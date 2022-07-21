A video going viral on social media shows an unusual occurrence on Los Angeles' new Sixth Street Bridge -- a barber giving a haircut.
The video, posted to Instagram by Adam Farias, shows a barber giving the haircut in-between lanes of traffic on the bridge, which opened two weeks earlier.
The identity of the barber and the purpose of the mid-road haircut were unclear.
The Los Angeles Police Department said the bridge has been closed on multiple occasions due to illegal street takeovers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A teenager who helped steal £30,000 of Wrigley's chewing gum to pay off a debt has avoided being sent to jail.
Keon Sanderson, 18, was part of a trio who raided a lorry as the female driver slept while parked at Gloucester Services on the M5.
The gang took seven out of 19 pallets of chewing gum after cutting open the side of the vehicle during a "sophisticated" operation on 4 May this year.
They fled the scene after another driver spotted them and called the police, sparking a chase along the motorway to Cheltenham.
They ended up driving the wrong way on the A40 before dumping their lorry near a BMW dealership and running away.
Sanderson and co-defendant 20-year-old Ellis Benecke - a once promising footballer whose career hopes were destroyed by drugs and debt - were arrested shortly afterwards.
The lorry driver revealed how she took a week off work with emotional distress after "effectively her home was broken into".
Sanderson was "coerced" into the raid to cancel his outstanding debts and would not have profited from the sale of the gum, Gloucester Crown Court heard.
He was a "foot soldier" and played "absolutely no part" in planning the heist.
"This was very much done under the boot of an individual who was much older than he was," defence barrister Mandla Ndlou said.
Police initially thought Sanderson, from Birstall near Leeds, West Yorkshire, was the getaway driver but now accept that was not the case, the court heard.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to theft, possession of cannabis and failing to provide a breath test, sample of blood or urine for analysis.
Sentencing him to 10 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, recorder judge Richard Mawhinney said: "This was a sophisticated and planned operation to identify a vehicle from which goods were to be stolen."
But he added: "I accept that planning was not yours, and you were effectively a foot soldier.
"You were under a certain amount of pressure to perform these actions, but at the same time you benefitted by having a debt written off."
He was also handed 150 hours of unpaid work, £200 court costs, and is banned from the road for 18 months for refusing to take a breathalyser test or give a sample.
Benecke, from Leeds, was handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and 140 hours unpaid work for theft and cannabis.
He was sentenced at the same court on Monday after also admitting taking part in the heist to settle a debt.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police in Colorado shared video of an officer who made a night time visit to a public park to disperse "several suspicious parties" -- a gang of raccoons.
The Pueblo Police Department said in a Facebook post that "several suspicious parties" were spotted after 10 p.m. Wednesday in Pueblo City Park.
"They were warned about the park curfew closing at [10 p.m.] and given a warning," the post said.
The video shows the officer shining a flashlight at the raccoons gathered around a picnic table.
"Move it along," the officer says. "The park closes at 10."
The officer thanks the raccoons as they leave and tells them to "have a great night."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A wallaby escaped from its owner's property in England and went hopping through a town, where it was caught on camera by surprised residents.
Helen Cooney posted a video to Facebook showing the wallaby she spotted wandering next to a road in Hesketh Bank, Lancashire.
"Anybody lost a wallaby?" she wrote.
Joe Hilton, owner of the Animal Party North West entertainment business, said the wallaby escaped from his property by crawling under a section of fence.
Hilton said the wallaby was safely returned to the field and the fence has now been repaired to prevent further escapes.
"It's obviously very unusual for wallabies to be hopping round the village and the support from the community has been overwhelming," Hilton wrote in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A North Carolina woman won a lottery jackpot worth more than $250,000 thanks to taking some advice from her mother.
Gina Dillard, 55, of Mocksville, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she had never tried a Fast Play game before when her mother recommended she buy one.
"This was the first week I've ever tried playing Fast Play," Dillard said.
Dillard selected a Double Win ticket during her Tuesday visit to AJ Food Mart in Mocksville.
