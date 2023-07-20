July 20 (UPI) -- National Weather Service personnel in Texas put the record heat wave to good use by baking a batch of cookies on the dashboard of a hot car.
The NWS' office in Midland said in a Facebook post it was about 105 degrees F outside and 190 degrees inside the car when the cookie dough was placed on the dashboard.
The cookies were left to cook for about 4 1/2 hours.
The NWS said the cookies weren't quite "golden brown," but they were fully cooked.
"Can confirm they are done and delicious," NWS employees wrote.
Officials said the project highlights the dangers of hot cars.
"This heat is still incredibly dangerous to anyone left in a hot car. Look before you lock," they wrote.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina Burger King employee was arrested after police said she served customers fries that had been thrown in a trash can, according to Newsweek.
The incident happened on July 9, according to Yahoo News. Police in Union were called to reports of a disturbance at the restaurant and found two women arguing with staff members and making threats.
The two women, who weren't identified, were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.
On July 11, police got a complaint claiming that a restaurant manager had given customers fries that had been thrown in the garbage.
The restaurant's assistant manager, 39-year-old Jaime Christine Major, was accused of taking stale fries from the trash, adding them to the container where freshly-cooked fries were dumped and then putting fresh fries on top, according to The State.
On Monday, Major was arrested and charged with tampering with food, which is a felony.
A Burger King spokesperson told Newsweek: "These allegations do not align to the brand's commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience. The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities and will take appropriate action based on the findings. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time."
The charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, according to Yahoo News.
Major's bond was set at $20,000.
A Nigerian comedian and content creator allegedly lost his sight for about 45 minutes after sobbing for hours in an attempt to cry for 100 hours and set a world record for the longest time crying continuously.
Tembu Daniel, who goes by '237_towncryer' on Instagram, recently lived up to his nickname by attempting a rather unusual world record – crying continuously for 100 hours. The young Nigerian began his cry-athon on July 9, but was forced to suspend his crying only 6 hours later, due to some unforeseen side effects. Apparently, forcing himself to cry for hours non-stop caused Daniel to experience headaches, puffed eyes, and a generally swollen face. However, the most worrying symptom was partial blindness which allegedly lasted for about 45 minutes.
"I had to re-strategize and reduce my wailing," the online entertainer told the BBC, adding that he didn't want to let this speed bump stop him from achieving his goal. However, it's unclear whether he actually completed the 100 hours of continuous crying, as the few clips of the attempt posted on his Instagram show the timer at only 2 hours and 9 minutes, and at 5 hours and 54 minutes, respectively.
The African 'town crier' posted a poster of his record attempt on Instagram earlier this month, which featured the Guinness Records. In reality, he never bothered contacting Guinness about his unusual crying marathon, and perhaps it was for the best, as the famous organization actually reacted to his record attempt, clarifying that they wouldn't have monitored such a record attempt anyway.
"Just to quell some recent rumours, we wouldn't ever monitor a record for the longest marathon crying," Guinness tweeted.
Even if he failed his target of 100 hours of continuous crying, Tembu Daniel definitely got the attention he was craving, as his unique record attempt made international news headlines and went viral on social media.
"After dis he will never want to cry in his life again " one person commented on Instagram.
"By the time ur done crying, u would have created ur own little river " someone else joked.
The armed robbery of a Tinley Park resident in Oak Park yielded an astounding estimated loss of tens of thousands of dollars. Roughly $70,000 in cash in a black grocery bag was taken off the victim during the robbery.
The victim was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Lake Street at 9:50 a.m., July 13, when an unknown man entered and struck the victim in the head with a handgun. The offender took the victim's black iPhone 11, debit and credit cards, insurance cards and the black grocery bag full of cash, then fled in a red vehicle, according to police.
Police declined to comment on the unusually high loss, citing an open investigation into the incident.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "Oh, how we love our KannaBliss bougie stores here in Wichita. Evidently, so do hammered teenage thieves. Meet our latest. This is Tank Top Tommy," said KannaBliss owner Brett Harris in a video he posted online after his store got robbed early Friday morning.
After kicking in a window wearing flip-flops, it's when he got inside that things got weird.
"He does a 360 very quickly in the lobby, not too.. uh knowing where he's at. Leaves, comes back, and then heads directly to the back of the store," said Harris.
It's not Harris' first rodeo when it comes to people breaking into his stores. He recently closed his downtown location because of so much crime. In February, this man broke through a window, smashed the glass of his display case, and took off with hundreds of dollars worth of Delta-8 THC products.
So Friday, he was expecting a similar loss, but that's when things got even weirder.
"But watch close. As Tank Top Tommy staggers, he finds what he wants. In his left hand, one thing, a half-used bottle of Febreze," Harris said in his video.
"What? A half-empty bottle of Febreze is the only thing Wichita Police found on him," Harris told us.
Police say it didn't take long to track him down.
"A citizen spots him coming out of the window. He's over at McDonald's, he's over at Taco Bell, the cleaner guy from Dillon's is giving them the play-by-play. He's apprehended in seven minutes. So it wasn't like they had to follow the scent, if you know what I mean," said Harris.
Harris says he has a message for anyone thinking about committing similar crimes.
"Really, if you're going to come through a window for whatever minute thing it might be, Wichita PD, and thanks to surveillance and all the security, they're gonna get you."
Harris says if and when Kansas legalizes marijuana, stores will likely be required to install security features like metal bars behind the windows. But until then, he's planning on sticking with his high-quality cameras to continue catching any potential robber.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale, not even getting wet during a tense few seconds caught on camera by friends and family as the giant creature surfaced right in front of him then glided under his board.
"It's just so massive. You're puny against this whale," Kevin Williams of Anchorage said Thursday, a week after his adventure with an adult humpback whale in Prince William Sound. Adult females can weigh up to 70,000 pounds (31,700 kilograms) and average about 49 feet (15 meters) in length, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Males are a little smaller.
Williams said anyone who claims they wouldn't be afraid in that situation is crazy.
"If you have a whale that doesn't know you were there and is that close, that's not a good situation," he said. One flick of the animal's fin "or anything it does could be the end of my life."
Williams, his son Brian and a couple other friends were paddleboarding or kayaking in the sound just off Whittier, located about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southeast of Anchorage.
They had seen the whale in the fjord, which is about 2 miles (3 kilometers) wide. Williams said he was slower than his friends, who were about 200 feet (60 meters) ahead of him.
The whale began to approach his friends, but they were close to the shoreline so he figured the whale would run out of room and reverse course. He thought he was in the safest spot since he was trailing the group.
The whale went underwater for about 45 seconds, longer than he had noticed it dive before.
"And it surfaced right in front of me, coming towards me," Williams said. "Whoa! I love to see whales up close, but I'm on a paddleboard."
As the whale slipped below the water again and turned on its side, he could see the white of its belly slowly gliding underneath, about 3 feet (1 meter) under the surface.
The whale's pectoral fin was sticking a few feet out of the water, and Williams feared the creature might flip over as it swam below him, or he might topple off the board and land on its stomach.
"If I fell down, you know, my feet could have easily been on that whale — tickling that whale or whatever," he said.
To steady himself in case the fin hit, he braced his knees together, kneeled, then lowered himself on all fours.
As the whale passed under him "there was hardly any turbulence, and I didn't get wet," he said, adding that it's rare for people to get hurt by whales.
Still, the experience won't keep Williams off the water. He plans another paddleboarding trip later Thursday.
"I'll never stop, and this is once in a lifetime," he said.
