NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards.
When New York City put R-32s into service in the mid-1960s, people called the shiny new train cars “Brightliners.” Over several decades, millions of people have traveled on R-32s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the New York City subway system, has removed all R-32s from the transportation network and replaced them with newly built R-179 train cars.
The R-32s are now being floated away to Jersey City, fated to be turned into scrap metal.
Several years ago, outdated NYC subway cars were placed in the Atlantic Ocean to create artificial reefs to protect the shoreline from flooding and provide habitat for sea life. But the stainless steel trains collapsed in the salt water, so scrapping the metal is now the preferred way to dispose of old subway cars.
On a recent morning, chains held 11 of the old R-32s atop flat railway freight cars. A crew at the 65th Street Yard in Brooklyn loaded them onto a barge affixed with railroad tracks and floated them to Jersey City.
Donald Hutton of New York New Jersey Rail operates the barge, part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He said it is a fitting tribute to the R-32s that they are being removed from the city across New York Harbor on a boat with railroad tracks.
“I wouldn’t so much (call it) a ‘funeral,’ but I would say it’s more of a respectful movement out of the system,” Hutton said. “They owe it to be put out on rail.”
From Jersey City, conductors will drive the old train cars by rail to Ohio, where a scrap company will recycle or discard them for reprocessing. For those mourning the R-32s, the company will save some of the parts for selling as memorabilia or collectibles, according to the MTA.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Newsweek) Drug smugglers lost out on a shipment of cocaine hidden in crates of bananas after it was delivered to Czech supermarkets before it could be intercepted in Germany.
The entire haul was eventually seized by cops when supermarket workers at different stores across the country started discovering the powder-filled packages in the banana crates.
Footage obtained from the Czech police shows a police officer and sniffer dog inspecting a shipment of several crates of bananas, which had reportedly originated in Colombia.
The drugs, delivered as blocks of pressed cocaine with a total weight of 1,851 pounds and with a street value of approximately $83 million, had transited via the German port of Hamburg, the largest port in Europe after Rotterdam in the Netherlands, before arriving in the Czech Republic.
Supermarket workers in the Czech capital city of Prague, and in the towns of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kněžnou, then reportedly discovered the suspicious blocks of white powder before alerting the authorities, who dispatched officers with canine units to investigate.
The Czech police said in a statement on Friday that they discovered the pressed cocaine cubes in banana boxes. They said: "Criminal investigators found that goods of the same batch were distributed to several other places in the Czech Republic.
"Therefore, in cooperation with the Customs Administration of the Czech Republic and other entities, it is currently conducting inspections of these places and other actions."
The Czech police added that they were now looking to work with international authorities to further their investigation. They said: "Information about consignments is kept outside the territory of the Czech Republic, for this reason we will use the institute of international police and judicial cooperation.
"The case was taken over by the National Drug Control Center, which will conduct the investigation. We will provide more information as soon as possible."
The investigation into the shipment of drugs hidden inside banana crates is ongoing.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its latest report, released in 2021, that "Cocaine manufacture reached record levels in 2019 despite growth losing momentum. The output of global cocaine manufacture doubled between 2014 and 2019 to reach an estimated 1,784 tons (expressed at 100 percent purity) in 2019, the highest level ever recorded."
The UNODC added: "In 2019, Colombia continued to account for the vast majority of the global area under coca bush cultivation (two-thirds)."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A small airplane made an emergency landing on a street near downtown Anchorage after it ran out of fuel, officials said.
A Cessna 150 on a training flight was attempting to return to the city's small plane airport when it made the landing in a commercial area neighboring downtown Monday at about 9 p.m., the Anchorage Daily News reported.
A flight instructor and a student pilot were on board, said Clint Johnson, head of the Alaska division of the National Transportation Safety Board. There were no injuries, and the plane was not damaged.
The plane pulled into a nearby parking lot after landing. After it was refueled, the plane taxied to the nearby airport under a police escort, said Anchorage Police spokesperson Renee Oistad.
She said police did not have information about how much traffic was on the road when the plane landed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A commercial bus driver has been charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after blacking out behind the steering wheel while snacking on gummies he says he didn't know were infused with THC.
Jinhuan Chen appeared Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court after being arrested at his home in Boston.
Chen was driving 38 passengers from the Mohegan Sun Casino on March 13 when he stopped the bus on the side of Interstate 95 in Stratford. Police said they found Chen slumped unconscious in the driver's seat, next to an open package of Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews.
Toxicology tests showed Chen had a high level of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, in his bloodstream, prosecutors said.
Chen told Judge Ndidi Moses on Tuesday that he had no idea he had been snacking on anything but regular candy.
"I didn't know it was marijuana," Chen said through a Chinese interpreter, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. "I didn't know."
Moses ordered Chen held in lieu of $25,000 bond and set his next court date for Aug. 25.
Victor Chen, the manager of Go Go Sun Tour, the bus company, told Hearst that Jinhuan Chen had been driving for the Boston-based company for 10 years and has an exemplary record.
"He doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke, but he has a sweet tooth and likes candy," Victor Chen said.
"This would never have happened a couple of years ago. but now there's marijuana everywhere here," he added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — Flanked by a huge writhing snake, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades will begin Aug. 5.
People must register to participate and complete an online training course for the event, which typically draws hundreds from across the country. Last year's "Python Challenge" involved more than 600 people from 25 states, DeSantis said at a news conference in the Everglades.
