SEATTLE (AP) — It started with an unsolicited email that landed in the inbox of the game presentation executives for the Seattle Kraken.
The name Rod Masters didn’t immediately resonate with Jonny Greco and Lamont Buford, who are in charge of overseeing entertainment and game production for the expansion franchise, though they would soon make a connection.
“I remember (Lamont) looking at me ... and he’s like, ‘The dude from ‘Slap Shot’ just sent me an email,’” Greco recalled. “And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about? What dude?’”
That dude would be Masters, and if the name still doesn’t ring a bell, that’s fine. Just know he may be the most famous organist to ever appear on the big screen in a sports movie, and now nearly a half-century after he made a lasting impression in “Slap Shot,” Masters is the first organist for the Kraken.
His name never appeared in the credits of the iconic 1977 movie starring Paul Newman. But anyone who’s seen the movie knows Masters as the organist plunked in the head by a wayward puck and abruptly asked by Newman’s character Reggie Dunlop to never play “Lady of Spain” ever again.
More than 40 years later, he’s now part of the fraternity of organists around the NHL, a 68-year-old living out a dream, even for someone who has worked as a professional musician all over North America.
“I love playing for the people and they seem to be loving it. It’s just the best job I could ever even dreamed that I would have,” Masters said. “I had retired and then I thought just for the heck of it I’ll email them. ... I would think this a great job for any musician.”
Organ or keyboard music is synonymous with hockey. It was even part of the soundtrack of the Beijing Olympics during stoppages in play.
Of the 32 NHL teams, only six — Philadelphia, Carolina, Dallas, Arizona, Vegas and Edmonton — don’t have an organist playing during games. Vegas, the last team to join the league before Seattle, didn’t have an organist in its first year, but tried it in Year 2. With all the other entertainment that went into the game production, the organ sound didn’t fit the soundtrack of Las Vegas.
“I don’t think we set up the people that we had in the mix for great success, but it also just didn’t kind of feel right,” said Greco, who along with Buford oversaw entertainment and game presentation for the Golden Knights before joining the Kraken. “The train was on the tracks for a lot of the Vegas elements and that just felt a little obtuse.”
In the midst of starting the franchise in Seattle, there were thousands of boxes for the entertainment staff to check. One that remained unmarked when the season began was in-house organist.
But Masters’ email offering his services lingered as a reminder. If the Kraken wanted that organ sound reverberating through Climate Pledge Arena, someone was interested.
One problem: While he played a hockey organist in the movie, Masters had never done that kind of performing in his long musical career. At the time the movie was being filmed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Masters was playing regularly at the Sheraton Hotel where the cast and crew were staying.
Most of his music background was in Top 40s, pop, disco and country. Not little vignettes to play in between slashes, trips and goals.
“I’m new at this. That’s why I’m doing all this research all of a sudden,” Masters said. “I never knew that I would ever get a job like this.”
One of the peers Masters has reached out to for advice is Jeremy Boyer, who has been the organist for the St. Louis Blues for 15 years. Boyer is a star, performing primarily for the Blues, but also the St. Louis Cardinals at times.
He has amassed a massive social media following with his skill taking popular songs and making them rock via the organ.
“I think you have to be a little bit of a fan. You have to enjoy the game and your music has to reflect what is happening in the game, too,” Boyer said. “I feel like I’m lucky, I’m out in the crowd so I really get the vibes of everybody that’s around me and I try to take that energy and funnel it into my music.”
Coincidentally, Masters’ debut with the Kraken on Jan. 1 came against Vancouver, whose coach, Bruce Boudreau, also appeared as an uncredited extra in the movie.
Since that debut against the Canucks, Masters has grown into his role and the team is learning ways to showcase him more. For instance, Masters tries to lighten the mood by playing after opponents score, which has been far more than the last-place Kraken were hoping this season.
Masters is also thinking ahead, with the idea of having a true organ in place for next season rather than the keyboards he’s been using in this first stint.
“I think people just thought it was really a good fit for where we were headed,” Greco said. “And it was just a super unique story we got to tell, and a character we got to add to our show that only the Seattle Kraken get to own.”
