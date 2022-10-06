WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — When North Dakota State College of Science suffered a heartbreaking loss in early September — foiled at the goal line as time expired in a jolt to their national championship ambitions — it was a backup defensive lineman who stepped forward with a pep talk to lift the locker room.
Forget it, 49-year-old Ray Ruschel said, according to his junior college teammates. Focus on the rest of the season and things will work out.
“There were just kind of emotions everywhere. Everybody did not handle it,” wide receiver Marselio Mendez said after the loss to rival Minnesota State Community Technical College. “Ray came up and said, you know, it’s not really failing, right? He said we just have to put the emotion to the side and we still got the rest of the season and playoffs to show who we are.”
When it comes to inspiration, the Wildcats could do worse than look to Ruschel’s own story, and the path that brought him to a small, vocational-minded school in the wide shadow cast by nearby NCAA power North Dakota State.
After nearly two decades in the Army and National Guard, Ruschel was working as a night-shift mechanic at a North Dakota sugar beet factory when he decided to enroll at the College of Science. The school offers two-year programs in manufacturing, skilled trades, health care, and the liberal arts.
That sounded good to Ruschel, who hoped to move up at the factory and decided to study business management. Then he learned the school had a football team among its six sports — and that, despite his age, he was eligible.
“Something just clicked in my head, like why not play?” recalled Ruschel, whose last game action came when he was a high school senior in Pennsylvania, more than 30 years ago.
When Ruschel asked head coach Eric Issendorf — one year younger — for a tryout, Issendorf said sure, even though he worried that Ruschel might get hurt.
Instead, Ruschel has held his own and earned the respect of the other players. He now plays about a dozen snaps a game.
“Guys that he’s playing against are bigger, faster, stronger than him,” Issendorf said. “But he’s been able to manage it. His personality .... he’s just a really likable guy with an ambition not to leave any stone unturned. As long as he’s here on this earth.”
Wahpeton, a mostly industrial town of about 7,800, is home to the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, one of the largest sugar beet producers in North Dakota and Minnesota. That’s where Ruschel works an overnight shift, then fits in a couple of hours at the gym after he gets off at 8 a.m. each day.
After a few hours of schoolwork online at his apartment near campus, Ruschel grabs some rest before afternoon practice, which runs until about 7 p.m. Then it’s back to his apartment, where Ruschel showers and eats before lying down for whatever rest he can get before it all begins again with his overnight shift.
How does he pull off such a grueling schedule?
“That’s a good question.” said Ruschel, a single father of two grown children. “It’s because I choose to prioritize certain things and other things have to be sacrificed. They just have to be sacrificed right now.”
The college campus is home to about 3,000 students, anchored by its historic Old Main that dates to its founding in 1903. A recruiting brochure boasts of a 97% employment rate for graduates.
When it comes to football, it’s no North Dakota State — a perennial national champion in the NCAA’s second tier, with a $25 million budget, a dome that seats 19,000 and numerous alumni in the NFL.
But it’s not bad, with facilities among the best in junior college football, including a 4,100-seat stadium, four practice fields and a locker room with 90 modern stalls.
The Wildcats went 9-1 last season, second-best in school history, and finished at No. 4 in the Division III junior college rankings. After a 37-6 win over Vermillion Community College — a six-hour bus ride to far northeastern Minnesota — and a homecoming win last weekend t hey are 4-1 in a season they hope can end with a national championship.
Players say Ruschel fits in with his teammates despite the obvious musical and cultural differences that come with such a big age gap. On that bus ride to Minnesota, for example, Ruschel spent the hours scrolling through Facebook, listening to music on his head phones and “staring out the window mostly.” No Instagram or TikTok for him.
“The players will come up to me and ask me what I’m listening to,” Ruschel said, chuckling. “I tell them country music and that will be the end of that.”
Ruschel, who made sergeant while in the Army and said he aims to stay active in the National Guard until he’s 60, has served in Afghanistan and Jordan, though he declined to talk about the tours.
Linebacker Manny Garcia said Ruschel’s Army experience and his willingness to take on players less than half his age give him credibility with his teammates.
“You know, we hear Ray’s stories about the military and listen to those and make sure we try to translate those to the football field, for sure,” Garcia said.
Five games into the season, the 6-foot, 225-pound Ruschel, a workout buff, said he feels no pain on the field.
“All in all I’m no more sore than the rest of these kids,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep stretching.”
Word of a 49-year-old college football player has attracted national media attention and Ruschel has at times apologized for taking the spotlight away from others, Issendorf said. Before Ruschel arrived, the program’s claim to fame was Errol Mann, who kicked for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and was part of their Super Bowl-winning 1976 team.
“I told Ray, you know, we’re embracing it,” Issendorf said. “Our institution loves it. Our administration loves the attention. It’s great marketing. But it’s also a really good story.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing.
Calvin Bautista, 36, is accused of bringing the hidden snakes on a bus that crossed into northern New York on July 15, 2018. Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by federal regulations listing them as "injurious to human beings."
Bautista, of Queens, was arraigned Tuesday in Albany on the federal smuggling charge and released pending trial, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman.
