March 10 (UPI) -- National Parks Service officials said a rusted metal case found buried at Petrified Forest National Park turned out to contain makeup dating back more than 100 years.
Petrified Forest National Park officials said in a Facebook post that the "small metal case" was found at the site of a homestead that was "owned by the Howell family around 1900."
"At first the case was rusted shut and we were uncertain of its contents," the post said.
Officials were eventually able to open the case, revealing "some very dried-up cosmetics."
"This cosmetics case likely belonged to one of the women of the Howell ranch or the Olson family who bought the property in the 1930s," the post said.
The National Parks Service said the makeup case and other "personal items help tell the story of the generations of women who have called the Petrified Forest landscape home."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, in collaboration with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, recently seized six air cargo shipments of bloodsuckers in Philadelphia.
The shipments contained nine plastic jars of the prohibited leeches, with about 300 in total.
The bloodsuckers arrived from Bulgaria from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25 and were set to be mailed to locations in Connecticut, Florida and Illinois.
The jars labeled the parasites as Hirudo Orientalis, however, a USFWS inspector correctly identified them as Hirudo Medicinalis, which are used in medical bloodletting treatments.
The bloodsuckers were seized due to violating the Endangered Species Act. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora also strictly regulates the international trade of specimens of wild animals and plants.
"Customs and Border Protection officers and agriculture specialists often encounter unique and interesting things, this jar full of icky bloodsuckers, while inspecting goods being imported to the United States. CBP officers remain committed to collaborating with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to intercept shipments that violate our nation's laws and potentially threaten harm to our nation's citizens and our economy," Joseph Martella, CBP's Area Point Director in Philadelphia said in a statement on Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 10 (UPI) -- A California-based auction house said it is selling a rare piece of movie memorabilia: the Tin Man's oil can from The Wizard of Oz.
GWS Auctions said the oil can, one of five used during filming of the 1939 movie, was presented to Tin Man actor Jack Haley after the film wrapped.
"This piece has excellent investment potential, as items from or made for this legendary film almost never surface, including the Tin Man costume which is said to be lost," the auction listing states.
Bidding starts at $200,000.
The auction house said the oil can is on loan to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles until November, and the museum has expressed an interest in extending the loan if an agreement can be reached with the new owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Tampa Bay Times) A Tampa heavy metal musician and artist will soon see a toilet he sculpted to look like Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich displayed for thousands of visitors at the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Denmark.
This week, the artist known as Prince Midnight donated the toilet to Ripley Entertainment, headquartered in Orlando. A spokesperson said the toilet is now in Ripley's warehouse in Central Florida and will soon be shipped to the Ripley's "odditorium" in Copenhagen to go on permanent display.
The toilet works. Last year, it enjoyed a brief installment in the restroom of Brass Mug, a Tampa bar and music venue.
Ripley's operates dozens of museums around the world and is known for a vast collection of oddities and memorabilia. In 2016, the company paid $4.8 million for the glittery dress worn by Marilyn Monroe as she serenaded President John F. Kennedy on his birthday.
Midnight became known to Ripley's after he approached the company with a guitar he claimed to have fashioned from his uncle's skeleton, a spokesperson said. The company ultimately did not pursue that piece, but felt the toilet shaped like a Danish rock star would work well in Copenhagen. Ulrich, a founding member of the band that has sold 120 million records since its formation in 1981, was born in neighboring Gentofte, Denmark.
Some may interpret Midnight's sculpture as an elaborate insult to Ulrich, but the artist insisted that is "absolutely not the case."
"This toilet was built by a Metallica superfan," he said. "They wrote the first songs that meant something to me."
"Don't worry," said Sabrina Sieck with Ripley Entertainment, "this will be featured in a gallery, not the bathroom."
Midnight chose Ulrich over the other members because Lars, "as the drummer, is usually depicted sitting," and "so was an obvious choice for the piece."
"I could have done a urinal with James (Hetfield)," he said, "but that's not where the creative spirit was leading me."
Midnight said he considered auctioning the toilet, but both Christie's and Sotheby's declined to participate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 10 (UPI) -- The owners of a British Columbia, Canada, farm said they were shocked when two ewes at the facility gave birth to sextuplets within just a few days.
Lorraine and John Buchanan, owners of Parry Bay Sheep Farm in Metchosin, on Vancouver Island, said their sheep typically give birth to 2-4 lambs at one time, so they were surprised on Friday when one of their flock delivered what they initially thought were quintuplets.
"We thought, 'Oh, she's having quints, that's pretty good,'" Lorraine Buchanan told CBC News. "We went out to the fields to check our other sheep and came back and she had a sixth one. We were surprised."
The couple said they were even more surprised three days later, when a second ewe gave birth to six lambs.
"To have them close together in a week, we're kind of shocked," Buchanan told CHEK News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(My RGV News) Two Brownsville women have been sentenced to federal prison for illegally purchasing cheese, pinto beans, coffee and instant mash potatoes. They committed food stamp fraud, federal court documents reflect.
Authorities said Ana Rioja, 51, of Brownsville, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, a legal permanent resident of Brownsville, committed $1.2 million in food stamp fraud.
Rioja and Ureno appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr. who sentenced Rioja to 30 months in federal prison and one year of supervised release, the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas stated in a media release. Ureno was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison and three years of supervised released. Ureno could also lose her legal status in the U.S. and face removal proceedings following her release from prison.
Rioja and Ureno were also ordered to pay $975,401 and $1,284,282.15, respectively. They pleaded guilty May 12, 2021 to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud.
