Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph possible. Locally stronger winds are also possible over the mountains, Waterville Plateau, and over southeast Washington in the foothills of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. You should also prepare for possible power outages due to the strong winds and the possibility of tree damage. &&