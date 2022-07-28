A Pennsylvania woman found a stack of books while cleaning out her childhood home and returned them to a Philadelphia library 30 years past their due date.
Alexis Azeff said she was cleaning out her childhood home in Berks County after her mother's recent death when she found a stack of books she had checked out from the Free Library of Philadelphia in 1992.
The books included The Bodies in the Bessledorf Hotel by Phyllis Reynolds Naylor and Loretta R. Sweeney, Where Are You? by Patricia Reilly Giff.
"I had them on the table staring me down for several weeks," Azeff told news website Billy Penn. "I just wanted to do the right thing."
Azeff took the books to the library's Parkway Central branch.
The library said in a Facebook post that Azeff was not charged for the books because the facility recently eliminated overdue fees.
Mary Westbrook, a children's librarian at the facility, said the books were no longer in the library's records. She said they were checked out before the library went digital in 1995.
"I told her they're not going to be added back to the system, and that she could keep them if she wanted," Westbrook said. "But she said she just wanted to right some wrongs."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man driving on a New York road captured video of an unusual sight: a black bear climbing the perimeter fence at a closed prison.
Vito Cafagna said he was driving past the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, Dutchess County, this week when he spotted the bear breaking into the prison.
Cafagna captured a short video showing the bear making its way over the perimeter fence.
"Seeing all of my new wildlife neighbor animal friends in their natural habitat has been one of the best parts about moving to the Hudson Valley from Westchester," Cafagna told WZAD/WCZX.
The maximum security prison was closed in March.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New Jersey couple said they solved the mystery of $2,000 they unearthed in their yard while doing work on their home.
Richard and Suzanne Gilson said they bought their 1920s-era cottage in Wildwood about four years ago, and they have since elevated the house and added a new foundation.
Richard Gilson was excavating the front yard recently when he dug up what he initially thought were weeds, but later realized were tightly-rolled bundles of cash totaling $2,000.
The couple said they initially thought the money, dated 1934, may have been tied to criminal activity decades earlier.
"When we looked it up, the value of $2,000 back in 1934 is $40,000 dollars [today]," Suzanne Gilson told WPVI-TV.
The couple said the mystery was solved when they were able to speak to the granddaughter of James Dempsey, who owned the house during the Great Depression.
The granddaughter, who now lives in Colorado, said Dempsey instructed her mother to bury the money in the front yard of their home in the 1930s. She said the family searched for years, but was never able to locate the stashed cash.
"It's a lot of money, but it's not life-changing. I think the story is more interesting. The history that this fella did this 90 some years ago," Richard Gilson said. "People have asked me what I'm going to do with it. I'm certainly not going to spend it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Wisconsin couple turned their collection of more than 13,000 cat figurines and feline-themed pieces of art into a "mewseum" to raise money for shelter cats.
Shawn Redner and Hilary Siegel-Redner said they remodeled the basement of their Menomonee Falls home so they could increase the number of cat figurines on display at the house, also known as Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum, from 4,000 in 2020 to 7,000 in July of this year.
"This is all we do. This museum has taken over my life," Redner told WTMJ-TV.
The couple offer tours of their home on the third Sunday of each month, or the fourth Sunday if there's a holiday, and proceeds from the tours are donated to local cat shelters.
The couple said their ultimate goal is to build a cat cafe and museum to house their collection, which includes 5,000 more pieces in storage.
"My goal is to hopefully move all this into a coffee shop where we can have adoptable cats, so visitors can have a cup of coffee, hopefully bring home a cat, and then the museum will be a separate entity to the coffee shop," Redner said.
The couple first started collecting cat figurines in 2018 and they now visit various thrift stores, rummage sales and flea markets every weekend to find new pieces for their mewseum.
The pair said they also hope to eventually take the Guinness World Record for largest collection of cat-related items. The record is currently held by Carmen De Aldana, who owns 21,321 items.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Animal rescuers responded to a pub in an English village when a beaver went running through the establishment and hunkered down in the smoking shelter.
Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue - Midlands said a rescuer was called to the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes when a beaver ran through the main bar area about 8:45 p.m. and made its way to the smoking shelter outside, where it found a hiding place beneath some chairs.
"Well, this is a first," the rescue said in a Facebook post.
Linjoy founder Lindsay Newell said rescuers initially found the call difficult to believe.
"We were called about this and were a bit surprised to hear it was a beaver as we've never seen one up close and were struggling to believe a beaver would actually walk into a pub," she told the Express & Star newspaper.
A rescuer was able to coax the beaver into a cage and bring it to the rescue.
"We were surprised about how big it was, but it was a such a nice and docile creature and just sat there eating leaves as we worked out the next step with it," Newell said.
The rescue said in a follow-up post that the beaver was transferred to a specialist center and will hopefully be returned to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police and a professional reptile wrangler were summoned to a Georgia daycare to round up an alligator spotted under a chair outside the building.
Sandra O'Neal, owner of Angel's Childcare in the Cloverdale neighborhood of Savannah, said a parent informed her Wednesday morning that a large alligator was under a chair outside the building's front door.
O'Neal's daughter, Katrina Bostick, said children were kept inside the building while police were summoned to the scene.
"It was literally just staring us down like, 'I'm not going anywhere,'" Bostick told WSAV-TV.
Police arrived and called local gator wrangler "Trapper Jack" Douglas for backup.
"He was able to pull the alligator from up under the furniture, he pulled him out into the yard and really just wrangled him," Bostick said.
Douglas said the 7 1/2-foot gator is being kept at his facility until state wildlife officials give him clearance to return it to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A sheriff's deputy working overnight security for a county fair in Iowa ended up putting his cowboy skills to the test when a cow got loose and went for a wander.
Bremer County Sheriff's Deputy Jackson Smith, who has only been with the department a short time, was working night security at the Bremer County Fair when a cow named Scarlet escaped from her barn and went wandering the fairgrounds around 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Hartman, who runs the sheriff's office Facebook account, had stopped by to check on Smith and ended up capturing photos and video of the ensuing chase.
The Facebook photos show Smith running after the cow before safely returning her to the barn.
"This cow was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and interference with official acts," Hartman wrote in a comment on one of the photos.
Scarlet's owner, Emily Manweiler, said the bovine was unharmed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBUQUERQUE, N,M. (AP) — It made drivers on Route 66 and Interstate 40 in New Mexico do double takes.
A newly upgraded state Department of Transportation sign erected last week that pointed drivers toward Albuquerque misspelled the city’s name, losing the “R.”
People called and emailed the department to point out the mistake on the sign visible to drivers on the parallel highways, said Kimberly Gallegos, a department spokesperson.
A corrected sign went up this week, she said.
“I do not recall this happening before,” Gallegos said. “But I honestly think this was just a simple mistake.”
Albuquerque used to have another “R” in its name. According to the city’s website, colonists were granted permission in 1706 by King Philip of Spain to establish a new community on the banks of the Rio Grande.
The colony’s governor, Francisco Cuervo y Valdés, wrote a letter to Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque to report that it had been named La Villa de Alburquerque in his honor.
The first “R” was dropped later, leaving Albuquerque with its current spelling, the city website said.