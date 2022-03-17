Police are looking for a man who stole a giant M&M character from outside a New Jersey candy shop over the weekend.
The man was walking eastbound on Main Street around 1 a.m. Saturday and stole a yellow M&M Character Display from in front of Tracy’s Candy Shoppe before heading on his way, police in Hackensack said Wednesday.
They released surveillance video of the theft (above). Anyone with information is asked to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.
March 17 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman is seeking a Guinness World Record to make St. Patrick proud after she collected a four-leaf clover every day for 258 consecutive days.
Betina Reich of Eau Claire said she has had the luck o' the Irish in her hunts for four-leaf clovers since she was 10 years old, and early in the COVID-19 pandemic she started collecting one every day until she had found a clover a day for 112 straight days.
Reich said she decided to try to best her personal record in 2021, and ended up collecting a clover each day for 258 days -- from March 22 until the first heavy snow fell on Dec. 4.
Reich, who documented her clover hunts on TikTok, said she is now attempting to get Guinness World Records to create a new category for most consecutive days collecting a four-leaf clover.
The record-keeping agency recognizes a record for largest collection of four-leaf clovers, but would have to create a new category for Reich's accomplishment.
She said Guinness told her she would have to pay for an adjudicator to visit her home to verify the size of her collection before a new category can be created. Reich is now attempting to crowdfund the costs for an adjudicator's visit.
March 17 (UPI) -- A woman from Glenview, Australia, mistook a Carpet python for a burglar when she heard a glass break in her kitchen.
The woman first called police before she got into contact with reptile specialist Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 who came to the rescue late at night.
A rep for the company approached the woman's pantry and was able to locate the snake on the top shelf.
The rep was able to grab the Carpet python safely with little trouble in a video uploaded to the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 Facebook page on Wednesday. The snake was placed into a bag and was later released.
"It was a busy night last night with plenty of snakes on the move and a few of them entering houses," the company said.
Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 recently captured a seven-foot Carpet python that was hiding near an Australian man's fridge as he went to grab a beer.
March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania county were left scratching their heads when they received jury duty summonses in the mail that ordered them to appear in court on dates up to 10 years in the past.
York County residents reported receiving summonses in the mail recently ordering them to appear in court on dates as far in the past as 2012.
The county posted an explanation for the time-traveling jury summonses on its website.
"If you recently received a juror summons for any week prior to March 1, 2022, you do not need to respond or report for service. There was an error, and summonses going back as far as 2012 were reprinted and mailed," the website stated.
March 17 (UPI) -- Police in Maine said officers spent multiple hours working to capture a herd of bison that escaped from a farm and wandered over a mile to a nearby town.
The Fort Fairfield and Presque Isle Police Departments said 11 bison escaped from a private farm in Fort Fairfield on Wednesday morning and the animals wandered over a mile to Quoggy Jo Ski Center in Presque Isle.
One of the bison was killed in a crash with a truck. The vehicle's driver was not injured.
The remaining 10 bison were rounded up about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, after wandering to a wooded area near the Nordic Heritage Center.
Police said the owner of the animals believes the bison's escape may have been aided by another large animal damaging the farm's fence from the outside. The investigation into the escape is ongoing.
March 17 (UPI) -- A flock of escaped chickens that wandered through busy Maine roads ended up riding shotgun through a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in an animal control officer's service vehicle.
Animal Control Officer Jessica Jackson of the Casco, Naples, Raymond, Harrison Regional Animal Control Department said she was called out Wednesday on a report of a flock of loose chickens wandering through traffic on Routes 302 and 11 in Naples.
"It was a huge traffic hazard," Jackson told the Bangor Daily News. "Animal safety is my job, but I was also worried about the public's safety."
Jackson said the chickens ended up gathering on a parked oil truck at the Dodge Oil Company, located on the corner of the intersection.
The officer said she was unable to identify the owner of the chickens, so she was left with the task of transporting them to a foster farm for safekeeping.
"I tried to get them into dog kennels I carry, but I did not have enough kennels for the amount of chickens," she said. "My capture net is broken because it had been chewed by a rat so I could not use that."
Jackson used dog kibble to lure the chickens into the back seat of her car -- and realized too late that the sliding door separating the back seat from the front was open.
Jackson said she attempted to shoo the birds from the front seat to the back, but the chickens became agitated and started pooping.
"For the sake of my cruiser, I decided to let them ride shotgun," Jackson said. "We took a side trip through Dunkin' Donuts for donut crumbs and a coffee and then headed off to the farm."
The animal control department shared a video to Facebook showing the chickens accompanying Jackson in the front seat of her vehicle.
Jackson said the chickens will remain at the foster home until their owner can be identified. She said they will become permanent residents at the facility if no one comes forward to claim them.
March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable.
A video shared to Instagram by the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna shows the young boy taking the zip line through the rain forest.
The video, filmed by a tour guide, captured the moment the boy came to an abrupt stop by colliding with a sloth on the line.
"I just clocked him straight in the face. What do I do about the sloth?" the boy asks in the video.
The tour guide tells the boy to wait, and they remain in place as the sloth makes its way to lower ground.
The owner of the park said the boy and sloth were both uninjured. The owner said a group of zip liners had just passed through the area moments earlier, so the sloth would have had only had a short period of time to climb the cable.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly used "magic shows" to con cashiers at a Walmart in Seguin, Texas.
First reported by the San Antonio Express News' Taylor Pettaway, Seguin police said an unidentified man visited the town's Walmart on two separate occasions in January and February and used sleight of hand to convince cashiers he'd been short-changed cash for purchases made at the store.
Authorities stated the man "quick-changed" Walmart staff, a technique employed by thieves that involves using large bills to pay for inexpensive items, leading to cashiers counting out a high number of bills in return. The thief then counts the bills back to the cashier while surreptitiously pocketing some of the change, and then claims they've been shorted by the employee.
In this case, authorities say the suspect made away with roughly $2,700 through his quick-change scheme. Seguin police went as far as dubbing the yet-to-be-identified man the "David Blaine" of local supermarket grift.
"Penn & Teller — watch out. Seguin has their very own magician on the rise," the department wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week. "On January 10 and February 12, Seguin's next David Blaine made a stop at Walmart for a quick magic show. Sadly, only he knew about the performance."
One Facebook user posited that the suspect was from out of town and stopping in Seguin just to attempt his scam. "I wouldn't imagine he would try to pull off something like this in a small hometown Walmart," commented Robert Richardson. "But you never know these days."
The department included photos of the suspect, dubbing him a "fashionista" and asking residents to report any leads.
"If you recognize this individual or have any further information regarding this incident, please contact Det. Schramm at 830-379-2123 so he can book him...for his next magic performance, of course."
(Grand Forks Herald) GRAND FORKS — A front-yard display outside the home of Hope Church Pastor Paul Knight is a bit unconventional, as well as involuntary.
Someone placed a massive Kmart sign on his front lawn. It's believed to be from the former Kmart building on South Washington Street in Grand Forks, which is being redeveloped.
Pastor Knight noticed it Wednesday mid-morning after he swung by his home. Since then, people have been coming by his south end home to take selfies.
He has no clue who put it up, but says he suspects it was done by someone at church.
"I don't know who to call, cuz I don't know who put it up," Pastor Knight said. "So I am kind of making a general announcement: the people who are responsible for this, you're welcome to remove it anytime. My wife hopes it's gone by June, I think."