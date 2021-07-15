July 15 (UPI) -- A cheesy ice cream has debuted.
Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream churned the cheesiness of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese into their ice cream to create the Kraft Macaroni & Cheese-flavored ice cream, according to a Kraft Heinz Company statement.
"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream," Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in the statement. "That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with."
"As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they'd be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it's also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese," Violett added.
The macaroni and cheese maker, which merged with Heinz six years ago to form North America's third-largest food and beverage company, announced the rollout of the limited-edition ice cream earlier this week to coincide with National Macaroni & Cheese Day.
The limited-edition ice cream had an "overwhelming response," according to an Instagram post, and is already listed as sold out on Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's website.
------------------------------------------
July 15 (UPI) -- Spice company McCormick will pay a taco lover $100,000 over four months to innovate new seasoning mixes and dig deep into all things taco.
"Do you eat tacos like it's your true calling?" McCormick questions in an overview of the job description. "Now it really can be. McCormick is on the lookout for its first ever director of taco relations and we're calling all taco fanatics to submit."
The director of taco relations will keep taps on social media, taste test and consult on recipes, and travel across the country to search for the latest trends over a four-month-period, according to McCormick's post.
Payment is $25,000 per month and requires availability to work up to 20 hours per week, remotely, from September to December.
Interested applicants can submit a creative video no longer than two minutes "showcasing their personality and passion for tacos," and why they're the best fit for the job, the post states.
The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday by 11:59 p.m. EDT.
----------------------------------
uly 15 (UPI) -- The Animal Welfare League of Arlington untangled an owl and turtle that got stuck together.
AWL Arlington discovered the animals were stuck together after receiving a call about an owl in a resident's back yard that could not fly, prompting Deputy Animal Control Officer Ryan Robinson to investigate, KOMO News reported.
Robinson found the owl with a claw clamped between the turtle's top and bottom shell, and brought them back to the shelter, where he and Chief of Animal Control Jennifer Toussaint dislodged the claw to gently separate the two.
"This was a first for our Animal Control team -- an owl and a turtle stuck together!" AWL Arlington tweeted with link to TikTok video of the team's separation of the animals.
"The owl had a minor injury and the turtle was uninjured," a video caption shows.
A licensed wildlife rehabilitator will take care of them until they can be released back into the wild.
-------------------------------------
It turns out bowling balls aren't a great foundation for a house.
David Olson, 33, is learning that firsthand now that he's discovered the home he purchased in Muskegon, Michigan two years ago is built on top of old bowling balls.
Olson told Fox News he began to discover weathered bowling balls buried under his home and yard at the start of July.
He and his wife are the second owners of the home they currently live in with their three children.
Olson claims they received a house inspection before they finalized their purchase, which noted the "cement stairs were kind of leaning into the house" and needed to be demolished.
When Olson made time to remove one of the stair's loose cinderblocks on July 1, he soon found out that old bowling balls were the culprit, he said.
Olson said so far he's removed 160 bowling balls in total and has documented the process in his public Facebook group titled, "The Bowling Ball Guy."
In a phone interview with Fox News, Olson said he was initially concerned with his apparent discovery because he wasn't sure if he was dealing with "some kind of dumping ground" with "hazardous material." But, after he contacted the manufacturer of the bowling balls – Brunswick Bowling Products – he soon found out the old pieces of equipment likely came from a plant the company had in the area back in the 1950s.
A marketing manager for Brunswick Bowling told Fox News the company's Muskegon bowling ball plant was located on Laketon Avenue from 1906 to 2006, which is not the same location where Olson's home is now.
Olson said he eventually smashed up the rest of the loose cement and found "a gridwork of balls stacked up" in between what appears to be poured sand.
Some bowling balls were completely intact while others were damaged or in broken fragments, Olson noted.
While Olson said he's removed several bowling balls near the area where his leaning stairs are, he has apparently spotted more under a few cement stones that make up his patio, which he had to move to level it out.
"I noticed there was gridwork of bowling balls underneath that too," Olson said. "So, my estimate is there's probably at least just as many in the ground still as there are above ground at this point."
When asked about the home's builder, Olson said he believed the original builder and homeowner is a man who died in 2016, according to independent research he's done.
"From what I've dug up about his past he had owned a machine shop in the West Michigan area. My assumption is that he had some contact at Brunswick during the late fifties and was building the house and needed to fill in a bunch of voids basically," Olson theorized.
Olson said that he's heard from past Brunswick workers that the old plant used to have an unlocked dumpster where people potentially had access to disposed of scraps.
"I'm thinking that's kind of how it all ended up. There was a guy that needed to fill a void. The balls were cheaper than dirt. So, he kind of went with that route," Olson added. "I feel like you wouldn't get away with that nowadays."
In the meantime, Olson said he and his family have been left with a "sea" of bowling balls. Roughly eight have been donated, but now the toolmaker and father of three thinks he'll keep as many as he can for a creative display or garden edging.
As for the international attention Olson has received from his unusual home find, he said he "had no idea it was gonna go this far."
"Now that I'm at this point, I just want to convey that I noticed on that post where I read thousands of comments, but it seemed like everybody on there just had really positive and constructive things to say. That's kind of rare these days," Olson added. "I just want to use this kind of platform in front of the world and just tell everybody we're all human and let's put our differences aside and just be positive."
Olson and his family currently have a GoFundMe campaign set up to help with demolishment costs.
-------------------------------------
Everyone needs a helping hand every now and then – even a mischievous raccoon.
Firefighters in Georgia responded to a home in Dalton, about 90 miles north of Atlanta, on Monday night to remove a raccoon that broke in, presumably in search of snacks, and couldn't find its way back outside.
