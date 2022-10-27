SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.
Dogue, which rhymes with vogue, opened last month in the city’s trendy Mission District.
For $75 dollars per pup, doggie diners get a multiple-course “bone appetite” meal featuring dishes like chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartare with quail egg.
It also includes a mimosa and a baked treat for the pup’s human.
Rahmi Massarweh, a dog owner and classically trained chef, decided to leave his stressful job running a fine dining restaurant to focus on his new canine cafe.
Some critics have expressed online outrage over the price point for the pampered pets, pointing out income inequality, gentrification and homelessness in the city. For the cost of the tasting menu, you could buy at least five big burritos at one of the many nearby taquerias in the Mission neighborhood.
But Massarweh says that since opening a month ago, he’s received overwhelming support from his customers who appreciate having a place to pamper their pups.
On a recent Sunday, Dogue hosted three fur baby birthday parties simultaneously.
“I wanted to celebrate him. He is so special to me. He’s my four-legged child and this is the perfect place to do a really nice celebration,” Gledy Espinoza said, as her 11-year-old miniature dachshund Mason enjoyed a bowl of mushroom soup with slices of chicken breast. “We’re foodies. I guess he is too, now.”
Massarweh spends hours cooking and prepping for his service and says a similar menu for people could cost up to $500 in the expensive city and the ingredients he uses are not cheap. Everything is human-grade, although if you took a bite, you’d probably find the doggie dishes to be a bit bland for the human palate.
“When we make our food, it is a process. It is very time-consuming. There is a lot of technique. There’s a lot of method and detail to what we do,” he said. “Our pastries, for example, take about two days on average to make. I know they’re going to be eaten in two seconds.”
Massarweh said the real goal of Dogue is to raise awareness about feeding your dog fresh, healthy, natural ingredients which some research shows can be easier on your pup’s stomach than mass-produced dog food and make dog parents happy.
“I’ve worked in restaurants for many years, and it’s rare when as a chef, I walk into the dining room to touch tables and every single guest has a smile on their face,” Massarweh said. “There’s something very unique and satisfying about that.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roadways by removing the flippin' vulgarities from license plates.
The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate f-bombs and other obscenities that appeared on vanity license plates after the state effectively eliminated its review process.
The state began issuing recall letters this month, with a handful each day. It'll take a couple of months to complete the process.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is passionate about free speech as a former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine. But she said obscenities should not be on license plates, which are state property.
"What I would say to those who want to engage in objectionable or questionable speech: Get a bumper sticker," she said.
It's a bit of a headscratcher how a bunch of descendants of Puritans in a New England state ended up putting some of the raunchiest messages on state-issued license plates.
It started when state lawmakers all-but-eliminated the review in 2015 after a lawsuit successfully targeted neighboring New Hampshire's restrictions on vanity license plates.
Maine's laissez-faire approach allowed what Bellows described as a "wild wild West" in which motorists ordered vanity license plates with blushing references to sex acts or genitalia. One notorious license plate used a profanity that starts with the letter F, followed by the word "you."
Last year, the Maine Legislature directed the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to reestablish rules for vetting license plates.
Maine's new rules, which Bellows said track closely with New Hampshire's revised standards, ban derogatory references to age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability. Also banned is language that incites violence, or is considered profane or obscene.
A committee has been set up to review vanity plate requests, along with complaints by members of the public.
In Maine, there are about 124,000 vanity license plates on the roads in a state with about 1.3 million residents. Previous estimates suggested 400 offensive plates could be subject to recall, and nearly 40 recall letters had been issued as of midweek, officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A Missouri second-grader whose birthday balloons flew off into the sky received some special gifts in the mail from a man who found the lost balloons 500 miles away.
Kason Johnson's mother said she was walking her son to the family car at Mountain Grove Elementary School in Mountain Grove, Mo., when he lost hold of the balloons that had been presented to him at school for his 8th birthday.
The balloons appeared to be gone for good, but a few days later Todd Huyler was mowing his lawn in Cleveland, Tenn., when he spotted some balloons stuck in his fence.
The balloons were attached to an envelope that bore the name of the business that sold the balloons as well as the name of the school.
Huyler, a woodworker, sent handmade gifts including a baseball bat to Johnson and his teacher. Huyler also included photos of himself and his dachshund, Henry, as well as $100 for Johnson and a letter to the boy's parents.
"Truly a message in a bottle," Huyler wrote of the balloons. "The simple gesture of a family showing love and appreciation to their 2nd grader with a gift of surprise humbly impacted me beyond belief. How amazingly fortunate Kason is to have a family that will make the effort to show unselfish love."
Mountain Grove Elementary School applauded the "great story" on its Facebook page.
