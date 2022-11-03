Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia family has the World Series to thank for the safe return of their cat after the animal was found on the subway tracks.
The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society said the cat, named Edgar, escaped from a carrier Sunday night at the train platform at 2nd and Market Streets.
PAWS said a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority on duty in the area spotted Edgar on the tracks Monday. The group said the employee wouldn't normally have been working in the area, but was on special duty for the World Series.
"You might say it's a Philadelphia Phillies Miracle," PAWS said in a Facebook post.
Another SEPTA worker was able to reach Edgar on the tracks and turn him over to PAWS rescuers.
"If it wasn't for the World Series, Edgar could be in a lot more danger than he is right now," Laura Foley of PAWS told NBC Philadelphia. "He's finally home."
Edgar was reunited with his family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Two giant orbs broke free and bounced through the streets of London this week, according to videos posted on social media.
The Telegraph reported that the footage was captured early Monday amid warnings of strong winds and heavy rain.
While the silvery balls looked like they were part of an early Christmas display, they were not actually related to the holiday. Instead, they were part of an installation called "Four World Set" by artist Tom Shannon that was commissioned by electronic music duo Mount Kimbie:
Mount Kimbie's Kai Campos wrote on Instagram that he was "heartbroken."
"Seeing it completed on Sunday night was one of the most exciting things I've been involved with," he wrote. "I'm absolutely gutted that more people won't get to see it this week."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and the bruin was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
An employee at the Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip at Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe captured photos and videos when a bear barged into the business about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The bear climbed onto a counter and ate some cookies while employees waited for police to arrive.
After officers arrived, they and were able to chase the bear out of the business.
The bear was not the first to get into trouble due to its sweet tooth -- a bear was caught on camera in September stealing cupcakes from a 2-year-old's birthday party in West Hartford, Conn.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed.
The latest find is an old casino riverboat.
Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed what lies beneath.
"We just heard that the river's really low, and there's a lot of cool things and a lot of boats that have washed up ashore, and we heard about the ferry boat, which I think it used to be a casino, maybe?" said Rhodes College student Claire Smith.
Smith is right. The old boat is the Diamond Lady.
The once-grand gaming vessel took its maiden voyage in the 90s, but it got docked just a few years later in favor of a bigger riverboat.
For years, it sat empty and unused before storms hit the Mid-South in 2021 and sank the vessel.
When the waters receded, the Diamond Lady saw the light of day again.
"We're with our brother. He's an artist, so he comes and does this stuff for inspiration, and we — my family's in town — so we decided it'd be fun to go do this," Claire said.
Sunken treasures like the Diamond Lady aren't the only things being revealed as the river recedes.
Claire's sister, Lucy Smith, who's visiting from Richmond, Virginia, says she's looking out for scarier stuff.
"Events like this, you get to uncover bones, like maybe murders, which is kind of bad, but like, you get to, like, find all the history that is rooted in the Mississippi," Lucy said.
As the river rises and falls, only time will tell what other hidden treasures or spooky secrets it will show us next.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Miller Lite has quite a gift waiting under the tree for beer lovers this year: a new Christmas Tree Keg Stand.
The tree stand – basically a small table used to support the tree – can fit around a quarter-barrel keg beneath it. The design "makes it seem as if beer is being poured from the tree," Sarah Showak, associate marketing manager at Miller Lite, said in a company blog post Wednesday.
Available online for $49.99 starting November 10, the limited-edition keg stand is the newest addition to the company's annual holiday lineup, which has included ugly holiday sweaters and beanies as well as the popular "Beernaments," a six-pack of round tree ornaments with the Miller Life logo that fit around 12-ounce cans of beer.
The stand will support a tree that weighs up to 150 pounds, or a five-foot evergreen tree complete with lights and ornaments, according to the company, and is "playing off the success of Beernaments, making beer part of the holiday," said Showak.
The holiday line is meant to target consumers during a season that traditionally boosts liquor sales in general, at the expense of beer, according to the blog post.
Miller Lite is a unit of Molson Coors (TAP), a beverage giant that also owns brands that include Coors Lite and Blue Moon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A lottery winner in China donned a mascot costume to claim his $30.6 million lottery jackpot in order to keep his wife and children from finding out about the prize.
