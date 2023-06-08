CANTONMENT, Fla. (AP) — Animal control officers rounded up more than 600 pigs from an animal sanctuary in Florida after their overwhelmed owner called for help.
It took nearly four days for officers in Escambia County to capture so many pigs on the 8-acre (3.2-hectare) property used by In Loving Swineness Sanctuary, said John Robinson, the county's animal control director.
Last year, the sanctuary had about 150 miniature pigs that its owners were using to remove invasive cogon grass around the Florida Panhandle community of Cantonment, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
The pigs proved to be prolific procreators. Their population had grown so large, Robinson said, that the sanctuary operator called his agency last week saying: "I can't take this anymore."
During the roundup, the pigs showed "zero interest" in cooperating with animal control officers, who left several of the larger hogs behind to ensure nobody got hurt, Robinson said.
"It's so difficult when you're dealing with that many animals," Robinson said. "It shouldn't be the county's responsibility to clean up somebody's mess like that. At this point, we've basically zapped our resources."
The captured pigs were divided up and trucked off to farms and other new homes outside the county.
The landowner on Tuesday was cited for violating a local zoning ordinance and ordered to pay a $250 fine. Robinson said county officials are weighing other potential sanctions against the property owner and the sanctuary operators.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As part of a new company-wide initiative, the Hardee's on Golf Road in Eau Claire has introduced a new member of its drive-thru staff.
"Tori" is an artificial intelligence device, brought to Hardee's and Carl's Jr. in order to boost accuracy, speed, and revenue in the drive-thru ordering process.
"During the pandemic, the majority of our business shifted to what we call off-premises, which is the majority of drive thru, so what we had to do was we had to evaluate our drive-thru business to see how we could become more efficient," said Vice President of Northland Management Services Sam Munger.
By using "Tori" as the order taker, Munger says human employees can focus on greater needs for the restaurant.
"We were really looking for ways to make that drive-thru more efficient, and the best way we can do that is by freeing up our management to do other things," said Munger. "Things like training, things like, you know, making sure accuracy of orders, food quality, things like that. By having Tori take all of the orders, it essentially freed up the management team to be able to go and assess other parts of the restaurant."
One of "Tori's" most efficient qualities is her ability to upsell, something noted by one of the service's providers OpenCity.
"We actually ran our distribution center out of apple pies the first week because Tori never misses an upsell opportunity," Munger commented. "With upselling, she's spot on every time. She's extremely accurate, and you know it kind of depends on the vendor, but our particular one Tori is extremely personable, and Tori is very friendly."
For those concerned about AI's taking jobs away from humans, Munger assures that won't be the case.
"We're still hiring, you know, we're still not fully staffed, so we're not overly concerned that that's going to be an issue at this particular time," said Munger.
Looking ahead, Munger is confident in the future of AI drive-thrus.
"We would love to grow it," Munger stated. "Like I said before we're somewhat in the early stages of this test, but if the preliminary results are indicative of some of the longer-term results, our plan is to start to try to roll this out in more locations."
If future rollouts occur, Munger says the AI will be placed in high traffic locations, likely in larger urban environments.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 8 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in England said a paddleboarder came to the assistance of three men who drifted out to sea on an inflatable duck.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Appledore station said volunteers were conducting training exercises Tuesday when they received word that three men who had floated away from Westward Ho! Beach on a giant inflatable duck.
A friend in a kayak attempted to push the duck to shore, but the unusual flotation device was soon more than 650 feet from shore.
The RNLI said rescuers were still on their way to the scene when a man on a paddleboard ventured out to tow the inflatable back to the beach.
The paddleboarder was able to bring the duck close enough to shore for the three men to jump out and return to the beach. The inflatable was then blown back out to sea.
The duck was retrieved by RNLI volunteers, who dubbed the inflatable "Quackers" and joked it was their new apprentice crew member.
"With the strong tides and off shore breezes of the Bristol Channel, Appledore RNLI urges people never to take an inflatable toy into the sea. There is no way to control these and they get pulled out from shore within seconds," the RNLI said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last week a Connecticut couple filed a lawsuit against the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, accusing the department of violating their Fourth Amendment rights by attaching a camera to a bear to spy on their property without a warrant. The couple, Mark and Carol Brault, allege the department affixed a camera to the bear and released it near their land earlier this year, effectively turning the bear into an agent of the state to take pictures on their property without a warrant. The lawsuit seeks an injunction requiring the department to remove and disable cameras on any tagged bears within 10 miles of their home and to destroy all photos already obtained. The allegations come amid an ongoing lawsuit against the Braults accusing the couple of unlawfully feeding bears on their property.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FITZGERALD — There it rests, hard on the edge of the parking lot at Harveys Supermarket – a creature of renown in this part of South Georgia, an image of steel and hope, a flight of fancy featuring a flightless fowl.
Folks around here call it The Big Chicken. No elaboration necessary.
About four years ago, a guy named Joe Kyte — aka Topiary Joe — came to Fitzgerald, a town of 9,000 three hours south of Atlanta. With a mandate from the mayor and money from a special tax fund, Kyte got busy.
First, he fashioned the base: As one rod of rebar followed the next, the body of what appeared to be a well-fed barnyard bird, a Gallus gallus domesticus of the highest order, took shape. Kyte then looked skyward. He built something that resembled a huge avian neck. The finishing touches followed — a door-sized sheet of steel that reminded passersby of a chicken's wattle; above that, a beak as pointed as a spouse's warning glance; and, atop its massive head, an undulating expanse of metal that could only be a colossal comb.
And, inside this creation, a frame-and-concrete-board enclosure shaped like a shoebox — overnight accommodations for anyone willing to pay for the privilege of sleeping in a big bird's belly. The plan was to envelope the whole thing in greenery, a topiary like no other.
