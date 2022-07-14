JEROME, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a old Arizona mining town that gets 1 million tourists annually are warning residents to stop yelling at visitors or they could face harrassment charges.
Jerome, population about 450, was once home to one of Arizona's largest copper mines and is now an hub for artists. Tourists take in its scenic views and visit stores and bars along the winding mountain road that passes through it.
But Jerome police said on Facebook this week that it “has come to our attention that some people visiting our town on short visits and using lawful short term parking passes are being yelled at or having notes left on their cars by local residents.”
And it warned: “Yelling at, or leaving notes could, in some cases, constitute harassment under Arizona Revised Statutes.”
Jerome is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Phoenix and was designated a National Historic District in 1967.
Residents who think people may have violated parking regulations were asked to contact police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- An extremely rare orange lobster was spared the dinner plate at a Red Lobster restaurant in Florida and will have a new permanent home at an aquarium.
Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach said it was contacted by managers at the Red Lobster in Hollywood after workers discovered the orange lobster in a shipment.
The lobster's orange coloring is believed to be from a mutation that occurs only in one out of 30 million lobsters.
The unusual crustacean was named Cheddar in honor of Red Lobster's cheddar bay biscuits.
"Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them," Red Lobster Manager Mario Roque said in a news release from Ripley's. "A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home."
Nicole Bott, senior director of communications at Red Lobster, said Cheddar will soon be on display at the Myrtle Beach aquarium.
"We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her," Bott said. "It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A Texas family who sat down for a meal at a Waffle House in North Carolina Monday before robbing it has been arrested, police said.
The Hillsborough police announced the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday, saying they received assistance from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Police identified the suspects as Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon, both of Marshall, Texas, and Diamond Walton, of Longview, Texas. They are each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and defrauding an innkeeper.
Police said the suspects, who have similar outstanding charges from an incident in Minden, Louisiana a few days before Monday's robbery, could be hit with additional charges.
Police said the suspects were part of a family of six who entered the Waffle House in Shelby, North Carolina for a meal before committing the robbery.
After a brief meal, police said, Lemon drew a handgun and demanded money from the restaurant employees before fleeing to a nearby gas station.
The suspects left in separate cars – one, a burgundy Ford F-150 truck with Texas plates, and the other, a newer model silver Ford Fusion sedan, also with Texas plates.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- A man with an impressive memory broke a Guinness World Record in Florida by memorizing the order of a deck of cards underwater and sorting a second deck into the same order.
Recall master Nelson Dellis memorized the order of the shuffled deck of playing cards while underwater in Miami and then emerged from the water and reorganized a second deck of cards into the same order.
Dellis finished with a time of 2 minutes and 22.53 seconds, earning him the Guinness World Records title for fastest time to arrange a deck of playing cards memorized underwater.
The previous record of 3 minutes and 42.5 seconds was set by Sanchit Sharma of India in 2019.
Dellis said the most difficult part of his attempt was learning to hold his breath for long enough underwater.
"I had to learn a lot and really push my limits to advance that," he told Guinness.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- A Florida man said he has learned to lift his toilet lid "with apprehension" after finding iguanas inside the commode three times in under a year.
Bruce Bleyer of Hollywood said he has had to contact Bruce Bleyer of Iguana Lifestyles three times in under a year -- two times during the past week -- when he lifted his toilet lid to find an iguana inside the bowl.
"Every time I walk into the restroom, I open the lid with apprehension, every time," Bleyer told WSVN-TV. "This is twice in the last week, so it's happening more and more."
Rondan said the iguana incursions are a bit of a mystery.
"One time it was funny, second let's do something, but now the third time," Rondan said.
He said multiple attempts have now been made to keep the lizards from returning.
"We know it's not the vents," Rondan said. "We looked for little open sewer line around the house. He hasn't found one, so now we need to find out before someone does get hurt."
Rondan said the call was his third response to a toilet iguana in four days.
Bleyer said he is being extra cautious in the meantime.
