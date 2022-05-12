May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Texas are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 7-month-old capuchin monkey that escaped from its owner at a Dollar General store.
Lawrence Jolly, store manager at the Dollar General in Corrigan, said the monkey's owner had come into the store to buy a bottled water.
"She came and bought the bottle and said this is for my pet monkey," Jolly told KLTV. "And so she goes outside, she feeds the monkey. The monkey bit her and took off."
Jolly said the diaper-wearing simian headed into the wooded area behind the store.
The monkey, named Boss, is 7 months old and is in training to become a service animal.
The Corrigan Pollice Department and Polk County Animal Control are working to safely capture the fugitive monkey.
"Polk County Animal Control has been looking and there's a trap set with some bananas that will not harm the monkey," Corrigan Mayor Johnna Gibson said. "It is a live trap, so they are hoping the bananas will lure the monkey into the cage and they can catch it that way."
Monkeys are legal to own as pets in Texas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 19-year-old South Florida woman who fled from law enforcement in the Florida Keys on Thursday told the deputy who caught up to her that getting arrested was on her "bucket list."
She was charged with fleeing and eluding, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.
Deputy spotted the woman's vehicle driving recklessly just before 8 a.m. Thursday. He turned on his lights and siren but the car did not immediately stop.
Before she was taken to jail the woman said getting arrested had been on her bucket list since high school.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 12 (UPI) -- Mega Millions prize payments are temporarily on pause after a host announced the wrong Mega Ball number during the latest drawing.
"The host of the Mega Millions drawing incorrectly called the Mega Ball a 6 instead of a 9," New York lottery officials said in an apology statement of the error made Tuesday, ABC 7 in New York reported.
Mega Ball 9 was drawn into the chamber and stands as the official result, officials said, joining other winning numbers 15, 19, 20, 61 and 7.
Host John Crow mistakenly made the error, and players have since been advised to retain their tickets until the issue is resolved.
No one reportedly won the grand prize with a Mega Ball number of either 6 or 9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 302,575,350, according to the Mega Millions website.
The next Mega Millions drawing, which is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the United States Virgin Islands, is scheduled for Friday night with an estimated jackpot of $99 million.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday — a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa.
State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the call in Tolland and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford on Tuesday as part of his U.S. tour advocating for aid for refugees who have fled Ukraine during the war with Russia.
Lipert, 35, who came to the U.S. when he was 18, told The Hartford Courant that he spoke with Walesa in Polish about their homeland and the anti-communist movement Walesa helped lead.
"It was definitely a great opportunity to meet the man who had a voice during those times," Lipert said. "It was definitely a great experience."
Walesa, 78, led the nationwide Solidarity movement in Poland in the 1980s that eventually toppled Poland's communist leaders through an election in 1989. He received a Nobel Prize in 1983 and served as Poland's first popularly elected president from 1990 to 1995. He is a strong critic of Poland's current right-wing government.
A vehicle service worker changed the tire and Walesa continued on his way down I-84. One of his next stops is an event in Boston on Monday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — A former eBay Inc. executive pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a scheme to terrorize the creators of an online newsletter that included the delivery of live spiders and other disturbing items to their home.
David Harville, eBay's former director of global resiliency, is the final onetime eBay employee charged in the case to plead guilty. Six others have admitted to their roles in the harassment campaign targeting a Massachusetts couple who publish the newsletter EcommerceBytes, which eBay executives viewed as critical of the company.
The scheme included sending items like a box of live cockroaches, a funeral wreath, and books about surviving the loss of a spouse to the couple's home with the hopes of getting them to stop publishing negative articles about the company, prosecutors say. eBay employees also set up fake social media accounts to send threatening messages to the couple and posted the couple's home address online.
Harville and others were charged in June 2020 over the plot, which authorities say was orchestrated by members of eBay's executive leadership team after the newsletter published an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay accusing Amazon of poaching its sellers, authorities said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA's Apollo astronauts.
Researchers had no idea if anything would sprout in the harsh moon dirt and wanted to see if it could be used to grow food by the next generation of lunar explorers. The results stunned them.
"Holy cow. Plants actually grow in lunar stuff. Are you kidding me?" said Robert Ferl of the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Ferl and his colleagues planted thale cress in moon soil returned by Apollo 11′s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and other moonwalkers. The good news: All of the seeds sprouted.
The downside was that after the first week, the coarseness and other properties of the lunar soil stressed the small, flowering weeds so much that they grew more slowly than seedlings planted in fake moon dirt from Earth. Most of the moon plants ended up stunted.
Results were published Thursday in Communications Biology.
The longer the soil was exposed to punishing cosmic radiation and solar wind on the moon, the worse the plants seemed to do. The Apollo 11 samples — exposed a couple billion years longer to the elements because of the Sea of Tranquility's older surface — were the least conducive for growth, according to scientists.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school.
The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a gator was spotted walking right outside of Daniel Island School.
"Not your everyday arrest," police said in a Facebook post.
The post included video of the officers safely capturing the alligator for relocation.
"Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you'll encounter as an officer," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 11 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island waitress said a "stressful morning" turned into an "awesome day" when a pair of customers left her an $810 tip on a $48.17 bill.
Jennifer Vernancio, a North Providence resident who has worked at The Big Cheese & Pub in Cranston for about three and a half years, said one recent day began with a string of extra stresses when she couldn't find a sitter for her 3-year-old son.
