Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he has peer pressure to thank after he bought his first-ever Powerball ticket -- and won a $150,000 prize.
Danny Johnson, of Hampton, told Virginia Lottery officials he was always skeptical about lottery games and would tell his friends that they're a waste of time and money.
Johnson said a friend started urging him to buy a Powerball ticket when the jackpot reached historic levels in early November, so he gave in and bought a ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing from the lottery's website.
"I looked at the winning numbers and said, 'Hey I've got a few of those,'" Johnson recalled. "I didn't know how much I'd won because I never play."
The first-time player's ticket ended up matching four numbers and the Powerball in the drawing, earning him a $50,000 prize that was multiplied to $150,000 thanks to his selecting the Power Play option.
Johnson said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, but he is considering a surprise gift for the friend who pressured him into buying his ticket.
-----------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A zoo in Sweden said officials are searching for a giant owl that escaped alongside another avian two days ago.
The Skansen Zoo in Stockholm said two great gray owls, named Percy and Barr, escaped from the facility Monday night when their enclosure was damaged, but the older owl, Percy, was later located on zoo grounds and coaxed back into the hands of zookeepers.
Barr, Percy's son, remained on the loose Wednesday and officials are still trying to find him.
A zoo spokeswoman said Barr does not pose a threat to the public. She said the owl is used to human contact and is very friendly.
----------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A British angler who cast his line at a carp fishery in France had his photos go viral after he reeled in a monster 67.4-pound goldfish.
Bluewater Lakes, a carp fishery in Champagne, posted photos to Facebook showing Andy Hackett, 42, posing with his prize catch, a massive goldfish known locally as "The Carrot."
The fishery said the goldfish was put into the lake 15 years ago to give anglers something interesting to catch, but it wasn't until last year that the fish was noted to have grown to a size in excess of 60 pounds.
Bluewater Lakes shared a video of The Carrot being returned to the water after being weighed and photographed.
-----------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida couple who are both competitive eaters broke Guinness World Records for speed eating hot dogs and a burrito.
The record-keeping organization announced Miki Sudo ate an entire burrito in 31.47 seconds, breaking the previous record by 0.88 seconds. In the same day, she broke the record for most hot dogs eaten in 1 minute, downing six to double the previous record.
Sudo's husband, Nicholas Wehry ate 12 hot dogs in 3 minutes, beating the previous record of 9.
The pair, known as The Hungry Couple, met four years ago while preparing for a competitive eating event.
"We actually met at the gym on the morning of the largest eating contest on our circuit," Sudo told Guinness World Records. "I just thought I'd be polite, and I went over and introduced myself."
The couple have since married, and have a child together, but they continue to face one another in competitions.
"We're ranked third and fourth in the world and at any given contest, we might beat each other by a fraction of an ounce," Sudo said.
------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A library in Texas said employees recently found something unexpected in the drop box -- a Beatles cassette tape that had been checked out 44 years earlier.
The San Antonio Public Library said the tape, a recording of an interview with Beatles members John Lennon and Paul McCartney, was left anonymously in a book return drop box recently.
Librarians determined the cassette had been checked out from the Westfall Branch Library more than four decades earlier.
"Luckily, we have been fine-free since October 2021, so even if you have an item to return that's a year late, a decade late, and even four decades late, we will still accept it at NO charge," the library said in a Facebook post.