Chipotle Mexican Grill teamed up with internet-famous upcycling designer, Nicole McLaughlin, for a fashion upgrade of — you guessed it — its brown paper napkins.
The chain restaurant's latest marketing campaign features 'Chipotle Deluxe Napkin Shorts' and 'Napkin Cargo Pants' — inspired by shorts first posted online as a joke in 2021.
The design became even more popular after they were added to the game platform Roblox as part of the Chipotle Burrito Builder Experience, Food & Wine reports.
The virtual success is now followed by a real-life version of the eco-friendly shorts with the help of the recyclable-fashion guru.
Cue McLaughlin – a designer who's well known online for her viral creations using unconventional materials.
"With our commitment to sustainable food and fashion, Nicole was the perfect partner to help us bring the 'Napkin Cargo Pants' to life tastefully and responsibly," Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said, according to Food & Wine.
The pants are made with zippers in each leg that can be undone to turn the garment into shorts.
If you're a fan of the design, you may have to wait a while. Chipotle said there are no plans to mass produce and sell the quirky clothing, according to a report from the Kitchn.
But, according to McLaughlin, they're the perfect pants to "wipe your hands on."
Chipotle fans shared their love for the upcycled concept on social media: "The entire Chipotle marketing team deserves a raise," one user commented. "GENIUS! Genius GENIUS!!!!!"
Upcycling is a fashion practice that's grown popular on social media. It involves creating something high quality from old materials that may otherwise be discarded, according to sustainability site Brightly.
In August, the chain unveiled a lemonade-scented "'Water' Cup" candle – a play on those who fill their free water-only cups with soda. The candles were originally $28 and were sold out in minutes, and soon candles appeared on resale sites for up to $90, Insider's Britney Nguyen reported.
BOSTON (AP) — College photos of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and memorabilia from his girlfriend at the time sold for $165,000 at auction, a Boston auction house said Thursday.
Boston-based RR Auction said it was a collection of never-before-seen photos and memorabilia from Musk's college girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne.
Musk changed his Twitter profile to one of the photos Wednesday. He's currently in a public fight with Twitter to try to get out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, with a high-stakes October trial over the dispute looming.
Gwynne told The Boston Globe she read about an auction of test papers that Musk graded and realized she had far more personal items she could sell, including candid photos, a birthday card from him and a necklace he gave her.
Musk and Gwynne dated from 1994 to 1995 when they were both at the University of Pennsylvania. They split when Musk graduated, moved to California and said he couldn't talk on the phone because it seemed like a waste of time to him, Gwynne said.
"We broke up just before he started conquering the world," Gwynne said.
The gold necklace with a small green emerald that Musk gave to Gwynne in late 1994 as a birthday present sold for $51,000. A photo of Musk and Gwynne posing with four other resident advisors before a school formal in 1995 sold for $42,000, the auction house said. The birthday card Musk signed to Gwynne, calling her "Boo-Boo," sold for nearly $17,000.
The 18 candid photos were sold individually. Some show Musk in North Providence, Rhode Island, where Gwynne is from. She now lives in South Carolina and told The Globe she plans to use some of the proceeds for her stepson's college education. She and Musk have not kept in touch.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Police and sheriff's deputies in Louisiana participated in an "impromptu rodeo" when a loose calf was found running loose on a highway.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies and officers from the Covington Police Department responded to Highway 190 on Wednesday when a young cow was spotted in the roadway.
Deputies said a woman had been transporting the calf in "a makeshift trailer" on a road near the highway when the trailer gate came open, allowing the bovine to escape.
The calf ran through traffic on the highway before darting into the nearby woods, where it was able to elude deputies.
"Apparently our deputies are good at catching bad guys but not so good at catching baby cows," the sheriff's office said.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police celebrated a young girl's quinceañera with her after receiving a noise complaint call about the party.
Officers were going to check out where the noise was coming from and arrived to a birthday party.
A young lady was celebrating her quinceañera over the weekend.
Family and friends invited the officers to stay for some food and help celebrate with the girl.
Officers handed out some stickers to the kids and even snapped a picture with the birthday girl.
(Yahoo) After a woman in China refused to buy her younger brother an apartment, her estranged parents filed a lawsuit for 500,000 yuan (approximately $71,818) in parental maintenance.
The woman, 29-year-old Zhang from Guangzhou of southern China, was abandoned by her biological parents when she was 2 years old and has no relationship with them. She was reportedly abandoned as her biological parents could not financially support her, and they rarely contacted her throughout her life.
Zhang was raised by her father's sister and considers her aunt's family to be her biological family.
When Zhang recently used her savings to buy her cousin an apartment, her biological parents reappeared in her life and reportedly demanded that she buy her biological brother an apartment as well.
After Zhang refused, her estranged parents filed a lawsuit against her for 500,000 yuan in parental maintenance.
The court ruled that although Zhang is not obligated to buy her brother an apartment, she must negotiate the amount with her parents and pay the parental maintenance fee.
Under the Civil Code of China, adult children have a legal obligation to support their parents regardless of estrangement or abandonment.
Weibo users expressed outrage at the court's verdict.
