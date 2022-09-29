BERLIN (AP) — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet.
Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.
Stapel said while he knows what extensive damage wild boars can cause, he can’t bring himself to chase the animal away, dpa reported Thursday.
The local hunter has been told not to shoot the piglet — nicknamed Frieda — and in winter Stapel plans to put it in the shed with the mother cows.
“To leave it alone now would be unfair,” he told dpa.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A family of 12 siblings in Spain were awarded a Guinness World Record when their combined age was confirmed as 1,058 years and 249 days.
The Hernandez-Perez siblings, who grew up and still live in the town of Moya on the island of Gran Canaria, range in age from 76 to 97.
"We never thought we'd break a world record," the family, composed of seven brothers and five sisters, said in a statement to Guinness World Records.
"It all started as a joke during a family reunion in June. Then, after seeing a newspaper article titled '12 siblings count more than 1000 years,' we started gathering information and reached out to Guinness World Records," the statement said.
The oldest sibling, Jose Hernandez-Perez, will turn 98 in December. The youngest, Luis Hernandez-Perez, turned 76 in April.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wyoming are trying to find the owner of a 2 1/2-foot ball python found curled up in a resident's garage.
The Park County Animal Shelter said residents of a home on Bleistein Avenue in Cody found the python in their garage on Sunday and contacted the Cody Police Department.
Police alerted Wyoming Game and Fish officials, who sent a rescuer to bring the python to the animal shelter.
The python, dubbed Rox by shelter personnel, is believed to be an escaped pet.
"They're used to being up in the trees, so they will get up onto the highest spot in their tank and push the tank open," shelter employee Jessy Farnworth told the Cody Enterprise.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WLKY) – A Kentucky man broke an ambitious milestone by setting the record for the most skydives in Kentucky in 12 hours.
Michael Bratcher successfully jumped out of a plane 100 times in one day.
He said the idea started with 60 jumps for his 60th birthday.
"Then I got to researching what the record was for Kentucky and I saw that it was 80 and I thought, 'Well, I'm not gonna get that close and not go for the record,'" he said.
Bratcher decided he could do better than just 81 jumps.
"I'm not going to be direct at 80 or just get 81 to beat it, and so I just came up with a round number of 100," Bratcher said.
The jumps started around 6:30 Monday morning, with his 100th jump at 9:10 Monday night.
To accomplish the goal, he needed to jump from a plane about every 7 minutes.
Although the bucket list item was for Bratcher, he said he also wanted to benefit a good cause at the same time.
The retired Air Force veteran chose to support the Elizabethtown Police Department's "Shop with a Cop" program.
With every jump, a teddy bear jumped with him, which would then go to the "Shop with a Cop" charity event.
Bratcher also wanted to support Disabled American Veterans in Radcliff, Kentucky, starting a GoFundMe to offset his costs and give the leftover money to the group.
Bratcher said he couldn't do any of it without the support of his friends and skydiving family.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a toy store in Brazil were recording when a stray dog wandered into the business and attempted to steal a teddy bear.
The footage, recorded by cameras at a toy store in Tabatinga, Sao Paulo, shows two dogs approach the front door of the store, and one of the canines goes inside.
The dog grabs a stuffed sheep in its mouth and attempts to leave the store, but the toy gets stuck in the doorway and the canine leaves it behind.
Marcos Soler, the owner of the store, said he discovered the security camera footage after a customer told him a dog had been inside the shop.
Soler jokingly made a "wanted" poster for the stray dog, which he dubbed Pacato.
He said Pacato was not the first stray dog to visit his store -- another canine was previously successful in stealing a smaller stuffed toy.
EUBANK, Ky. (LEX 18) — A volunteer fire department in Pulaski County is hoping some steamy photos will raise money for equipment and other aspects of their operation.
Eubank firefighters are set to release their annual calendar, filled with photos of their "model" members.
"We've seen so many of the 'beefcake firefighters,' and that's not what most of your volunteers look like," said Battalion Chief Kayla Gilliam.
The proof is in the pictures taken by Amy Rusin, who does PR for the department. While the volunteer department is full of professionals who take the job seriously, the crew says these photos reveal some of the personalities beneath the fire gear.
One guy cuddled a puppy, another got creative with a razor.
"Some of them were overly excited to do that, and some were... no, all of them were overly excited," Rusin said.
The results make for a good laugh, but they're for a good cause, too. All the money raised goes back to the department to help with life-saving aspects in Pulaski County.
