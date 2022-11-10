BATON ROUGE (AP) — A 23-year-old has defeated a two-term incumbent to become a small Louisiana city’s next mayor.
Tyrin Truong, a Democrat, bested independent Mayor Wendy O’Quin Perrette, 47, in Bogalusa, a city of about 11,000 in southeastern Louisiana, WWL-TV reported Wednesday.
“I’m honestly at a loss for words,” Truong said. “This campaign was never about me; it was about building a better Bogalusa and a better city, and I’m glad everybody got out to vote, because it was a team effort, truly a team effort,”
Perrette, who was first elected in 2014, conceded.
“I wish the mayor-elect well, but young Tyrin has demonstrated repeatedly during this campaign that he lacks the skills necessary to lead and unite our city,” Perrette said in a statement to WWL. “I pray I am wrong. During the transition period, I will help any way that I can.”
With all participating precincts reporting Wednesday, Truong was in first place, followed by independent Teddy Drummond and, in third, Perrette, according to unofficial returns published by the secretary of state’s office. Voter turnout was 47%.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A deer caused chaos at a Wisconsin school office when it jumped through a window into an office with two employees inside.
Pacelli Catholic Schools said the deer crashed through a window into the office shared by Director of Advancement Shawna Rhodes and Director of Marketing Jodi Napiwocki at the PCS Central Office in Stephens Point.
"I honestly thought it was an explosion," Napiwocki told the Stephens Point Journal. "I didn't know what it was; we didn't see it coming."
Napiwocki and Rhodes fled the office while the deer, which they described as a large buck, explored the room in an apparent search for an exit.
The deer made its way out of the office and into a hallway, eventually leaving the building through the front door.
"Thankfully no one was harmed, including the deer that showed itself out the front door," PCS said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who won a $50,000 lottery prize with a friend said the ticket had been on his dresser for months before he discovered it was a winner.
The Missouri Lottery said the man and a friend bought a ticket for the June 11 Powerball drawing from the QuikTrip store on Belleau Creek Road in O'Fallon.
"Me and a buddy I've known for 50 years have been playing for the last few years," the man told lottery officials. "I've known him since seventh grade. We had lockers close to each other."
The man said the ticket had been left unchecked for months before he remembered to bring it to a store and have it scanned.
"The ticket was on my dresser since June 11," the man said. "When I checked it, the clerk said, 'You won $50,000!' and I said, 'That's good!'"
The man said he called his wife to tell her the news.
"I called my wife and asked her how her day was going. Then I told her, 'Here's how my day's going!'"
The man did not disclose whether he has any plans for his share of the winnings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a pair of witnesses stepped in to corral a runaway miniature horse seen running loose alongside a busy highway.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the mini horse escaped its pen and was spotted running alongside Highway 401 in Oxford County, just outside of Woodstock, Thursday morning.
A pair of passers-by spotted the loose animal and were able to corral the equine before it or any humans were injured.
The horse was returned to its home, OPP said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane's, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald's.
A lawsuit filed by Raising Cane's in a federal court in Texas alleges that Crossings of Hobart and property owner Schottenstein Property Group tricked the popular chicken finger chain into signing a 15-year lease, that would equate to more than $2 million in rent, while never disclosing that McDonald's held the exclusive rights to sell chicken at the shopping center located next to Southlake Mall in Hobart.
Raising Cane's, as part of its push into Indiana, planned to build a double drive-thru restaurant on the site of a former TGI Fridays located on U.S. 30 in front of the Best Buy across from the mall.
"Despite knowing that the entire business model of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is premised on the sale of chicken fingers, Defendants specifically did not disclose this issue before the Lease was executed," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit claims that not only did the defendants specifically tell Raising Cane's that there were no exclusivity rights that would affect their restaurant, but that the defendants even tried to sell Raising Cane's the exclusive rights to sell deboned chicken at the shopping center "all while knowing McDonald's had already been sold that right."
"Incredibly, Defendants did not tell Raising Cane's it would be unable to sell its chicken fingers at the Shopping Center until nearly eight months after watching Raising Cane's spend nearly a year of time and over a million dollars to develop its new restaurant," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit states that the exclusive rights were given to McDonald's in 1994 by previous property owners. It goes on to say that not only was the Crossings of Hobart aware of this exclusive deal but that they attempted to "cover up their misconduct."
According to the lawsuit, a little over a week after Raising Cane's began construction on the site of a former TGI Fridays, the Crossings of Hobart sent a letter to McDonald's seeking a waiver of their exclusive rights in order for the shopping mall to secure a lease with Chipotle.
McDonald's reportedly declined the request.
The lawsuit states that in McDonald's letter, the golden arched fast-food chain also reminded the property owners that the proposed Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers would be a violation of the terms of the exclusive chicken rights and ordered the property owner to "immediately cease any such proposal to sell chicken."