"You never know what the day is going to hold when you show up for your shift as a firefighter," the City of Dalton Fire Department wrote Wednesday on Facebook. "Sure, there may be the occasional cat needing to be rescued from a tree, but a raccoon? That's a new one."
Firefighters shared a photo of the wild animal after it was caught in its unfortunate predicament and used its paw to cover its face in apparent humiliation.
"As you can tell, he was pretty embarrassed about it, but it's really nothing to be ashamed of, the department wrote. "We all need a helping hand every now and then."
Fire officials said the adventurous raccoon was safely caught and released back into the wild.
Social media users found humor in the raccoon's bad luck.
"Ok, I chuckled a little bit reading this," one social media user wrote. "Poor guy was embarrassed to death."
================
BANGKOK (AP) — Bangkok parkgoers looking for relief from renewed coronavirus restrictions got a slithering surprise Thursday when a python as long as two of the Thai capital's ubiquitous motorbikes was spotted in one of the city's most popular green spaces.
The reticulated python was only the latest big serpent to turn up in the dense center of Bangkok, where urban sprawl eating into natural habitats has been blamed for a rise in snake sightings in recent years.
This one was found in Benjasiri Park, which is flanked by towering hotels, apartment buildings and several high-end shopping malls now largely off limits due to restrictions put in place this week to stem a surge in virus cases. The curbs have shuttered non-essential businesses and limited restaurants to takeout only, leaving parks among the few public places still open.
As parents pushed strollers and joggers rounded a nearby running path, firefighters called in to corral the snake started by trying to capture it with a ladder from the ground up.
The python plotted its escape by heading out on a limb, bound for a building on the edge of the park that houses the World Fellowship of Buddhists.
Other firefighters were waiting for it on the roof of the building. While one used a stick to grab the python by the neck, another man tried to cut the branch it was on. They soon coaxed it into a sack, tied up the bag, and carried it away.
Firefighter Somchai Yoosabai said the snake measured 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) long and weighed about 35 kilograms (77 pounds).
Bangkok firefighters typically get thousands of snake-removal calls each year. Yoosabai said his department alone has caught a snake or two a day during the current rainy season, mostly in neighborhoods or houses with pets.
As coronavirus cases rise, so do the risks.
"If any houses ... have COVID-19 cases, we have to go to catch the snakes anyway," he said. "Plus, wherever we go to catch a snake, the crowd is always there. We cannot avoid that."
Thailand reported 9,186 new virus cases, including a record high 98 deaths, on Thursday.
Reticulated pythons are found throughout Southeast Asia, and are some of the largest snakes in the world. They hunt by coiling their body around their prey, typically small mammals and birds, thought they have been known to occasionally attack humans.
--------------------------------------
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch Queen Maxima teamed up with a small robot Thursday to unveil a steel 3D-printed pedestrian bridge over a canal in the heart of Amsterdam's red light district.
Maxima pushed a green button that set the robot's arm in motion to cut a ribbon across the bridge with a pair of scissors.
The distinctive flowing lines of the 12-meter (40-foot) bridge were created using a 3D printing technique called wire and arc additive manufacturing that combines robotics with welding.
Tim Geurtjens, of the company MX3D, said the bridge showcases the possibilities of the technology.
"If you want to have a really highly decorated bridge or really aesthetic bridge, suddenly it becomes a good option to print it," he said. "Because it's not just about making things cheaper and more efficient for us, it's about giving architects and designers a new tool — a new very cool tool — in which they can rethink the design of their architecture and their designs."
The 6-ton structure will be loaded with sensors that researchers at Imperial College London will use to monitor the bridge in real time and gauge how it reacts to being used by pedestrians.
It will remain in place for two years while the bridge that previously spanned the canal is renovated.
Micha Mos, a councillor at Amsterdam municipality, said the bridge could help bring in new tourists as the the city seeks to clean up a neighborhood known for seedy clubs and noisy stag parties.
"This may attract a new kind of visitor, one who is more interested in architecture and design, which will help change the way the neighborhood is perceived as more of something you want to visit but visit respectfully than it has been over the few last decades," he said.
------------------------------------
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — The only home on a small island in Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay has been sold.
The 600-square-foot (55-square-meter), off-the-electrical-grid cottage on Patience Island — with the unique address of 0 Patience Way — sold for $365,000, according to public records, lower than the $399,900 asking price when it was first listed in April, The Newport Daily News reported Thursday.
Realtor Michael Russo announced the sale on his Facebook page Tuesday.
"Congrats to all parties involved with this special sale!" he wrote. He did not disclose the buyer and the sale had not been recorded in town property records.
The seasonal cottage comes with just under a half-acre of land, two bedrooms, a kitchenette, a half bath and what is described as a "picturesque front porch." Even though it's off the grid, a single solar panel provides some electrical services.
The island, officially part of the town of Portsmouth, is about one-third of a square mile.
According to property records, the cottage was built in 1972 and had been owned by the same family since.
------------------------------------
July 15 (UPI) -- A New York Man "had to pinch" himself when he won $4 million from a scratch-off Michigan Lottery ticket, the state's lottery announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the $30 Michigan Lottery's Worth Millions instant game ticket at a United II Liquor store in Dearborn.
"I saw there were two top prizes remaining on the Worth Millions game, so I thought I had good odds," the man said. "I gave the ticket to my friend to check when he went to the store. When I got a call from him telling me I won $4 million, I freaked out! I had to pinch myself because I couldn't believe it was real."
To claim his prize, the man visited lottery headquarters. He chose to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million instead of annuity payments totaling $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Since the Worth Millions Instant Game launched in September 2019, players have won more than $149 million.
The $30 ticket offers players the chance to win prizes ranging from $30 to $4 million.