Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect who dressed in a clown mask and robbed a convenience store in the Poconos while wielding what appeared to be a samurai sword.
The armed robbery happened just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13 at a Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County, police said Monday.
The suspect, described as a White male, entered through the rear of the store, brandished the samurai sword and demanded cash from the register, according to authorities.
Surveillance images show the suspect wearing a clown mask, white T-shirt and gray sweatpants as he unsheathes the sword.
After stealing the cash, the suspect fled into a wooded area, police said.
Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect or the robbery to contact Pennsylvania State Police.
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Residents of a British village captured video of an unusual animal spotted wandering loose in their neighborhoods -- a wallaby.
Cia Christie, 13, captured video of the wallaby wandering near her home while she was on her way to school in Chopwell, Gateshead, England, about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"I could not believe my eyes," Christie told ITV News. "I have heard that something like this has happened before. This was the first time I saw one in the street."
A second video of the marsupial was captured by local resident Kevin Keegan on his way to work.
An RSPCA animal rescue team is currently searching for the animal and has warned residents not to attempt to approach the wallaby, as it may become spooked and flee the area.
A wallaby was previously spotted in Chopwell after escaping from a farm in 2019. It was unclear whether the current loose wallaby is the same animal.
(Huffington Post_ A GOP candidate running for an Arizona college district's governing board was arrested on a charge of public sexual indecency after an officer allegedly caught him masturbating in his truck near a preschool.
Randy Kaufman was arrested Oct. 4 but suspended his campaign Tuesday following media reports of his arrest. Kaufman is running for the governing board of the Maricopa County Community College District, and was allegedly caught masturbating by the county's community college police.
"I f*cked up," Kaufman told an officer during his arrest, according to a police report.
The report says the incident began when an officer with the Maricopa County Community Colleges Police approached Kaufman's parked vehicle and saw the man with his pants down.
"Kaufman appeared to be looking at a cell phone in one hand," the police report said. "I immediately became alarmed as I saw Kaufman had his pants down mid-thigh and was exposed showing his fully erect nude penis. Kaufman was manipulating his genitals in a masturbatory manner."
The officer said Kaufman didn't seem to notice the officer at first, but that Kaufman was in view of a nearby bicyclist and a preschool where children were playing outside. When confronted, the officer said, Kaufman apologized for the act.
"I'm sorry," Kaufman said, according to the report. "I fucked up. I'm really stressed."
Kaufman, who told police he worked as an officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections for 27 years, said he didn't know there was a preschool just feet away, according to the report.
"Are you going to put that in the report?" the officer said Kaufman asked.
"Don't you see how alarming that is?" the officer responded, according to the report. "That there are children nearby, people passing on bikes and in cars where they can look and see what you are doing?"
In a Facebook post from May, Kaufman said he wanted "our children protected from the progressive left."
Kaufman was charged with public sexual indecency, but 12News in Phoenix reported that Kaufman could also face a possible felony charge because of his proximity to the preschool.
Despite the charge, the Maricopa County Recorder's Office said it's too late for Kaufman's name to be removed from the ballot, and some people have already voted early.
In a statement about his suspended campaign, Kaufman didn't address the arrest, but said he "will never stop fighting to protect the United States Constitution and the values that make America the greatest country in the world."
Kaufman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Market Watch) When it comes to nostalgia, McDonald's customers sure are lovin' it.
The burger chain brought back its Halloween pails on Tuesday, which haven't been offered in the U.S. since 2016. The plastic trick-or-treat buckets decorated to look like a ghost, a goblin or a jack-o'-lantern (aka McBoo, McGoblin and McPunk'n, respectively) quickly began trending among real-time Google searches on Tuesday.
But the appetite for these Halloween buckets is nothing compared to the recent McDonald's MCD, -0.39% collaboration with streetwear company Cactus Plant Flea Market, which dished out a $12-$13 box (better known as the "adult Happy Meal") that featured a food combo and a collectible figurine targeted toward the grownups who grew up on Happy Meals.
