MADDOCK, N.D. (AP) — A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges.
Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of furbearers.
Christensen was arrested last week after authorities found her and the raccoon by serving several search warrants in and around Maddock.
Christensen said her family found the raccoon on the side of a road about three months ago and named it Rocky. She said they were nursing the animal back to health with plans to release it back into the wild.
It’s illegal under North Dakota Board of Animal Health laws to keep a wild raccoon. Authorities euthanized the animal, and it tested negative for rabies.
Christensen took Rocky to Maddock Bar on Sept. 6 during happy hour and showed the raccoon to customers. Bartender Cindy Smith said the animal never bit anyone at the bar.
Nevertheless, North Dakota’s Health and Human Services Department issued a warning asking anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon’s saliva to seek medical care.
“It’s unfair and too much was done to detain an innocent raccoon,” Christensen said in a Wednesday statement to the Bismarck Tribune. “They were not worried about the health of us if we had rabies or not. They were worried about finding and killing Rocky and putting me behind bars.”
The charges against Christensen carry a maximum punishment of about two years in jail and $7,500 in fines. Her initial court appearance is set for Monday.
Maddock is town of about 500 people located about 85 miles (137 kilometers) from the Canadian border.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man walked into a Houston fast-food restaurant and told employees it was his first robbery and ended up leaving empty-handed, police said.
The bizarre incident happened Sunday after 6 p.m. in the 8000 block of Howard, Houston police said in a press release.
An unknown individual entered the restaurant, walked up to an employee standing behind the counter and asked for change for $100. As the employee turned around to ask his manager, the wannabe robber displayed a handgun, told the employees it was his first robbery and demanded money from the register.
The manager refused to open the register for the suspect, police said. The suspect tried to negotiate with the manager but failed, growing frustrated before eventually leaving empty-handed.
Houston police's Robbery Division is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect, whom they described as a Hispanic male, 17 to 25 years old wearing a black shirt and armed with a handgun.
Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000, Houston police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- An Illinois water park marked the end of the summer season by letting one last visitor float along the lazy river -- an alligator.
The Scovill Zoo brought G, a 39-year-old alligator, to Splash Cove in Decatur to officially become the last visitor to the park to float on the lazy river.
Splash Cove officials said the last human visitors were at the park several weeks ago, allowing enough chlorine to naturally burn off the water for it to become safe for the reptile to take a swim.
A video posted to Facebook by the Scovill Zoo shows G floating in the lazy river and crawling along the bottom of the water.
"He loved freshening up on his swimming skills, floating in the river current, and let us know that he enjoyed his trip to the lazy river by refusing to leave," the post said.
"G finally decided to come out and then basked in the sun on the concrete deck for a few minutes before safely venturing back to his home at Scovill Zoo."
The zoo said officials hope to make the lazy river visit an annual event for G.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A man in Minnesota allegedly attacked a train engineer, who bit the man's hand before jumping off the moving locomotive.
Police charged Samuel David Hohman with second-degree assault and criminal property damage for allegedly pulling a knife on the engineer, FOX 9 reported.
According to a criminal complaint reviewed by FOX 9, police said a man with a buzz cut and a dark sweatshirt attacked the engineer, wrapping his arms around his neck and telling him to "speed up and get out of town."
Hohman then allegedly pulled out a rusty knife and started to attack the engineer, stabbing him in the forehead.
In self-defense, the engineer bit Hohman's hand before he jumped off the moving train to escape.
Police arrested a man later identified as Hohman after the train came to a stop. Police noticed Hohman had dried blood on his pants and a wound on one of his hands, according to the report.
Investigators found several wires inside the train had been cut and Hohman allegedly said something about "smashing the inside of the train."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan State Police cruiser's dashboard camera recorded a driver's close call with a deer that managed to make a flying leap over the top of the vehicle.
The Michigan State Police Fifth District posted a video to Twitter showing footage from the dashboard camera of a trooper who was driving in the southwestern part of the state.
The video shows a group of deer suddenly cross the road, with one of the animals initially appearing to run directly toward the car in front of the trooper.
The deer leaps into the air and manages to land on the other side of the car to continue its dash across the road.
"Fall has arrived, with that comes the infamous increase of crossings," police tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BEKAA VALLEY, LEBANON Sept 21 (Reuters) - On the run from authorities after forcing a bank to release her family savings at gunpoint to treat her cancer-stricken sister, 28-year-old Lebanese interior designer Sali Hafiz insists she is not the criminal.
"We are in the country of mafias. If you are not a wolf, the wolves will eat you," she told Reuters, standing on a dirt track somewhere in Lebanon's rugged eastern Bekaa valley where she has since been in hiding.
Hafiz held up a Beirut branch of BLOM Bank last week, taking by force some $13,000 in savings in her sister's account frozen by capital controls that were imposed overnight by commercial banks in 2019 but never made legal via legislation.
Dramatic footage of the incident, in which she cocks what later turned out to be a toy gun and stands atop a desk bossing around employees who hand her wads of cash, turned her into an instant folk hero in a country where hundreds of thousands of people are locked out of their savings.
A growing number are taking matters into their own hands, exasperated by a three-year financial implosion that authorities have left to fester - leading the World Bank to describe it as "orchestrated by the country's elite".
Hafiz was the first of at least seven savers who held up banks last week, prompting banks to shut their doors citing security concerns, and call for security support from the government.
George Haj of the bank employees syndicate said the holdups were misguiding anger that should be directed at the Lebanese state, which was most to blame for the crisis, and noted some 6,000 bank employees had lost their jobs since it began.
Authorities have condemned the holdups and say they are preparing a security plan for banks.
But depositors argue that bank owners and shareholders have enriched themselves by getting high interest payments for lending the government depositors' money and are prioritising the banks over people rather than enacting an IMF rescue plan.