An email seeking comment was sent to Bautista's lawyer.
The charge carries the potential for a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine as high as $250,000, according to federal prosecutors.
The Burmese python, one of the world's largest snakes, is considered a vulnerable species in its native Asia and is invasive in Florida, where it threatens native animals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) Police in Newport, Oregon, issued a warning on Wednesday after what appeared to be several hand grenades washed ashore on a beach.
Officers responded on Tuesday to multiple reports of explosives washing up on the beach in the Newport area between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach, the Newport Police Department said.
Three separate devices were discovered with labels attached to them that read: "Warning Explosive."
The labels stated that each of the devices was a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A1. This type of device is used to simulate battlefield noises and effects during training.
The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and seized the devices.
Authorities warned the public not to handle or attempt to move such a device if found and instead to call 911.
Newport is located about 95 miles northwest of Eugene, Oregon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Utah man who found a message in a bottle while vacationing in the Caribbean is trying to track down the note's elusive authors.
Clint Buffington, a message in a bottle aficionado who has found more than 100 messages in bottles while searching near various bodies of water, said he found a bottle during a February trip to the Caribbean.
"It says, 'The finder of this message will be visited by good luck,'" Buffington told KGW-TV. "It's just signed from Becky in Washington, D.C. and Jim in Portland, Ore."
Buffington, who operates the Message in a Bottle Hunter blog, said the message included an email address, but he never received a response from the account.
He is now attempting to find Becky and Jim via social media.
"The message was sent from a boat off Jacksonville, Florida in 208," Buffington wrote in a Facebook post. "Do you know Becky from Washington, D.C.? Or Jim from Portland, Oregon? I want to let them know about the good luck I've had since opening their bottle!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Railway operators in Scotland said some morning commuters found their trains delayed when a loose cow found its way onto the tracks.
ScotRail posted a photo to Twitter showing the cow that wandered onto the Milngavie line tracks in East Dunbartonshire around 10 a.m. local time Thursday morning.
The cow was noticed by ScotRail employees monitoring CCTV cameras and a crew responded to the location to coax the bovine to safety, ScotRail said.
Officials said there were delays on the Milngavie line as a result of the cow's wanderings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Richmond News) A group of Richmond residents has pleaded with ICBC to change its driver testing route in the city - because their quiet street is being plagued with learners.
A number of people living on Dover Crescent, near Westminster Highway and No. 2 Road, say their formerly sedate neighbourhood has become a dangerous hive, buzzing constantly with driving instructors and their students, as well as parents teaching their kids and, of course, the ICBC examiners themselves carrying out an actual road test.
The reason for the swarm of novice drivers is the poorly-kept secret that Dover Crescent is a well-trodden testing route for ICBC, possibly due to its speed limit signage, kids playground and opportunities for parallel parking.
But over the last year or so, one of the residents, Nik Raniga, said the matter has gotten out of control, with the street filled with student drivers from morning until evening, resulting in numerous scrapes and dents from the parking practice and near misses with kids and other vehicles at intersections.
Indeed, the Richmond News went down to Dover Crescent themselves last week to see what all the fuss was about.
In a 30-minute spell between 9 and 9:30 a.m., the News recorded no less than 15 different driving schools using the U-shaped street for all manner of practice manoeuvres.
"I've noticed it for many years, but it's gotten real bad in the last year or so…progressively worse," Raniga told the News.
"(Dover Crescent) has been on the test route for more than 20 years and, what compounds the issue is, word gets around among the instructors that this is the place where people are getting tested.
"They want to make sure their pass rate is high so they deliberately go where the testing is. But it's against their code of conduct.
"Schools are also coming in from Surrey, New West and Vancouver because it's easier for their students to get a test here."
Raniga said one neighbour spotted a learner driver hitting someone's car while trying to parallel park.
"He went out and stopped the instructor from driving away. There's been several near misses with kids and several near, multiple-vehicle collisions," he added.
Raniga said his entire strata building of more than 100 units has "been mobilized" to take action and has urged ICBC all summer to do something to help them.
"We contacted the manager at the Richmond branch in Lansdowne Centre in June and they sent someone out here to monitor it for a short period of time…they acknowledged there were far too many instructors in the one place," Raniga said, adding that one of the ideas ICBC apparently came up with was to contact the driving schools to tell them to stop using Dover Crescent.
The subject of changing the test route also surfaced with ICBC, who told Raniga that it has asked the City of Richmond to put up more speed limit and warning signs at or near parks so it can add more testing routes.
"ICBC has to use its power to stop the amount of traffic in this street. Ideally, just change the route," said Raniga.
"If they can't stop the instructors coming here, then change the route before someone gets hurt."
ICBC told the News it was aware of the residents' concerns but said it has "multiple test routes in Richmond, as is the case with all of our other testing locations. We evaluate and adjust our test routes regularly."
It did confirm, however, that it is working with the city to increase signage which will "help increase the number of potential test routes and improve road safety.
"It's important that drivers have experience in all types of areas such as school and playground zones.