The owners of a Bath, England, restaurant sent their own message-by-balloon last year. Niraj Gadher, owner of the Chai Walla eatery, said the weather balloon was meant to carry a load of samosas to space as a lighthearted stunt, but the balloon ended up crash-landing about 300 miles away in Caix, France.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A North Carolina woman was issued a criminal citation this week for shooting at cans of Diet Mountain Dew in her backyard.
Gastonia Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired in the neighborhood and found a 64-year-old woman who said she was firing a revolver at the soda cans because she didn't approve of her father drinking them, the department said on Facebook.
"We totally understand that not everybody is a fan of the Dew but we can't stress enough how dangerous this is!" the department said.
It continued, "There are much safer alternatives to disposing of beverages that you don't like instead of using the full bottles as target practice … in your backyard … in your neighborhood … surrounded by other homes and people."
The department added, "guns and Diet Mountain Dew don't mix!"
The woman was cited with discharging a firearm within the city limits.
"From the just when you think you've heard it all file," one commenter wrote on the post.
"Come on people, this is Gastonia. SUN DROP ONLY," another added.
"I would fully understand if it had been dr. Pepper," a third quipped.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A British library said a book that was 84 years overdue was returned by the late patron's grandson -- and he paid the $21.14 late fee.
The Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library in Coventry, England, said a man named Paddy Riordan recently visited the library to return a copy of Red Deer by Richard Jefferies.
The book had been checked out 84 years earlier by Riordan's grandfather, William Harrison. Riordan told library officials he found the book among the belongings of his recently deceased mother.
The library said Riordan made a donation to the facility totaling $21.14 -- the amount of late fees the book would have accumulated at the rate used in 1938.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A woman who was arrested for feeding homeless people in northwest Arizona is suing over a local ordinance that regulates food-sharing events in public parks.
Norma Thornton, 78, became the first person arrested under Bullhead City's ordinance in March for distributing prepared food from a van at Bullhead Community Park. Her lawyer said the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, is part of a nationwide effort to let people feed those in need.
Criminal charges against Thornton were eventually dropped, but she's seeking an injunction to stop the city from enforcing the ordinance that took effect in May 2021.
"Bullhead City has criminalized kindness," Thornton's attorney Suranjan San told Phoenix TV station KPHO. "The City Council passed an ordinance that makes it a crime punishable by four months imprisonment to share food in public parks for charitable purposes."
Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady said the ordinance applies only to public parks. He said churches, clubs and private properties are free to serve food to the homeless without a permit.
Thornton owned a restaurant for many years before retiring in Arizona and said she wanted to use her cooking skills to help the less fortunate.
"I have always believed that when you have plenty, you should share," Thornton said.
According to the Mohave Valley Daily News, Thornton said she has continued to feed people in need from private property not far from Community Park.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Ireland said they seized an unusual vehicle -- an electric tricycle -- when the operator was found to be using it without a license or insurance.
The Gardai, Ireland's national police, said in a Facebook post that while the electric tricycle is unusual, it is still considered a "mechanically propelled vehicle" under the Road Traffic Act.
The post said the designation means an operator is required to have a driver's license and insurance in order to use it on public roads.
The Gardai said the vehicle was seized in Offaly.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products.
Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges.
At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high.
DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have a higher concentration of the chemical, lawyers for Centeno and Wilson alleged. In one instance, a Jeeter product labeled as having a THC content of 46% was found to contain between 23% and 27%, the lawsuit states.
"Consumers are willing to pay more for cannabis products with higher THC content, and expect to pay less for cannabis products with lower THC content," attorney Christin Cho, who is representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement.
DreamFields did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit also cites a cannabis review by Weed Week in which staff members had a range of marijuana products independently tested for their THC levels. The testing found that all Jeeter products had THC levels lower than that stated on their label. The complaint accuses DreamFields of exaggerating its products' THC levels in order to justify higher prices for customers.
Centeno and Wilson said they paid a "premium price" for Jeeter products and were overcharged, according to the filing. The suit, which is seeking class-action status, doesn't list how much the men paid for the cannabis products. The pair are suing for an undisclosed amount in damages.
Marjiuana companies in California are regulated by the state's Department of Cannabis Control. The agency issues dispensary licenses and determines what labels a company can place on products.
Cannabis is a multibillion-dollar business in the Golden State, which has the longest-standing legal marijuana legislation in the country. California topped the nation in marijuana sales last year at $5.7 billion, according to the Annual Marijuana Business Factbook.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Multiple rescue crews in Australia responded to a report of an unusual animal needing rescue from floodwaters -- a camel.
Fire and Rescue New South Wales said the domesticated camel, named Gina, was stranded in floodwaters in Moama, near the border with Victoria.
"Camels can't swim and Gina was precariously close to the banks," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Phillip Eberle told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The Fire and Rescue NSW crew worked together with State Emergency Service, Surf Life Saving and Marine Rescue personnel to bring Gina back to safety. Rescuers used handfuls of hay to guide the camel back to dry land.