The Guangxi Welfare Lottery said the man, identified only by the pseudonym Li, said he has been playing the lottery for about 10 years and normally uses the numbers 02-15-19-26-27-29-02.
The man recently spent $11 to buy 40 tickets bearing his lucky numbers for the same drawing, and each ticket ended up winning $765,000, for a total of about $30.6 million.
Li showed up to collect his prize wearing a bright yellow cartoon mascot costume. He said he wanted to keep his jackpot a secret from his family.
"I have not told my wife or children. I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in future," Li told lottery officials.
Li donated some of his winnings to a lottery fund that supports vulnerable communities in China. He said he does not yet have plans for the rest of the money.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Zoos Fiona the hippo's stardom is reaching new heights.
The zoo revealed its newest 24-foot tall nutcracker statue featuring the famous hippo resident.
The zoo teased the statue on Wednesday saying its giving the giant nutcracker statue a whole new look.
The zoo said the statue has been a year in the making, taking 12 people and about 1650 hours to make it come to life.
It will feature some fun hidden details that are part of Fiona's story.
Here are some to look for:
- Six slices of watermelon on her belt (because she was born 6 weeks pre-mature and loves watermelon)
- Camera on the belt buckle because she grew up in front of the camera
- 29 buttons on her coat represent her birthweight of 29 pounds
- Aquarius symbol on the buttons is a nod to her astrological sign
- Her birth stone, garnet, is in her crown
- Fritz, her new little brother, is painted on her toenail
The statue was installed ahead of the zoo's Festival of Lights that features millions of LED lights that adorn the zoo grounds.
The festival is often named among the best light shows in the nation.
The festival opens to the public on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 8.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Southern Living) Have you ever wanted to snuggle a turkey? If so, we have the event for you!
This Thanksgiving, Gentle Barn facilities in California, Missouri, and Tennessee are inviting the public to a special pre-meal event where, in exchange for a modest donation, you can cuddle rescued turkeys, feed them treats and join staff and other visitors for pie, crafts, music, and games.
"These animals are living their best lives, and anyone lucky enough to meet or spend time with them will discover they are highly affectionate, intelligent, social, protective towards their families, and gentle with humans," a news release states.
A $25 donation unlocks a 1.5 hour snuggle sesh with the turkey(s) of your choice as well as a self-guided tour of the property. The fun will take place on Thanksgiving Day (November 24) with three timed entry slots: 10:00 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Kids younger than 2 are free. Reserve your tickets here.
The Gentle Barn is a non-profit animal sanctuary that takes in unwanted and neglected farm animals, providing them with a loving home to live out the rest of their years. Since its inception in 1999, The Gentle Barn has saved thousands of animals.
For more information visit gentlebarn.org.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Cambridge University Botanic Garden has revealed what it calls a "special gift" to plant enthusiasts - and it's a "total stinker".
Visitors will know they are close to the orchid bulbophyllum phalaenopsis when they start to smell the "delicate aroma of rotting cabbages", the garden's Facebook page says.
"The odour has also been described as smelling like dead rats decomposing next to rotting fish.
"To the carrion flies and beetles that pollinate it in the wild, it smells amazing."
The orchid was collected from Papua New Guinea and is rarely seen flowering outside its natural habitat.
The botanic garden said it was flourishing thanks to the care of its volunteer orchid expert Phil.
"Our glasshouse team think it will reach its ponging peak any time soon," they said.
Curator Susanne Meyer-Bueser poses in front of the Piet Mondrian painting "New York City I" in the Kunstsammlung NRW after it has been hanging upside down for 77 years in Duesseldorf, Germany, October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Petra Wischgoll NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Piet Mondrian artwork New York City I hung upside down for 75 years
"Only time will tell if it's in time for Halloween but we can confirm if you get nice and close to it now, you won't be disappointed!"
Plants and flowers that smell bad usually do so to attract insects and flies that normally leg their eggs in faeces and rotting materials.
Attracting by the stench, they end up pollinating them before leaving.