Thus did Fitzgerald, a town that knows a thing or two about chickens, lay claim to the biggest yard bird of them all.
It is 62 feet tall, exceeding by 6 feet that roadside attraction on Cobb Parkway in Marietta; henceforth, the Cobb creature should be called the Sorta Big Chicken. The Fitzgerald chicken weighs roughly 19 tons. So far, its construction costs have hit $291,000. That's $7.66 per pound. Even the fanciest free-range chickens, raised organically and sold only in stores with Tesla-packed parking lots, aren't that pricey.
It isn't complete, either.
Work on the big bird, including its 240-square-foot apartment, stopped as the 2021 municipal election neared. That contest pitted the incumbent mayor, Jim Puckett — he was, and is, the big chicken's biggest champion — against challenger Jason Holt and another contender. The word landslide is often overused in politics, but not in this case. Holt grabbed more than 60% of the vote in the three-way contest; Puckett collected less than 5%.
Everyone agrees that the election was a referendum on the steel creature on the edge of downtown.
Now, the Fitzgerald City Council is poised to vote on the fowl's fate. A citizens' committee has been studying the structure for the past year, pondering what to do with it. The panel is scheduled to make recommendations to the council Monday.
The honorables likely will face three choices: Finish the bird as a topiary, allowing greenery to cover the steelwork while also dropping plans to include an apartment; cover the bird's steel skeleton with some sort of skin – aluminum, perhaps? – and maybe adorn it with lights; or tear the thing down.
No matter their decision, the council members will surely leave some folks peeved. What Puckett proposed as a magnet to lure tourists to Fitzgerald, a 20-minute drive off I-75, is a rusting reminder that there's just no pleasing everyone.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tokyo, Japan – When Toshiyuki Niino wanted to quit a job he was unhappy at some years ago, he found himself struggling to work up the courage to confront his boss.
After working at several other Japanese workplaces, Niino knew that his decision would face resistance.
"When you try to quit, they give you a guilt trip," Niino, who lives in Kamakura, a coastal city about 65km south of Tokyo, told Al Jazeera.
"They try to make you ashamed and guilty that you quit your job in less than three years, and I had a very difficult time."
Niino's experience gave him and his childhood friend Yuichiro Okazaki an idea: What if you could avoid the ordeal of quitting your job by getting someone else to do it for you?
So began Exit, a startup that handles the awkward business of handing in your notice on behalf of Japanese employees who are too ashamed or embarrassed to do it themselves.
For a fee of 20,000 yen ($144), Exit will contact the client's employer to inform them of their decision to quit, allowing the employee to avoid any anxiety-inducing confrontations with their superiors.
Since its launch in 2017, Exit's business model has been adopted by about two dozen other companies, spawning a niche industry of resignation outsourcing in Japan.
Niino said most of his clients are men in their 20s and that his business receives about 10,000 inquiries each year, although not all of those who get in contact ultimately use the service.
"The two major reasons I see are they are scared of their boss so they cannot say that they want to quit, and also the guilty feeling they have for wanting to quit," he said.
Niino believes the popularity of the service could have something to do with aspects of Japanese culture that discourage disharmony and promote the idea that success requires long-term commitment.
"It seems like if you quit or you don't complete it, it's like a sin," he said. "It's like you made some sort of bad mistake."
Japan, where lifetime employment was the norm for most of the 20th century, has long been known for a punishing work culture that encourages both long hours and lengthy service.
While on a downward trend, the proportion of workers who work more than 60 hours a week – about 6 percent – is among the highest in the OECD.
"Karoshi", a term coined in the 1970s to describe death from overwork, is officially recognised as the cause of hundreds of deaths from cardiovascular disease and suicide each year.
While Japan's traditional system of lifetime employment has weakened in recent decades, Japanese workers still change companies less often and rely more on seniority-based pay compared with their counterparts in other countries.
In 2019, the average length of service at a Japanese company was 12.4 years, compared with the OECD average of 10.1 years. Japan also had the third-highest wage premium for working continuously at the same company for at least 20 years, after Turkey and South Korea, according to a 2018 OECD study.
While Exit has tapped into a demand in Japan that was previously uncatered for, not everyone is impressed with the industry it has spawned.
Koji Takahashi, a manager at an engineering company in Tokyo, was so taken aback when he received a call from an agency informing him that a junior employee had quit after a few days on the job that he visited the employee's parents to confirm the news.
"I gave the parents my business card, introduced myself as the company's senior manager whose son had newly joined the company, and explained the situation," Takahashi told Al Jazeera.
"I told them that I would accept the resignation as he wished but would like him to contact me first to confirm his safety."
Takahashi said the employee's decision to use a resignation outsourcing agency had negatively affected his impression of his character.
"I thought that if someone cannot resign without using this kind of service, it is their own loss and that they are an unfortunate personality who sees work as nothing more than a means to get money."
Niino said his business has received a frosty reception from some employers, but others have been grateful to get honest feedback about conditions at their workplace.
"They don't usually say the true reason that they wanted to quit, like for example, they didn't like the boss," he said.
"They usually give a weak excuse like they have to leave to take care of the family. But through our service, the person who is quitting their job gives their honest opinion why they want to quit."
Niino acknowledges that it would be ideal if Japanese people felt more comfortable being their authentic selves, which he believes is difficult in a "closed society" where harmony is paramount.
But until that happens, as far as he is concerned, businesses like his are providing a valuable social service.
"Some of the clients have said they had suicidal thoughts about working for their company but they stopped thinking about that after being helped by us," Niino said. "I have received a lot of appreciation."
"Our world is not that easy to fix or change," he added. "We have been running this company for six years and the number of clients is increasing, so I guess that means nothing has changed. I don't think it will change for the next 100 years."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------