They sold out quickly, and now some enterprising fast food lovers are hawking the adult Happy Meal toys over online resale sites for thousands of dollars.
So what's the appeal? Nostalgia, nostalgia, nostalgia. "Everyone remembers their first Happy Meal as a kid … and the can't-sit-still feeling as you dug in to see what was inside," McDonald's wrote in a press release. "And now, we're reimagining that experience in a whole new way — this time, for adults."
The limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market Box at McDonald's rolled out on Oct. 3, feeding the inner child of the average customer by offering a choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets main dish, french fries and a soft drink, as well as one of four "toys" featuring redesigned McDonald's mascots like the Grimace, the Hamburgler and Birdie, as well as a new "Cactus Buddy!" figure (yes, the exclamation point is part of his name.)
The Cactus Plant Flea Market boxes sold out in many places on the same day that they came out. Some McDonald's employees took to Reddit and TikTok to share how much they were not lovin' it — which was reminiscent of the hatred many Starbucks SBUX, -0.83% employees felt toward the viral unicorn frappuccino in 2017.
And now, both the toys and the boxes have become near impossible to come by — unless you're willing to cough up a lot of cash. A medium Cactus Plant Flea Market Box costs about $12, with large box closer to $13 — and one New Jersey mom noted that in her area, a Big Mac combo with fries and a drink runs under $10, so she spent $3 basically get the collectible toy.
But one eBay listing offering three of the collectible Cactus Plant Flea Market, still unwrapped and in their original packaging, is asking for a whopping $300,000.
Another listing on the fashion marketplace Grailed, which is marked as an "authenticated" post, features the "Cactus Buddy!" figure for the asking price of $39,999 (10% off of the original $44,444 price tag.)
But there are dozens of other listings for the individual toys and boxes on resale sites such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace in the much more palatable $10-$30 range, or bundles with all four collectible figurines running between $60-$70.
McDonald's was not immediately available for comment, but a rep told Axios that, "The hype for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box was so real that some of our restaurants have sold out of the limited-edition experience." They added that, "We're thrilled by the excitement we're seeing."
The official McDonald's Twitter account has also been fielding queries from disappointed potential customers who haven't been able to get their hands on any of the adult Happy Meals, apologizing that this was only a limited time offer.
Time will tell if more "adult Happy Meals" will be offered in the future. There's clearly a customer base hungry for more.
This isn't McDonald's first viral sensation, of course. The fast food giant has also scored success with celebrity collaborations featuring K-Pop sensation BTS, or singing diva Mariah Carey — which also reportedly sold out.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office say they arrested a man for trafficking drugs in his former employer's parking lot just thirty minutes after he had been fired.
Deputies were called to the parking lot of Love's Travel Plaza off Peeler Road in Rowan County on Tuesday morning at 2:50 a.m. A person in the parking lot had called 911 to report two people sitting in a car. The caller said the two appeared to be doing drugs.
When deputies arrived they found Douglas Glenn Sharpe, 35, of Haw River, sitting in a vehicle with Elizabeth Husband, 31. Sharpe and Husband began "squirming" and moving around in the car in attempt to hide something, according to the report.
Deputies say the two were smoking marijuana in the car, and when asked how much marijuana they still had, Sharpe replied that they "had smoked it all."
When he was searched, Sharpe was found to be holding a plastic bag. Deputies say it contained a white powder believed to be cocaine.
Husband was tightly holding her phone, deputies say. When they took the phone, inside the case they found a cut straw and a baggie containing approximately one gram of crystal methamphetamine.
When deputies began to search a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu parked next to the car in which Sharpe and Husband had been sitting, they say Sharpe screamed that the Malibu was not his and that there was no reason to search it. Investigators say Sharpe had the keys to the Chevrolet.
