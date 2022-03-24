FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man says he has the answer for those singing the blues about stratospheric gas prices.
Rick Madeira, of Fall River, has taken to riding his electric unicycle to work, saving on gas and cutting his commute time in the process.
“It’s just more convenient and it’s obviously more fun,” he told The Herald News.
Madeira’s Gotway Nikola Plus, with no seat or handle bars, just places for his feet, can go 70 or 80 miles (113 or 129 kilometers) on one charge and reaches speeds of up to 40 mph (64 kph), although he rarely goes that fast.
“It literally takes me four minutes to get to work, versus about eight minutes in a vehicle,” he said.
He’s allowed to ride on the sidewalk, but usually sticks to the road, keeping to the shoulder when possible. He can also move to the front of the line at red lights, like cyclists, he said.
His advice to those interested in buying an electric unicycle, which sell for more than $2,000: wear protective and reflective gear, and be respectful of pedestrians.
“It’s the future. In 10 or 20 years, I’m sure I won’t even have to bring it up,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- A bird of prey that escaped from the London Zoo during a training session was spotted Thursday on a medical charity's front lawn.
The crested caracara, a variety of falcon native to the United States, Central America and South America, escaped from the London Zoo on March 15, officials said.
"A crested caracara named Jester flew away from London ZSL during routine flight training and is currently enjoying the scenic surroundings of Barnes Common. Zookeepers are trying to coax her home using food rewards and trained behaviors," the zoo said in a statement provided to The Evening Standard.
Jester was photographed Thursday resting on the front lawn of the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability.
"We have let ZSL London Zoo know we spotted her. Good luck to the ZSL team," the charity said in a Facebook post.
The zoo said officials are not concerned about Jester's safety.
"Caracaras are well equipped for surviving in an urban environment. Caracaras are small birds of prey and pose no threat to people or dogs. Rather like a crow or magpie, they are primarily scavengers, eating carrion, insects or and grubs or food in bins," the statement said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage -- a pink grasshopper.
Dirk Parker, 33, an Ohio man currently working in East Texas as an environmental inspector for pipelines, said he initially didn't realize how rare his discovery was.
"Just thought it was a normal grasshopper that we didn't have in Ohio," Parker told WJW-TV. "So the first thing I thought of was that would make great fishing bait."
Parker snapped photos of the grasshopper and returned it to where he found it, and it wasn't until later that he did a Google search for pink grasshoppers and discovered the insect has a rare condition called erythrism.
Erythrism is caused by a recessive gene, and it is rare to find grasshoppers with the condition because the pink color makes them easy targets for predators.
Parker said he returned to the same spot the next day to capture the grasshopper, which he named Pinky.
"It took me about 10 minutes or so, but I found that grasshopper again," Parker told KLTV.
Parker said he is now keeping Pinky in a habitat as a pet.
"I wanted to share this with the world," Parker said. "It's so cool to get to show people."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- Experts said a cannonball found buried on a Florida beach by a treasure hunter could date as far back as the 1700s.
Craig O'Neal of Ponte Vedra Beach said he found the cannonball buried under about 4 feet of sand while he was using his metal detector along the coast near Vilano Beach.
O'Neal, fearing the 20-pound cannonball might still contain unexploded powder, contacted police, who disposed of the device.
Chuck Meide, an archaeologist with the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeology Maritime Program, told WJXX/WTLV the cannonball was "a pretty big shell."
Meide, who reviewed photos of the mortar shell, said it was most likely from the 1800s, but might date back as far as the 1700s.
The cannonball was discovered a few miles away from the Castillo de San Marcos fort in downtown St. Austine.
"It could have been something fired from the Castillo," Meide said. "There were times when St. Augustine was under siege in the 1700s."
Meide said the cannonball might also have come from a shipwreck.
"There were vessels armed with mortar. So it's possible there's a vessel that wrecked or lost ordnance somehow," Meide said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman captured video outside her home when she came across an unbelievable sight -- a kangaroo on the loose in her driveway.
Sara Greer said she spotted the animal in her Lapeer County yard Tuesday afternoon.
"Just walking down the driveway -- not walking, hopping up and down the driveway, and it was eating something," Greer told WJBK-TV.
Greer said she was unsure of what to do about the Australian animal, so she called 911.
"I say I'm located in southern Lapeer County and there is a pause and she responds 'Ma'am, are you sure it's a kangaroo?' and I said, 'Yes, I'm sure,'" Greer recalled.