Behind the Republican governor, it took three people to hold a live, 10-foot (3-meter) female python as a demonstration. The snakes have virtually no natural enemies in the Everglades and have decimated native populations of mammals, birds and other reptiles.
"These pythons are a threat to the Everglades," DeSantis said. "Let's reel in some pythons."
The hunt begins Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. and ends Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. Prizes include $2,500 for the most pythons captured and $1,500 for the longest snake. Last year, the first-prize winner captured 223 pythons, while the $1,500 winner bagged a snake that was more than 15 feet (4.5 meters) long. Snakes must be killed humanely.
DeSantis said this year's state budget includes $3 million specifically for python removal in the Everglades, including technology such as infrared sensors to locate the hard-to-see snakes in the wild. A key point of the snake event, the governor said, is to raise awareness about the threat and enable people to take part.
"We view this as a challenge," he said. "We really wanted to supercharge those efforts."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A minister in Pakistan's newly elected government faced criticism Wednesday following his plea to the nation to drink less tea to help save on imports amid a deepening economic crisis.
Pakistan is among the world's top tea importers, a hugely popular drink among both the rich and the poor in this country of 220 million people. The government spends about $600 million from the central bank's hard currency reserves for tea imports annually.
A Pakistani is believed to drink at least three cups of tea a day on average, the nation's caffeinated drink of choice.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who took over in April after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, has pledged to improve the ailing economy and meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund in an effort to revive a $6 billion bailout package.
Still, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal's appeal to drink less tea surprised many.
"I appeal to the people to reduce their tea drinking by one or two cups a day because we also borrow money for the tea, which is imported," Iqbal said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Some have openly advised Iqbal on social media to resign.
"Yesterday Ahsan Iqbal asked us to consume less tea and tomorrow they may say eat less. Is it a solution?" asked Dil Sher, who owns a roadside tea stall on the outskirts of Islamabad.
The government has so far hiked the price of fuel, natural gas and electricity by up to 45%, sending food prices soaring. Last week, Sharif's Cabinet presented its first budget to Parliament for approval, levying more taxes on the rich and vowing to remove subsidies on energy and fuel as demanded by the IMF.
To the shock of many Pakistanis, Sharif's government at midnight announced the third hike of 24 rupees in the price of petrol in the past three weeks, taking it to about 234 rupees per liter. Petrol was available at about 150 rupees per liter in Pakistan when Khan was ousted in April.
Khan says Sharif came into power under a U.S. plot, a charge Washington denies. Sharif and the country's military have also denied Khan's claim, saying no evidence of U.S. conspiracy in Khan's ouster was available.
Hourslong power cuts across Pakistan have also made Sharif's coalition government unpopular.
Now in the opposition, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party also took to Twitter, claiming Sharif's government has damaged the economy, barely two months since taking office. Sharif, however, says he is paying the price for the mismanagement of his predecessor's government.
During his 3 1/2 years in power, Khan's government also faced criticism, including when a lawmaker from his party, Riaz Fatyana, appealed on people to use less sugar and eat just one flatbread with every meal instead of more amid a shortage of sugar and wheat at the time. In Pakistan, most people consume roti, a flatbread similar to India's naan.
Pakistan's currency, the rupee, plummeted to a record low in trading against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. According to the central bank, the rupee slid to 206 against the U.S. dollar.
Also Wednesday, Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF's resident representative for Pakistan, denied local media reports that the world lender asked Pakistan to renegotiate the CPEC-related energy deals before making hefty payments to Beijing. "These claims are simply untrue. Rather, the IMF supports the government's multipronged strategy to restore energy sector viability which shares the burden of restoring viability across all stakeholders — the government, producers, and consumers," Ruiz said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Euronews.Travel) One of Majorca's most popular party districts is banning people wearing football shirts from entering restaurants.
Despite the holiday season having only just started, Playa de Palma business owners are already fed up with drunken tourists. They've come together to create a dress code that visitors will have to follow or be refused entry to certain bars and restaurants.
The list of banned clothing includes swimsuits, football kits and any accessories purchased from street vendors like gold chains or umbrella hats. You can't just remove your kit either as shirtless people will also be refused service.
Eleven restaurants in Playa de Palma, Spain are so far enforcing the ban, with QR codes at their entrances for people to check what they can and can't wear.
While there will be some flexibility during the day, they say that there will be no tolerance at night when the bad behaviour is at its worst.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight.
The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
Rojas convinced Moncayo to accompany her on the flight, which turned out to be on the airline's Pride in the Sky plane, which was specially decorated for Pride month.
Rojas got on the PA about halfway through the flight and asked Moncayo, who was recently hired by Alaska Airlines as a pilot, to marry her.
The pair met aboard an Alaska Airlines flight in 2020.
The airline said Moncayo had a surprise of her own -- once the plane landed, she executed her own pre-planned proposal.
"It's awesome, I feel very, very loved today," Moncayo said in the Alaska Airlines announcement. "Alaska has always been my number one forever. I can definitely tell how much they care."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 16 (UPI) -- An adult Bengal tiger sparked fear and fascination in a Mexican city when it was seen wandering loose on a sidewalk in a residential area.
A video captured Wednesday in Tecuala, Nayarit, shows the tiger walking down a city sidewalk in a residential neighborhood while surprised locals watch from a distance.
Witnesses said the tiger sat down after a few minutes and a man arrived with a length of rope he slipped around the big cat's neck and led it away.
Tigers are legal to own in Mexico. A bill passed April 29 by the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Mexico's legislature, would outlaw the purchase of big cats in the country, but the bill has yet to be taken up by the Senate.