"We encourage driving schools to practice driving skills with their students rather than practicing test routes."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) Today in the royals being extra beyond belief, it appears as though King Charles, man who hates pens with a passion, has hired a piper to wake him up by playing bagpipes outside his window at 9:00 am every day. Because apparently hitting snooze on an iPhone alarm just! won't! do!
The employment of a personal piper is actually something of a tradition among monarchs, and one that Queen Elizabeth also enjoyed. And according to The Sun, Charles recruited Pipe Major Paul Burns for the job, who played at the Her Majesty's funeral last month.
"His mother adored having her piper. It's a lovely tradition," a source mused. "Everyone remembers that moment the Pipe Major finished the committal as he played the pipes, turned his back and walked away. The King was full of admiration for how he carried out his duty for the Queen. Everyone is delighted the quirky job did not disappear with her. The tradition is for it to happen at 9am. But the King is always awake much earlier."
Pipe Major Paul Burns tweeted about his experience following the Queen's funeral (note: the tweets have since been deleted), saying, per Hello! Magazine, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was my Colonel in Chief and her husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh was my Royal Colonel. To have played the Pipes at both of their funerals in Windsor Castle is a high honour as a serving soldier. As a young lad living close to Balmoral Castle, I remember their presence from a young age and the Royal Guard inspired me to join the Army. Playing at Her Majesty's funeral made me think of those early memories and I'm glad I was able to honour them both in this way."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The owners of two African servals in British Columbia said one of the cats was captured and another remains on the loose after the animals escaped in what might have been an attempted theft.
Bill Edwards and Laurel Bablitz said they believe someone intentionally opened the servals' cage Sunday in their Qualicum Beach yard.
"You have to really work at it because it's not easy to open. It was not left open. It was an early morning release," Bablitz told CTV News.
The couple said the servals may have fled during an attempted theft.
The pair said one of the cats, a male, has been successfully recaptured and returned to their home, but the female remains on the loose. They said the exotic feline is believed to be pregnant.
"We're really hurting about this," Edwards said. "They're $20,000 cats. They're our pets."
The BC Conservation Officer Service said officials are aware of the situation, but servals are legal to keep as pets in the province.
"As they are considered domestic pets and not wildlife, this falls outside the mandate of the COS," the COS said in a statement to Chek News. "The COS received a call from the owner of the servals and provided advice, which included contacting animal control officers or the BC SPCA for assistance."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK (TND) — Dr. Maitland Jones Jr., a chemistry professor at New York University (NYU) who previously taught at Princeton University, was reportedly let go from his position at the university after complaints his organic chemistry course was too difficult.
We are very concerned about our scores, and find that they are not an accurate reflection of the time and effort put into this class," 82 of Jones's 350 students wrote in a petition against him last semester, according to The New York Times.
The students criticized Jones's reduction of the number of opportunities to make up for bad grades, complained about his lack of extra credit, slammed his choice to discontinue Zoom access to his lectures and pointed to his apparent "condescending and demanding" tone, according to The Times. The petition even went so far as to allege Jones was concealing course averages.
Initially, school officials tried to pacify the students by offering to review their grades, and allowing them a one-time exception to withdraw from the class even after it was completed, The Times reported.
But, before the start of this year's fall semester, NYU reportedly decided to terminate its contract with Professor Jones, citing student complaints levied against him.
The deans are obviously going for some bottom line, and they want happy students who are saying great things about the university so more people apply and the U.S. News rankings keep going higher," said Paramjit Arora, a chemistry professor who worked closely with Jones at NYU, following school officials' decision to placate students by letting them retroactively withdrawal from their organic chemistry class if they were unhappy with their grades, according to The Times.
Jones stands by his standards, however, arguing student performance has hit a major low post-pandemic.
In the last two years, they fell off a cliff," Jones wrote in a complaint contesting his contract's termination, according to The Times. "We now see single-digit scores and even zeros."
Jones reportedly added in his complaint that students have been "misreading exam questions at an astonishing rate," and not showing up to class. The Times even pointed out that grades in Jones's class were still declining even after he reduced the difficulty of his exams.
This is a big lecture course, and it also has the reputation of being a weed-out class," Ryan Xue, who took Jones's course in the past, told The Times. "So there are people who will not get the best grades. Some of the comments might have been very heavily influenced by what grade students have gotten."
John Beckman, a spokesperson for the university, defended the move to terminate Jones, arguing he has been the subject of multiple student complaints regarding his "dismissiveness, unresponsiveness, condescension and opacity about grading."
"NYU disagrees with and is disappointed by the way the matter with Professor Jones has been characterized," Beckman told The National Desk (TND) in an emailed statement. "In one of his organic chemistry classes in the spring 2022 there were, among other troubling indicators, a very high rate of student withdrawals, a student petition signed by 82 students, course evaluations scores that were by far the worst not only among members of the Chemistry Department but among all the University's undergraduate science courses, and multiple student complaints about his dismissiveness, unresponsiveness, condescension, and opacity about grading."
Beckman added that when Jones learned he would be forced to leave the university, "he ceased the final grading of his current students' work and left everyone in the lurch," which Beckman argued does not bode well for Jones's case that he is committed to helping students.
"In short, he was hired to teach, and wasn't successful," Beckman concluded in his statement to TND.