"Despite McDonald's strong stance, the Defendants said nothing to Raising Cane's," the lawsuit said. "Instead, Defendants stood on the sidelines as Raising Cane's continued to incur over a million dollars in development costs."
Raising Cane's founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for employees
The lawsuit goes on to say that the Crossings of Hobart once more tried to get McDonald's to waive the exclusive chicken rights days later but McDonald's again strongly urged the property owners to have Raising Cane's cease construction.
According to the lawsuit, the defendants didn't come clean about the exclusive rights until March 22, 2022, six weeks after turning the property over to Raising Cane's and "silently watching Raising Cane's spend significant capital demolishing a building to make space for a restaurant the Defendants knew would be implicated by the Exclusive Use Provision."
Raising Cane's stated that had the company known about this exclusive deal they never would have signed the lease in the first place.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants of multiple counts of fraud and is seeking millions of dollars in development costs and lost profits along with the lease being voided.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A Minnesota couple on a road trip to celebrate their 10th anniversary took home a new symbol of their union: a 1.9-carat brown diamond from Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park.
The park said in a news release that Jessica and Seth Erickson made the Crater of Diamonds State Park a featured destination on their 11-state road trip to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their wedding after first hearing about the attraction years ago.
The Ericksons got some tips on wet sifting from some regular park visitors at the North Washing Pavilion and, after about an hour of wet sifting, Seth Erickson spotted a gem in the bottom of his screen.
The pair took the find to the park's Diamond Discovery Center, which verified it was a 1.9-carat brown diamond. The park said the diamond is about the size of a pony bead.
The couple named their diamond HIMO, the initials of each of their children.
Officials said 581 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2022.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nash Johnson is an energetic kid who knows what he wants.
"I just wanted to find my friends on Xbox and play Xbox," said the 8-year-old elementary student from Lexington, Kentucky.
So what did he do? He took the matter into his own hands.
To get the Xbox, he needed some money and to get that, he needed a job.
Nash hopped online and filled out a resume for a dishwasher position at a nearby restaurant called Drake's.
"That had to be the easiest job I knew. Also, I'm very good at washing the dishes," Nash said.
But there was one small problem: You have to be 16 years old to work at Drake's. That is, unless you can find a loophole, which is just what Nash did.
He simply said on his resume that he was under the age of 18.
"It didn't ask for my actual age and it didn't ask me when I was born, so I put I was under 18," Nash said.
"That kid is not afraid to fail. He's a go-getter," his mom Belinda said.
Belinda had no idea Nash was going to send out an application, but in a way, she said it's not all that surprising.
"Financial literacy is really important in our household," Belinda said.
Nash has jars at home where he learns to save, give and spend. Getting the job at Drake's was how he was going to get more cash in that spend jar.
"He's like, 'I can get me more money if I go get me a job, that's going to get me more money that doing my chores at home, that $5 a week gets me," his mom said.
Drake's couldn't give Nash the job due to his age, but they did invite him to orientation, where they surprised him with that Xbox he had been dreaming about.
"I was, like, shocked, very shocked," Nash said.
He got what he wanted that day, but not everything.
"I wish I had the job and the Xbox," he said. "I do have the Xbox but I wish I had the job!"
That's the kind of work ethic Belinda hopes he carries with him forever, and his courage too.
"Don't be afraid to jump out there and go for it. Go get it. You want something go get it," Belinda said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MailTribune.com) A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland.
Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car — allegedly driven by Elizabeth Katherine Essex of Ashland — traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. Essex allegedly failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when she passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
During the pursuit, police spiked Essex's vehicle tires at least seven times, but she allegedly kept going, according to a post on the JCSO Facebook page. Essex allegedly drove without tires from Central Point to exit 14 in Ashland. At that point, police used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to stop the vehicle.
The incident occurred without injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
"Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon did a great job coordinating the multiple agencies leading to a successful and safe resolution of the pursuit," the post stated.
The sheriff's office also credited Oregon State Police, as well as Rogue River, Central Point, Medford, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland officers with assisting with the incident.
Essex was held in Jackson County Jail on Saturday without bail, according to the county inmate list.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ABC) A stunning discovery has been made 36 years after the Challenger space shuttle disaster.
NASA officials tell ABC13 that a 20-foot segment of the shuttle was discovered and recovered by divers off the East coast of Florida.
The dive team was working for a History Channel documentary about the Bermuda Triangle and looking for wreckage of a World War II-era aircraft when they noticed a large humanmade object covered partially by sand on the seafloor, NASA says.
Because of the proximity to the Florida Space Coast, the item's modern construction and the presence of 8-inch square tiles, the documentary team contacted NASA, who wanted to ensure that the surviving family members of the Challenger crew were notified first.
It should be noted that while the documentary is about the Bermuda Triangle, the artifact was found well northwest of that area.