and homeowners.
Anyone who's digging deep or even just a few inches must contact Colorado 811 to have underground utilities marked for safety.
During an outage, residents can utilize Colorado 811 online services to submit ticket requests.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) As the tide rose, it began to look perilous for Millie the jack russell-whippet cross, who had defied the efforts of police, firefighters and coastguards to pluck her from treacherous mudflats.
So the rescuers had to think imaginatively, and came up with the idea of attaching a sausage to a drone and hoping the scent of the treat would tempt Millie to safety. It worked gloriously and Millie has been reunited with her grateful owner after following the dangling sausage to higher, safer ground.
Millie disappeared after slipping her lead in Havant, Hampshire, and after frantic public appeals was spotted on the mudflats, in danger of being engulfed by the tide. She resisted efforts to encourage her to a safer spot until a drone pilot suggested attaching food to one of the unmanned aerial vehicles that had been used to track the dog.
"It was a crazy idea," said Chris Taylor, the chair of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue team. But they pressed ahead and after checking Civil Aviation Authority regulations, and the MTOW (maximum takeoff weight) of their machines, the rescuers calculated they could attach a single sausage to a drone.
Taylor said: "One of the local residents on the beach where we were flying from supplied us with the sausages – I think they were from Aldi. The woman cooked them up for us and we attached them with string."
To the joy of the rescuers, Millie took the bait.
"If we hadn't had got her away from that area the tide would have come in and she would have been at risk of drowning," said Taylor. "It was something we had never tried before – the sausages were the last resort, as we couldn't reach her by kayak or any other means.
"Because Millie was hungry it worked at luring her away from the danger to higher ground, which wouldn't go underwater. We certainly would consider using sausages again: every dog and search operation is always going to be different, but if we were ever in a similar situation again we would employ the same methods to lure the dog."
Though the sausage worked, skittish Millie raced off again but was finally reunited with her owner, Emma Oakes, after being spotted inland from the marsh. She ran towards Oakes's father, Tony, and jumped into his arms.
Emma Oakes, a care manager, said: "Relief just poured over me. It was just absolutely fantastic to have her home.
"Millie really likes food and she'll eat anything you give her … raw carrots, cucumber – but she much prefers sausages. Meat is her favourite food, so dangling a sausage was probably the best thing they could lure her with.
"Millie's a rescue dog so she's quite timid. She loves being at home more than anything and now she's back all she's doing is sleeping. She just sleeps and eats and looks at you as if to say: 'I'm resting, leave me alone.'"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Guitar.com) Canadian police are searching for a man who stole an $8,000 Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul by stuffing it into his trousers and walking out of a guitar store.
According to York Regional Police, the incident occurred on 20 December last year. The suspect walked into Cosmo Music, Richmond Hill, Ontario, and took a Gibson Custom Shop 1959 Les Paul off the rack. Security footage of the incident, which has now been shared by the police, shows him having taken a seat on a stool with the guitar. He then angles the guitar downwards, and slowly inserts its neck down his trouser leg. Nearby shoppers either do not notice, or assume that he is locked in an act too intimate to be disturbed.
Once the neck has been concealed – sort of – the suspect then tucks the guitar's body under his jacket. Despite the low resolution of the security footage provided, the large bulge in the man's sweatpants is clearly visible. In order to act like a regular shopper, rather than a man who has half an electric guitar in his pants, he picks up a nearby acoustic guitar and begins inspecting it.
Unfortunately, the footage cuts out before we get to find out what he looked like walking around with a four-kilogram electric guitar stuffed down his trousers. He apparently did so confidently enough, as he managed to exit the store without his rather sizable outline being noticed.
See the footage for yourself below. The video shared by police also shows closeups of the man's face and the guitar in question. Police are also seeking a second suspect, who drove the guitar thief away from the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Canadian restaurant was ordered to temporarily cease its indoor dining services after allowing customers to present dog photos instead of proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test results, health officials said.
Alberta Health Services issued the closure order Friday after it investigated complaints about the Granary Kitchen in Red Deer, the agency said
Two investigators posing as customers entered Granary Kitchen separately and at different times after providing photos and personal identification to restaurant staff, the agency said in the order.
"In both instances, facility staff used a tablet to make it appear as if they were scanning a QR code when in fact the staff member was presented with a photograph of a dog," the agency said. "The staff member then proceeded to ask the test shopper for personal identification and offered dine in services."