Settling into a new home can be tough for anyone. So scientists have come up with some tricks to make transplanted burrowing owls feel like they are not alone in their new digs, playing owl sounds and scattering fake poop.
The owls’ grassland homes are often prime real estate, and they’ve been losing ground to development in fast-growing regions like Silicon Valley and Southern California. Biologists have tried moving the owls to protected grasslands but the challenge has been getting the owls to accept their new homes.
Just dropping off the owls in prime habitat wasn’t enough, prior attempts showed. In a pilot program, scientists took pains to create the impression that owls already lived there so they’d stick around. And it worked.
“They like to be in a neighborhood, to live near other owls,” said Colleen Wisinski, a conservation biologist at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, which launched the experiment with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The scientists played recordings of owl calls before and after the new arrivals were released at four locations in Southern California. Wisinski used a syringe to squirt around fake owl poop — in reality, white paint.
Burrowing owls are the rare extroverts of the raptor world. These long-legged owls with slightly cross expressions actually love company. They nest in underground burrows with many owls nearby.
Such colonies provide protection from predators, such as coyotes or hawks, that may try to snack on the robin-sized, yellow-eyed birds. When one owl sounds an alarm, the others fly away.
Federal law prohibits the killing of the birds but their habitat is not protected. Typically, they are flushed from their burrows before properties are built.
“If after eviction there’s nowhere for these guys to go, it’s basically a death sentence,” said Lynne Trulio, an ecologist at San Jose State University who has studied burrowing owls for three decades. She was not part of the study.
The population of western burrowing owls — the subspecies that lives in California — has declined by one-third since 1965. It is considered a “species of special concern” in the state.
For their experiment, the scientists transplanted 47 burrowing owls during 2017-2018. Twenty were outfitted with GPS devices to track their movements, and the scientists also returned to the sites to check on them.
Most successfully settled into their new homes and established breeding colonies. At the primary site, Rancho Jamul Ecological Reserve in southwestern San Diego County, there were about 50 owl chicks in 2020.
The researchers also monitored owls that were left on their own to find new homes. Those owls didn’t fare as well.
“These scientists are leading the pack in advancing our understanding of how to relocate burrowing owls,” said David H. Johnson, director of the Global Owl Project, who was not involved in the paper.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of prospective Central Michigan University students who were mistakenly told they had won full-ride scholarships that include room and board have received an apology from the school — and offers of the equivalent of full-tuition scholarships "to make it right."
School officials said 58 youths received messages last weekend while accessing the university portal telling them they had won a Centralis Scholars Award, which includes full tuition, room and board, money toward books and supplies, and a $5,000 "study away award."
But the university said Wednesday that those contacted hadn't won the prestigious award and the message had gone out "inadvertently" as school staffers were testing new messaging technology.
Parker Christensen, a 17-year-old senior at Newaygo High School, said he was so excited to have won the scholarship he told his friends and family, and his mother posted about it on social media.
But his joy evaporated when he learned the message was a mistake.
"Colleges are supposed to make your dreams come true not destroy them or make you second guess if they are achievable," Christensen told Central Michigan Life, CMU's student newspaper.
University officials apologized for the error Wednesday night, and offered all 58 prospective students the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship.
"We deeply regret the disappointment and frustration caused by the test message error in the student portal," CMU spokesman Aaron Mills said in a statement. "To make it right, we will be reaching out to each of the 58 students who saw the congratulatory message regarding the Centralis Scholarship and offering ... the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship."
It is not clear how much more money that means for the affected prospective students, but tuition for U.S. residents at CMU is estimated to be about $12,750 a year.
The Centralis Scholars Award is considered the premier merit scholarship CMU offers, according to the school's website. The scholarships are awarded to high school seniors and only students who have a minimum 3.7 GPA and have already been admitted to the university are eligible.
In addition to full tuition, room and board and the award's other benefits, students who get the scholarship can also take part in special honors classes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's office has turned off public comments on its social media posts because authorities said too many people are reporting crimes there rather than calling 911 or submitting tips through the agency's website.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has for years maintained popular accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, capitalizing on the popularity it gained from the A&E show "Live PD" and securing a copyright for the hashtag #9pmroutine, which is a nightly reminder for people to lock up their cars and houses, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The agency has some 300,000 followers on Facebook and about 131,000 on Twitter, in a county with 583,000 residents.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Sheriff Chris Nocco said they will no longer allow public comment out of fear that the agency could miss "life-or-death" information.
