June 29 (UPI) -- Mail delivery in a Kansas neighborhood was halted for nearly two months because of what the U.S. Postal Service described as a "vicious dog" that neighbors said might not even exist.
Residents of the 3000 block of South 46th Terrace in Kansas City said mail delivery was halted April 29, after the local post office sent them a letter saying a "vicious dog" was creating hazardous conditions for delivery workers.
Lisa White said she and her neighbors are unaware of any such dog.
"I walk my big dog every morning, and I don't see a dog," she told WDAF-TV.
Residents were told the neighborhood would be receiving community cluster mail boxes at the end of their block, but they failed to arrive for weeks.
Mark Inglett, media relations spokesman at the U.S. Postal Service, said this week that mail delivery would be resumed as the dog situation had been resolved. He did not elaborate on the specifics of the resolution.
The U.S. Postal Service revealed earlier this month that 5,300 employees were attacked by dogs while delivering mail in 2022. Kansas City, Kan., did not make the Top 25 in the list, but Kansas City, Mo., ranked eighth.
June 29 (UPI) -- A French firefighter earned a Guinness World Record for running a distance of 893 feet after being set on fire.
Jonathan Vero, 39, donned a protective suit and was set ablaze on a track in Haubourdin to break the record for longest distance full body burn run without oxygen.
Vero completed the first 328 feet in a time of 17 seconds, breaking a second record for fastest full body burn 100 meter sprint without oxygen.
Both records were previously held by British man Antony Britton, who ran a distance of 670 feet and finished the first 100 meters in 24.58 seconds.
Vero works as both a firefighter and a professional stuntman. He told GWR he "always had a passion for fire" and has "never stopped playing with it."
June 27 (Reuters) - Leaving everything you own to a multi-millionaire soccer player would not be everyone's idea of a good cause, but one Brazilian fan could not think of a more deserving recipient of his worldly goods than Neymar Jr.
The anonymous fan said that beyond a love for the national team and for Brazil's football legacy, he identified with Neymar, which led him to officially name the Brazil striker in his will.
"I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot. I also suffer with defamation, I am also very family-oriented and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has passed away," he said in an interview with local media outlet Metropoles.
"I am not in very good health and, because of that, I really saw that I don't have anyone to leave my things to... I wouldn't want the government or relatives I don't get along with to take my things."
The 30-year-old added that he had tried unsuccessfully to give his assets to the Brazil international before, but the will was a legal way to do so and the document was signed by a notary's office in Porto Alegre.
Paris St Germain's Neymar is one of the world's best paid sportsmen, with estimated earnings of $85 million for 2023 according to Forbes.
"I know that, above all, he is not greedy, something a bit rare these days," the fan said.
JUNE 27--A Minnesota man is behind bars following an unprovoked Skittles attack on restaurant patrons and employees, police report.
Investigators say that Tristan Stetina, 19, walked into a Mankato eatery Friday afternoon and "began throwing Skittles at employees and customers."
A woman identified as "Victim 1" in a court filing told police that she was "hit in the back with a Skittle which caused a stinging pain."
Upon arriving at the restaurant, a cop "noticed Skittles all over the gound and a bag of Skittles near the garbage." The suspect, "Victim 1" told police, had a "heart shaped tattoo under his eye and another tattoo on the side of his face."
Based on the description provided by the woman, police "knew the male to be Tristan Stetina." Seen above, Stetina has twice been arrested by Mankato police in recent months.
After locating Stetina at a nearby business, the teen allegedly "pulled away and attempted to break free from officers" as they were trying to place him in handcuffs. Stetina, who tried to trip one cop, was eventually subdued by three officers, according to a probable cause statement.
Stetina was charged with misdemeanor assault for the alleged Skittles fusillade. He is also facing misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting police counts. Stetina was arrested in May for possession of LSD and 27.92 grams of marijuana wax.
While the probable cause document lists "no permanent address" for Stetina in Mankato, a previous court filing indicated that he resided in an apartment in Albert Lea, a city about 10 miles north of the Iowa border.
Iconic "Western White House. " Replica of the Washington DC residence designed by famed architect Julia Morgan. Approximately 3 acres of lush land in Lower Hillsborough. Rebuilt in 1930 and completely refreshed throughout with new fixtures and appliances. Approximately 24,350 square feet of total living space on 4 luxurious levels with 11 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms and 5 half-baths. Abundant sunlight and soaring ceilings throughout. Formal entry parlor, spacious "East Room" with fireplace, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, butlers pantry, breakfast room, family room, "Oval Office, " recreation room and home cinema theater. Master bedroom suite with 2 bathrooms and 2 dressing rooms, 6 additional bedroom suites, 4 family bedrooms and 5 powder rooms. Lower-level staff quarters include a fitness room, wine cellar, living room, and laundry center. Stunning grounds with rose garden, exquisite trees, swimming pool and pavilion. Easy access to shopping, dining, golf clubs and commute routes.
A Colorado teenager found more than what he expected when he set out to investigate recent flooding in Weld County.
Josh Logue, 18, sent his drone out on Saturday morning to capture flood waters from the downfall in the rural area. But soon after, he came across a dark spot over a roadway about two miles away from his home in Brighton, Colorado.
"I fly down here all the time just looking," Logue told CBS News. "I said, 'What is that?' And I flew down over it and it's a car in the hole."
The teen went to get help from his neighbor Ryan Nuanes — an assistant fire chief at the Denver Fire Department. The pair then drove down to the bridge on Weld County Road 2, where they found two people trapped in an upside-down jeep.
"So we get down there. The horn is blaring, and the car is underwater," Logue told The New York Times.
After the man in the S.U.V. told them that he had "about six inches of breathing room" left and that they had been in the hole for about 15 minutes, the pair quickly called 911. "The concern that I had, as a firefighter, was that this river was gonna swell even more and it was going to then trap those people underwater," Nuanes, 46, told CBS News.
Elderly Bulldog Is Rescued from Sinkhole Thanks to an Iowa Community Coming Together
Crews from Brighton Fire Rescue District were able to rescue the passengers inside the car by hooking the jeep to a pickup truck and rolling it over so they could open one of its doors.
According to the Times, the 66-year-old driver suffered a serious injury, while the 61-year-old woman passenger was unharmed. They were both transported to the hospital after the rescue. The couple had been driving home to Keenesburg when they got trapped in the sinkhole around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, which was approximately 15 minutes before Logue's drone spotted them.
"That's another godsend from the kid with the drone," Brighton Fire Rescue battalion chief Colin Brunt told the Times. "I don't know how long these people would have been there if he hadn't flown that drone right by there."
Per The Washington Post, Logue hopes to become a professional drone pilot in the future. "It'll be a story that I'll tell," Logue said.