"After the first time I said I would never sit down without looking. After the second time, I said the same thing. I'm not sure if I'll ever sit down again," Bleyer said. "We never know when they're going to appear."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist's paintings, the National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday.
The self-portrait was found on the back of Van Gogh's "Head of a Peasant Woman" when experts at the Edinburgh gallery took an X-ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition. The work is believed to have been hidden for over a century, covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century.
Van Gogh was known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.
The portrait shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat. Experts said the subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself, and is thought to be from his early work. The left ear is clearly visible and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.
Frances Fowle, a senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, said the discovery was "thrilling."
"Moments like this are incredibly rare," she said. "We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world."
The gallery said experts are evaluating how to remove the glue and cardboard without harming "Head of a Peasant Woman."
Visitors to an upcoming Impressionist exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh can see an X-ray image of the self-portrait through a lightbox.
"A Taste for Impressionism" runs from July 30 to Nov. 13.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- Police in New Hampshire said a bull that was on the loose for several days after escaping a Massachusetts farm was captured with help from some New York cowboys.
The Pelham Police Department said the bull escaped from Smith Farm in Dracut, Mass., and made its way across the border to the Pelham area.
Cpl. Brian Kelly of the Pelham Police Department said the bull was first spotted in a wooded area, and the trees made the search difficult.
The bull's owner contacted a cowboy service from New York and a team traveled to Pelham to help capture the loose bovine.
"In my 15 years on the job, I've never seen anything like this," Kelly told Boston.com. "I'm not usually used to cowboys with lassos riding down Route 38."
The police department said in an Instagram post Wednesday that the bull was safely captured and was on its way home.
"The bull wasn't too happy, but as far as I know he's home, safe, and uninjured," Kelly said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CARSON CITY, Nev. -- A Nevada couple was found secretly keeping a cache of weapons and living with their two kids at a northern Nevada children's museum where they worked, authorities said.
A janitor at the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada was arrested late last week, KRNV-TV in Reno reported Friday. The 41-year-old man has been charged with child neglect and endangerment and possession of a suppressor and a short barrel rifle.
Authorities discovered the arsenal in a storage room, they said. A police report listed an AK-47 rifle, three handguns, a pistol, ammunition, knives and a taser that could have been reached by a child. The stash also included drug paraphernalia like a bong and a used marijuana joint.
Officials realized the family was living in the museum after the man's 2-year-old child was spotted walking nearby unsupervised, the Carson City Sheriff's Office said. It was not the first time police interacted with the man over his child being left alone. But this time, the toddler's older sister gave deputies the museum as their address.
Authorities, along with a museum board member, then walked through the property and saw signs people had been living there. Sleeping bags, mattresses, clothes and food were among the items found in areas off-limits to visitors, the sheriff's office said.
The janitor's wife, a museum manager, was also living there, investigators said. But they did not identify her or say if she would face any charges.
The couple has since been fired and the museum closed.
The museum's board of directors is facing questions about how this was able to happen. The group issued an apology and said they were "shocked and saddened."
"We are looking into the best path to reopen in a way that not only assures the safety of all of our visitors, but that we as a community can be proud of as well," they said in a statement.
The museum will reopen after hiring a new manager. But that won't be good enough for some parents.
Leah Tsuchimoto, who works at a nearby hotel, told the TV station she will never take her children there again. The entire ordeal has been "a complete shock," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 14 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts responded to a home to rescue two baby raccoons from a resident's chimney.
The Dedham Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to the home when residents discovered the two babies inside the chimney.
The babies, estimated to be about 2 weeks old, were found on a smoke shelf between the chamber and firebox of the chimney. Officials said they believe the raccoons were likely born in the same location.
The department said the babies were removed from the chimney and placed in a safe location nearby, where they are believed to have reunited with their mother.
"We have every reason to believe that momma returned for her two babies during the night last night as they were left in a very safe place, where they were not seen this morning," the department said in a comment on the post.