"I was having a terrible morning. I couldn't find a sitter," Vernancio told WJAR-TV. "There was a kid at day care that was sick so I couldn't bring my son. I was supposed to be in at 11. They told me to come in when I have a sitter, so my daughter was available after school. That's when I came in."
Vernancio left the boy with her 16-year-old daughter and came in to work, where her day soon turned around.
"My first table of the day was a super, super nice gentleman and his wife," she said. "Stressful morning ended up being an awesome day."
She said the couple ordered some sandwiches and left after paying their $48.17 bill.
"The gentleman looked over his shoulder and said to have a nice day. I said, 'You too,'" she said. "I go over to pick up the check, I don't even know. They left me an $810 tip. I'm like, are you kidding? This can't be. I brought it to my manager and at first I'm like, 'This can't be.' She's like, 'Oh no, that's it.'"
Vernancio said she did not get the couple's names, but she will always remember their generosity.
"To the gentleman and his wife that left that generous tip, I just want to say thank you so much. It meant a lot," Vernancio said. "The money is very much appreciated. It helps out no matter what. However, the kindness behind it and making my day from going a little hectic to that kind of a tip made me smile the rest of the day."
The restaurant saluted the couple in a Facebook post.
"Angels wander among us and for that we are grateful," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BoingBoing) Writer Jumi Bello recently saw her highly-anticipated debut novel The Leaving pulled from publication by Riverhead Books, an imprint of Penguin Group. The reason is that Bello reached out to her editor and conceded that she had in fact plagiarized several passages in the book.
A few months later, Bello published an essay on LitHub (archived) explaining how and why she did what she did. It's a surprisingly moving essay, one that viscerally explores Bello's struggles with mental illness, and the pressures she felt not only as a person with a mental illness living in a country with a slipshod healthcare system, but also a Black woman who is suddenly and unexpectedly been welcomed into the upper echelons of the elite Literati culture she has viewed from the outside for so long. As she explained:
Early in the new year I finish my novel. I've written over two hundred pages of new material in the space of a couple months. I want the book to be done.
This is the moment when the plagiarism occurs, when I go online and tell myself that I'm just looking for literary descriptions of pregnancy. I've never been pregnant and my narrator is. I need more descriptions of pregnancy in my book for my novel to work. I tell myself I'm just borrowing and changing the language. I tell myself I will rewrite these parts later during the editorial phase. I will make this story mine again. I would have told myself anything at that point. I would go to sleep at 8am because of keyed-up nerves and wake up at midnight. I stay up all night, writing through the days. I just want to get through it, to a place where I can sleep again. Looking back on this moment, I ignored my instincts. I ignored the voice inside that said quietly, this is wrong wrong wrong. By April, I sold my novel to a major publisher.
This, on its own, is not some egregious trespass (though it does invoke some shades of the inspiration vs theft discussion surround the infamous "Bad Art Friend," another recent literary controversy). But Bello ultimately did not revisit those lifted passages until it was too late. By her telling, she was paralyzed by shame, unable to overcome her own sense of imposter syndrome and face what she had done.
I don't know Bello's exact mental health diagnosis. But as someone with ADHD, I do understand where she's coming from. A lot of people with ADHD have tendencies to lie about small, often inconsequential things — either because we genuinely forgot something, or are otherwise trying to mask our symptoms, and let our impulsivities take over in the momentary panic. There are plenty of times where I've had a manager or editor ask me about progress on a project and I blurt out some positive-sounding status report that is absolute BS. That manager/editor is usually just asking out of curiosity — it's their job to check in, right? — but the question sends overwhelms me with anxiety, like, "Oh shit they're going to think I'm not far along enough, and then they're going to find out I'm a fraud, and then they're going to fire me." So you utter the words that wish could be reality, then work like hell to make it so. So in that regard: I can totally sympathize with Bello here.
Where it gets weird, however, is that Bello's essay on LitHub in which she explained all of this … also plagiarized some passages. She wrote:
Plagiarism has been with us since the birth of language and art. For as long as there have been words to be read, there has been someone there copying the passages. It goes as far back as 8 AD with the poet Martial who caught another poet Fidentinus reciting his work. He called Fidentinus a plagiarus, meaning a "kidnapper."
Which, Gawker noted, was which lifted and lightly re-written from a decade-old article published on — no joke! — Plagiarism Today. Or perhaps, irony or ironies, it had been lifted from a 2019 turnitin article on "5 Historical Moments that Shaped Plagiarism," which also maybe plagiarized from Plagiarism Today?
What's particularly weird is that Bello's essay didn't really even need to include that passage on the history of plagiarism. I suppose it's impossible that it was a deliberate homage, dropped into the essay as a sort of meta-textual easter egg — that Bello intentionally plagiarized a passage about the history of plagiarism in an essay about plagiarism to demonstrate her reflexive self-awareness of the situation.
Upon realizing what had happened, LitHub initially removed the offending essay without comment. The site's editors later added an update, saying:
Earlier this morning Lit Hub published a very personal essay by Jumi Bello about her experience writing a debut novel, her struggles with severe mental illness, the self-imposed pressures a young writer can feel to publish, and her own acts of plagiarism. Because of inconsistencies in the story and, crucially, a further incident of plagiarism in the published piece, we decided to pull the essay.
This is a complex situation all around. It certainly doesn't look great for Bello — though, to be fair, she's also likely facing additional unfair scrutiny just for being a Black woman. It's an unfortunate choice as well, as she seems like a very talented writer who could have probably just laid low after her novel's cancellation and still found success later on. I hope she finds what she needs, whether that's help or validation.