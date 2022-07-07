SAN DIEGO (AP) — One note submitted to the federal judge sentencing a 38-year-old California woman for embezzlement claimed that a biopsy had revealed “cancerous cells” in her uterus. Another indicated that she was undergoing a surgical procedure, and her cancer had spread to the cervix. Yet another letter warned she “cannot be exposed to COVID-19” because of her fragile state.
But federal officials say the notes and cancer were all fake, and now Ashleigh Lynn Chavez is headed to prison for three times as long. The court this week added an additional two years to her initial, one-year prison sentence.
The fake claim of having cancer kept Chavez out on bond from the time of her guilty plea in 2019 to embezzling more than $160,000 from her former employer through her sentencing hearing on March 31, 2021. The notes then bought her an additional three months of freedom by the judge who believed she was getting medical treatment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of California.
All told, Chavez was able to avoid being locked up for six months, federal officials said.
Chavez’s attorney, Benjamin Kington, said in a sentencing memorandum that Chavez was “terrified” about being separated from her newborn son, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
The notes also claimed she was too ill to work and could not make restitution payments to her former employer.
Two different attorneys hired by Chavez believed the notes were authentic and submitted them to the court, according to federal officials.
By August 2021, the notes forged by Chavez were asking the court to permit her to serve time in home confinement. In one forged note, attributed to a San Diego-area oncologist, Chavez wrote that “(a) year in prison could be a death sentence for my patient.”
Federal authorities contacted the doctors named in the letters who denied writing them, though Chavez had been a patient of one of the physicians, according to federal officials.
“This defendant went to appalling lengths to avoid her initial prison sentence by falsifying medical documents to claim she had cancer. This offensive conduct is an affront to every person fighting that battle,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Kanye West is getting into the car business.
The rapping entrepreneur has launched a new endeavor called Donda Industrial Design.
The project will be headed up by footwear designer and longtime West collaborator, Steven Smith.
Details have not been released, but an announcement provided to Complex included an intriguing product tease.
The vehicle is called the Donda Foam Vehicle and is said to be conceptualized, designed, and manufactured in the United States.
"Amen" closed out the post.
A low resolution image depicts what appears to be an extreme off-roader, not unlike the Ukranian Sherp truck West owns and drove in the McDonald's Super Bowl commercial this year.
The vehicle features a cab-forward design and a slab-sided passenger compartment with an extra long wheelbase and oversize "tweels".
A tweel is an airless tires and wheel combination that uses flexible spokes instead of an air-filled chamber and can continue to work when punctured.
"I'm honored to help create our shared vision of the future," Smith told Complex. "Mr. West is the single most inspiring creative I have ever worked with."
Given West's close relationship with Elon Musk, who was at the release party for the "Donda 2" album in February, it has been speculated the vehicle could be built using Tesla technology; however, there is no official confirmation that is the case and neither Musk nor Tesla has yet commented on the vehicle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Looks like Madame Tussauds isn't exactly waxing nostalgic for Boris Johnson.
On Thursday, the day Johnson announced he will be resigning as British prime minister, the wax museum's Blackpool location trolled him so hard he might wish his likeness had been melted down instead.
First, the museum updated its display of the prime minister's office at No. 10 Downing St. with a "vacancy" sign.
Then, employees took a wax sculpture of a grinning Johnson with his hands on his hips and his signature hair-don't to a local job center, presumably so it could find a new source of income, according to the Independent.
Perhaps the museum was miffed that Johnson was resigning just a few months after the wax sculpture was put on display, LancsLive.com noted.
Madame Tussauds confirmed to Metro that the sculpture will be officially removed from display when Johnson is replaced, but that could take months.
Still, seeing the wax Johnson outside a job center was a hit with many people, who, according to Metro, posed for photos with it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- A woman traveling on a Florida highway captured video of the moment lightning struck her husband's truck, damaging the vehicle and a sheriff's deputy's vehicle traveling next to it.
Michelle Whalen was traveling in a car behind her husband's truck on Interstate 75 in the Tampa area and was taking video of the rainstorm when she captured the moment a bolt of lightning struck the truck being driven by her husband, Edward Whalen.
Hillsborough County Deputy Kristen Miceli was driving next to Whalen's truck when the lightning hit.
"The car was fried. When I was going down the road, all the lights on the dashboard had turned on and my power steering went out. My car shut off and I kind of just coasted," Miceli told WFLA-TV.
Miceli and the Whalen family were not injured, but their vehicles were severely damaged.
"It was pretty wild. After everything was done, my son said we needed to check ourselves in a couple days for super powers," Brian Whalen said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- Residents of Portland, Maine, reported seeing an unusual animal on the loose in the city -- a monkey.
Anna McMurchy said she spotted what she believes to be a monkey running across Congress Street and climbing a fence on the other side Monday afternoon.
McMurchy posted about her encounter Wednesday in a Portland-area Facebook group, leading some locals to report similar sightings in the same area.
Troy Jason said he spotted the monkey near Deering Oaks on the same day as McMurchy's sighting.
"I took a closer look and I'm certain it was a monkey," Jason told the Bangor Daily News.
Beth Taylor Weyand said her daughter may have spotted the same animal.
"My 3-year-old daughter said she saw a monkey in that area a day or two ago," Weyand wrote in a reply to McMurchy's Facebook post. "She has an active imagination so I chalked it up to that, but I guess I need to give her more credit."
McMurchy said she reported her sighting to the Greater Portland Animal Refuge League.
"They didn't seem to take it too seriously," McMurchy said.
