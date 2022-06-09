ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A family of jail birds has left behind a nearly $3,000 mess at the historic Steuben County Jail in northeastern Indiana.
The Steuben County Commissioners have approved spending that amount of money to clean up the waste left behind by a family of starlings, mainly in duct work at the old jail that's now used by Northeast Indiana Community Corrections in Angola.
Community Corrections Director Bret Hays told commissioners a female starling entered the building through the attic and ended up in the duct work, where she hatched a brood of chicks, the Herald Republican reported Wednesday
"It dropped down. . . . It had babies. They were very loud," Hays said. "She entered from the south and went out the north.
"There is bird waste not only in the ducts, it's all over the place," Hays said.
Not only will there be cleaning done, but disinfecting the ducts will occur to eliminate air quality problems.
Commissioners are going to look into filing a claim with its insurance company to cover part of the cost.
The former jail, completed in 1877, is on the National Register of Historic Places.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 9 (UPI) -- A Colorado board of trustees is weighing a proposal to change is town's name from Moffat to Kush, in honor of the local marijuana industry.
Mike Biggio, co-founder of Moffat-based Area 420, a 420-acre business park that hosts 70 cannabis growing operations and marijuana-based businesses, proposed that the Moffat Board of Trustees rename the town to a slang term for marijuana that is found in the names of several popular strains.
"I'm looking to establish this as a world-renowned cannabis region," Biggio told the Denver Post of his proposal for the town of about 100 residents.
Biggio presented his proposal to the board of trustees at Tuesday night's meeting. The board is expected to vote on the suggestion at a later date.
Moffat Mayor Cassandra Foxx signaled she would be in favor of the name change.
"Change is always good," Foxx said. "The most dangerous phrase is, 'We've always done it this way.' That's the death of society."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 9 (UPI) -- A minor league baseball team in Tennessee shared video of an unusual visitor to the dugout -- a black bear.
The Asheville Tourists posted a video to Facebook showing a bear strolling out of the dugout at McCormick Field in Asheville.
"Once the bear was on the field, it walked around the warning track behind home plate, into the visitor's dugout and out through the ramp behind the visitor's clubhouse. The bear left on its own into the wooded area behind the Wicked Weed Brewing Pavilion," Hannah Martin, assistant general manager for the Tourists, told the Asheville Citizen Times.
Martin said it was the first time officials are aware of a bear visiting the inside of the ballpark.
She said officials do not know how the bear got into the stadium, but they suspect the animal may have approached from behind the outfield wall and entered through the home bullpen, which connects to the field.
The Facebook post jokingly referred to the bear as Ted E. Tourist, the team's bruin mascot.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was bitten by an alligator he thought was a dog Tuesday morning in Sarasota County, deputies told WTSP-TV.
The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Warm Mineral Springs Motel on South Tamiami Trail in North Port, according to a report from the Tampa station.
Investigators said the man was walking outside the motel overnight when he spotted a dark figure that "appeared to look like a dog with a long leash," a sheriff's office spokesperson wrote in an email to WTSP-TV.
Deputies said the alligator bit the man's right leg as he tried to escape, the station said. The man flagged down a deputy who was in the area for an unrelated call, according to WTSP-TV.
The man was taken to a hospital, and the gator was captured, the station reported.
Click here to read the full story from WTSP-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 8 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire woman was reunited with her lost cat four years after the feline went missing.
The Salem Animal Rescue League said it was recently contacted by a woman who was preparing to leave the state and was concerned for the welfare of a stray cat that she had been feeding on her porch.
A SARL team was able to catch the feline and had him scanned for a microchip. The chip identified an owner, but the phone number was disconnected, officials said.
SARL contacted the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, which the microchip identified as the facility where the cat had originally been adopted. The MSPCA was able to give SARL the address of the cat's owner.
Owner Casey Munroe said the now-11-year-old tabby, named Gigi, had been an indoor/outdoor cat before failing to come home about four years ago.
"This upcoming September would have been five years that he was gone," Munroe told The Eagle-Tribune newspaper. "He would come home every night, until the time he didn't. We called his name out, we posted on social media, we asked the police if anyone had reported a cat hit by a car."
Munroe said she was shocked to learn Gigi was still alive. She said he is now settling in back at home.
"He was very missed," she said. "He's so loved."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) The illegal crosswalks remained untouched for weeks, but on Friday Los Angeles city workers were on site steaming them away.
The set of four crosswalks popped up at a busy residential intersection in March, allegedly painted by a secretive group that calls itself Crosswalk Collective LA. At the time, the group told NPR they were tired of waiting on the city to make what they said are much needed improvements for pedestrians. So they DIY'ed it, taking matters into their own hands.
Still, they also knew this day would come. The city has a policy in place to remove any unauthorized installations.
City officials say they're actually clearing the way for a better and safer intersection.
"This location is also the site of a planned traffic circle as part of the LA DOT's Slow Streets program which is being installed today," LADOT spokesman Colin Sweeney told NPR.
Workers on site will work throughout the day to install "an all-way stop with a traffic circle designed to slow cars traveling through the neighborhood improving safety for people walking, biking, and traveling by other modes," he added.