According to the release, beginning in February 2016, the investigation revealed Ureno, Rioja and other co-conspirators exchanged SNAP benefits for cash by using a point of sale device at Border Meats, a local meat market Rioja owned. Additionally, authorities said they discovered Ureno and co-conspirators conducted fraudulent transactions at Sam's Wholesale Club.
Rioja and Ureno were accused of retaining 33 percent of the dollar amount used in the transactions in exchange for reduced amounts of cash.
The investigation discovered 715 fraudulent transactions that were linked to 83 unique SNAP benefit recipients which conspirators redeemed for cash or food. Ureno's fraudulent purchases totaled to approximately 49.1 tons of American cheese slices, 22.3 tons of pinto beans, 1.6 tons of Folgers coffee, 1.4 tons of instant mashed potatoes and over 5,000 gallons of mayonnaise which she would sell to a partner and transport to Mexico.
Between September 2014 and August 2019, both Rioja and Ureno conducted approximately $1.2 million in fraudulent transactions, the release said.
Ureno has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future. Rioja was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender at a date to be determined in the near future.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 10 (UPI) -- The crew of a New Hampshire fishing boat was dredging for scallops when they pulled up something unexpected: a 12,000-year-old woolly mammoth tooth.
The Portsmouth-based crew, known as the New England Fishmongers, said the 11-inch-long tooth was found off the coast of Newburyport, Mass.
Tim Rider, captain and co-owner of the New England Fishmongers, took the 7-pound item to the University of New Hampshire, where experts identified it.
"I always love thinking about the landscape in New England," UNH Geology Professor Will Clyde told NBC Boston. "With mammoths and mastodons walking around, and in terms of geological times, that wasn't that long ago."
Rider said he has decided to auction the tooth on eBay and donate the proceeds to World Central Kitchen, a charity working to provide hot meals to refugees from the violence in Ukraine.
"I'm a fisherman, but anytime you see families and children struggling in that type of situation, you really try to be thankful for what you have and do what you can to help," Rider told Seacoastonline.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mlive.com) FRASER TWP, MI — For the second time this week, emergency crews rescued two men from the gelid waters of the Saginaw Bay after they plunged through the unstable ice. The same two men they rescued in the first incident.
The two anglers were trying to retrieve items they had to abandon during their first rescue when they needed to be rescued yet again.
About 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, Bay County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Linwood Beach Marina in Fraser Township after being alerted to two men being in the water after their boat capsized, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
"The two men were trying to retrieve equipment they'd been forced to leave on the ice from their previous ice rescue," the sheriff said.
That prior rescue occurred on Sunday, March 6, and saw the two men — identified as 23-year-old Johnathon Doughty of Otisville and 29-year-old Nicholas Mullins of Mount Morris — have to leave behind snowmobiles, fishing equipment, and avpop-up camper due to a large crack in the ice, the sheriff said. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a third person with the men on that date as well, about two miles offshore from Linwood Marina.
"They took a 12-foot flat-bottom boat to cross the water out to the ice floe, when it capsized in rough water," Cunningham said. One of the two men's cellphones still worked and he managed to call 911, giving updates on their location in the worsening conditions.
The U.S. Coast Guard also responded and deployed an airboat and a helicopter. The men were found about a mile and a half into the bay and were in the water or just over an hour, the sheriff said.
"They were rushed to the shore, placed in waiting ambulances, and taken to McLaren Bay Region for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries," Cunningham said. "They're being kept overnight for observation."
Both Doughty and Mullins had been wearing life jackets.
"Without the life vests, who knows if they would have survived," the sheriff said.
The boat the men had taken out sank. The other property they had been trying to retrieve was not hauled in Wednesday night.
The men were not issued citations or charged with any offense, something Cunningham said is not done to people who are rescued. The Coast Guard or Department of Natural Resources can issue fines to people who leave property on the ice after advisories have been issued urging people to stay off it, but Cunningham said he has never seen this done.
Cunningham once again encouraged people to stay off the ice as it becomes increasingly unstable with the seasons changing. If abandoned equipment does need to be retrieved, the best way to do so is to hire a professional salvage team, he said.
"Hire professionals that can go retrieve it," he said. "It's way safer. Much safer."
To that end, a GoFundMe campaign was launched shortly after the rescue to raise money for a salvage effort.
"Lets help get this gear off the Saginaw Bay before someone gets hurt!" wrote campaign organizer Martin Szeliga. "Fellow fisherman made a mistake to stay out on the Saginaw Bay during forecasted strong winds. Tried to recover his gear and capsized boat into water. Salvage company attempting to retrieve pop up camper and snowmobiles before they sink, we are trying to offset the cost as a fishing community. We will have a roast of the owner when all is safe and done."
As of 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the campaign has garnered $1,365 from 31 donors toward it goal of $3,000. All funds are to go toward the salvage crew rather than the property's owners.
Deputies and Coast Guard personnel were assisted by Michigan State Police troopers, Kawkawlin Township firefighters, Pinconning-Fraser firefighters, Mobile Medical Response, and Medstar Ambulance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Pennsylvania came to the rescue of a cat spotted stranded on a wall atop a bridge.
The Lehighton Fire Department said crews responded to the Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge in Weissport after the stranded cat was reported to the Carbon County Friends of Animals group.
"We dispatched our ladder truck and personnel to the area," Lehighton Fire Chief Pat Mriss told the Times News. "At that point, we had two different game plans in case one wouldn't work."
Mriss said the ladder truck was able to reach the cat, which was perched on the bridge wall outside of a chain-link fence.
"Personnel ascended the ladder, the cat was friendly, and we were able to easily rescue the cat from the bridge," he said. "The cat was fine; just seemed a little scared."
Carbon County Friends of Animals said it is now attempting to identify the cat's owner so the feline can be returned home.