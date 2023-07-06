July 6 (UPI) -- A white peacock is on the loose in a Quebec town after being released from its barn by a curious pony.
Graham Batty, whose hobby farm in Saint-Lazare is home to about 40 animals, said he looked out his window last week and saw the two white peacocks he purchased about two years ago wandering loose on his back lawn.
Batty said he determined his pony, Sparkles, had let the peacocks out of the barn by unlocking the stall door with her nose.
The farm owner said he was able to quickly capture one of the peacocks, but the other flew the coop.
"The bird was at my neighbor's house for about three or four days," he told Global News. "I tried on a number of occasions to catch it. I broke one of those long pool scoop things trying to corral it. I haven't seen it for about two days but I'm still optimistic."
Residents have been reporting sightings on social media.
"My husband was going, 'Oh my god, I've never seen one like this and I said I think it's a peacock,'" resident Nadia Forcade said. "I looked it up and I said, 'Oh, it's Graham's.'"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Australia's Phil Gore recently set a new world record at the 2023 Dead Cow Gully Backyard Masters Ultramarathon by running a whopping 425 miles (685 kilometers) in four days.
The Dead Cow Gully Backyard Masters is billed as a 'race with no finish line' by its organizers, and that makes sense because the format requires runners to complete a loop of 6.7km every hour and the race continues until only one runner remains. This year's event was held on a farm in Nanango, 112 miles northwest of Brisbane, Australia. The endurance race began at 7 am on Saturday, June 17th, and ended four and a half days later, when there was only one person still running, Australian Phil Gore. After running the 6.7-km lap no less than 102 times, he was finally declared the winner.
"It's surreal," Gore told ABC.net.au. "I remember when one of the Belgians had the record at 75 (in 2020), I put that on my plan as a stretch goal, not ever thinking I'd get there. "For me, running is a part of life, I even run to-and-from work."
Interestingly, the previous world record was 101 laps, set by Belgian runners Merijn Geerts and Ivo Steyaert last October, so as impressive as Gore's performance this year might seem, one has to wonder how long the record will last.
Runner-up Sam Harvey from New Zealand managed to tie the previous world record with 101 laps, and Harvey Lewis of the U.S. came in third with 90 laps. All three managed to set national records.
Interestingly, temperatures throughout the four and a half days of running fluctuated from -2 degrees Celsius during the night to 22 degrees on sunny days, which made the event even harder. The winner said he prepared for the temperature difference by taking cold showers for two months before the ultramarathon.
For more grueling ultramarathon, check out The Speed Project, and Highland Kings, the world's first premium ultramarathon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Surveillance video captured thieves breaking into a Los Angeles wine shop and escaping with over $700,000 worth of rare wines over the weekend.
Nazmul Haque Helal, the owner of Lincoln Fine Wines, said the heist took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Security video captured the thieves arriving in a white pickup truck. The truck had driven around the back parking lot several times before a masked suspect was seen exiting and walking toward the shop.
The suspect quickly climbed on top of a metal container while holding what appeared to be a large knife or sharp metal tool.
Helal said the thief proceeded to cut a hole in the ceiling above the shop's cellar, where their most prized and expensive wines were stored.
The thief then scaled down into the cellar using a rock climbing rope before covering indoor security cameras and cutting off external lights.
"They cleaned it out," said Helal. "They took everything, so we don't have anything left in the Burgundy and Bordeaux side."
The stolen wines mainly consisted of selections from France and Italy, and included about $700,000 to $800,000 dollars worth of blue-chip wines.
Helal is releasing the surveillance video in hopes the suspects will be caught before striking another business.
He also plans to send a list of missing wines to local stores and auction houses so they can be on the lookout for any suspicious large lots of wine that may show up.
A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department was not immediately available to comment on the status of the case.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A river has turned bright green after chemicals used in the making of bath salts were dumped in the water.
Shocked residents in the picturesque city of Ikoma in Japan could hardly miss the Tatsuta River's lurid new shade yesterday morning.
Environment chiefs immediately launched an investigation and warned people not to use it.
They combed the riverbank and found large quantities of sodium fluorescein, which is usually red but turns green when it contacts water.
City officials said: 'There were traces of a red substance dumped into the river from the road, and it was recognized that the substance left on the road turned green when water was poured on it.
'It is believed that this caused the river water to become coloured. Sodium fluorescein, the main component of colouring agents used in bath salts, was detected.'
They added: 'The Safety Data Sheet for Sodium Fluorescein states that there are no physical or chemical hazards or health hazards.
'In addition to the names and physicochemical properties of chemical substances contained in chemical products, dangers, toxicity, first aid measures in case of exposure, handling methods, storage methods, disposal methods, etc.
'Since the safety of the water was confirmed by the announcement from Nara Prefecture, we have lifted the warning against using water for agricultural purposes.'
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Firefighters rescued a large dog stuck between two buildings in California on Wednesday, authorities said.
Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call from Tujunga at around 2:48 p.m.
"Firefighters were made aware of the trapped dog while finishing up with a medical response nearby," LAFD said on an Instagram post.
The dog, named Ziggi, is believed to have crawled into the narrow space between the two buildings to escape the sound of fireworks, fire officials said, and had likely been stuck there overnight.
"Ziggi was stuck in there pretty good," said Barry Koven, Ziggi's owner. "We pulled her up and then she went back down. I thought I was going to lose her. She brings a lot of happiness to me. She doesn't deserve to die in a wall."
Video of Ziggi taken after his rescue showed a happy pooch with no apparent injuries from the incident.
"I haven't had that much experience with this unique, complex type of incident," LAFD firefighter Jeffrey Sambar said. "As a dog owner myself, I do know that dogs and other animals get very scared and spooked with firecrackers."
Koven said he was incredibly grateful to the firefighters.
"It brings tears to my eyes, but it made me feel really good. I really thank the fire department. They did a great job. I mean, I tried. I couldn't do it. They came, they did it," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JULY 5--The Big Gulp was on the other foot Sunday night in Florida, where a 7-Eleven worker was arrested for striking a female customer in the head with a large cup of lemonade.
Cops allege that clerk Miles Taz Jenkins, 35, "got frustrated with a customer over payment" and "threw a Big Gulp filled with lemonade" at the woman.
The incident was witnessed by three other customers, according to a criminal complaint, and Jenkins reportedly "made spontaneous statements admitting to striking" victim Tina Warren with the drink.
Pictured at right, Jenkins was charged with felony battery and booked into the county jail. Jenkins, who was released from custody yesterday afternoon, gave his address as a Clearwater motel.
The alleged battery is being charge as a felony due to Jenkins having a prior conviction for sexually battering a young girl (a crime for which he served several years in custody).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------