March 3 (UPI) -- A man from Honduras lost a wallet containing $4,000 cash in New York's Times Square -- and the billfold was returned to him with all of its contents intact.
Eduardo Martinez, who works near Broadway, said he was rushing to work Wednesday morning when he dropped his wallet in Times Square, which was packed with tourists.
Martinez said he was searching for the lost wallet when he was approached by two police officers who told him the wallet had been turned over by a fellow commuter who found it on the ground.
Police confirmed the information on Martinez's identification and handed over the wallet. The man said he was pleasantly surprised to discover the $4,000 still was inside.
Martinez said he was grateful for the wallet's return, and that the incident highlights the fact that there are still good people in the world.
An employee at a Kentucky grocery store was praised in May 2021 when he picked up what initially appeared to be a piece of trash, but turned out to be a $1,000 money order.
Terry Rush, a greeter at the Dixie Highway Kroger store, said he found the money order while cleaning up and immediately took it to the service desk.
The money order was returned to its owner a short time later when the man who dropped it contacted the store. The man insisted on thanking Rush in person.
March 2 (UPI) -- Residents of a California city were warned of an unusual danger when a mountain lion took a daylight tour of a neighborhood before settling in to relax on the porch of a home.
The mountain lion was spotted early Monday wandering near Country Club Lane and Mill Street in Selma.
Police said a caller initially insisted there was a tiger on the loose in the area, but a video captured by a resident identified the animal as a mountain lion.
"The original call did come out as they believed it was a tiger and they were adamant it was a tiger," Selma police Cmdr. Rene Garza told KSEE/KGPE.
The feline wandered through yards for several hours before climbing onto the front porch of a home.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the cougar when it trapped itself in a resident's courtyard. The animal was taken to be examined by a veterinarian.
The mountain lion was released back into the wild in the Kings National Forest, officials said.
March 2 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire woman is trying to solve a photographic mystery after a camera she bought from a thrift store turned out to have a roll of exposed film inside.
Sarah Nolan said she bought a camera from a Littleton, N.H., thrift store in September 2019. Nolan had the film developed and found snapshots of what appears to be a family on vacation.
A boat seen in one of the photos appears to have been registered in Wyoming, but there were no other clear clues about when and where the pictures come from.
Nolan said she hopes someone will recognize the people in the photos so she can return them to the family.
March 3 (UPI) -- A Hawaii farmer may have set a new world record when he harvested a taro that weighed 50 pounds.
Clarence Medeiros, a Big Island farmer who for 50 years has been growing taro, known locally as kalo, said he frequently harvests oversized taro on his property, including a 33-pound specimen last season.
Medeiros said he and his wife, Nellie, were shocked when a kalo harvested last week measured 27 in circumference.
"I thought it was going to be a little over 25 pounds. I was going low," he told KHNL-TV.
At 50 pounds, the taro might be a world record, Medeiros said.
"When it got put onto the scale and we saw it, and it said 50, we were like eyes wide open," Nellie Medeiros said. "It can't be that heavy!"
Officials with the Hawaii Ulu Cooperative witnessed the weighing of the taro as evidence for Guinness World Records.
"I've seen a lot of taro over the years, but nothing anywhere close to that large. So it was pretty amazing," the cooperative's Holokai Brown said.
March 3 (UPI) -- Rescue crews responded to a farm in Washington to rescue a 2,000-pound horse that fell into a 15-foot-deep concrete well.
Karl Lang, owner of the farm in the Oak Harbor area, said his daughter went out to feed the family's five horses Wednesday morning and found one of the animals, an equine named Blaze, was missing.
The family soon discovered Blaze had broken through a barrier and fallen down the well.
Crews from North Whidbey Fire & Rescue, Central Whidbey Fire & Rescue and the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station responded to the property to plan a rescue.
Personnel from the naval air station climbed into the well to sedate the horse, and the animal was then fitted with a harness to be hoisted to safety.
Blaze was returned to solid ground and found to have incurred only minor injuries to his legs. Lang said the horse was fortunate that he had fallen tail-first into the well.
"If he had gone down any other way he wouldn't be alive," Lang told KING-TV. "Luckily he went down heinie-first."
March 2 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said finding an extra $10 in his pocket led to the last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket -- and he won $250,000.
