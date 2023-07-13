Alabama police say an armed 8-year-old who led police on a chase Tuesday before crashing into another vehicle had actually carjacked the owner of the car he was driving. Montgomery police said officers were called to an address at West Fairview Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday and upon investigation learned that a child had stolen a victim's car at gunpoint. After obtaining the description of the car, police spotted the vehicle driven by the armed 8-year-old and attempted to pull it over, but the child refused to stop.
Subscribe to our free email newsletter Get the latest news sent to your inbox The stolen car eventually ran into another vehicle. Once the car stopped, police detained the child and turned him over to juvenile justice authorities. He has been charged with robbery, fleeing police and illegally possessing a firearm.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- A Mexican candy company earned a Guinness World Record by creating a massive marshmallow weighing more than a grand piano.
Dulces Mazapán de la Rosa created the marshmallow outdoors at Plaza Fundadores in Guadalajara as part of celebrations surrounding the state of Jalisco's 200th anniversary.
The company said it took a team of about 100 people around 53 hours to prepare the giant, fluffy treat.
The marshmallow weighed in at 1,429.47 pounds, more than a 1,058-pound Steinway D274 grand piano, Guinness World Records said.
A GWR adjudicator was on hand to verify the colossal confection beat the previous record of 205.25 pounds, set by Britain's Berkhamsted School in 2019.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORT MYERS, Fla. − Hunters in South Florida caught the largest Burmese python ever measured, and the lengthy beast is being examined at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples.
The 19-foot python was caught in the Big Cypress National Preserve in eastern Collier County early Monday morning by Naples hunter and Ohio State University student Jake Waleri, who said the catch was a dream come true.
"I knew we were capable of it but I didn't know it would happen," Waleri said. "Last year my cousin and I caught a snake that was almost 18 feet long, and we realized we could handle a snake of that size."
Capturing the 19-footer was "insane" and "very chaotic," Waleri said. After struggling to subdue the snake, Waleri jumped on it.
"At first I just held on to the tail for dear life. And then one of my friends took a net and tried to pin its head down, and we quickly realized that was not a winning strategy," said Waleri, who has been hunting snakes since 2020. "It's the only snake that's scared me so much that I didn't know what to do"
When did pythons invade Florida?
Burmese pythons first appeared decades ago and have since established themselves as a permanent feature south of Lake Okeechobee. They've wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and scientists say most of the fur-bearing animals in the historic Everglades are gone.
South Florida has now produced the two longest Burmese pythons on record. The previous record was 18 feet, 10 inches, and that snake was caught about 35 miles west of Miami in October 2020.
"It's concerning because these snakes are getting bigger every year," Waleri said. "We need to pull these big females out of the ecosystem before they lay eggs."
'Snakes are getting bigger every year'
Conservancy of Southwest Florida biologist Ian Easterling said Wednesday the snake likely laid more than 100 eggs recently and was in search of its next meal.
"They're getting huge while eating our native wildlife," Easterling said. "The bonus is that these guys that captured it, they brought it to us for the official measurements, so we'll be collecting the genetic information and the diet information and other data."
Easterling said the female does not have eggs inside it.
"It's their 49th snake they've captured," Easterling said. "It's their catch, their snake, and they caught it in an area we rarely go to."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The oceans of today look different from the oceans of 20 years ago, researchers found in a new study.
Around 56% of the world's oceans have changed color, with the blue waters becoming greener over time, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. Tropical ocean water near the equator has been especially impacted. Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and National Oceanography Center in the U.K. found that the change is likely driven by climate change.
"To actually see it happening for real is not surprising, but frightening," said Stephanie Dutkiewicz, the study's coauthor and senior research scientist at MIT's department of Earth, atmospheric and planetary sciences and the Center for Global Change Science. "And these changes are consistent with man-induced changes to our climate."
The ocean's color is a product of whatever is in the upper layers of the water. It usually appears blue because the ocean acts as a sunlight filter and the water absorbs colors in the red part of the light spectrum, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A greener color, which the researchers found, happens when light bounces off of materials and life in the water. Greener water is largely driven by the presence of phytoplankton.
Much of the change in color is too subtle for the human eye to notice. The researchers used data from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Aqua satellite — which has been monitoring ocean color for 21 years.
