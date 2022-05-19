HELSINKI (AP) — A small brewery in Finland has launched a NATO-themed beer to mark the Nordic country’s bid to join the Western military alliance.
Olaf Brewing’s OTAN lager features a blue label with a cartoon version of a beer-drinking medieval knight in metal armor emblazoned with NATO’s compass symbol.
The beer’s name is a play on the Finnish expression “Otan olutta,” which means “I’ll have a beer,” and the French abbreviation for NATO, which is “OTAN.” The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has two official languages, English and French.
CEO Petteri Vanttinen told The Associated Press on Thursday that the craft brewery’s ad hoc decision last weekend to start producing the beer was motivated by “worries over the war in Ukraine” and its consequences for Finland.
He described the new lager as having “a taste of security, with a hint of freedom.”
Finland and Sweden on Wednesday submitted an application to join NATO at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.
Olaf Brewing said its new beer also honors the eastern Finnish town of Savonlinna, the brewery’s base located a few dozen kilometers from Finland’s border with Russia.
Savonlinna is known for St. Olaf’s Castle, a medieval structure from 1475 that serves as a venue for an annual international opera festival.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 19 (UPI) -- Forest preserve officials in Illinois said they aim to have a bison on the loose since September 2021 captured safely by the end of May.
Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the 1,300-pound animal, dubbed "Tyson the Bison" by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and "Billy the Bison" by members of the public, has been loose in the Lakewood Forest Preserve since escaping from a trailer last September.
"The goal is to have the farm animal removed by Memorial Day weekend, when preserve attendance traditionally increases," John Tannahill, director of public safety at the Lake County Forest Preserves told WGN-TV.
"The safety of our users and the animal is our No. 1 priority. Bison is considered domestic livestock. Therefore, a forest preserve is not an appropriate home."
The bison's owner, a Wauconda farmer, has been working with forest preserve ranger police to attempt to lure the animal into a barn for safe capture and return to the farm.
Tannahill said the owner could face fines if the bison is not captured by the end of the month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO (AP) — The money was supposed to be COVID-19 assistance for low-income households in a small Japanese town, but it was mistakenly wired to a bank account of a resident who refused to return it and spent most of it on online gambling, police said.
Sho Taguchi, a 24-year-old jobless resident in the town of Abu in western Japan, was arrested on Wednesday, Yamaguchi prefectural police said.
Police said Thursday he admitted to spending most of the 46.3 million yen ($360,000) of taxpayers' money on gambling. According to Kyodo News agency, only 68,000 yen ($530) is left in his bank account after he withdrew the money 34 times in just over 10 days after the town made the mistake.
He's being held on suspicion of computer fraud. Taguchi had allegedly refused the town request to return the money, police said.
The funds were COVID-19 subsidies that were deposited into his bank account in April. Each of the 463 low-income households in Abu, population 3,372, was supposed to receive 100,000 yen ($780). But a town official mistakenly submitted to a financial institution a single transfer request of the total amount to Taguchi, whose name was the first on the list of recipients, Kyodo News reported.
Town officials are separately investigating how the erroneous transfer went through unnoticed, a mistake that has triggered a wave of criticism from residents.
Abu Mayor Norihiko Hanada on Thursday told reporters that the arrest is a step toward tracing the money and hoped it is recovered in full.
Taguchi's arrest was based on his alleged transfer of 4 million yen ($31,300) of the town money paid into an account believed to be an online gambling site. Police declined to say how much of the money he actually gambled away, though he told them it was most of it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – While on a family vacation, Aaron Welborn suited into his gear and went snorkeling at Gulf Shores, Alabama. Twenty to 30 yards off the shore, he met eyes with pearly white teeth.
"They were pearly white. They were clean. They didn't have any poligrip or anything on them. They looked brand new," said Aaron.
On a mission to collect seashells for his wife, Blaire, he surprised her with something more rare.
"I go up to her, and I'm hiding them, so she can't see them. I had been looking for big shells for her, but I'm like, 'Close your eyes. You're not gonna believe what I found.' I was so excited. So, she closes her eyes, and I drop them in her hand, and she opens her eyes up. It's not a shell. It was dentures smiling at her."
The dentures that were worth nearly $2,000 had the name Randy Williams engrained on them. They began a quest to return the dentures to their owner.
"I was like, I have to find this guy. I was like, there's somebody out there that's going to want these back. I went on Facebook, 'Hey, if you know who Randy Williams is that's got dentures, let me know because I got his'," said Aaron.
They found Randy, a Wisconsin resident, who visited the beach seven days before the couple found his teeth.
"What are the odds we find Randy, but we also find his teeth in the ocean a week later after he lost them. So I was like, this is never going to happen again. We have to make the most of this. So, the dentures adventures was born."
Instead of a party of two, it became a party of three.
"We took them to Krispy Kreme. We took them to Chick-fil-A. We sunbathed on the beach. We built a sandcastle and put them in it. We soaked in the pool. All the things we did, the teeth did with us," said Blaire.
After the adventure, they shipped the dentures more than 800 miles away with a note.
"So, she wrote this four-page letter from the perspective of the dentures," said Aaron.
"It was basically the dentures story from the whole week. They were separated from their dad, Randy, until we found them, and then the whole week all their adventures they had been on. The teeth told the story back to Randy," said Blaire.
And there was also a warning attached to the note.
"In the story it says to please, please forgive him if his teeth– when he puts it back in– they give him a Southern accent because they'd been hanging out with people that say 'y'all' like every other word, so it's been really fun," said Blaire.
