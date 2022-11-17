Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who bought her first-ever Powerball ticket this month ended up winning a $1 million jackpot.
Joni Thompson, 54, of Stanwood, told Michigan Lottery officials that beginner's luck was on her side when she bought a Powerball ticket for the Nov. 8 drawing from the Country Corner Supermarket in Stanwood.
"I'd never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase a ticket after seeing the jackpot was over $1 billion," Thompson said. "After the drawing, I saw a social media post about a $1 million prize being won in Mecosta county, so went to the lottery site to write down the winning numbers and then checked my ticket."
Thompson discovered she had scored a $1 million prize.
"When I realized I'd matched five numbers and was the big winner, I started hyperventilating, screaming, and crying! I had my son scan my ticket on his lottery app to make sure I was reading it right. It's hard to describe what it feels like to win $1 million; I am still speechless," she said.
Thompson said she plans to invest some of her winnings into her new business and the rest will go into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Colorado said a great horned owl is recovering after being removed from the front grille of a pickup truck.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the owl was likely swooping low to catch prey when it ended up embedded in the front grille of a pickup truck Monday night in the Colorado Springs area.
Travis Sauder, a district wildlife manager, responded to the scene and was able to extract the owl from the truck.
Sauder said the owl's wing was not broken and the avian is now receiving rehabilitation at the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An airline pilot and a California airport crew worked together to reunite a passenger with a phone left behind at the gate -- and the window-reaching scene was caught on camera.
Southwest Airlines posted a video to Facebook showing the captain of the flight hanging out of a cockpit window to retrieve the phone being passed to him by the jumping ground crew workers at Long Beach Airport.
The airline explained the phone had been found at the gate after the plane had finished boarding and left the gate in preparation for takeoff.
The gate crew passed the phone to the ground crew, which was able to pass the phone to the pilot for a reunion with its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A deer broke into a New York nursing home and was caught in camera making its way through a physical therapy room.
Bill Betts, an employee at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown, captured video Monday made its way to the physical therapy room and explored before crashing out of the building through a window.
Administrator Neal Van Slyke said the deer had entered through another building and was inside for about 10 minutes.
Van Slyke said the deer did not appear to have any serious injuries and fled into the woods. He said there was very little damage to the building aside from the two broken windows.
A Wisconsin couple found they weren't quite as lucky when a deer crashed into their West Allis home through a glass door. Sue and Richard Sujecki said the deer was trapped inside the house for about three hours before being escorted out by state wardens.
The Sujeckis said the deer caused extensive damage to their home while searching for an exit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Gizmodo) Just when you thought companies couldn't possibly shove more advertisements into your eye sockets, technology proved it was possible. Digital (or virtual) ads are promos inserted into media post-production or in real time. They first emerged in video games, then started creeping into TV shows on streaming platforms. And during the pandemic, digital ads began making their way onto the basketball court in NBA broadcasts.
On top of ensuring that nowhere in sports is safe from commercialization, the virtual ads have had at least one other, unintended side effect: They killed a well-loved team uniform. In a green screen-style snafu, certain jerseys were too close in color to the polished wooden floors of NBA arenas. Thus, digital ads ended up distorted by players wearing the offending outfits, as first reported by Paul Lukas, the uniform-obsessed aesthetics aficionado who writes the popular UniWatch newsletter.
Specifically, the proliferation of digital ads forced the Milwaukee Bucks' to give up their cream-colored jerseys. The uniforms were an alternate used during some games from 2017-2020. The colorway was inspired by the team's home city nickname (in turn, inspired by a local building material). Fans of the Wisconsin franchise loved the look, according to Lukas who spoke with the Bucks' chief marketing officer, Dustin Godsey. "It was incredibly well received," Godsey told Lukas. "It helped us kind of build that Cream City brand."
But there was a problem. The teams' sponsors started noticing that players wearing the jerseys were getting in the way of their ads—and reported a "pixelation effect," said Godsey. As a result, the Milwaukee uniforms (and all cream uniforms) were banned NBA-wide. The move also impacts the Philadelphia 76ers, who've had a "parchment" colored uniform variant in rotation for the past three seasons, according to Lukas.
It may seem a small thing, but the off-white prohibition is a clear signal of the growing influence that advertisers are having in the sports league and beyond—and the technology enabling that influence. Ad tech is big business, arguably the biggest business—maybe even the only business.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A New Zealand property owner is hoping to stand out from other sellers by offering a free Tesla to the person who buys their home.
The house - a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom property - has reportedly been on the market for weeks.
