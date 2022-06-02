GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy took off in his mother’s SUV and drove through a North Carolina city with an infant sibling in the back seat, police said.
Gastonia police said the boy’s mother reported that she handed the boy her keys and asked him to start the vehicle as they left a relative’s home on Tuesday night, WSOC-TV reported. But police said the boy did more than start the SUV — he drove across town with his 1-year-old sibling in the back seat.
In a 911 call, the boy’s mother reported that the two children were missing, and the family wasn’t sure if someone stole the car or a child drove it away.
“We tried to chase him down the road,” she told the 911 operator.
Gastonia Police spokesman Rick Goodale said the 8-year-old, who is about 4 feet, 6 inches (1.37 meters) tall, drove nearly 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) to his home, then left again before authorities stopped him several blocks later.
“These roads that he traveled are not backcountry roads with no other cars. These are well-traveled roads in the city of Gastonia,” Goodale said. “This could have ended in tragedy.”
The boy’s mother said he had never driven a car and “accidentally” put it in reverse, then put it into drive when it started moving.
The boy said he was scared and drove in the middle of the road to avoid cars, but knew to stop at traffic lights because he watched his mom do it.
The 8-year-old isn’t facing charges, but Goodale said the police department has referred the matter to the Department of Social Services.
NEW YORK - It may sound like the start of a joke but an Alaskan woman did remove an opossum from a Brooklyn bar.
It happened last week at Temkin's Bar on Greenpoint Avenue in the Greenpoint section.
Sara Fulton, who is an Alaskan native, calmly grabbed the animal by the scruff of its neck and carried it outside after it had wandered in through an open door.
Chris Egan shot a video of the removal.
He said that the lost opossum was visibly distressed by the crowded bar.
"This poor thing, with its nocturnal eyesight, and a rambunctious crowd, ran confused looking for a way out. Unfortunately, it's not too easy for these scary but docile marsupials to escape this environment, so it headed for a corner," Egan told Storyful.
Egan said that was when the woman in the video stepped in "without flinching" and said, "Hold my phone, I'm from Alaska."
Other patrons screamed as Fulton walked through the bar with the opossum.
After putting the animal down outside she simply brushed her hands together and walked back to the bar.
The Brooklyn-based news outlet Greenpointers reported that Fulton shared the moment on her Instagram profile, adding the simple caption, "I did that."
"She did the right thing, and like an opossum whisperer, grabbed it from behind like a feline, and walked it outside, gently dropping it on the sidewalk and letting it head back home to whatever empty lot or backyard it called home," Egan said.
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A speller has been reinstated into the Scripps National Spelling Bee field after successfully appealing that he was denied relevant root information about a word.
Surya Kapu, a 13-year-old from South Jordan, Utah, misspelled "leucovorin" — a medicine used to counteract the side effects of a cancer drug — during Wednesday night's last semifinal round, appearing to end his run in the bee just short of the finals.
Surya's family appealed, arguing that Scripps omitted details when he asked a question about the word's roots. Spellers are permitted to ask questions about roots, and judges answer in the affirmative if a speller can identify a relevant root and its meaning.
Scripps said in a statement that its judges met for roughly two hours before deciding late Wednesday night to reinstate Surya.
"The judges' decision to reinstate is backed by a belief in the bee's mission to inspire the exploration of words and celebrate academic achievement," the statement said. "Upon further review, it was determined that there was more directly relevant information available in the dictionary to one of the speller's questions. Based on this, Surya will be provided a chance to participate in Round 7 with a new word."
What that means in practice: Surya will get his new word at the beginning of Thursday night's finals. If he spells that word correctly, he will join the 12 finalists who have already advanced to compete for more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.
Surya has an accomplished spelling resume and is a pupil of Cole Shafer-Ray, the 2015 runner-up who coached last year's champion, Zaila Avant-garde.
Reinstatements are rare but not unprecedented. The last happened in 2018 when a competitor spelled a word's homonym correctly without having been given the definition or told that a homonym existed.
Perhaps the most consequential reinstatement occurred in 2006, when Saryn Hooks was eliminated during the finals even though she had spelled "hechsher" correctly. A brother of another speller was the first to notice the error, and Saryn was reinstated, eventually finishing third.
June 2 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched from a North Carolina island in early April turned up nearly two months later after floating more than 700 miles to a Massachusetts island.
Philip Wise said he and his son were visiting Hatteras, N.C., in April when they attempted to launch a message in a bottle into the Atlantic Ocean.
"On April 7, my youngest son and I tried to throw a message in a bottle into the ocean in Hatteras village," Wise told the Island Free Press. "We tried all day, but the Atlantic kept sending it back to the shore. Later on that evening, we threw the bottle into the water at Hatteras Landing Marina."
The bottle turned out to have washed up the next day on another Hatteras beach, where it was found by a woman who added her own note and launched the bottle back into the water.
Wise said he received a photo of the bottle and its messages on Wednesday from Samuel Southworth, who reported finding the bottle on Tuckernuck Island, off the tip of Cape Cod.
Wise said Southworth told him he added his own sheet of paper to the bottle -- a drawing of a whale -- and plans to throw it back into the ocean.
June 2 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a Kentucky county are warning visitors to be cautious after a man fishing in a pond reported spotting an alligator swimming.
The official Facebook page for Mike Miller Park in Benton said visitors to the facility should use caution after "a possible alligator sighting in the pond."
Britney Hargrove, director of the Marshall County Parks Department, said the report came from a man who was fishing in the pond at the time.
