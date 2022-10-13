Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a resident's home to relocate a large black bear found taking shelter under the deck.
CPW Officer John Livingston posted photos and videos to Instagram showing the removal of the big bear from under the deck of a home near Needham Elementary School in Durango.
"It took a tranquilizer dart and five members of @coparkswildlife staff to get this bear out from under the deck and into a trailer so it could be prepared for relocation," Livingston wrote. "We estimated this bear to be at least 10 years old and to weigh as much as 400 pounds."
Livingston said the bear was tagged and microchipped before being released about 60 miles away from the home.
Bears in Colorado are particularly active during the early fall, when they need to eat about 20,000 calories a day to prepare for their winter hibernation.
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of Levi's jeans dating from the 1880s were found in an abandoned mine and auctioned for $87,400.
The pants were found in an abandoned mine in the American West by self-described "denim archaeologist" Michael Harris and were sold at Durango Vintage Festivus, a four-day celebration of denim on the outskirts of Aztec, N.M.
The jeans, which feature a buckleback adjuster along the seat, were purchased by Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson. Hautner paid 90% of the price, while Stevenson contributed the remaining 10%.
Stevenson, who owns and operates the Denim Doctors repair shop in Los Angeles, said the pants were a rare discovery.
"These jeans are extremely rare -- especially in this fantastic worn condition and size," he told CNN.
Stevenson said Harris "has looked in at least 50 abandoned mines for five years and has not found a pair of equal quality."
He said a couple other pairs of Levi's from the same time period are known to still exist, but they are on display in museums and are not considered to be in wearable condition. He said the auctioned pair, by contrast, could be worn with only a few minor repairs.
"There's a couple of soft spots on the jeans that could use a bit of reinforcement but otherwise they're super-duper solid jeans," he said.
A label inside the jeans reads: "The only kind made by white labor," a slogan adopted by the denim company after the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which barred Chinese workers from entering the United States.
"It's wild to see that," Haupert told the Wall Street Journal. "That's how old these jeans are."
A Levi's representative said the slogan, and the company's policy of not hiring Chinese immigrants, were scrapped in the 1890s.
The new owners said the jeans are now being kept in a safety deposit box near Denim Doctors and can be viewed by appointment. They said they are hoping to sell the pants to a museum for public display.
(Vice) Ryan Crownholm, an entrepreneur in Los Angeles, is fighting the state of California for giving him a fine of $1,000 for drawing maps.
Crownholm, who is the founder of MySitePlan.com, a website that allows people to purchase informal maps for their property drawn from preexisting information and images, was issued a citation from the California Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists, who claimed that Crownholm and the site were illegally practicing land surveying without a license.
The board stated that to "depict the location of property lines, fixed works, and the geographical relationship thereto" requires a license, and required Crownholm to not only pay a $1,000 fine but stop his business.
The board's language—that anyone who "depicts the location of property lines" and features within those lines needs a license—is broad and vague. It could be interpreted that anyone who's ever drawn a map in California without a license is breaking the law.
"Somebody's got to do something and fight back. I mean, this is, this is how I've made a living for myself for a lot of years," Crownholm told Motherboard. "There's a lot of other business owners in California that are being sort of strangled by these policies that don't serve anyone, and certainly not the people of California."
Crownholm has teamed up with the Institute for Justice to take the board to federal court, where they've brought three claims against the Board. In the first claim, they say that the board violates Crownholm's First Amendment right to free speech. Secondly, they argue that "California's definition of land surveying is unconstitutionally overbroad and unconstitutionally vague." The team argues third for an "in-the-alternative claim under the Fourteenth Amendment," meaning that the board's regulations should advance legitimate government interest and not discriminate against "similarly situated people," which in this case refers to Crownholm and other people who draw their own site plans.
On Crownholm's site, there is a bold disclaimer at the top which says "THIS IS NOT A LEGAL SURVEY, NOR IS IT INTENDED TO BE OR REPLACE ONE." The company's "About" page clearly states that it uses publicly available information, such as Google Maps, online Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and other programs with satellite imagery to create its digital drawings. It also says, "If your building department DOES NOT require a Surveyor, Engineer, or Architect Stamp our plans are just what you need!"