The player's $5 ticket earned her half of the $509,852 jackpot -- a prize of $254,926.
"I never could've dreamed this," Dillard said. "I couldn't even sleep last night."
Dillard said her winnings will go toward paying off her house and car. She said the remainder will go into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Giuseppe Paterno, who is 98, has become Italy's oldest graduate - again.
Paterno has added a masters in history and philosophy from the University of Palermo to an initial degree in the same subjects he earned there two years ago.
He passed the latest degree with top marks, again, his proud family said on Facebook.
He has no plans to rest and wants to write a novel using his trusty typewriter.
Born in 1923, Paterno grew up in a poor family in Sicily and despite his love of books and studying, he wasn't able to go to university as a young man.
Instead he served in the navy during World War Two from the age of 20 and went on to be a railway worker.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A series of five shark attacks in two weeks on New York's Long Island probably has many beachgoers in the Northeast hesitant to wade into the water.
But the sharks aren't targeting humans — they're after fish.
A sand tiger shark nursery located just off the Long Island coast and an abundance of bait fish close to shore could explain the recent string of unwanted encounters, according to Florida Program for Shark Research Program Director Gavin Naylor.
The sand tiger shark is one of the more menacing looking creatures lurking beneath the ocean's surface. It can grow up to 10 feet in length and has a set of jagged teeth protruding from its jaws.
However, as far as sharks go, this big fish shouldn't be cause for alarm.
The sand tiger is a relatively docile species of shark that wants little to nothing to do with humans. Attacks are almost always carried out by smaller juveniles that accidentally bite someone while chasing fish.
"Off the coast of Long Island there are lots of juvenile sand tiger sharks, a lot of them, and usually we don't have a problem with them. But as you've probably heard reported, a lot of the baitfish — the bunker (the menhaden) — are actually closer in this year and there's a lot more," Naylor said. "... It's a statistical fact that sharks don't target people. If they did, we'd have about 10,000 bites a day."
Scientists with the Wildlife Conservation Society's New York Aquarium announced the discovery of a sand tiger shark nursery off the southern Long Island coast in 2016. Naylor said this could explain why encounters, such as the five in the past two weeks, didn't result in life-threatening injuries.
Adult sharks are considerably larger and are capable of delivering more damage in the event of an attack, but they're also more mature, and less likely to mistake a human for food.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's the season of horror. But ghosts don't scare you. And maybe you believe that zombies can do you no harm. But spiders? Spiders are terrifying.
It turns out, there's no reason to feel embarrassed or ashamed about your fear of spiders. Scientists have discovered that spiders are so scary, even other spiders are scared of them.
New research published by the British Ecological Society put spiders in front of other spiders — and they were so scared, they jumped or ran away.
"For all arachnophobes out there, we found a thing you have in common with spiders. Time to reconsider and sympathize," Dr. Daniela Roessler, an author of the study, wrote on Twitter.
The study, which researchers nicknamed "Arachno-Arachnophobia," looked at how jumping spiders process potential threats. Scientists placed jumping spiders near a few objects posing as potential threats, then observed how the jumping spiders reacted.
The first object was a simple, black, 3D-printed sphere. The test spider wasn't scared at all of the sphere. It scurried toward it and climbed on top. But things were different when the objects started to get more lifelike. The test spider started to get more wary as the objects gained features like eyes and legs.
When the spider came face to face with a dead specimen of a larger spider, it froze completely and then slowly backed away. Another test saw a spider nonchalantly approach, then quickly realize the potential threat of the other spider and scurry away as fast as it could.
Scientists deduced that spiders recognize the threat of another spider, even if it isn't moving. The spiders were more likely to run away in fright if the "threat" spider had eyes.
Researchers are excited by the results because "recognizing static objects is hard," Roessler explained on Twitter. A lot of information generally comes from how predators move, so to recognize a "static predator" increases chances of survival.
And while that sounds scientifically gratifying, it's alright if the only reason you're excited about the test is that it validates your own arachnophobia.