Researchers wrote that the change in color over that time "suggest that the effects of climate change are already being felt in surface marine microbial ecosystems."
Dutkiewicz said that "changes in color reflect changes in plankton communities, that will impact everything that feeds on plankton."
"It will also change how much the ocean will take up carbon, because different types of plankton have different abilities to do that," she said. "So, we hope people take this seriously. It's not only models that are predicting these changes will happen. We can now see it happening, and the ocean is changing."
The team of researchers used simulations of how the water would look both with and without the addition of greenhouse gasses to determine the role climate change played, study author BB Cael said. The model with greenhouse gasses almost exactly matched what Cael found in his analysis of real-world satellite data.
"This suggests that the trends we observe are not a random variation in the Earth system," Cael said. "This is consistent with anthropogenic climate change."
NASA is set to gather additional data on ocean color. The space agency plans to launch the Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission next year. It will take global ocean color measurements to help scientists understand how the ocean and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stone Harbor police slapped 893 parking tickets on windshields last month, more than all parking violations written in 2022, after the pricey Jersey Shore resort town switched to a cashless app-based payment system that has frustrated newcomers and less tech-savvy locals.
June marked the second consecutive month Stone Harbor's parking ticket violations increased by more than 1,600% from the previous year following the launch of the ParkMobile app system on May 1, according to data obtained by NJ Advance Media through an open public records request.
The town issued 564 parking tickets in May, up from 33 in May 2022. The parking ticket blitz accelerated last month with 893 violations, up from 48 in June 2022.
Stone Harbor issued a total of 883 parking tickets in all of 2022. The town charges for parking primarily in the six blocks surrounding it's 96th Street shopping and dining district from May 1 to Oct. 1. Parking is free in the off-season.
Parking violations cost $34 if paid by the court date, bringing the total revenue for the 1,457 tickets issued through the end of June to more than $49,000, with the two busiest Jersey Shore months still to go.
The ParkMobile app has become a popular alternative for dozens of towns throughout New Jersey including Jersey City, Hoboken, New Brunswick, Asbury Park, Ocean City, Wildwood and Belmar. Some towns, however, allow for multiple ways to pay and have retained traditional meters as an option.
People pay to park using an account linked to a credit card through the app on mobile devices. The account requires users to enter the license plate, make and model for vehicles, which is then used to identify vehicles that have paid. Those who don't want to download the app can pay ParkMobile over the phone by calling 877-727-5304.
Signs are posted around paid parking areas with five-digit codes and time may be purchased and renewed remotely in various increments along with a 30-cent transaction fee for each purchase. The app sends alerts when time is about to expire.
Stone Harbor previously had standalone kiosks that accepted cash and credit cards for time at numbered spaces. The paid parking includes a popular beachfront lot.
A member of Stone Harbor's borough council questioned the ticket surge during a recent meeting, asking whether police were "too strict" in writing tickets under the new system. The police chief said "absolutely not," and pointed out that officers in 2022 were issuing more warnings than tickets.
"This system allows us to more seamlessly enforce (parking laws)," Schutta told the borough council on June 20.
ParkMobile says on its website there are more than 1 million users of the app across the state.
The app can also be used to make parking reservations for concerts and sports events at the Prudential Center in Newark, according to ParkMobile.
"Beyond New Jersey, the app can be used in cities along the Northeast corridor from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia to New York City," ParkMobile says on its website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 13 (UPI) -- An Australian fitness enthusiast recaptured a Guinness World Records title by performing 3,249 pushups in one hour.
Daniel Scali, 30, previously set the record for most pushups in one hour at 3,182 in April 2022, but his record was broken by fellow Australian Lucas Helmke, who performed 3,206 pushups in November 2022.
Scali credited the burpees he performed while training for his latest attempt with helping him set the new record.
"It got my fitness up to a space it'd never been before. But not just that, it helped me to deal with my pain, considering I had to jump up and down from my left arm," Scali told Guinness World Records.
Scali's left arm is in near constant pain due a condition called complex regional pain syndrome, which was caused by a severe break when he was 12 years old.
"It's the brain sending wrong messages to my arm," he said. "So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, water, will cause me pain."
Scali said his next goal is to recapture another record he formerly held: the longest time in an abdominal plank position.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------