Building departments regularly accept plan drawings from non-surveyors and even give instructions to contractors and homeowners on how to create their own site drawings. Crownholm started his career as a contractor and learned how to create site plans, which is a requirement when applying for permits. For example, the city building department of San Gabriel, California has a pamphlet that answers questions such as "What is a Site Plan?" and "How do I prepare a Site Plan?" and guides homeowners to use free online GIS data. Customers go to MySitePlan.com to make this process easier for them, whether it's restaurants looking to plan outdoor dining tables or wedding venues working on an upcoming ceremony.
Local officials encouraging people to create their own site drawings contradicts the board's claim that anyone who depicts a site map needs a license. The Institute of Justice wrote about Crownholm's case that "there is no way to tell why MySitePlan.com's site plan drawings are illegal but the thousands of site plan drawings submitted by non-surveyors to California building departments are not."
"Essentially, at the end of the day, what we are is a professional tracing company. We just take the existing information, and we just repurpose it and it's the same thing that every contractor in California does, every homeowner in California does," Crownholm said. "Whenever they need a prmit, when they need building permits, in particular, they state specifically that they do not need to hire a surveyor, architect, or engineer. We're basically just working as an extension to them, you know, it's like a person who doesn't want to change their car's oil, so we change it for them."
The Institute of Justice said that if the board goes through with its action of shutting down Crownholm's business, it would serve as a harmful precedent to anyone doing mapping and map-making.
"For the board to say that I'm not allowed to do it, they'll also have to tell all the building departments that they have to change all their policies and that all the homeowners won't be allowed to talk for themselves anymore, and all the contractors," Crownholm said. "Oh, and by the way, Zillow and Redfin, and all these other companies that use the same database should shut down as well."
"As our complaint explains, it's been long recognized that a literal interpretation of surveying practice statutes would make a lot of common everyday things illegal without a license: GIS data, the many uses now of things like Google Maps," said Paul Avelar, the lawyer representing Crownholm and managing attorney at the Institute for Justice Arizona Office.
The requirement for everyone who draws maps to have a surveying license would restrict currently public GIS data that is not only used for housing purposes but depict COVID-19 cases, crime rates and patterns, and current wildfires. Obtaining a surveying license in California requires six years of full-time experience in land surveying, followed by taking and passing four exams and paying the $175 application fee.
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The National League Division Series game between the Dodgers and Padres in Los Angeles was briefly interrupted when a goose joined the players on the field.
The greater white-fronted goose, which some outlets initially confused for a duck, showed up just outside the infield at Dodger Stadium during the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday.
Game play continued for a short time with the fowl invader on the field, but stadium personnel eventually corralled the bird off the field.
Video of the capture shows workers chasing the goose from behind home plate to where it was successfully netted near third base.
The Padres went on to win the game 5-3.
(Boston.com) Want free hot dogs for life? They can be yours if you commemorate a tattoo to an Allston dive bar.
Last week, the Silhouette Cocktail Lounge, better known as the Sil, offered a new deal for its customers — get a tattoo related to the bar, and you're entitled to one "Sil Dog" per visit.
Blair Hu, a master's student at Boston College, was the first to rise to the challenge. There's just one problem. "I've never stepped foot in there," he said.
Hu saw a TikTok about the offer, and booked an appointment at Ghost in the Machine Tattoo in Brighton. He was drawn to the Sil's logo — a rat with angel wings drinking a beer.
"When opportunity comes knocking, you have to answer," he said. "And I'm sure the hot dogs are great."
Sarah Leib, the general manager of the Silhouette Cocktail Lounge, has been working with the bar for 10 years. the Sil came under new management in February, she said, and in anticipation of the reopening, an employee designed a sticker that became the bar's new unofficial logo.
Months later, a regular approached the bartender with the same rat across her forearm.
"She had been coming in for a long time, and she asked for a free drink in honor of her tattoo," Leib said. "We obviously said yes."
With the reopening came new offerings like hot dogs, which were introduced on the menu in mid-September. While they were selling a "decent amount," Leib said, the Sil's PR rep suggested creating a promotion for them, and the ink offer was born.
The promotion has attracted both regulars and first-timers like Hu. Leib said she's gotten multiple calls from tattoo artists asking about the parameters of the promotion. She keeps it open, she said — anything related to the Sil on a PG-13 body part.