Sweeney also noted that there are no records indicating that any requests for improvements to the street corners had been formally submitted to the city. Additionally, city councilman Mitch O'Farrell's office also reviewed its records at the request of NPR. They found no prior requests for crosswalks either.
"It should be noted that LADOT has been designing and planning this traffic circle since last year," Sweeney said in an email, adding that residents who wish to see safety improvements within their neighborhood should make request directly to their city council office or to their local LADOT district engineering office.
Quam Odunsi, who lives nearby, was thrilled to see the mystery crosswalks suddenly appear.
"We wanted it, we needed it, and it's been keeping us safer," Odunsi told NPR, adding, "Cars just fly through here."
Odunsi said residents have been calling on the city to also install a speed bump, but claims the city has been unresponsive.
"But now that the area is getting gentrified," he said, "that's the reason stop signs and other things are being put in."
While the city was busy with this project, Crosswalk Collective LA said it was busy too. This time, installing an new set of unauthorized crosswalks on the intersection of Rosemont Avenue and Marathon Street.
"While the city was removing our crosswalks at Romaine & Serrano, we painted one that was requested April 11 by a resident through our request form," the group tweeted on Friday.
"The city doesn't keep us safe, so we keep us safe," they added.
Crosswalk Collective LA has been calling on residents across the Los Angeles sprawl to submit proposals through an online form for intersections in need of crosswalks. They have also provided DIY instructions for those who want to paint their own.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 8 (UPI) -- A Louisiana police officer responding to a call about a lizard on the loose ended up making "a new buddy" in the form of an escaped bearded dragon.
The Slidell Police Department said Officer Thomas Swanton responded responded to a report of an iguana on the loose in a residential area and the officer arrived to find the animal was actually a bearded dragon.
Swanton, who keeps iguanas and bearded dragons as pets, picked the lizard up and "started petting him," the department said in a Facebook post. "The bond was instantaneous!'
The bearded dragon rode shotgun in Swanton's patrol car for the rest of his shift and went home with the officer at the end of the day. Police said Swanton will care for the bearded dragon until its owner can be found.
The department shared a photo of Swanton in his patrol car with "his new buddy" perched on his shoulder.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 8 (UPI) -- A dedicated drinker in Wales broke a Guinness World Record by visiting 56 different pubs in 24 hours and having at least one beverage at each.
Guinness announced Gareth Murphy, 29, of Caernarfon, drank at 56 Cardiff pubs in 24 hours on Feb. 5, breaking the record of 51 pubs set by Englishman Matt Ellis in 2021.
The record-keeping organization's rules required Murphy to have a drink at each pub, but the beverages were not required to be alcoholic.
Murphy said he did have some beer during his attempt, but his drinks also included orange juice, apple juice, Coca-Cola, lemonade, Diet Pepsi and cranberry juice.
"I knew I had to stay off the Guinness as it's quite a heavy drink. I did have a beer in a few select pubs, but I knew I couldn't overdo it as I knew the fizz would immediately make me bloated," Murphy told Guinness World Records.
He said the record attempt led to an increasing number of bathroom breaks over the course of the day.
"I lost count of how many toilet breaks I took. At the beginning it was minimal, once every 10 pubs say, but by the end, I think I was going once every two or three pubs," he said.
Murphy said the record attempt was "the hardest thing I've ever done in my life."
He said his Guinness World Records certificate will be on permanent display on a shelf in his home.
"It made all the hard work and preparation worth it. It feels great to achieve something like this," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) The sheriff's office in Volusia County, Florida, published footage showing officers borrowing a boat to chase down a suspect accused of stealing a Jet Ski.
In a post accompanying the footage, the sheriff's office said, "Around 12:30 pm, deputies responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski."
The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the suspect, whom they named as 48-year-old Ronald Williams, "had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it anyway."
This footage shows officers asking a family if they can use their boat, then taking the vessel to pursue the suspect.
In the footage, the police tell the suspect to swim over to them. He replies, "I don't know how to swim."
Police thanked the family for lending their boat to help apprehend the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody and the Jet Ski was returned to its owner, the sheriff's office said.
Video Transcript
- Hey, guys, quick question.
- Yes, sir.
- We got a guy down here that's trying to steal a jet ski. He's on the jet ski in the river. Is there any way you can take a couple of us down there to him?
- Sure, sure.
- OK.
- You want you to take the boat. You can take it and come back.
- He's willing to let us use the boat. You can-- I know you got lots of boating experience.
- Hey.
- Right here.
- Sheriff's office! Sheriff's office! Show us your arms
- Put your hands up. Come over here. Come over here.
- (inaudible)
- What?
- Swim.
- I don't know how to swim.
- So you're gonna take a jet ski and you don't know how to swim?
- He's lying.
- Lookie here.
- Look, I (inaudible). Try and get to the front of the jet ski.
- OK. Where's the front?
- Do you have any weapons on you?
- No, no I don't.
- Any weapons, guns, knives anything?
- Thank you, I'm Sergeant Turner, by the way.
- I gave them a card.
- OK. I'm Sergeant Turner. Thank you very much.
- Absolutely. Y'all did great.
- I'm going to go give this to these guys.