"Social media was not designed for that purpose," Sheriff Chris Nocco said the in the post. "To be clear, this was not a decision we take lightly."
The change was prompted after his three-member public information team began posting more social media notices about missing persons and runaway teens, Nocco said. These posts drew overwhelming comments from people reporting crimes and leaving tips in social media threads.
"However, with the continued growth in our county and the need to continue to provide resources to serve our growing population, there was not a possibility to hire the people that would be required to monitor our social media platforms on a consistent, 24/7 basis for 365 days a year," he said.
Some criticized the decision before the comments were cut off, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
"If people weren't comfortable using the other formats to leave tips before, they won't be comfortable with it now. It will just leave you with less tips," one user wrote.
"It's almost like you want to discourage people from providing information," another user wrote.
The sheriff also noted the "unfortunate growth in negative and hurtful comments, especially directed to runaways."
He said that these kinds of comments can be "hurtful to those individuals and their families who are often looking for needed assistance."
"Imagine, just for a moment, if that was your loved one that had gone missing and you are desperate to find them but, instead of seeing help, you see commentary asking about their upbringing, their looks or the type of picture that was provided to law enforcement," the sheriff wrote.
While the social media platforms will be a one-way communication tool for now, spokeswoman Amanda Hunter told the Times they'll also provide breaking news updates through a new blog-style website — news.pascosheriff.com.
And in an emergency, she notes, the public should always call 911 for assistance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A mystery animal that experts said could be either a dog or a coyote escaped from a wildlife group's facility about a week after being rescued from the cold.
Wildlife Works Mount Pleasant, which took the animal in after it was found cold and shivering outside Christina Eyth's Fairfield Township home, said personnel arrived Thursday morning to find the unidentified canine had destroyed its cage, trashed the hospital area and chewed through a window seal to escape.
"We had him for about a week, during which time he ate nutritious food and received treatment for his mange and secondary infections. We can only guess he was starting to feel somewhat better and decided it was time to go," the Facebook post said.
The group said personnel had not experienced any aggressive behavior or previous escape attempts from the animal.
Experts were unable to determine whether the animal was a dog or a coyote, so a sample was sent for DNA testing. The results have not yet returned, the group said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A Florida teacher who discovered most of her students had never seen snow gave them an unusual surprise by having her sister mail the class a snowman.
Robin Hughes, a special education teacher at SouthShore Academy in Tampa, said she learned that only two of her kindergarten students had ever seen snow, so she contacted her sister, Amber Estes, who lives in Danville, Ky.
"So I said I want you to make me a snowman, and I want you to overnight him to me and see if he can make it to the school -- because I want these children in Florida to see snow," Hughes told WLEX-TV.
Estes said she seized the opportunity after a January snowstorm and built a snowman she dubbed "Lucky," in the hopes that the frozen sculpture would make it to Florida before melting.
"So we put him inside the packaging, we wrapped him up in that foil, and we put ice packs in, we sealed him up, there was Styrofoam around the box. Off he went down to the local ups store," Estes said.
SouthShore Academy posted a video to Facebook showing the moment Hughes and her class opened the package and found the snowman inside.
Hughes said she was gratified to see the looks of "pure joy" on her students' faces.
"Anything I can do as a teacher to bring joy to the classroom and also teach them a little something, then it makes it all worth it. And my sister was just the greatest partner in crime to help me do that, so, he was perfect," Hughes said.
Hughes said she is saving the water as Lucky melts so he can be part of another lesson -- watering a new plant for Earth Day.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A bald eagle crashed through the front window of a Pennsylvania home and was able to fly away before being captured, an animal rescuer said.
Kathy Uhler, director of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center, said police responded to the Whitehall Township home about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the front window of the home shattered and the bald eagle on the ground.
"More than likely, he was seeing a reflection of the sky or simply light and felt that he could continue through it," Uhler told WFMZ-TV.
Police contacted a wildlife expert to come collect the bird, but it flew off before they arrived.
Uhler said it is unusual for an eagle to crash through a window, but birds colliding with windows is distressingly common.
"We're losing like a billion birds a year to window collisions, it's not a small problem," Uhler said.
Uhler said ultraviolet coating can help birds avoid windows.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- An Iranian man broke an unusual Guinness World Record by balancing 85 spoons in various locations on his body.
Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari, 50, who broke the record in Karaj, said he has been balancing spoons on his body since he was a child.
"I accidentally noticed this talent of mine when I was a kid," Mokhtari told Guinness World Records, "but after multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now."
Mokhtari, who bested the record of 64 spoons, set by Marcos Ruiz Ceballos of Spain, said his balancing skills aren't limited to flatware.
"Anything, I mean it, any object. Anything that has a surface I can stick to my body, such as plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood and even a fully grown human," he said.
The record-breaker said the secret to his ability is focus.
"I focus on whatever I am trying to stick to my body, making me capable of transferring my energy and power to them," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reuters) BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Beijing Olympics organisers are keeping up with the tradition of making condoms available to athletes, despite detailed social distancing guidelines intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 within the "closed loop" in which the Games will take place.
"All Olympic-related units will provide appropriate quantities of condoms for free at the appropriate time to people who've checked in to stay inside the loop," organisers told Reuters by email on Tuesday.
The Games are set to take place from Feb. 4-20 in Beijing and the nearby city of Zhangjiakou inside a bubble that strictly separates athletes and other Games personnel from the public.
Journalists who checked into the Guizhou Hotel, which is inside the closed loop, found five individually wrapped condoms in each room. They were individually packed in different-coloured envelopes decorated with an image of a Chinese lantern.
Organisers did not immediately say how many condoms they would distribute.
In the playbook on COVID-19 measures for Games personnel, athletes are instructed to minimise physical interactions such as hugs, high-fives and handshakes and to maintain a social distance of at least two metres from fellow competitors.
Ahead of last Summer's Tokyo Games, organisers said they planned to give away about 150,000 condoms but told athletes to take them home rather than use them in the Olympic village due to social distancing rules and coronavirus measures.
Large numbers of condoms have been given out at the Games since the 1988 Seoul Olympics to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS, and Tokyo organisers said the International Olympic Committee had requested their continued distribution.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Editing by Tony Munroe and Ed Osmond
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(DC101) If you use DoorDash on a regular basis, you will find out a lot of different kinds of people working for the company. But one woman in South Dakota got her Arby's delivered from someone she probably least expected.
The woman, who lives in Sioux Falls, had her Ring camera record a police officer coming up to her house and knocking on the door. She didn't do anything wrong and the police were not looking for information from her. Instead, the officer had her DoorDash order.
"This is probably not what you're expecting but your driver got arrested. So I figured I would complete the DoorDash," he says when she comes to the door.
The two are laughing the entire time and she seems thankful to just get her order.
No word on how or why the driver got arrested.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NJ.com) A man who assaulted the owners and robbed a Jersey City grocery store three times in six days was captured by a waiting police officer when he came back a fourth time.
Store surveillance video taken Friday night at Augie's Grocery Deli shows the violent perp jumping across the counter, just as he had the previous three times between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16. Only this time instead of getting away with cash or merchandise, the robber was stunned when off-duty Police Officer Maurice Johnson — who had stopped by to check on the store — jumped out from the back of the store.
The robber took off for the exit, but he was caught and arrested around the corner by Johnson and the store owner's son, Agustin Lopez Jr., who is also a Jersey City police officer.
"I feel much, much safer now," said the 77-year-old Augie Lopez Sr., who told The Jersey Journal last week that he was fearful every time someone wearing a ski mask came through the door.
The robber was identified as 34-year-old Travis Nealey. He was charged with four counts of strong armed robbery and one count resisting arrest, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Nealey was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center after his arrest "due to possibly being under the influence of CDS," and he was released into police custody after being examined by JCMC staff, Wallace-Scalcione said.
Lopez said his son had been keeping an eye on the store at 325 Old Bergen Rd., but had to leave for a few minutes, so Johnson stopped by.
"He was going to stand outside the store, but I told him to 'come inside and sit down, but don't let yourself be seen,' " Lopez said. "You never know. If the (robber) sees someone out front he's not going to come in."
Lopez Jr., who was returning to the store when the robber attempted to flee, broke his ankle helping make the arrest, his father said.
"When I am suffering in pain, this guy doesn't want to go to jail," said Lopez, who suffered numerous bruises when he was assaulted and shoved to the floor during the first two robberies.
Nealey, currently at the Hudson County jail, made his first court appearance Tuesday and a detention hearing has been scheduled for Friday.