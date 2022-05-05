PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The rackin’ frackin’ sassafrassin’ salty language on hundreds of Maine license plates is one step closer to being removed from the road.
Maine’s secretary of state released draft rules Thursday that would eliminate references to genitalia, sex acts and profanities that proliferated after the state severely loosened language restrictions on so-called vanity license plates in 2015.
The rough and foul language on the plates led to a steady stream of complaints.
It was all too much even for a secretary of state who previously served as director of American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, which has fought for First Amendment rights to freedom of expression.
“Incitement to violence, profanity, ethnic, racial, religious, or other slurs, or reference to illegal or criminal activity – all of which unfortunately can be seen on Maine registration plates today – are all directly contrary to the public interest,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in a statement.
It has been a delicate balancing act.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in France captured a loose wallaby that apparently escaped from its enclosure and was spotted hopping through a road.
Police said the wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, was first spotted Thursday morning in a road connecting the communes of St. Pons and Cavillargue in Gard.
The animal left the area before police arrived, but a second report a few hours later placed the marsupial in Cavillargues.
Police and firefighters arrived at the scene and rescuers were able to tranquilize the wallaby.
The wallaby was taken to an animal clinic in Le Pontet to be examined by a veterinarian. Police said they are now trying to identify the animal's owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OKMULGEE, Kan. (KWCH) - A few people suffered minor injuries due to lightning strikes in Wichita on Wednesday, but the weather did a number on a toilet in Oklahoma.
The Okmulgee Fire Department shared photos with KOTV in Tulsa of a toilet that shattered after being struck by a lightning bolt. The fire department said the lightning struck the roof of an apartment building and traveled inside.
The apartment complex said the unit was vacant but was set to be rented out Thursday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A 20-year-old man drove a stolen Mercedes SUV as fast as 178 mph (286 kph) during a chase Monday night through six counties along Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 95, authorities said.
Deputies deployed stop sticks to flatten the vehicle's tires and a K-9 named Zorro then helped secure the fleeing suspect, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The chase began near Orlando and ended some 150 miles (241 kilometers) later near Hobe Sound.
"The danger to innocent lives related to this crime cannot be overstated," the release said.
Deputies in Martin County, which is north of West Palm Beach, were alerted to the chase through an alert from the Florida Highway Patrol. Video footage from a sheriff's office aircraft showed the car speeding along without headlights after deputies attempted to stop it.
The sheriff's office said the ground pursuit was terminated because of the dangerous speeds, but the aircraft continued to track the stolen SUV. Deputies were able to deploy the stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires.
The driver ran from the vehicle and into a wooded area.
"Multiple deputies followed along with K-9 Zorro," the release said. After he ignored multiple commands to surrender, deputies unleashed the dog "into the woods ending this dangerous criminal joyride."
The South Florida suspect faces multiple charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing with a disregard for safety, and obstruction. His 28-year-old passenger was also arrested.
The sheriff's office commended "every agency and every person on-shift" for ending the pursuit with no injuries or loss of life."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Maryland (Storyful/KFOR) – Police in Maryland say a man dressed in a poop emoji costume let off a stink bomb after his speech, saying the city council passed a "turd of a bill."
On May 2nd, Phil Ateto put on quite a show, telling city council members in Anne Arundel County that they were "upholding white supremacy" by passing a bill which established a police accountability board. He was angry that they didn't include the already existing Anne Arundel County Coalition for Police Accountability. Therefore, Ateto said it gives "the illusion of transparency, but with no actual accountability."
He goes on to say, "You got it passed with the labor and discomfort that comes with passing a giant turd, and then thought you could flush it and move on."
Following Ateto's colorful comments, council members noticed a bad smell in the room. Officers were asked to investigate as the meeting takes a recess. Officers then approach the man and escort him out of the building.
It's unclear whether he will face any charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) And he would have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for Maine's Belfast Police Department.
An intoxicated Maine man was arrested for trespassing early Monday after trying to hide from police underneath a blanket, authorities said.
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Admiral Ocean Inn in Belfast for a report of a disturbance caused by a drunken man identified as Philip Dulude, the Belfast Police Department said.
Police removed Dulude from the property and told him not to return or else he'd be arrested.
When police performed a sweep of the parking lot around 12:40 a.m., police said they found someone hiding in a chair with a blanket draped over themselves.
Police pulled the blanket off to reveal Dulude hiding underneath it, according to authorities.
"Here at Belfast Police Department, we have seen some crafty ways of hiding from the police," the department wrote on Facebook. "This unfortunately is not one of them."
Facebook users poked fun at Dulude's poor hiding place.
"Wait is this an episode of Scooby-Doo," one user wrote.
Another replied: "He almost got away with it!"
Dulude was arrested for criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- Police responded to a busy highway in England to round up an unusual traffic hazard -- a loose goat.
Gloucester Police Specialist Ops said in a Twitter post that officers responded to "multiple calls" Wednesday about "something a bit different on the M5."
Police said a "four-legged menace" -- a loose goat -- was running through lanes of traffic.
The animal "eventually was caught by our specially trained dog and goat handler," police tweeted.
The goat was returned to its field.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- A Missouri road was covered in adult beverages when a tractor-trailer hauling a load of 44,000 pounds of hard seltzer overturned in the roadway.
Missouri State Police said the truck went off the right side of Baseline Boulevard in Jasper County and the driver over-corrected, causing the truck to overturn in the road.
The overturned truck spilled cans of Vizzy hard seltzer across the roadway.
The driver, a 59-year-old Nebraska woman, and her dog were not seriously injured in the crash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- Authorities said they arrested a passenger at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on Thursday after he opened the emergency exit on a flight that just landed, walked onto the wing and slid to the ground.
Chicago police said the man was on a United Airlines flight that had just arrived from San Diego.
Officials said the airliner was taxiing to the gate just before dawn Thursday when the man left his seat and opened the plane's emergency door.
Police officers arrested the impatient passenger after confronting him on the ground.
"Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft and the person is now with law enforcement," a United spokesperson told WLS-TV.
"The plane then arrived at the gate and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority."
Other airport operations were not affected and authorities said charges are pending against the man who left early. He wasn't immediately identified.
Thursday's incident came just a few weeks after another man, who was not a passenger, climbed onto the wing of an airplane at Chicago's Midway Airport -- while he was naked.
Officials said that man had climbed the fence around the airport to get onto the tarmac, but got caught in some barbed wire and disrobed before making it to the plane.