The government says it is working hard to implement IMF reforms and aims to secure a $3 billion bailout this year.
The series of raids have been met with widespread support, including from crowds that gather outside the banks when they hear a holdup is taking place to cheer them on.
"Maybe they saw me as a hero because I was the first woman who does this in a patriarchal society where a woman's voice is not supposed to be heard," Hafiz said, adding she had not intended to harm anyone but was tired of government inaction.
"They are all in cahoots to steal from us and leave us to go hungry and die slowly," she said.
When her sister began losing hope she would be able to afford costly treatment to help regain mobility and speech impaired by brain cancer, and the bank declined to provide the savings, Hafiz said she decided to act.
BLOM Bank said in a statement that the branch had been cooperative with her request for funds but asked for documentation as they do for all customers requesting humanitarian exceptions to the informal controls.
Hafiz then returned two days later with a toy gun she had seen her nephews playing with, and a small amount of fuel that she mixed with water and spilled on to an employee.
Before her raid, she watched popular Egyptian black comedy Irhab w Kabab - or "Terrorist and Kabab" - in which a man frustrated with government corruption holds up a state building and demands kebabs for the hostages due to the high price of meat.
She managed to get $13,000 of a total $20,000 - enough to cover travel expenses for her sister and about a month of treatment - and made sure to sign a receipt so that she would not be accused of theft.
To aid her escape, Hafiz posted on Facebook that she was already at the airport and on her way to Istanbul. She ran home and disguised herself in a robe and headscarf and placed a bundle of clothes on her belly to make herself appear pregnant.
A police officer who knocked on her door "must have been scared I would give birth in front of him. I went downstairs in front of them all, like 60 or 70 people... they were wishing me luck with the birth. It was... like the movies," she said, after they failed to recognise her.
Two of Hafiz's close friends with her at the bank hold up were detained after the incident over charges of threatening bank employees and holding them against their will, and ordered released on bail on Wednesday.
Lebanon's Internal Security Forces did not respond to a request for comment on the case.
Hafiz said she would hand herself in once judges end a crippling strike that has slowed legal procedures and left detainees languishing in jail.
Abdallah Al-Saii, an acquaintance of Hafiz who held up a bank in January to get some $50,000 of his own savings, said more hold-ups were coming.
"Things will have to get worse so that they can get better," Saii said, taking drags from a cigarette at his convenience store in the Bekaa.
"When the state can't do anything for you and can't even provide a tiny bit of hope over what lies in store, then we're living by the law of the jungle."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a 5-week-old kitten that spent days trapped inside the wall of a home.
The Dedham Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers responded to a home where a resident had heard a kitten crying for "a few days" before realizing the sound was coming from inside a wall.
The officers determined the kitten "was trapped inside an opening in the exterior wall."
Officers attempted to lure the cat out with food, but the baby feline fled back into the wall whenever it was approached by humans.
The officers were finally able to block the opening behind the kitten when it came out for food, allowing them to grab the 5-week-old animal.
The kitten, now dubbed Rowenna, was taken to the Animal Rescue League for care and veterinary attention. The feline will eventually be made available for adoption, the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) The terms "emergency" and "AAA" typically connote a roadside incident. Certain doctors in Dublin, however, are unlikely to ever associate those terms with anything but a recent surgery — during which they found dozens of batteries in a 66-year-old woman's colon and stomach.
A report of the incident, published Thursday in the Irish Medical Journal, detailed the patient's arrival at St. Vincent's University Hospital, where an X-ray revealed the foreign objects in her body. Miraculously, none were obstructing her gastrointestinal tract, according to Live Science.
Doctors initially decided to wait in hopes that she would pass the batteries out of her body naturally. Though she released five AA batteries in the first week, subsequent X-rays showed that most were still stuck inside — and the woman began experiencing abdominal pain.
After realizing that her distended stomach was hanging above the pubic bone due to the weight of the batteries, surgeons cut into her abdomen and successfully removed 46 of them.
Unfortunately for all involved, four additional batteries remained trapped in the colon. As described in the report, doctors "milked" them into her rectum to remove them from her anus. This brought the total amount of batteries she ingested — both AA and AAA — to a whopping 55.
"To the best of our knowledge, this case represents the highest reported number of batteries ingested at a single point in time," the journal article said.
While the incident certainly inspired curious bafflement, the report reminded readers that the ingestion of batteries is a serious, albeit "unusual," method of self-harm. Its authors noted that the act can cause severe issues, including "mucosal injury, perforation, and obstruction."
"The potential of cylindrical batteries to result in acute surgical emergencies should not be underestimated," the report stated.
If you're struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman on Monday who they say fired shots out of an open car window while half-naked to celebrate her birthday.
An officer driving southbound on South Danny Thomas Boulevard Monday afternoon said he saw a woman in a white Hyundai Elantra, traveling northbound, point a black handgun out the passenger side window and fire two shots at an "unknown object."
The affidavit reads that the gun was discharged "on the main roadway through Downtown that is well populated with businesses and residential housing."
After backup was called, officers arrested 23-year-old Keirra Welch and located a Glock 17 on the car's passenger side floorboard.
Police also found a clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be marijuana on the ground next to the passenger side door. It was later tested positive.
Welch told police "the weed belonged to her" and said "she was just turning up for her birthday."
Welch's birthday was Aug. 24, almost a month ago.
She told officers that she drank at least four alcoholic beverages and according to police "was clearly intoxicated."
The affidavit also says she "was halfway undressed and was smiling and laughing the entire time."
Investigators discovered that the firearm belonged to the driver, Welch's boyfriend.
Welch was charged with possession of a handgun while intoxicated, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and possession of marijuana.
She made bail on a $7,500 bond that same day.