BOSTON (AP) — It took more than three centuries, but the last Salem “witch” who wasn’t has been officially pardoned.
Massachusetts lawmakers on Thursday formally exonerated Elizabeth Johnson Jr., clearing her name 329 years after she was convicted of witchcraft in 1693 and sentenced to death at the height of the Salem Witch Trials.
Johnson was never executed, but neither was she officially pardoned like others wrongly accused of witchcraft.
Lawmakers agreed to reconsider her case last year after a curious eighth-grade civics class at North Andover Middle School took up her cause and researched the legislative steps needed to clear her name.
Subsequent legislation introduced by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, a Democrat from Methuen, was tacked onto a budget bill and approved.
“We will never be able to change what happened to victims like Elizabeth but at the very least can set the record straight,” DiZoglio said.
In a statement, North Andover teacher Carrie LaPierre — whose students championed the legislation — praised the youngsters for taking on “the long-overlooked issue of justice for this wrongly convicted woman.”
“Passing this legislation will be incredibly impactful on their understanding of how important it is to stand up for people who cannot advocate for themselves and how strong of a voice they actually have,” she said.
Johnson is the last accused witch to be cleared, according to Witches of Massachusetts Bay, a group devoted to the history and lore of the 17th-century witch hunts.
“For 300 years, Elizabeth Johnson Jr. was without a voice, her story lost to the passages of time,” said state Sen. Joan Lovely, of Salem,
Twenty people from Salem and neighboring towns were killed and hundreds of others accused during a frenzy of Puritan injustice that began in 1692, stoked by superstition, fear of disease and strangers, scapegoating and petty jealousies. Nineteen were hanged, and one man was crushed to death by rocks.
Johnson was 22 when she was caught up in the hysteria of the witch trials and sentenced to hang. That never happened: Then-Gov. William Phips threw out her punishment as the magnitude of the gross miscarriages of justice in Salem sank in.
In the more than three centuries that have ensued, dozens of suspects officially were cleared, including Johnson’s own mother, the daughter of a minister whose conviction eventually was reversed.
But for some reason, Johnson’s name wasn’t included in various legislative attempts to set the record straight. Because she wasn’t among those whose convictions were formally set aside, hers still technically stood. Unlike others wrongfully accused, Johnson never had children and thus had no descendants to act on her behalf.
“Elizabeth’s story and struggle continue to greatly resonate today,” DiZoglio said. “While we’ve come a long way since the horrors of the witch trials, women today still all too often find their rights challenged and concerns dismissed.”
May 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters in London conducted an unusual rescue when a mother duck hatched her eggs on the roof of a three-story building.
The London Fire brigade said crews were summoned to the Deptford area when animal rescuers reported seven ducklings had hatched in the rooftop nest and had no way to get down from atop the three-story building.
Firefighters used ladders to reach the rooftop and loaded the ducklings into a pet carrier.
"I want to send a huge, heartfelt, thank you to London Fire Brigade," volunteer wildlife rescuer Andy Miller said in a London Fire Brigade news release. "The ducklings are safe at home with me now, but will be going to The Swan Sanctuary where they will be cared for until they are able to be released into the wild."
May 26 (UPI) -- An Australian 14-year-old is waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records about whether the nearly 6-pound mushroom he found is the largest in the world.
Jasper Les said he found the 5.8-pound porcini mushroom while walking home from school in Adelaide Hills, South Australia.
"I was just amazed. I've never seen one that big or even close to being that big," Les told 9News.
His mother, Melanie Les, said she was equally shocked to see what her son brought home.
"They came in and said, 'Check this out,' so I ran down and saw it. I just couldn't believe it," she said. "The Adelaide Hills is quite a special place. It's the only place in the Southern Hemisphere that you can find porcini."
Jasper Les said he is keeping the exact location of the mushroom's origins a secret.
"I found it underneath the oak tree, but that's sort of all I can say," he said.
The family applied to have Jasper's discovery recognized as a Guinness World Record. The record-keeping agency's website does not have a listing for largest or heaviest porcini mushroom, but the longest edible mushroom was a 1-foot, 11.2-inch Pleurotus eryngii grown by Japan's Hokuto Corp. in 2014.
The teenager said he plans to eat a portion of the massive mushroom and sell the rest.
"The challenge is on now to try find a bigger one," he said.
May 26 (UPI) -- A 1,300-pound bison on the loose in Illinois for about eight months was finally captured with help from cattle capture experts.
Lake County Forest Preserves officials said the female bison, variously nicknamed Tyson the Bison and Billy the Bison, was captured Wednesday morning at Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda by personnel from Loose Cattle Caught.
Matt Noble, the owner of Loose Cattle Caught, was enlisted to help capture the bison on Friday and he brought in a crew of specialists to use a drone, a horse and a dog to locate the loose animal.
Noble located the bison Wednesday morning and used a light tranquilizer to slow it down. The bison was then lured into a barn baited with food.
"We are thankful the animal has been removed from the forest preserve safely before Memorial Day weekend when attendance at preserves increases," Lake County Forest Preserves Chief Operations Officer Mike Tully said in a news release
The bison had been on the loose in the Wauconda area since escaping from a trailer in September 2021.
Tully said the animal is now being kept under observation at Noble's compound. He said Noble will be contacting the bison's owner to arrange for the animal to be returned home.
(USA Today) 15,000 pounds of meat on the highway?
A semitractor-trailer that crashed last week outside Pittsburgh spilled seven tons of hot dog filler and caused a traffic backup on Interstate 70.
The driver, Lachaud Makendy, 30, and a passenger, Robert Gilles, 42, both of Laurel, Delaware, suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment, Pennsylvania State Police trooper Tyler Martier said in an incident report.