The dispatcher reported the marsupial to Lapeer County Animal Control, but Greer said she later learned the kangaroo's owner safely recaptured it.
Greer said she spoke with the owner of the kangaroo and learned the animal's name is Douglas.
Another witness, Alex McCarty, captured video of Douglas hopping through a cemetery before being recaptured. She posted the footage to TikTok.
Greer said she is happy she captured video of the animal, because even her own husband found the story hard to believe.
"Now I'm trying to convince him not to get another dog but a kangaroo," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- Police on Britain's Isle of Sheppey said officers responded to a report of a crocodile on the loose, but arrived to find the reported reptile was a realistic toy.
Kent Police Swale said officers responded to a location in Queenborough, on the Isle of Sheppey off the coast of Kent, England, when a jogger reported seeing a crocodile on the loose.
Police tweeted that officers "were snappy in getting there and fortunately it turned out not to be real."
The reported alligator was a 2-foot-long toy. Police said the object was confiscated to prevent any further confusion.
"We are always looking to recruit extra Investi-gators to join us too," police quipped on Twitter.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio are reminding the public not to call 911 about their fast food disputes after a woman used the emergency number to complain about her KFC order.
The Euclid Police Department said Chagrin Valley Dispatch 911 received a call on Tuesday from a woman who told a dispatcher she did not receive enough chicken at the KFC drive-through.
The woman said she had paid for eight pieces of chicken, but only received four.
"I only got four pieces of chicken and I want my chicken," she told the dispatcher.
The dispatcher advised the woman that her problem was a civil matter that should be discussed with the store's manager, but she insisted on an officer being sent to the scene.
The department said an officer arrived at the eatery and told the woman there was nothing he could do about her issue.
Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the situation should serve as a reminder to the public not to use 911 for non-emergency issues.
"While we are here to serve the public an incorrect drive-through order is not a police matter," Meyer told WJW-TV.
The West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Center in Britain issued a similar reminder in 2020 when a resident called the 999 emergency number to report a new freezer they had ordered was delivered to the wrong address.
"If your freezer has been delivered to another address by accident, then this isn't a police issue. Neither is it for 999," the center tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Queanbeyan, Australia has won $5.5 million playing the Oz Lotto after he used the same numbers he has been using for 30 years.
"I've played the same number for 30 years and never won anything," the man told lottery officials.
The man purchased the winning 12-game entry from a Queanbeyan City Newsagency store and told lottery officials that he was overwhelmed by winning and had to leave his office at work in order to compose himself.
"I just need to take a breath. It's been such an emotional day. I've laughed, cried, yelled, spoken to my family, who were just as excited as me. This is amazing!" he said.
"I'm about to be debt-free for the first time in my adult life. My parents are about to be debt-free and I can buy a new car. This completely changes my life," He continued.
The man said that he won't stop working, but a weight has been lifted from his shoulders. The man also stated that he will be back at work tomorrow but will celebrate with Chinese food and beers.
A man from South Carolina recently won $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket after his wife needed to stop at a gas station in order to use the restroom.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 24 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle that was thrown into the Atlantic ocean in 1995 was discovered after it came ashore in Brittany, France.
The bottle came from Jonathan 'Ivan' Saunders who was working as the engineer on a fishing boat from Gloucester, Mass., named the Hannah Boden.
Saunders described the boat he was on, listed its crew, including Captain Linda Greenlaw, listed his coordinates and asked whoever found it to respond back to him with the date and location where the bottle was recovered.
Saunders left his address at the bottom of the message and also placed a dollar bill inside the bottle. The letter was dated April 20, 1995, and the bottle was released near Puerto Rico.
CBS Boston spoke with Greenlaw, who said she had lost track of Saunders.
"I lost track of Ivan many years ago and probably haven't even thought about him in the last 20 years or so, but would love to reconnect with him. It's just a really fun way to do so, say, 'Hey look, somebody found your note,'" Greenlaw said.
Greenlaw also stated that dollar bills are usually placed into bottles so that finders will open them and not think they're trash.
Recently, a message in a bottle sent by a 6-year-old Canadian girl in 2001 was recovered by a beach goer in England. The girl, named Anna, wrote a note about not polluting and had released the bottle in the Bahamas.
Another bottle was recently found by a woman walking on a Norwegian beach with her son. The message inside was from Joanna Buchan, who described her thoughts on school, her dog, teddy bears and house.