Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Indian teenager who has never had a haircut in his life set a Guinness World Record when his hair was measured at 4 feet and 9.5 inches long.
Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, 15, of Uttar Pradesh, was awarded the record for longest hair on a male teenager by Guinness World Records.
Chahal said his hair is a symbol of his Sikh faith. The religion calls on its adherents to grow their hair long, considering their locks to be a gift from god.
The teenager said his hair is usually tied in a bun and covered in a traditional dastār, or turban.
He said some of his family members were surprised to learn how long his hair has grown.
"Many of my relatives were shocked to see how long it was," he told Guinness World Records.
He said it takes at least an hour to wash his hair twice a week.
"It would take an entire day if it wasn't for the help of my mother," he said.
Chahal said he used to consider cutting his hair shorter when he grew older, but he is now planning to continue growing it indefinitely.
"I plan to keep my hair uncut until the day I die," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An experienced circus performer put her hula-hooping skills to the test and broke two Guinness World Records -- one involving fire.
Guinness World Records announced Grace Good, 30, earned the record for most fire hoops spun simultaneously when she managed to keep eight flaming hoops spinning around her body at the same time.
Good also broke the record for most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe when she kept 28 hula hoops in motion while standing on the ball.
The circus performer told Guinness World Records her journey started when some friends introduced her to flow arts, a yoga-like activity involving hula hoops, when she was 18.
"I started with hula hoops and became obsessed with adding more and more. Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics and the rest is history," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police in an Illinois town are trying to identify a mysterious white or translucent object seen flying in the daytime sky.
Prophetstown Police Chief Bruce Franks said he was off-duty Wednesday when he received a call from an employee at Todd's Tire and Auto, where a crowd had gathered to watch a mysterious object in the sky.
Witnesses described the object as a white or translucent balloon attached to a box structure and what some onlookers said appeared to be red lighting.
Franks said the object was stationary in the sky for some time.
Officer Boyd Van Dellen said police are still trying to identify the object, but they do not believe it originated from space -- or from China.
The National Weather Service said it had not launched any balloons in the area recently. Van Dellen said the organization suggested it might be a research balloon launched by another entity.
He said the local airport was notified of the object in case it posed a hazard for local air traffic.
A number of teardrop-shaped balloons previously sparked speculation of foreign surveillance or UFO activity over Phoenix in early April, but the objects were later identified as Thunderhead weather balloons operated by company Aerostar.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man called a snake removal company after seeing what he thought were three rattlesnakes lurking in the garage of his Mesa home. He was wrong.
There actually were 20 snakes — five adult western diamondback rattlers and 15 babies. One of the adult snakes also was pregnant.
Snake wrangler Marissa Maki found most of the rattlers coiled around the base of a hot water heater in the unidentified homeowner's cluttered garage Tuesday.
"That is a lot of snakes. I'm not going to lie. This is crazy," Maki said in a YouTube video recorded by the company, Rattlesnake Solutions.
The western diamondbacks, with their distinctive triangular-shaped heads, are found throughout the Southwest. And though their venom is far less toxic than other rattlesnake species, they still require care when being handled.
Maki used tongs to pick up each snake before dropping them into large plastic buckets and relocating them to a natural habitat in a desert area.
"This is our record for the most rattlesnakes caught in one call!" said company owner Bryan Hughes.
The number could have been higher. Hughes said several shedded skins were found in the garage, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some point.
"We'll never know how many rattlesnakes have come and gone over time," he said.
Rattlesnake Solutions made headlines in July when the company successfully removed a non-venomous coachwhip snake from a Tucson home. Their 20-second video showed that 3- to 4-foot (roughly 1-meter) snake being plucked from a toilet bowl and hissing straight at the camera.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Counting nose hairs in cadavers, repurposing dead spiders and explaining why scientists lick rocks, are among the winning achievements in this year's Ig Nobels, the prize for humorous scientific feats, organizers announced Thursday.
The 33rd annual prize ceremony was a prerecorded online event, as it has been since the coronavirus pandemic, instead of the past live ceremonies at Harvard University. Ten spoof prizes were awarded to the teams and individuals around the globe.
Among the winners was Jan Zalasiewicz of Poland who earned the chemistry and geology prize for explaining why many scientists like to lick rocks.
