Oregon State Police had a slight mess to clean up near Portland.
They found a handful of toys on the Interstate 5, and in a nod to toy story, tweeted this:
"This #ToyStory was found on SB I-5 at #BurnsideBridge. We think they may have been on their way to Pizza Planet, but we're not exactly sure how they got there. Crews have taken them to our north #Portland maintenance yard for care, cuddles and feeding. #PDXtraffic"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a wild coyote found trapped between two fences on the border of two properties.
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said a pair of local residents went to investigate what their dogs were barking at and discovered a coyote was trapped in the narrow gap between the two fences.
"We rarely have any calls where a coyote has come into contact with people," ARL Officer Ryan Robinson told WTTG-TV. "When the homeowners found it they were a little surprised they thought it might've been a raccoon or some other kind of animal that they see more commonly. A coyote was quite surprising for them."
The residents contacted the ARL and an officer was able to safely extract the canine from its predicament. Robinson said the coyote was not injured and was released back into the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- Officials at University College London said a library book recently mailed back to the school was nearly 50 years overdue.
Librarians said the book, an edition of the Latin-language play Querolus, was mailed back to UCL Libraries by an anonymous patron along with an unsigned note.
'Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue! Please don't just throw it out, now that I've taken the time and trouble to return it. It must be an 'antique' by now," the note reads.
The book has originally been due back in the summer of 1974, officials said. The book would have accrued late fees totaling $1,648.56 at the rate of 13 cents per day.
Suzanne Traue, subject liaison librarian for UCL Libraries, said she returned to her office after 18 months of working from home to find the book among a stack of items that had been placed on her desk.
"I was pleasantly surprised to discover that this book came with a note, but I think my jaw may literally have dropped when I read it," Traue said in a UCL Libraries news release.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- Reptile wranglers were summoned to a recently constructed Florida home to evict an unusual squatter: an 11-to-12-foot alligator.
Matthew Goodwin, project manager for the house under construction in the Babcock Ranch development in Punta Gorda, said a worker installing window blinds at the home discovered a massive gator lurking inside.
Goodwin said the alligator apparently entered through a laundry room door while seeking shelter from a recent cold front.
"The wind closed the door and he was trapped. He went into every room and made his mark," Goodwin told the Miami Herald.
He said the gator caused about $2,500 worth of damage to the house before being hauled outside by a pair of professional alligator trappers.
Goodwin said the trappers released the gator into a wilderness area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- A Scottish conservation group earned a Guinness World Record by constructing an insect hotel measuring more than 7,000 cubic feet.
Conservation group Highland Titles used felled sitka spruce, masonry bricks, bamboo canes, wood chips, forest bark, wildflower seeds, clay pipes and strawberry netting to build a 7,059.4-cubic-foot insect hotel on the Highland Titles Nature Reserve in Duror.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator visited the site and confirmed the insect hotel, which already houses a variety of species, took the world record from a 3,157-cubic-foot insect hotel built in Warsaw, Poland.
"This record-breaking initiative is about the environmental message," Highland Titles CEO Douglas Wilson said in a news release. "We bought this land in 2006 when it was a poorly performing commercial forestry plantation of non-native Sitka spruce."
Wilson said the area was "inappropriately planted in the late 1980s with no thought or consideration given to biodiversity."
"Using these same trees for something that puts nature first symbolizes that the world has changed, and we hope our efforts will inspire others. We'd be delighted if someone beat our record in the future," Wilson said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- An Easton, Md., resident won $400, then $50,000, from Pick 5 Lotto tickets in 24 hours.
The 79-year-old winner won the $400 first and said that people treat their lottery bets "like a relationship," and said, "You gotta be serious about your plays."
He said he uses a method to pick his numbers and he plays them numerous times in multiple variations.
The winner bought his ticket from R&R Beer, Wine & Liquor and chose numbers 4, 2, 3, 5, and 7. He said he knew, before leaving the store, that he was a big winner.
His wife was surprised with the win, as she was still celebrating his previous $400 prize and said that the weekend before her husband won, he was talking about what bills he would pay with lottery winnings.
The lotto winner said he would indeed pay off bills with his prize and also give some of his winnings to his children.
A woman in Virginia recently found out she won a $110,000 prize after accidentally throwing her winning ticket out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 31 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey shared video of a young bull that escaped from a gated pen and ended up in a scuffle with a local resident's mailbox.
Stafford Township Police Capt. James Vaughn said the 1-year-old bull, named Baby Cow, escaped from his pen alongside a pair of pigs and a goat about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Stafford Township Police Department posted video to Facebook showing an officer arriving in a neighborhood where Baby Cow was spotted and watching as the young bull fights with a resident's mailbox, eventually pulling it out of the ground.
The post said the officer was "not amooooosed" by Baby Cow's antics.
Vaughn said the escaped animals were rounded up by animal control personnel and returned to their pen.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday in Dublin after being arrested for stealing a car.
How did she get to said court appearance?
The 41-year-old woman identified as Brandy Jones used another stolen car to get to said court appearance, Dublin police announced on Wednesday.
Jones was on her way to East County Hall of Justice.
When she arrived at the Dublin courthouse, authorities determined Jones was driving a stolen vehicle.
Right after, authorities took the woman back to Santa Rita Jail — less than a mile away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Euronews) A Swedish Supreme Court judge has been convicted of shoplifting a Christmas ham and meatballs, prosecutors said.
The 67-year-old judge was fined 50,000 kroner (€4,800) when she was caught red-handed in a grocery shop in central Stockholm shortly before Christmas.
In addition to the ham and meatballs -- a traditional Swedish New Year's Eve dish -- she had reportedly tried to steal sausages and cheese, hidden in a woven shopping bag.
"I have issued a fine regarding the crime petty theft, previously known as shoplifting," the chief public prosecutor, Per Nichols, told AFP.
The judge resigned from her post in February - when press reports first emerged about the investigation - after a long and distinguished career.
The 67-year-old had spent two decades at Sweden's Supreme Court, where only 16 judges sit.