At about 6:40 p.m. on May 20 in Rostraver Township, the semitrailer was "traveling at high rate of speed," and the driver lost control and went onto the shoulder of the highway, police said.
The trailer hit several trees, and "due to the violent stopping motion" of the truck, about 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler that was being transported spilled onto the roadway.
The highway was reduced to one lane until about 11:30 p.m. while first responders cleared the debris, TribLive.com reported.
An investigation found that multiple brakes on the vehicle were "completely inoperable, resulting in a total loss of stopping power," police said.
Police will issue "numerous" citations against Makendy, the report said.
May 26 (UPI) -- Former NASCAR driver Kenny Shepherd helped with a private rescue of two donkeys who were stranded on a shrinking island located at Lake McClure in California.
The donkeys, one male and one female, were stranded due to the water level rising in the area, cutting them off from a main body of land.
The donkeys had wandered off from a larger herd of donkeys that live in the area. The herd is believed to be descendants of a pack of donkeys that were either abandoned or able to escape capture.
Volunteers including Shepherd and other members of the community have been checking on the donkeys for months and feeding them hay, apples and carrots every day.
The private rescue took three weeks to plan with Shepherd paying out-of-pocket for much of it. He worked with local government agencies, urban tracking specialists, donkey experts, fabricators and welders to create a structure on the island that could herd the donkeys onto a rescue barge.
The donkeys were then taken to U.C. Davis for treatment.
In March, a California police officer called out to wrangle an escaped donkey said the animal surrendered due to being intimidated by his mustache.
MIAMI – A recently published three-year study out of Florida International University discovered pharmaceuticals present in the blood and tissue of bonefish living off the South Florida coast.
Researchers at the university's Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) said in February that not only did each of the 93 fish sampled contain drugs, but the fish averaged seven pharmaceuticals each, with at least one containing 17 different substances.
Head researcher Jennifer Rehage, an associate professor at the university's Institute of Environment, said the pharmaceuticals are entering coastal fisheries through wastewater infrastructure.
"Pharmaceuticals are an invisible threat, unlike algal blooms or turbid waters. Yet these results tell us that they are a formidable threat to our fisheries, and highlight the pressing need to address our longstanding wastewater infrastructure issues," Rehage said.
Examples of drugs found in the fish include blood pressure medications, antidepressants, prostate treatments, antibiotics and pain relievers, researchers said. It was noted that many of these drugs were also found in common bonefish prey, taken as indicative that the fishery where the bonefish were tested is not the only region affected by similar human-based drug contamination.
According to Nick Castillo, a Ph.D. student who participated in the study, the drugs could also be changing the behavior of the contaminated fish, making them easier prey and cutting their chances in the gene pool.
"So it could be making a fish more bold, they'll take risks, they could get eaten by predators more frequently, it can affect their reproduction," Castillo said.
Jim McDuffie, BTT president and CEO, said the study underscored an urgent need for Florida to improve its wastewater treatment facilities statewide.
"Pharmaceuticals are an often overlooked dimension of water quality and their presence in South Florida bonefish is cause for concern. These contaminants pose a significant threat to the flats fishery, an important part of Florida's recreational saltwater fishery, which has an annual economic impact of $9.2 billion and directly supports over 88,500 jobs," McDuffie said.
(Sky News) A local councillor is resigning because people keep accusing him of being the famed street artist Banksy.
William Gannon said the allegations are "undermining my ability to do the work of councillor".
The Pembroke Dock Town Council member announced his decision to step down in a statement on Facebook on Monday.
The Welsh town, which sits by the West coast, is some 136 miles from Bristol, where Banksy is believed to have started out.
Mr Gannon said: "As you may be aware an allegation has been repeatedly made that I am not who I say I am but that I am the Artist Banksy.
"A number of people believe that this allegation is true.
"This allegation is undermining my ability to do the work of Councillor and Council Rep properly.
"I do not want this allegation to undermine the reputation of Pembroke Dock Town Council. Therefore, I have decided to step down as both Town Councillor and Council Rep to The Port with immediate effect.
"Thank you for all of the support that you have given me in the past."
Mr Gannon thanked people for their kind responses and pledged "I have not gone away".
Earlier this year, a Banksy mural was to be removed from its home elsewhere in Wales and taken to a secure location after attempts by "fanatics" to damage the artwork.
Season's Greetings drew plenty of attention when it first appeared on the outside of a steelworker's private garage in Taibach, Port Talbot, in December 2018 and eventually had to be fenced off.
The mural was bought by art dealer John Brandler, who agreed to keep the piece in the south Wales town for three years.
The Welsh Government later paid to move it to an uno
(Fox) Engineers at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., announced they have created what they believe is "the smallest-ever remote-controlled walking robot."
The robot resembles a tiny crab and measures just a half-millimeter wide. It can "bend, twist, crawl, walk, turn and even jump," according to a university news release.
Footage released by Northwestern University showed the tiny robot scurrying left to right and right to left, just as a crab would.
Size comparisons showed the robot appearing no bigger than the tip of a ballpoint pen or the eye of a sewing needle.
Researchers have also created millimeter-sized robots resembling inchworms, crickets and even beetles.
And while the robots are being made purely for exploratory purposes, researchers believe this will inspire further innovation of micro-sized technologies that can perform practical tasks inside tightly confined spaces.
"Robotics is an exciting field of research, and the development of microscale robots is a fun topic for academic exploration," said John A. Rogers, who led the experimental work. "You might imagine micro-robots as agents to repair or assemble small structures or machines in industry or as surgical assistants to clear clogged arteries, to stop internal bleeding or to eliminate cancerous tumors — all in minimally invasive procedures."