Randy promised to send a photo to the couple once his teeth are in his possession. Randy and the couple are also planning to meet in person and vacation together next year at Gulf Shores.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES - Is it even an "umbrella" if it doesn't protect you from the rain?
People have a lot of questions after the newest product reveal in the Adidas x Gucci line.
Behold the $1,300 sun umbrella being sold in China.
According to the Gucci website, "this sun umbrella includes the interlocking G and Trefoil design."
The umbrella features a carved birch-wood handle, green and red web, and a G-shaped handle.
"Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use," Gucci adds.
On the Twitter-like platform Weibo, the hashtag "11,100 yuan umbrella collab is not waterproof" drew more than 140 million views this week.
The Adidas x Gucci collection is expected to be released on June 7.
There is strong demand for luxury products in China, which is on track to become the world's largest luxury market by 2025, according to research by consultancy Bain & Company.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 19 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Michigan was unaware that he had won a $3.39 million lottery jackpot for weeks.
The 45-year-old from Battle Creek is a regular player who buys $1 Lotto 47 tickets. He matched all five numbers in the winning drawing, which included 4, 6, 11, 17, 23 and 31.
"I play Lotto 47 regularly and always buy one ticket for the drawing. Store clerks usually say, 'Just one?' and I always tell them, 'It only takes one to win,'" the man told lottery officials.
"I didn't realize I had won for a couple of weeks. I stack my tickets up and then my wife scans them on the app to see if we won. When she scanned this ticket, she told me we'd won but I was certain she was just joking with me. When she started crying, I knew it wasn't a joke at all," he continued.
The man choose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of about $2.3 million. He said for now he will put the money in the bank and let the win sink in.
Recently, an unidentified Michigan Lottery player was unaware that he had won $242,256 until he came across some tickets in his wallet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 18 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man who earned a Guinness World Record for most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime celebrated another milestone: 50 years of eating a Big Mac nearly every day.
Don Gorske of Fond du Lac earned a Guinness World Record in 1999 when he was confirmed to have eaten 15,490 of the McDonald's sandwiches in his lifetime, and the record was most recently updated in August 2021, when his total surpassed 32,340.
Gorske is now celebrating 50 years of eating a Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972. The burger fan, who said he most often eats two of the sandwiches on a given day, said he has missed only eight days in his 50-year fandom.
Gorske said he has tried other burgers, but nothing stuck with him like the Big Mac.
"I had one Burger King Whopper in 1984 and one Topper double burger in 1984. There are a lot of other burger chains that I have never had the desire to try," he told Guinness World Records. "I'll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) A remote post office in Antarctica is hiring. And if you're good at sorting mail, selling postage stamps — and counting penguins — this could be the job for you.
The post office at Port Lockroy, also known as the "Penguin Post Office," is a popular tourist destination on Goudier Island, just off the west side of the Antarctic peninsula. The historic site receives about 18,000 visitors each season. And the area is also filled with penguins.
A British Antarctic territory, Post Lockroy's "Base A" — home to the post office — was established in 1944 and operated as a British research station. Now, it is managed by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust, which operates the museum and gift shop. Profit from the shop supports renovations of other historic sites in Antarctica.
The UKAHT team also monitors the impact of visitors in an environmental study, which includes counting the number of penguins — and penguin chicks — on the island. The study aids in the regulation of the number of visitors to the island, and informs guidelines "to ensure the environment is properly cared for," according to the territory's website.
Applications for the seasonal positions, which can run roughly from November to March, close Monday at 11:59 p.m. GMT.
Living and working on the island is far from luxurious. On top of the cold temperatures — which can dip as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit, and can feel colder with the wind chill — the accommodations are limited, according to an information packet for a job on the island.
The staff members share a single bedroom and there's no flushing toilet. Instead, a camping toilet must be emptied daily.
There's also no running water or showers. Visiting ships offer staffers showers every few days. In some cases, staff may go up to two weeks without showers.
Communication is also limited. There's no internet access or cell phone reception, and satellite phone calls are costly. Staffers will have "very minimal communication with home," according to the packet.
And in the the event of an emergency, medical evacuations to a hospital could take as many as seven days, according to the packet.
"Antarctica is a physically and mentally challenging place to work," the packet reads.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Love mayonnaise enough to put it on your body forever? A Virginia tattoo shop might just have the perfect deal for you.
Yellow Bird Tattoo is teaming up with Richmond-based Duke's Mayonnaise to offer free, mayonnaise-themed tattoos -- for one day only.
The special flash tattoo event will take place on May 13th, according to an Instagram account promoting the event. Mayo-lovers can choose from a set menu of over 40 designs, tattooed with color or in black on their arms and legs.
Designs range from something simple like a classic heart surrounding the name "Duke's," to more creative ideas, like a snail with a mayonnaise container for its shell.
But it might be hard to snag an appointment. According to the Duke's Mayo Tattoos Instagram, all slots for the event are currently full. Interested clients can still send an email to be placed on a waitlist in case of cancellations.
And for a price, mayo fans who missed the promotion will still be able to get tattoos with some of the unique designs inked afterwards.
The brand says that they want to be the "most tattooed mayo brand in the world."
"A huge thank you to our twang gang, our Duke's crew, our mayo kings and queens that want to ink this incredible flash and mayo loyalty on your bodies," said Duke's Mayonnaise brand on Instagram. "You're the real MVPS."