Halo, a Rowan Sheriff's Office K-9, alerted to the presence of drugs in the car, according to deputies. Inside the Malibu they say they found a large bag with 37 grams of oxycodone.
While the activity was taking place in the parking lot, deputies say they were approached by employees of the travel plaza who told them that Sharpe had been fired about thirty minutes earlier.
Sharpe was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle for the illegal drug trade, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $120,000.
Husband was charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5000.
(Sky New) A doctor has shared a bizarre video of her removing 23 contact lenses from a patient's eye.
Dr Katerina Kurteeva posted the clip on Instagram of her teasing the lenses from underneath a woman's eyelid.
The video went viral and has now racked up more than a million views.
According to the ophthalmologist's post, the patient put in a new set of lenses for 23 days in a row without ever taking the previous day's out.
Posting the video on the California Eye Associates Instagram page, she wrote: "A rare occasion when someone 'forgot' to remove contact lenses at night and kept on putting a new one in every morning. 23 days in a row!!! I got to deliver the contact lens bunch yesterday in my clinic."
The video shows a close up of the patient's eye and Dr Kurteeva carefully scraping the lenses out with a cotton wool bud.
Elaborating in a separate Instagram post, she wrote: "Over a million views, glad to have an opportunity to educate the public about contact lens hygiene wear.
"I have carefully separated all the contact lenses and counted a total of 23. I had to use a very fine surgical instrument, a jeweller's forceps, to separate the contact lenses.
"They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month."
Speaking to Insider, Dr Kurteeva added: "In nearly 20 years of practice, I had never seen anything like it. The patient couldn't believe it either and asked if I was sure about the number I was counting."
She added that the patient was sent away with eye drops and was feeling "better already".
LONDON — Liz Truss lost to a head of lettuce.
The leafy vegetable's decay was more gradual than Truss' crumbling tenure as British prime minister, which ended with her resignation Thursday. Her decision provided an unlikely victory for the lettuce, which had been pitted against her by a tabloid newspaper last Friday.
But as she announced her resignation in brief remarks Thursday outside the prime minster's residence, more than 12,000 Twitter users were watching a live feed of the unrefrigerated iceberg, which cost around 68 cents when it was bought by The Daily Star newspaper last week and put in front of a camera next to a picture of Truss.
"Which wet lettuce will last longer?" read a caption on the feed, which was also streamed on YouTube. Many left comments, joking about the situation.
The stunt was inspired by a column in The Economist magazine titled "The Iceberg Lady," a parody of the name given to Truss' political idol Margaret Thatcher, who was known as "the Iron Lady" when she was prime minister in the 1980s. The article also described Truss as having "the shelf-life of a lettuce."
As the days wore on, thousands of viewers tuned in and watched as a blond wig was placed on top of the vegetable, mimicking Truss' hair.
Googly eyes were also added and the tableau was expanded to include two British flags and a red mug bearing the legend "Keep Calm and Carry On," a slogan used to raise morale in Britain during World War II.
Other foodstuffs were added and taken away, including tofu, a joke at the expense of former interior minister Suella Braverman, who attacked "tofu-eating wokerati" as she defended new legislation designed to crack down on disruptive protests. Braverman resigned Wednesday.
After Truss's announcement Thursday, viewer numbers for the dressed-up lettuce hit 21,000 as the strains of the U.K.'s national anthem "God Save the King" rang out and the photo of Truss was flipped face-down.
"The lettuce outlasted Liz Truss," the caption declared as a remix of "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang kicked in, lights flashed in the background and bottles of alcohol were added to the scene.
While Truss' leadership struggles made headlines around the world, the lettuce was regularly mentioned amid the analysis and commentary on international media outlets, popping up in French and Spanish newspapers, as well as U.S. channels like NBC News.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev tweeted "congrats to lettuce" shortly after Truss' speech.