The owner has thrown in the offer of a new car to try to sweeten the $1.8m (£928,000) deal.
New Zealand house prices have seen their biggest drop in 30 years and were down 10.9% in October - their 11th consecutive month of falling.
"Rising mortgage rates continue to weigh on house prices and sale activity," said Kiwibank economists in a note.
So, the owners of 22 Dungloe Avenue, Flat Bush, had to drop the price and do something to stand out from the other 400+ listings in the Auckland suburb, Barfoot & Thompson residential sales agent Kapil Rana told Stuff.co.nz.
The price of the car is a "bonus" rather than adding to the market value, he added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Passengers on a New York commuter train were temporarily delayed when employees ventured out onto the tracks to rescue a wayward kitten.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the engineer on the 9:40 a.m. train from North White Plains to Grand Central Terminal on the Metro-North Harlem Line reported a kitten on the tracks at the Fordham station in the Bronx.
Rescuers from Long Island Cat Kitten Solution were summoned by a pair of witnesses who heard the kitten mewing from the tracks.
John DeBacker, vice president of the rescue group, said a group of MTA officers were able to cut power to the Metro-North line, temporarily halting train activity and allowing the officers to venture out onto the tracks to retrieve the tiny feline.
The MTA said train service was only interrupted for about 10 minutes.
The kitten was taken to Last Hope Inc. Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) The endless permutations of five-letter words took over the internet in 2022 as the online puzzle game Wordle dominated social media feeds, pop culture and even determined the Cambridge Dictionary's word of the year.
"Homer" was looked up on the Cambridge Dictionary website more than 79,000 times this year, with 65,401 searches taking place in one day – May 5.
The reason? That was the day it was the Wordle answer, provoking frustration from non-American users unfamiliar with the term as they attempted to secure a win by guessing the word within the game's six-guess limit.
"Homer" is an informal American-English term for a home run in baseball, Cambridge Dictionary said in a news release Wednesday. Others might know it as the name of a Simpsons character or an ancient Greek poet.
"Many players outside the US had not heard this word before," added the news release. "Huge numbers of players expressed their frustration and annoyance on social media, but many also turned to the Cambridge Dictionary to find out more."
"Still angry about 'homer,'" one person tweeted on May 31. "It's been weeks now. Furious."
There were several other American-English words that appeared on Wordle and later spiked in searches on the Cambridge Dictionary website – described by the dictionary's news release as the "Wordle effect."
The American spelling of "humor" saw increased traffic, with almost 30,000 searches on the day it was the Wordle answer, while more unusual words like "caulk" and "bayou" were also searched thousands of times.
According to the Department of Health and Social Care, UK will send one million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine South Korea. In return, South Korea will send the same 'overall volume of doses' before the end of the 2022. (Photo by Dinendra Haria / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)
'Vax' is Oxford English Dictionary publisher's 2021 Word of the Year
Cambridge Dictionary's choice for word of the year illustrates the popularity of a simple game that could be shared online when global pandemic restrictions limited social interactions for millions.
"Perhaps it's no wonder that people enjoy the focus and mental challenge of a simple word game that can be a shared experience with family and friends, whether they're physically together or not, at a time of volatility and prolonged recovery from a global pandemic," Wendalyn Nichols, from the Cambridge Dictionary, said in the release.
"Even the complaints about the choice of words seem to be part of the fun."
After Wordle's viral popularity, it was bought by the New York Times and drove the best ever quarter for net subscriber additions to its games sections, CEO Meredith Kopit Levien said in the earnings release in May.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Timeout.com) Petty news today from the animal kingdom: a lyrebird at Taronga Zoo has been blasting the "evacuate now" alarm with eerie accuracy since the lions escaped their enclosure less than two weeks ago.
Though according to an interview on ABC Radio with an expert on lyrebird language, the sardonic bird has been singing the alarm for some time: "The zoo and a lyrebird expert have thrown cold water on the reports, and say the bird is actually making the sound of the fire alarm – something it's done for years." It doesn't make the bird's antics any less amusing.
The bird has swapped out its usual mimic of a baby crying for the blood-chilling alarm that also sounded when five lions slipped out of their exhibit around 6.30am on November 2. The lyrebird even has an Australian accent. Lyrebirds are one of nature's most impressive (and petty) mimickers and have been recorded copying sounds of construction, car alarms, other bird-folk like kookaburras, and now, the sound that will continue to send shivers down zoo handlers' backs for years to come.
Shine on, you crazy diamond. May we all aspire to this level of deep-cuts.