"No support but asking for support… really unacceptable," one user commented.
"Don't you feel guilty for not picking up your daughter or raising her? You should compensate your daughter for a suite," another user wrote.
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police and reptile wranglers responded to a South African home twice in two days when the homeowner discovered black mamba snakes inside the house.
Reaction Unit South Africa said officers responded Tuesday to a home in Emona where residents discovered a venomous black mamba behind the milk crate being used as a TV stand in their living room.
RUSA summoned snake catcher Samantha Cumming to the scene and she was able to safely capture the snake and relocate it to a reptile park.
RUSA said officers returned to the home Wednesday when the homeowner discovered a second black mamba lurking in a bedroom. The second snake was captured by local reptile wrangler Jason Arnold after it also made its way to the back of a TV cabinet.
The second snake was released into the wild a safe distance away from the home, RUSA said.
(Indy100) Australians have been suggesting iconic Aussie celebrities to replace the Queen on the country's banknotes, with zookeeper and national treasure Steve Irwin being a popular choice.
The British monarch is Australia's head of state and features on the country's currency.
Following the Queen's death on September 8, the Australian National Bank announced the next day that King Charles III will appear on their $5 notes in the late monarch's place.
The same goes for coins which will be minted with King Charles's portrait. The image will face left, the opposite direction of his predecessor - a 17th-century tradition that says the direction must alternate when there is a new monarch.
This change will not be implemented straight away, with the coins to be circulated in 2023, and then notes (though no date has been confirmed for this - so no one needs to fret about getting their money changed).
"All Australian banknotes issued from 1913 retain their legal tender status," a spokesperson for the Reserve Bank of Australia said, according to The Guardian.
"We will plan for an update to the $5 banknote design in due course. Creating the design for new banknotes is a complex process.
"It can be several years between when a banknote is printed and when it is issued into circulation depending on demand from the public and the need to replace banknotes that have become worn in circulation."
Despite these plans, it hasn't stopped calls from Aussies for a different face to appear on their country's cash and the late Steve Irwin seems to be the most requested name.
Irwin, otherwise known as the Crocodile Hunter, died in September 2006 after he was struck in the chest by a stingray barb.
In a Reddit post on the "straya" forum, titled "RIP Queen Betty" other suggestions included Dame Edna and Australian sitcom characters Kath and Kim, with someone else commenting: "Just wanna see our nation's proudest bird on our coins. The Bin Chicken."
"Considering the cultural history of Straya taking the p*** out of itself I completely support putting bin chickens on coins," another person added.
Primary school students in Amsterdam found an Uzi while cleaning up their neighborhood. The police secured the automatic firearm, the Amsterdam police said on Facebook.
The group 8 kids from primary school KAIROS were participating in clean-up day for all primary schools in Amsterdam. Armed with dirt grabs and garbage bags, they were cleaning around the Wognumerplantsoen when Sarie spotted the gun under the bridge on Monnikendammerweg.
"Woooooooooooow a gun," she said to her friend Mara. The kids didn't know what to do.
"Fortunately, their classmate Toby was nearby, and he carefully picked up the weapon, took it from under the bridge, and showed it to the teacher." The teacher called the police.
"Toby did a great job, and luckily he already had his gloves on because that way his fingerprints didn't get on the weapon," the police said. "Toby has promised that if he finds another weapon, he won't pick it up or touch it and leave it alone until the police arrive."
According to the police, the three students did a great job. "We are proud of you for doing so well."
A wild meeting with a high-flying shark caught on camera in Maine is going viral.
In August, a group on a fishing trip with Captain Dave Sinclair of Sea Ventures Charters got the show of a lifetime from a cobalt blue mako shark that landed on their boat while it was roughly 15 to 20 miles from Monhegan Island.
"We tag and release sharks for research," Sinclair said in an interview Tuesday, but despite decades on the water and handling hundreds of sharks, he said nothing like the mako's visit has ever happened to him before.
Adding to the excitement, Sinclair's client, Kris Kingsbury, was filming the shark jumping close to the boat and captured the exact moment it landed on the deck with a thud.
"All of a sudden, here he was in my face," said Sinclair's 15-year-old grandson, Cameron, who has been on working with his grandfather on charters since he was a toddler.
"I feel him hit the side of my face with his tail and then he lands by my right foot," Cameron said.
The moment was particularly remarkable to him because, he said, even though he has spent years on his grandfather's boat, he had not seen his first mako shark until early August.
Then, this second shark essentially fell out of the sky in front of him.
"You kind of feel like there's no way this is happening," he recalled, noting that the amazement at what had happened was not the initial thought on his mind.
Both he and his grandfather were worried the shark had hit someone or could hurt one of the people on the boat with its teeth.
"My first thoughts were injuries," Dave Sinclair said. "We had a boat of young guys, one young gentleman was fighting the fish."
Fortunately, despite the face-to-fin encounter, no one was hurt and within seconds the mako was tagged and back in the water.
The memory remains — along with a viral video, viewed tens of thousands of times.
"I don't think I'm ever going to be that surprised again," Cameron Sinclair said.