The promotion's recent popularity has made the bar expand the offer. The 100th person will be entitled to unlimited hot dogs for life, as opposed to one per visit.
While Hu hasn't taken advantage of the free food just yet, he plans on visiting this weekend to "give the hot dogs in question a taste test," he said.
For those unwilling to go under the needle, "Sil Dogs" ordinarily go for $3.50, and $1 on Wednesdays until 9 p.m.
Leib said the promotion is so that anyone who may enjoy the bar — which has been an Allston institution since 1965 — can show their Sil pride.
"This place has been around for a long time, and people have been coming, as have their parents before them," she said. "I don't know if the deal will get more people coming in, but it keeps people coming back.
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said a reported rattlesnake inside a resident's home was found to be an apparent escaped pet python searching for shelter.
The Universal City Police Department said a homeowner contacted authorities Wednesday morning after discovering what she believed to be a rattlesnake inside her house.
Officer Hector Luevano, who has experience with snakes, responded to the home and discovered the serpent was actually a non-venomous python.
"The lady provided him with an old pillowcase to transport the snake and it was later picked up by our animal control folks," police Lt. Sheila "Tina" Vitacco told KSAT-TV. "The officer asked if the lady wanted to keep it since it was a pet but she was not having any of that."
Luevano took the snake back to the police station, where it was later retrieved by Universal City Animal Services.
Officials said they believe the snake to be an escaped pet and are now trying to find the animal's owner.
(Reuters) Oct 12 (Reuters) - The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has scented a new opportunity to capitalise on quirky products, launching a perfume called "Burnt Hair" that he said sold 10,000 bottles to earn a million dollars in just a few hours.
"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk asked on Twitter, where he now describes himself as a perfume salesman.
"The essence of repugnant desire" is the website description of his latest offering, which costs $100 a bottle and is set to start shipping in the first quarter of 2023, making good on a product Musk first touted in September.
Previous brainwaves have included Tesla's (TSLA.O) own-brand tequila, launched in 2020, and a pair of "short shorts" to signify Musk's victory over investors who bet against the electric vehicle maker, now the world's most valuable car firm.
His Boring Company, a tunnelling firm last valued at $5.7 billion, sold flamethrowers at $500 apiece in early 2018, raising $10 million. He also sold 50,000 Boring Company hats.
Musk's ambitions over the years have ranged from colonising Mars to creating a new sustainable energy economy, and in the process he has built Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and smaller firms.
Last week the billionaire proposed to proceed with his original $44-billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
If successful, a deal would put Musk in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and end months of litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed his reputation for erratic behavior.
The Boring Company did not respond to a query on how long it planned to keep the perfume listed.
(CNN) The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized -- by a 17-foot statue in Alberta, Canada.
The Cheetos brand erected the statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto, complete with orange fingertips, in Cheadle, Alberta. The community was chosen because of its name's similarity to "cheetle," the company's official name for Cheeto dust, according to a news release from Cheetos.
"Cheetos fans have always known that the delicious, cheesy dust on their fingertips is an unmistakably delicious part of the Cheetos experience, but now it officially has a name: Cheetle," said Lisa Allie, the senior marketing director at PepsiCo Foods Canada, which distributes Cheetos in the country.
"We're excited to be celebrating Cheetle and Canadians' cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips on such a grand scale and in such a uniquely mischievous way."
The statue stands almost 17 feet tall.
But the unique piece of art won't stay in Cheadle forever, according to the news release. Cheadle residents and visitors can check out the big, cheesy fingers until November 4. Then, the monument will embark on a tour of other locations in Canada.
Cheadle is a hamlet located in Alberta's Wheatland County. Its population is tiny: just 83 people lived there in 2021, according to Canada's census for that year.
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A wildlife trapper was summoned to a Florida beach to remove a massive alligator spotted taking a swim in the ocean.
The City of Delray Beach said in a Facebook post that a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trapper responded to the shoreline alongside the Delray Beach Police Department and Delray Beach Fire Rescue lifeguards when a large alligator was spotted taking a saltwater swim.
"While the American alligator prefers freshwater lakes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands, they are occasionally seen in brackish water," the post said. "Alligators can tolerate saltwater for short periods."
The gator was not harmed and was taken to an alligator farm in the area.