She said she looked at photos online and believes the monkey may have been a young rhesus macaque.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said a reported boa constrictor on the loose in Kent County is believed to be an escaped pet.
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said members of the public reported spotting a snake in recent days in the area near Millennium and Johnson Parks in Walker.
The sheriff's office said Kent County Parks Department officials have been made aware of the suspected boa constrictor in the area, but they are not actively searching for the animal at this time. The snake is believed to be an escaped pet, the sheriff's office said.
Locals said the snake sightings evoke memories of Big Sid, a circus python that made national headlines when it spent a few days on the loose in Standale more than 40 years ago.
"It doesn't scare me but the first thing that comes to mind is Big Sid from the 70s and 80s or whenever that was. That was up near Standale, so not too far from here. Who knows, maybe this is one of Big Sid's proteges," Johnson Park visitor Deskin Miller told WOOD-TV.
Another python was reported missing by its owner in Grand Rapids in 2013. Owner Tina Austin said Bianca the python escaped near a KFC restaurant and was safely recaptured a few days later.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HAKONE, Japan — Rising prices and inflation are impacting people around the world, but when a Japanese aquarium moved to save money by changing the fish its penguins were fed, the animals made it clear they were displeased with the change.
The Hakone-en Aquarium, an hour southwest of Tokyo, started feeding the penguins "saba," or mackerel, to cut costs, CNN reported. Previously, the animals were fed "aji," or Japanese horse mackerel, which they very much enjoyed. The price of aji has climbed 20-30% in the last year, the aquarium told CNN.
Video from Japan's All-Nippon News Network shows the penguins turning up their beaks at the offered food, refusing to eat the saba.
"They take it into their mouths at first, but then they decide they don't like it and drop it," Hiroki Shimamoto, the head of the aquarium, told AFP. "They sense something is off."
In addition to changing the food, the aquarium has also had to turn off lights and change how frequently it cleans the tanks filters, taking care the animals are not harmed, Shimamoto told Vice.
Hakone-en Aquarium is home to 32,000 animals, and the cost of feeding them has been making thing difficult, CNN reported. Shimamoto said that no animals will go hungry, and that animals who refuse the new food are given the old food.
"All of the animals at the aquarium are family and we do our best to keep them healthy," Shimamoto told CNN. We would never force any animal to eat what they don't want."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) Pringles is petitioning to rename a spider after its chips, noting that the little creature looks amazingly similar to its mascot.
The kidney garden spider has a mostly green body with a large circular section of its tiny body being white with a black pattern that often appears to look like a face with a mustache. According to Pringles, "the resemblance is unCANny."
"In 1968 the world was introduced to the iconic Pringles can and logo, but little did we know there was a creature amongst us who was unknowingly spreading the Pringles love," Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles, said in a statement.
The kidney garden spider is native to Southeast Asia and is very tiny, with females only growing to be about one-quarter of an inch long and males roughly half that size. They are commonly found in gardens and low vegetation where they build their webs in bushes.
Pringles is petitioning to have a spider named after their popular snack, noting the creatures "unCANny" resemblance to the Pringles mascot.
Araneus mitificus, commonly known as the kidney garden spider
Pringles wants the kidney garden spider to become "the world's first branded spider" and started a petition at Change.org calling on the arachnid community to recognize the 8-legged creature as the Pringles Spider. The online petition currently has 998 signatures — just two away from its goal.
"We're thrilled to rally fans to help us recognize this spectacular spider, and welcome it into the Pringles family," Jenkins said.
The snack company is also allowing chip lovers to adopt a Pringles Spider on its site. Interested snackers can choose from a photo gallery with bios of the cute creepy crawling creatures and will receive an official certificate acknowledging their adoption.
If the Pringles Spider becomes official, the company announced that they will celebrate by giving customers free chips.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) This pooch pad is a part of architectural history.
A canine retreat designed by one of America's most respected architects has found a fur-ever home in California.
"Through a generous donation, the County of Marin has acquired a real doghouse designed by one of the best-known architects in American history," says a press release regarding the permanent installation of the hound hutch in the cafeteria of a San Rafael civic center this May.
The dog house was donated by a man named Jim Berger, who grew up in the Wright-designed Berger House in nearby San Anselmo, which his parents — Robert and Gloria Berger — commissioned Wright to design in the early 1950s. Shortly after moving in, in 1956, Jim made a Wright commission of his own. The then-12-year-old wrote to the visionary to ask if he might build a smaller home to complement the family's Usonian-style one for their new golden retriever, Eddie.
Wright complied the following year and, for no additional charge, sketched a 4-square-foot doghouse on the back of an envelope. When an older Jim joined the army in 1963, his father and brother built the dog house based on Wright's sketch.
The dog house was rebuilt according to Wright's designs in 2010.
Despite the design pedigree, Eddie was not a fan, "preferring to sleep in the warmth of the main house." In 1970, Gloria Berger sent the doghouse to the dump. (Wright himself passed away in 1959.)
Skip 40 years into the future: In 2010, Jim and his son rebuilt the doghouse for a documentary film about Wright.
Despite being rejected by its sole resident, the structure does serve as a good example of many characteristic Wright details that are not as immediately noticeable in his larger designs. For example, the structure is triangular, the low-pitched roof features an exaggerated overhang — and, as with many Wright designs, the roof leaked.
"The doghouse remains the smallest structure Frank Lloyd Wright ever designed and is now on permanent view at the Marin County Civic Center, Wright's largest existing building," the release states. "In 1952, after 69 years in architecture, Frank Lloyd Wright designed one of the most charming buildings of his entire career…a doghouse for Eddie."