"Licking the rock, of course, is part of the geologist's and palaeontologist's armoury of tried-and-much-tested techniques used to help survive in the field," Zalasiewicz wrote in The Palaeontological Association newsletter in 2017. "Wetting the surface allows fossil and mineral textures to stand out sharply, rather than being lost in the blur of intersecting micro-reflections and micro-refractions that come out of a dry surface."
A team of scientists from India, China, Malaysia and the United States took the mechanical engineering prize for its study of repurposing dead spiders to be used in gripping tools.
"The useful properties of biotic materials, refined by nature over time, eliminate the need to artificially engineer these materials, exemplified by our early ancestors wearing animal hides as clothing and constructing tools from bones. We propose leveraging biotic materials as ready-to-use robotic components in this work due to their ease of procurement and implementation, focusing on using a spider in particular as a useful example of a gripper for robotics applications," they wrote in "Advanced Science" in July 2022.
Other winning teams were lauded for studying the impact of teacher boredom on student boredom; the affect of anchovies' sexual activity on ocean water mixing; and how electrified chopsticks and drinking straws can change how food tastes, according to the organizers.
The event is produced by the magazine "Annals of Improbable Research" and sponsored by the Harvard-Radcliffe Science Fiction Association and the Harvard-Radcliffe Society of Physics Students.
"Each winner (or winning team) has done something that makes people LAUGH, then THINK," according to the "Annals of Improbable Research" website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $580,000 prize from a lottery ticket he only purchased because of a clerk's mistake.
The Upper Marlboro man told Maryland Lottery officials he visited the Campus Way Exxon in Upper Marlboro with the intention of buying some Cash4Life tickets.
"I gave him the money and said, 'I want to buy five Cash4Life tickets,'" the player recalled. "The attendant made a mistake and gave me a Multi-Match ticket instead. I was like, 'Oh, a new guy.' He was so apologetic."
The player decided to accept the ticket, and a few days later discovered he had won a $580,000 prize from the Multi-Match drawing. The man said he stopped to double-check his luck.
"On the way home from work that night, I stopped by the retailer and scanned it. I took a picture of the message to prove it was true," he said.
The winner's wife said it took the photo of the winning message to convince her it wasn't a prank.
"If anyone deserves this, it is him," she said. "He is a hard-working man, a good husband and a good father."
The couple said the money will allow them to pay off their child's college loan and start a new family-run healthcare business to focus on helping geriatric patients.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A British cyclist has been branded the "cow whisperer" online after a viral video showed his encounter with a herd of wayward bovine on a narrow roadway.
Andrew O'Connor said he had paused to change the batteries on his GoPro camera on his way to ride his bicycle up Great Dun Fell, near the small village of Knock, England, when he spotted a herd of cows ahead.
O'Connor said he turned the camera on to record video of the cows, but he suddenly found himself in an unexpected situation when the herd breezed past the gate they had been intended to go through.
"They went past the open gate," O'Connor told Cycling Weekly, "and the farmer at the back just started screaming. I didn't have a clue what to do."
O'Connor said he feared he might be in danger from the cows, as he was on a narrow road between two stone walls.
The cyclist's video shows the farmer shouting instructions to O'Connor, showing him how to hold his hands up to give instructions to the cattle.
"A bit out of my comfort zone here," O'Connor says in the video after the cows comply with his calls to "stop."
O'Connor's video went viral, and the farmer's daughter reached out to him on social media to say her father was amused by the fame of his cows and grateful for the cyclist's help.
He said he learned a valuable lesson from the experience.
"Fake it until you make it, just put a brave face on," he told ABC News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A TRACTOR TRAILER OVERTURNS....
(takevo)
SPILLING RAW CHICKEN ALL OVER A GEORGIA HIGHWAY.
OFFICIALS SAY THE SPILL HAPPENED DURING A SEVEN CAR PILEUP ON INTERSTATE 285 IN SANDY SPRINGS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON (9/13).
IN ADDITION TO SPILLING TENS OF THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF RAW ROTISSERIE CHICKEN....
THE CRASH ALSO CAUSED A FUEL SPILL.
OFFICIALS ARE STILL TRYING TO DETERMINE WHAT LED TO THE SEVEN CAR PILEUP.
SO FAR NO WORD IF ANYONE WAS INJURED.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------