"We can use the money, that's for sure," said chief Norman Rutheford. "Because people do not realize how expensive the equipment we have to buy is."
It's so important, even Chief Rutheford had to take some photos of his own. But he said you'll have to buy the calendar to get a glimpse for yourself.
The calendars are $15. You can buy one online here.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa county are trying to locate three bulls that escaped from a rodeo and have evaded capture for more than three weeks.
A total five bulls initially escaped from the T&C Rodeo Company in Fonda on Sept. 3, and two of the animals were later caught.
The remaining three bulls have been spotted in the areas of Fonda and Pomeroy in Pocahontas County, but officials said they've proven difficult to capture due to the fields of corn that make perfect hiding places.
"You could even take a drone and fly over a field, and you wouldn't see them because they lay down in the daytime usually and roam at night," rodeo chief Louis Stauter told KCCI-TV.
The Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office said it does not consider the loose bulls to be a law enforcement issue.
Stauter said rodeo workers are confident the bulls will be easier to locate once the local corn is harvested.
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A robot developed at Oregon State University broke a Guinness World Record by running 100 meters on two legs in less than a half-minute.
Oregon State University's College of Engineering announced that the robot, developed at the school and produced by OSU spinoff company Agility Robotics, broke the Guinness World Record for fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot.
The robot, dubbed Cassie, took to the track at the school's Whyte Track and Field Center and ran the 100 meters in 24.73 seconds.
Cassie previously managed to run a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 2021 in just over 53 minutes.
The development team said Cassie is the first bipedal robot to use machine learning to control a running gait on outdoor terrain.
"We have been building the understanding to achieve this world record over the past several years, running a 5k and also going up and down stairs," graduate student Devin Crowley, who led the Guinness effort, said in the news release.
"Machine learning approaches have long been used for pattern recognition, such as image recognition, but generating control behaviors for robots is new and different."
(VICE) Everyone wants to be able to just zap a bug and have it go away. But now, thanks to a recent development from Ildar Rakhmatulin, a research associate at Heriot-Watt University interested in machine learning and engineering, this dream is now a reality.
In the study—which was conducted last year but published in Oriental Insects last week—Rakhmatulin and his co-authors used a laser insect control device automated with machine vision to perform a series of experiments on domiciliary cockroaches. They were able to not only detect cockroaches at high accuracy but also neutralize and deter individual insects at a distance up to 1.2 meters.
This is a follow-up of sorts to earlier projects, in which he used a Raspberry Pi and lasers to zap mosquitoes. However, for this project, Rakhmatulin used a different kind of computer which allowed for more precision in detecting the bug.
"I started using a Jetson Nano that allowed me to use deep learning technologies with higher accuracy to detect an object," Rakhmatulin explained. The Jetson Nano is a small computer that can run machine learning algorithms. The computer processes a digital signal from two cameras to determine the cockroach's position. It transmits that information to a galvanometer (a machine that measures electric current), which changes the direction of the laser to shoot the target.
According to the paper, Rakhmatulin tried this configuration at different power levels for the laser. At a lower power level, he found that he could influence the behavior of roaches by simply triggering their flight response with a laser; this way, they could potentially be trained to not shelter in a particular dark area. At a higher power level, the cockroaches were effectively "neutralised," in the paper's language—in other words, killed.
Rakhmatulin has also made all the data and instructions freely available, noting that others can try as long as they take proper precautions.
"I use very cheap hardware and cheap technology and it's open source," Rakhmatulin said. "All sources are uploaded in my GitHub and see how to do it and use it." He mentioned that others have already started trying it out with other pests like hornets, which makes sense. "If it can damage cockroaches, it can also damage other pests in agriculture."
Aside from the open-sourced nature of the project, the possible widespread applications of the technology also makes it noteworthy. It could be a plausible alternative to mechanical traps, as well as chemicals that often damage the environment and target non-pest insect species. Not to mention, it's cheaper (the paper notes that all devices cost not more than $250) and more compact than other current pest-controlling technologies.
That being said, although the prototype is suitable for academic research, there's a lot more to be done before it can be deployed on a larger scale. For example, the paper notes that a smaller laser point would be more effective at killing the roaches but is difficult to implement experimentally. The ability to precisely control which parts of the cockroach's bodies were hit would also be helpful, the paper says.
It's also sadly not quite ready for household use, at least not yet. "It's not recommended because it's a little dangerous," Rakhmatulin said. "Lasers can damage not only cockroaches but your eyes."
Best to keep your cockroach traps for now.