Having been formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6, Truss is now by far the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. The previous record holder, George Canning, lasted 119 days in the early 19th century; Truss will serve about 50. (Thatcher ended her tenure in 1990 as the longest-serving British prime minster of the 20th century.)
A leadership contest to decide the next leader of the Conservative Party, who will by default become the next prime minister, is now underway and will conclude in the next week. The opposition Labour Party called for an immediate general election.
The future is less clear for the lettuce, but the rot has likely set in and the trash heap of history is its most likely destination.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Billy Hobbs has a pretty impressive client list. Through his business, True Blue Customs, he's made custom kicks for celebrities from Snoop Dogg to Paul McCartney. Now, he is adding Pope Francis to the list.
"The Pope is kind of like the top level," Hobbs said. "You can't really go any higher than that."
Papal Missionary of Mercy Father Jim Sichko came up with the gift idea for his trip to the Vatican. He asked Hobbs to paint some Nike Blazers yellow and white to represent the papal flag. He also requested the Pope's coat of arms be included in the design.
"He just was like wow and he was pointing at them," Sichko said when asked how the Pope responded to the shoes. " And I took them out of the box because on the backside it says Pope Francis on them and he was just very, very pleased with them."
"You see his face, he's like wow!" Hobbs said about the picture he saw of the Pope receiving the shoes. "It's humbling. It's awesome because, like man, he really dug my work. He actually liked it."
The positive reaction is not just a win for Hobbs but also for the Commonwealth.
"Just to be able to shine a little bit of a spotlight on Kentucky like something small that I do in this little studio in my basement," Hobbs said. "It's humbling. It really is. It's really humbling."
(ABC7) Five day care workers have been charged with child abuse after a video of them terrifying small children with a scary mask -- similar to the one seen in the "Scream" film franchise -- went viral.
The incident occurred at Lil' Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi -- approximately 170 miles northeast of the state's capital city of Jackson -- where an undated video of a day care worker wearing a mask can be seen terrorizing children who are screaming and crying and even paralyzed with fear.
"Are you being bad? Do I need to take you outside?" the masked day care worker can be heard screaming into the face of a small child as they try to bury their face in their arms on the table.
In another moment, the woman in the mask can be seen bending down and shrieking in a crying child's face as she shakes in fear.
"We are supposed to be cleaning up, monster," the woman who is filming the video can be heard at one point prompting the woman in the mask who continues stalking the crying and screaming children.
At one point a boy can be seen running away while the woman in the mask chases after him as she screams inches from his face.
After authorities got wind of what happened at the day care center, they decided to take action.
"On Monday October 17, 2022 the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the County Prosecuting Attorney, and the District Attorney met with the parents of the children involved in the incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care and Learning Center and informed them of the possible criminal charges the law would allow them to pursue," said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook in a statement regarding the incident. "Parents were also given an opportunity to share information they had gathered with MCSO Investigators."
At least one set of parents signed felony child abuse affidavits in Monroe County Justice Court on Wednesday and, on Thursday, a judge issued warrants on charges filed against five of the day care workers by multiple sets of parents on behalf of their children.
"I was in complete shock of what I witnessed," Katelyn Johnson, mother of a child who attends Lil' Blessings, told ABC News. "Whether they had a mask on or a mask off, their behavior was unacceptable. My blood pressure was raised. It broke my heart for my child. I was angry."
"I hope you're enjoying jail and I hope you realize what you have done is serious," Johnson continued. "It is not a joke and it is nothing to laugh at."
Alyssa Hayes, mother of a young girl at the day care center, echoed Johnson when she spoke to ABC News.
"I want them to see the terror on her face because that is what I see every night," she said.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office named the offenders in the case as Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton and Traci Hutson.
McCandless, Kilburn, Newman and Shelton each face three counts of felony child abuse for their role in the incident while Hutson faces two charges of failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both misdemeanors.
It is unclear if the suspects named in the case have obtained legal representation and the investigation is currently ongoing.