Joseph Hellard of Elsmere told Kentucky Lottery officials he went to the Elsmere Mini Mart to buy some scratch-off tickets, but ended up without any winners.
Hellard said he was on his way out of the store when he found $10 in his coat pocket and made the snap decision to turn around and buy another ticket.
The player selected a $10 100X scratch-off ticket, which revealed a $250,000 prize.
"I fell to the ground on my knees. I just couldn't believe what I was seeing. It was crazy," Hellard said.
Hellard said he is planning to buy a house and a new vehicle with his winnings.
"Everything we've been through, it's sure going to help," he said.
March 2 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose dog went missing from her home was reunited with the canine five years later when he turned up at a shelter in Florida.
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter said the 15-year-old poodle was brought to an animal control facility with matted fur and infections in his eyes and ears.
The canine was scanned for a microchip and identified as Snowball, a dog reported missing in Norfolk, Va.
Snowball's owner, identified as Kathy, said she cried when the shelter called her and said her long-lost pet had been found.
Kathy flew to Lee County this week and was reunited with Snowball, who was treated by veterinarians and cleared for the flight home.
(MSN) A sergeant who has worked for the Fresno Police Department for nearly 20 years has been arrested on suspicion of DUI, drug possession and robbery.
Police Chief Paco Balderrama and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp on Wednesday morning outlined the case against Sgt. Donald Dinell, who has worked for the department since 2003.
He was arrested after he was involved in a crash in his police cruiser, and a drug test found him positive for fentanyl, according to Balderrama.
Dinell acquired methamphetamine laced with fentanyl by taking it from a woman in a suspected robbery earlier on the day of his crash on Dec. 30, Balderrama said.
He faces charges for DUI, drug possession and robbery. His bail after arrest will be $31,000, according to Smittcamp.
Balderrama said Dinell remains on paid administrative leave since Jan. 11. Dinnell turned himself in Tuesday afternoon on the outstanding arrest warrant. He then placed his bond, allowing him to be released.
"As of today, he is employed. There is a protocol and process for termination, which we intend to follow," Balderrama said.
An administrative investigation related to Dinell's employment is ongoing and Balderrama said he would not discuss it.
A witness reported a patrol car about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 30 driving erratically on Riverside Drive, south of the Marketplace at El Paseo near Herndon Avenue and Highway 99, police said. Dinell's cruiser knocked over a tree a struck a curb in an empty parking lot, police said.
Balderrama said police initially responded to the incident thinking Dinell was having a heart attack or other medical episode. Then after attending to him, police said, they believed he had accidentally been exposed to fentanyl.
Officers administered Narcan, the life-saving drug used on people during an overdose, and the sergeant recovered, Balderrama said.
During the follow-up investigation, Balderrama said, officers found Dinell had gone to a drug-related call earlier on the day of the crash. Other officers who were headed there were pulled away to a more important call but Dinell continued on, he said.
Dinell found a woman who had used meth and then "by force or fear" took the drugs from the woman before ingesting them, the chief said.
Balderrama said Dinell did not write a report about the initial incident and his body-worn camera did not provide footage. "That's what first made me suspicious," Balderrama said. "There should have been."
Police said Wednesday they did not have any evidence of other times Dinell may have used drugs.
As a patrol sergeant, Dinell has been a supervisor for several years and did not routinely make arrests, Balderrama said.
Smittcamp commended the police department, saying the chief was transparent about the arrest and brought Fresno County District Attorney's Office investigators in on the case.
She said Wednesday during the news conference that her office would file the three charges against Dinell. The felony trial team will handle the prosecution, she said.
Investigators are reviewing any cases in which Dinell was recently involved, she said, for potential issues related to the Brady Rule.
That rule forces prosecutors to disclose any information to the court that could potentially affect the outcome of a trial, including evidence that could possibly impeach an officer's credibility, legal authorities have said.
Any case where Dinell might need to be called as a witness will be reviewed, she said.
"As the chief said, (Dinell's) job duties do not include those types of things where he's the primary person involved usually with the suspects or the witnesses in the cases," she said. "So we have started to audit some of his cases and we will be looking in depth at the details of all the cases that he has been involved in."