Hargrove said parks officials, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office have not yet been able to confirm the sighting.
"We spent a couple of hours out there but were not able to see anything," Hargrove told the Courier Journal newspaper. She said the witness was determined to be "a very credible source, and he says that he got a very good look at it."
Hargrove said officials plan to continue to monitor the pond.
"Our initial thought is, if this is in fact an alligator, it may have been a situation where someone had it as a pet, and it got bigger than they thought and then they decided to release it," Hargrove said. "That is our most logical conclusion of how it could have gotten there."
(Yahoo) Matthew Niemiller was snorkeling in the depths of an Alabama cave when he spotted something scuttling across the floor below him.
It was ghost white with tiny pincers and, he soon realized, it was a creature that hadn't been seen in 30 years.
"I really wasn't expecting to find the Shelta Cave crayfish," Niemiller said of the May 2019 excursion.
"After a couple of decades of no confirmed sightings and the documented dramatic decline of other aquatic cave life at Shelta Cave, it was feared by some, including myself, that the crayfish might now be extinct," Niemiller, an assistant professor of biological sciences at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, said in a university news release.
The last reported sighting of a Shelta Cave crayfish had been in 1988, according to the release documenting the team's newly published findings.
There is only one place in the world researchers can look for the creatures: A 2,500-foot cave that sits under the National Speleological Society (NSS) in Huntsville, the release said.
The cave's diverse ecosystem collapsed in the 1970s after a fence was put up to keep people out among other stressors like pollution, the release said. Other creatures once found in the cave, like the Alabama cave shrimp and the Tennessee cave salamander, have yet to be found again in the area.
Even before the ecosystem faltered, the Shelta Cave crayfish was a rare sight, according to the release.
The creature was first formally identified in 1977 by scientist John Cooper, who worked with the NSS. About 115 Shelta Cave crayfish were reported between 1963 and 1975 before the sightings drastically depleted, Niemiller said.
One more crayfish was found in 1988 and any evidence of the creatures then vanished — until May 2019, when Niemiller happened to scoop one up on his team's snorkeling expedition before releasing the mere inch-long female back to the depths.
The most recent Shelta Cave crayfish sighting was by one of Niemiller's students in 2020 as the team made their way to the surface, according to the release.
"I had already walked ahead of the area and did not see the crayfish," Niemiller said. "Thank goodness for young eyes!"
Since research on the crayfish is limited, Niemiller said it is difficult to determine whether the Shelta Cave crayfish only lives in the Shelta Cave, or if it lives in other underground areas that researchers can't access easily.
The crayfish can serve as good indicators of environmental health, like canaries in a coal mine, Niemiller said, as groundwater quality and urbanization in Huntsville above ground could impact the Shelta Cave ecosystem in the future.
June 2 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania police officer came to the rescue of a baby deer that fell into a window well and was unable to climb out.
The Cheltenham Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer responded to a call from a resident about a fawn trapped in a window well in their neighborhood.
The officer ended up climbing into the window well to lift the fawn to safety.
"The fawn was checked over and left nearby by for mom to come back," the post said. "In this case, the baby needed help but most of the time, if you see a fawn out in the open by itself, mom is usually close by and will leave it for a few hours at a time."
June 2 (UPI) -- Members of the public, firefighters and animals services personnel came together in South Carolina to rescue a macaw perched on a pillar at a federal building.
Barbara Gillis said she was walking past the U.S. Custom House in downtown Charleston when she heard an unusual bird call.
"I'm like, 'That doesn't sound like a bird from around here,'" Gillis told WCBD-TV. "So, I started looking. I'm an animal lover and had a feeling this was not a regular bird, probably a pet."
Gillis said the bird, a macaw parrot, appeared to be stranded atop a pillar outside the building. She called the Charleston Fire Department.
"They sent a firetruck out," she said. "It wasn't a ladder truck but, there were like four or five different firemen who did get out, did try to assist, but they don't have the right equipment to get her down."
The bird's owners, Joseph Weeks and Mike Grindstaff, said their pet, named Miss Kelly, had flown off after getting spooked.
The rescuers were able to pry a window open and get Miss Kelly onto a perch, but she became spooked again and flew to a nearby building, where she was rescued by animal services personnel.
"Feels great, man," Grindstaff said, "to have her home. She's tired, she's hungry, she's scared. Now, she can be home. I slept here with here on the grounds last night just so she knew there was somebody familiar here with her. And we finally got her."
Line workers with Green Mountain Power in Vermont were called in to help with a similar rescue in February when a macaw named Kaiba escaped from his owner and flew 60 feet up a tree.
The workers used a bucket truck to reach Kaiba and reunited the parrot with his owner.
COLTON, California — A California woman found $36,000 in cash hidden in a couch that she purchased on Craigslist.
Vicky Umodu told KABC she brought home two couches with a matching chair that she found on Craigslist for free. When Umodu got them inside her home, she found $36,000 in cash inside one of the couches.
Umodu originally thought the couches and matching chair that a family was giving away was too good to be true, but according to KABC, they were giving them away because someone had recently passed away and they were clearing out the property.
People Magazine says Umodu contacted the family whom she got the furniture from to return the money without a second thought. They surprised her and gave her about $2,200. The family told Umodu that they found money hidden throughout the rest of the home and were not sure why their loved one did that.
Umodu told KABC she wasn't expecting anything but has decided to put the money toward a new refrigerator for her new home.